BREAKING
University of Oklahoma expels two students for racist video
OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Oklahoma has expelled two
students linked to a video showing members of a fraternity
singing a song filled with racial epithets, the school president
said on Tuesday in a statement. President David Boren said the
two students were "identified as playing a leadership role in
the singing of a racist chant" connected to a Sigma Alpha
Epsilon fraternity event. The university on Monday closed the
fraternity after a video surfaced showing students singing the
song. (USA-OKLAHOMA/FRATERNITY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 1:23
p.m., by Heidi Brandes, 399 words)
Suspect in U.S. spy agency shooting linked to other
incidents
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man who admitted to five shooting
incidents, including opening fire on the National Security
Agency's headquarters, has been linked to two more area
shootings, police said on Tuesday. The suspect, Hong Young, 35,
of Beltsville, shot out the windows of two Laurel, Maryland,
restaurants on March 2, Laurel police said in a statement.
(USA-SECURITY/SHOTS (PIX), moved at 12:37 p.m., 110 words)
Islamic State says it has killed two men for homosexuality
BAGHDAD - Islamic State militants said on Tuesday they had
killed two men in northern Iraq for homosexuality and another
for blasphemy. The group controls a large, self-declared
caliphate in parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria, where it
enforces an ultra-purist vision of Islam that condemns all but
the narrowest interpretation of centuries-old Sunni Muslim law
as deviance. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-KILLINGS, moved at 1:22 p.m.,
140 words)
TOP STORIES
Seeking to calm uproar, Hillary Clinton to address email use
NEW YORK - Likely Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton will try to defuse a controversy over her use of a
private email account for official business as secretary of
state at a news conference on Tuesday. Clinton will hold a
"brief" question-and-answer session with reporters after
scheduled remarks at the United Nations in New York, slated to
begin at 1:30 p.m., her spokesman said. Clinton, the presumed
front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination,
has come under fire for her use of a non-government email
account at the State Department. (USA-POLITICS/CLINTON (UPDATE
4, PIX, TV), moved at 1:20 p.m., 642 words, will be updated from
event with reaction)
ACLU, Wikimedia file lawsuit challenging NSA surveillance
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - The National Security Agency was sued
on Tuesday by the ACLU, Wikimedia and other groups challenging
one of its mass surveillance programs that they said violates
Americans' privacy and makes individuals worldwide less likely
to share sensitive information. The lawsuit filed in federal
court in Maryland, where the spy agency is based, said the NSA
is violating U.S. constitutional protections and the law by
tapping into high-capacity cables, switches and routers that
move Internet traffic through the United States.
(USA-NSA/WIKIPEDIA (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:32 p.m., by David
Ingram, 749 words)
CIA sought to hack Apple iPhones from earliest days
FRANKFURT - CIA researchers have worked for nearly a decade
to break the security protecting Apple phones and
tablets, investigative news site The Intercept reported on
Tuesday, citing documents obtained from NSA whistleblower Edward
Snowden. The Intercept's editors include Glenn Greenwald, who
won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in reporting on Snowden's
revelations, and by Oscar-winning documentary maker Laura
Poitras. (APPLE-CYBERSECURITY/ (CORRECTED), moved at 11:52 a.m.,
458 words)
Obama to announce changes for student loan repayment
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is slated to speak to
students at Georgia Tech on Tuesday about how he wants to make
the process of repaying student loans easier to understand and
manage. Obama will sign a "student aid bill of rights" and will
speak about an assortment of policy tweaks and projects to try
to make it easier to help people with student loans pay back
their debt. (USA-EDUCATION/LOANS (PIX, TV), moved, 240 words,
will be updated from event)
Hepatitis C pills drive surge in U.S. drug costs
-- Highly effective but expensive new pills to treat
hepatitis C drove a 13.1 percent increase U.S. prescription drug
spending in 2014, the fastest rate of increase in more than a
decade, according to a report from Express Scripts, the biggest
U.S. manager of pharmacy benefits. Its 2014 drug trend report,
released on Tuesday, showed spending on specialty drugs,
including conditions like cancer and multiple sclerosis as well
as hepatitis C, made up more than 31 percent of drug expenditure
last year. (USA-HEALTHCARE/PHARMACEUTICALS, moved, 229 words)
U.S. rail sector pushing White House to ease oil train
safety rules
WASHINGTON - The U.S. railroad industry is pushing the White
House to drop a requirement that oil trains adopt an advanced
braking system, a cornerstone of a national safety plan that
will soon govern shipments of crude oil across the country. More
than a dozen industry representatives made their case at the
Washington meeting last Thursday, the day a crude oil train
derailed in Illinois. (USA-RAIL/CRUDE, expect by 4 p.m., by
Valerie Volcovici and Patrick Rucker, 285 words)
Oil train fires reveal problematic safety culture
LONDON - Two more serious derailments and fires involving
trains carrying crude oil in the past week confirm there is a
serious problem with the safety culture on North American
railroads. Fortunately, these derailments occurred in sparsely
populated areas. But it is only a matter of time before a train
derails in a densely populated urban center and risks a mass
casualty incident. The U.S. Department of Transportation
predicts more than 200 crude oil and ethanol trains will derail
over the next 20 years, including ten in urban areas. (OIL
TRAINS/FIRES KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 1,156 words)
WASHINGTON
Venezuela's Maduro seeks decree powers to face U.S.
