This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 8th July 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 13 YEAR 08.24% 2027 13 YEAR 08.28% 2027 14 YEAR 08.28% 2027 14 YEAR 08.60% 2028 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 8th July 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.