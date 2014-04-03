MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 7th April 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017A 8 YEAR 08.79% 2021 8 YEAR 08.35% 2022 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 7th April 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M