'imperialism'
CARACAS - President Nicolas Maduro was seeking special
decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday in response
to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition protests of a
power-grab. (VENEZUELA-USA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 1:01
p.m., 550 words) See also: U.S. sanctions may be godsend for
Venezuela's struggling Maduro (VENEZUELA-USA/MADURO (PIX),
expect by 4 p.m., 590 words)
IAEA sees more cooperation from Iran in parallel nuclear
talks
VIENNA - The U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA expects more
information soon from Iran on its nuclear programme after
progress in talks parallel to Tehran's negotiations with six
world powers, a senior agency official says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA
(TV), moved, 250 words)
U.S. budget cuts erode crisis response of Navy, Marines -
officials
WASHINGTON - Spending cuts have left the Navy and Marines
ill-prepared to deal with a sudden conflict, and continuing
reductions may mean ships and troops arrive late to the fight
and without the training and arms they need, Navy officials said
on Tuesday. (USA-DEFENSE/NAVY, moving shortly, 300 words)
U.S. envoy to South Korea to maintain open stance despite
attack
SEOUL - The U.S. ambassador to South Korea says he plans to
maintain his open, approachable style despite being slashed by a
knife-wielding Korean nationalist five days ago, causing him
wounds that required 80 stitches in his face.
(SOUTHKOREA-USA/AMBASSADOR (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 430
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Jury in Boston bomb trial sees blood-stained note
BOSTON - Jurors in the trial of Boston Marathon bomb suspect
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev got to see the blood-stained message that
prosecutors say he wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding
in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for
killing innocent people. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved at 1:22 p.m., by Scott Malone, 450 words)
Fuel truck spill shuts down most of interstate near
Washington DC
WASHINGTON - A tanker truck carrying biodiesel fuel
overturned on Interstate 95 north of Washington, D.C. on
Tuesday, forcing much of the busy highway to shut down,
emergency officials and local television said.
