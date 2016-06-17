BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This is to notify that the following benchmark papers on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 20th Jun 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 5 YEAR 08.12% 2020 5 YEAR 07.80% 2021 11 YEAR 08.15% 2026 11 YEAR 08.28% 2027 12 YEAR 08.28% 2027 12 YEAR 08.60% 2028 Fixing will be released with the new papers from 20th June 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.
May 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14LU2 EXIM 62D 24-May-17 99.9832 6.1330 1 50 99.9832