This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 19th August 2014. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 7 YEAR 08.12% 2020 7 YEAR 08.79% 2021 9 YEAR 07.16% 2023 9 YEAR 08.83% 2023 10 YEAR 08.83% 2023 10 YEAR 08.40% 2024 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 19th August 2014. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.