(USA-MARYLAND/TRUCK UPDATE 1), moved at 1:34 p.m., 90 words)
Ferret ban stays in place after NYC health board vote
NEW YORK - Ferret ownership will remain an illicit pleasure
in New York City after health officials on Tuesday failed to
overturn a decades-long ban on the furry mammals. The city Board
of Health voted 3-2, with five abstentions, in favor of lifting
the ban but six votes were required for passage. (USA-NEW
YORK/FERRETS (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:54 a.m., 250 words)
Ex-NFL star Hernandez was drunk with alleged victim before
killing
FALL RIVER, Mass. - Former New England Patriots star Aaron
Hernandez told his fiancée that he had gotten drunk and taken a
man he is accused of murdering to an apartment he rented near
the team's stadium, according to a text message shown in court
on Tuesday. (USA-PATRIOTS/HERNANDEZ (PIX). Moved at 1:22 p.m.,
392 words)
New York City remembers Cardinal Edward Egan at his funeral
mass
NEW YORK - The funeral for Cardinal Edward Egan, the retired
Archbishop of New York who helped sustain the city in the weeks
after 9/11, will take place at St. Patrick's Cathedral in
midtown Manhattan. (PEOPLE-CARDINALEGAN (PIX), expect by noon,
to be updated during the afternoon, 400 words)
Hate groups on decline in United States, study finds
-- The number of hate groups in the United States declined
by 17 percent in 2014 as compared to the year before, though
violent acts by far-right extremists have not abated, the
Southern Poverty Law Center reported on Tuesday. (USA-HATE
GROUPS, expect by 4 p.m., 250 words)
Shooting death of unarmed man by Georgia officer sparks
outcry
ATLANTA - Georgia state investigators will conduct the probe
into the shooting death of an unarmed, naked man by a police
officer in an Atlanta suburb, a killing that prompted a social
media outcry on Tuesday over what many deemed unnecessary use of
force. (USA-POLICE/GEORGIA, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
Texas running short of execution drugs
SAN ANTONIO - Texas has six executions scheduled between now
and the end of April but prison officials said on Tuesday they
do not have enough of the chemical used in its lethal injections
for all of them. (USA-TEXAS/EXECUTION, moved at 10:36 a.m., 296
words)
Cyber attack hits Madison, Wisconsin after police shooting
of teen
MADISON, Wis. - Cyber attackers have compromised computer
systems at the Madison Police Department in retaliation for the
police shooting death of an unarmed, black teenager in the
Wisconsin capital city, a police spokesman said Tuesday. The
attack, which began Monday afternoon, was thought to be
initiated by Anonymous, an international network of activist
computer hackers, in response to the fatal shooting of
19-year-old Tony Robinson by a white Madison police officer.
(USA-POLICE/WISCONSIN, moved at 1:02 p.m., 180 words)
Madison police shooting forces look beneath surface on race
relations
MADISON, Wis. - The police shooting death of an unarmed,
biracial young man highlights the different perceptions of
Madison among minority residents in the mostly white Wisconsin
capital and its national reputation as a leafy green liberal
university town. With the police chief bending over backwards
to be apologetic and communicative, Madison looks very different
from Ferguson, Missouri, a small, mostly black St Louis suburb
with a history of racist policing that exploded in anger after
an unarmed black man the same age was killed by a police officer
last year. (USA-POLICE/WISCONSIN-RACE (PIX), expect by 5 p.m.,
by Brendan O'Brien, 400 words)
Kleiner ex-partner Pao says suing was her only remaining
option
SAN FRANCISCO - A former partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield
& Byers accusing the venture-capital firm of gender
discrimination testified on Tuesday that she filed her lawsuit
after Kleiner failed to respond to numerous complaints. "I had
gone through every possible internal process I thought I could
go through," Ellen Pao told jurors in San Francisco Superior
Court as she pressed her case which has helped spark a broad and
ongoing discussion about gender in Silicon Valley.
(KLEINER-LAWSUIT/PAO (PIX), moved at 1:53 p.m., 250 words, will
be updated by 5 p.m.)
Harrison Ford's plane lost power before LA crash
LOS ANGELES - Federal investigators have found actor
Harrison Ford's crash landing of a vintage plane at a Los
Angeles golf course last week resulted from the aircraft losing
engine power shortly after take-off, a report released on
Tuesday said. (USA-HARRISONFORD/ (PIX), moved at 11:20 a.m., 316
words)
Washington state kidnapper caught on video running with
toddler
SEATTLE - Law enforcement in eastern Washington state were
searching on Tuesday for a man who grabbed a toddler from a baby
stroller in a city park and was captured on surveillance video
running away before setting the kidnapped baby down in a vacant
lot. A man described as about 30-year-old approached the
22-month-old toddler with his babysitter around noon on Sunday
while they were out at a park in Sprague, 35 miles southwest of
Spokane. (USA-WASHINGTON/KIDNAP (PIX, TV), moved at 1:19 p.m.,
280 words)
San Francisco 49ers player arrested for domestic violence
SAN FRANCISCO - Five-year NFL veteran Bruce Miller, a
fullback with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for domestic
battery, police said on Monday. (NFL-MILLER/ABUSE, moved at 1208
a.m., 179 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
FDA approves United Therapeutics' drug for children's cancer
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said it
approved United Therapeutics Corp's drug to treat an aggressive
form of neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that typically occurs in
children below 5 years. (UNITED THERAPEUTICS-FDA/ (UPDATE 2),
moved at 12:43 p.m., 300 words)
Polish government backs bill to regulate IVF treatment
WARSAW - Poland's government approved a draft bill to
regulate in-vitro fertilisation treatment on Tuesday in a move
aimed at attracting voters ahead of presidential and
parliamentary elections later this year. IVF has been performed
in Poland for the last 25 years. But traditionally Roman
Catholic Poland has so far not passed legislation regulating the
treatment, remaining the only European Union member not to have
done so. (POLAND-IVF/BILL, moved at 12:37 p.m., 350 words)
Many young women in India underweight, their babies too
BANGKOK - Researchers have long puzzled over why children in
India, despite being wealthier, are shorter and smaller than
children in sub-Saharan Africa. At least part of the answer may
be a patriarchal society that puts young women on the lowest
rung of the social ladder, according to a paper published in the
Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
(INDIA-MATERNITY/HEALTH (FOUNDATION), moved at 11:38 a.m., 400
words)
Exelis to offer drone-tracking system as industry, NASA seek
to ease safety fears
NEW YORK - U.S. aerospace company Exelis Inc is close to
unveiling a low-altitude surveillance system for drones, the
latest sign of how a "highway in the sky" is likely to evolve.
