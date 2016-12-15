This is to notify that the following benchmark paper on the INBMK chain will be replaced w.e.f. 19th December 2016. PREVIOUS REPLACED WITH TENOR BOND TENOR BOND 1 YEAR 08.07% 2017(JUL) 1 YEAR 07.83% 2018 2 YEAR 07.83% 2018 2 YEAR 07.28% 2019 3 YEAR 07.28% 2019 3 YEAR 08.27% 2020 4 YEAR 08.27% 2020 4 YEAR 07.80% 2021 5 YEAR 07.80% 2021 5 YEAR 08.79% 2021 6 YEAR 08.08% 2022 6 YEAR 06.84% 2022 11 YEAR 08.28% 2027 11 YEAR 08.60% 2028 12 YEAR 08.60% 2028 12 YEAR 07.59% 2029 13 YEAR 07.59% 2029 13 YEAR 07.61% 2030 14 YEAR 07.61% 2030 14 YEAR 09.20% 2030 15 YEAR 09.20% 2030 15 YEAR 08.28% 2032 19 YEAR 07.73% 2034 19 YEAR 07.40% 2035 30 YEAR 08.13% 2045 30 YEAR 07.06% 2046 Fixing will be released with the new paper from 19th December 2016. Please call +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 or write to rru.data@thomsonreuters.com in case of any queries.