This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 7th April 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017A 8 YEAR 08.79% 2021 8 YEAR 08.35% 2022 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 7th April 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.