(USA-DRONES/EXELIS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, 955 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Six ways to bring sanity to your March Madness picks
NEW YORK - You would have to be crazy to think you can
master the betting process for the NCAA's annual college
basketball tournament. That's part of why it's called March
Madness. The odds of picking all the winners among the 68 teams
in this year's men's tournament is an insane 1 in 9.2
quintillion, roughly equivalent to winning the Mega Millions
lottery jackpot twice in a row. No wonder famed investor Warren
Buffett felt so comfortable offering a $1 billion for a perfect
bracket in last year's NCAA tournament. No one won.
(SPORTS-NCAA/MARCHMADNESS (PERSONAL FINANCE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Chris Taylor, 730 words)
Disabled Finnish punks prepare to rock Eurovision
HELSINKI - Pertti Kurikka, 58, wants to make it perfectly
clear that while he and the other members of his Eurovision
contestant Finnish band have disabilities, they know how to
rock. "It is nice that we are gaining popularity. But we are no
softies. We are straight up punk rockers," he said,
demonstrating with an "air guitar" how hard he intends to play
at the popular Eurovision song contest in May.
(EUROVISION-FINLAND/ (PIX, TV), moved at 11:22 a.m., 300 words)
'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Lands Two-Season Order at AMC
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 271 words)
CNN, Kevin Spacey Team Up On 'White House' Documentary
Series
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 341 words)
TV Review: Powers
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/REVIEWS), moved, 635 words)
Film Review: 'Danny Collins'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 1,265 words)
LIFESTYLE
Beauties in a brasserie for Chanel's Paris fashion show
PARIS - Under the soaring glass ceiling of the Grand Palais,
Chanel's Winter 2015 show was staged in an elaborate pop-up
restaurant, complete with surly Parisian waiters in black
waistcoats and white shirts and a bar serving champagne and
coffee. Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld showcased dresses and
coats worn by models flitting in and out of the "Brasserie
Gabrielle", ordering coffee or perusing newspapers. "It's the
daily life of a certain category of people," Lagerfeld explained
after the show. (FASHION-FRANCE/CHANEL (PIX, TV), moved at 10:56
a.m., by Alexandria Sage, 280 words)
Stiller, Wilson bring Zoolander's 'blue steel' to Paris
fashion
PARIS - Paris Fashion Week welcomed two really, really,
ridiculously good looking additions on Tuesday, as Ben Stiller
and Owen Wilson reprised their "Zoolander" male model characters
to strut the Maison Valentino runway ahead of the hit comedy's
sequel. Stiller and Wilson, who plays dim-witted male models
Derek Zoolander and Hansel, delivered the ultimate walk-off
wearing custom Valentino accompanied by pouts and "blue steel"
gazes, in homage to the 2001 comedy parodying the fashion world.
