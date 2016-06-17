This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 20th Jun 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 5 YEAR 08.12% 2020 5 YEAR 07.80% 2021 11 YEAR 08.15% 2026 11 YEAR 08.28% 2027 12 YEAR 08.28% 2027 12 YEAR 08.60% 2028 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 20th June 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.