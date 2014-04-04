BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 7th April 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017 3 YEAR 08.07% 2017A 8 YEAR 08.79% 2021 8 YEAR 08.35% 2022 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 7th April 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4