(FILM-ZOOLANDER2 (PIX), expect by 3 p.m., 90 words)
World Chefs: Chris Jaeckle moonlights in Japanese fast food
NEW YORK - Chef Chris Jaeckle's desire to open a casual
sushi eatery was undiminished despite the long hours he works
running the kitchen of All'onda, the New York restaurant where
he creates refined Italian dishes inspired by Japanese
ingredients. (FOOD-CHEFS/JAECKLE (PIX), moved at 11:19 a.m., 378
words)
Former Yugoslav foes join forces in seeking tombstone
protection
SARAJEVO - Four former Yugoslav republics, torn apart by war
in the 1990s, expect success in their unprecedented joint bid to
win United Nations protection for thousands of medieval
tombstones that are part of their shared heritage, a minister
said on Tuesday. (BALKANS-UNESCO/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:22
p.m., 150 words)
ANALYSIS
With help from his friends, Syria's Assad looks set to stay
BEIRUT - As the United States and Iran negotiate the final
stages of a nuclear deal, they are still oceans apart on another
area of conflict: the future of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. Assad seems more likely to survive the Syrian crisis
than at any point since it began four years ago. Iran's support
is as solid as ever to its confident-looking ally in Damascus.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OUTLOOK, moved, 1,178 words)
WORLD
France mourns sports stars killed in Argentina helicopter
crash
BUENOS AIRES/PARIS - France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of
three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two
helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the
filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies
of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud
and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two
aircraft. (ARGENTINA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved at 12:26
p.m., 636 words)
Suspected suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Nigeria's
Maiduguri
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - A suspected female suicide bomber
killed at least 12 people on Tuesday in Maiduguri, capital of
Nigeria's Borno state, military and hospital sources said, three
days after a multiple bomb attack in the city killed more than
50. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:51 p.m., 300
words)
Iraqi troops, militia enter strategic town near Tikrit
BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia take the
center of a town on the northern edge of Tikrit from Islamic
State as they close in on Saddam Hussein's home city.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 419 words)
Blocked online, Islamic State supporters launch
CaliphateBook
DUBAI - Islamic State supporters, facing regular bans and
blockages on Facebook and other social networks, have launched
their own CaliphateBook to spread their militant message over
the Internet. The site 5elafabook.com went live on Sunday then
went offline again a day later with its linked Twitter account
shut down. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 250
words) See also: Xinjiang boss says Chinese extremists fighting
with Islamic State (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/XINJIANG, moved, 370
words)
Holocaust, Rwanda cited as debate rages on Canada security
bill
OTTAWA - A Canadian cabinet minister took the unusual step
on Tuesday of citing the Holocaust as a reason Parliament should
approve a tough new security bill, a sign of the increasingly
bitter debate over the proposed law. Public Safety Minister
Steven Blaney spoke a day after Justin Trudeau, leader of the
opposition Liberals, also cited the Holocaust era in a
condemnation of the Conservative government's immigration
policies toward Muslims. (CANADA-SECURITY/ (PIX), moved at 1:38
p.m., 300 words) See also: Canadian lawmakers hears HK activist
over China's objections (CANADA-HONGKONG/ (PIX), moved at 1:37
p.m., 220 words)
Japan PM vows new five-year plan to rebuild from Fukushima
disaster
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday vowed
to draw up a new-five year plan to speed rebuilding from a
massive 2011 tsunami and the world's worst nuclear disaster
since Chernobyl that have left thousands still homeless. Abe
spoke ahead of the fourth anniversary of the devastating March
11 earthquake which set off a tsunami killing nearly 20,000 and
causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
(JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE (PIX, TV), moved, 383 words)
Bombs kill two, wound dozens in Egypt's North Sinai
CAIRO - A suicide bomber kills a civilian and wounds 30
policemen when he tries to ram a water tanker into a police
barracks in the Egyptian city of al-Arish, security sources say,
the latest in a string of attacks in the Sinai peninsula.
(EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 320 words)
NATO naval drills start in Black Sea after one-day delay
SOFIA - NATO's Black Sea members Bulgaria, Romania and
Turkey joined four other alliance states in a multinational
naval exercise on Tuesday just across the water from the Crimean
Peninsula annexed by Russia last year. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO
(PIX, TV), moved, 238 words)
Persistent Israeli ethnic divide may split vote for
Netanyahu
JERUSALEM - In the past, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
right-wing Likud party could count on Israelis like 50-year-old
shopkeeper Yossi Levy when it came to election day.
(ISRAEL-ELECTION/ETHNIC, moved, 700 words)
Myanmar police clash with protesting students
(MYANMAR-STUDENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 453 words)
Ivory Coast jails ex-first lady for 20 years over poll
violence
(IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/TRIAL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 450
words)
CONSUMER TECH
Twitter opens Hong Kong office, gains China foothold
BEIJING - Twitter Inc has opened a Hong Kong office, its
first in the Greater China region, the company whose
micro-blogging services are blocked on the mainland said on
Tuesday. China's censors have blocked Twitter's micro-blog since
2009 along with U.S. social media platform Facebook and Google's
YouTube. (TWITTER-HONGKONG/, moved, 208 words)
Apple Watch not yet setting Chinese pulses racing
BEIJING - When Apple launched its smart Apple Watch, it
trumpeted a new store in Hangzhou city and demoed Chinese
messaging app WeChat. But even in the second-biggest iPhone
market after the U.S. it seems too early to say whether the
curved wrist pieces from Cupertino will command that must-have
cachet. (APPLE-WATCH/CHINA, moved at 8:51 a.m., 684 words)
COLUMN
OPEC is winning its battle with U.S. shale
LONDON - U.S. shale producers are falling behind in the Red
Queen's Race as the downturn in drilling means that new oil
production is failing offset falling output from existing wells.
The famous race is named after the scene from Lewis Carroll's
novel "Through the Looking-Glass," in which the Red Queen warns
Alice: "It takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same
place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run twice as
fast." (USA-SHALE/OPEC-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at 10:25 a.m., by
John Kemp, 500 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. wholesale inventories rise, labor market tightening
WASHINGTON - U.S. wholesale inventories unexpectedly rose in
January as sales recorded their biggest decline since 2009,
lifting the number of months it would take to clear warehouses
to its highest level in more than 5-1/2 years. While that would
normally suggest a wholesale inventory overhang that could weigh
on economic growth, economists were little worried and blamed
the jump in the inventory-to-sales ratio on the plunge in crude
oil prices. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, 625
words)
Wall St slumps as dollar strengthens
NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes fell about one percent on
Tuesday, dropping in a broad decline and turning negative for
the year amid continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Concerns
over Greece's debt talks added to the day's weakness, which took
the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average, a sign of weak
near-term momentum. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC),
moved at 11 a.m., 400 words, will be updated through the close)
U.S. small business confidence ticks up in February
WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism edged up in
February amid signs of tightening labor market conditions,
bolstering the view that a recent slowdown in economic activity
will be temporary. The National Federation of Independent
Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index
gained 0.1 point to 98 last month, the third highest reading
since early 2007. (USA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (GRAPHIC), moved, 200
words)
IPO plan for Ontario's Hydro One in works
TORONTO - Ontario's Liberal government is crafting a plan to
sell shares in provincially owned electrical utility Hydro One
in its bid to fund upgrades in transit and transport
infrastructure, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday. (HYDRO
ONE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 388 words)
China fines P&G's Crest nearly $1 million over false
advertising claims
SHANGHAI - Chinese authorities have fined Procter & Gamble
Co's Crest toothpaste division nearly $1 million for what
regulators say is false advertising, a Shanghai watchdog says.
(PROCTER GAMBLE-CHINA/, moved, 300 words)
USDA cuts world, U.S. corn stocks view as exports heat up
WASHINGTON - U.S. and world corn supplies are projected to
be smaller than expected by the end of the marketing year due to
rising export demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on
Tuesday. The government also left its outlook for domestic
soybean supplies unchanged and lowered U.S. wheat stocks by just
1 million bushels in its monthly supply and demand report.
(USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:30, 379 words)
Think tank says U.S. farm bill payments to peak with 2015
crop
CHICAGO - Government support for U.S. grain farmers under
the new five-year farm bill will peak with the coming 2015 crop,
the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute said in a
new report. (USA-AGRICULTURE/FAPRI, moved at 12:55 p.m., 400
words)
U.S. executives lay out regulatory vision for venture
exchanges
WASHINGTON - Two top stock exchanges will lay out their
vision on Tuesday for how they believe U.S. regulators should
craft rules to foster the creation of "venture exchanges" that
list small-cap companies. (SENATE-HEARING/EXCHANGES, moved, 406
words)
Fidelity tech fund trounces all rivals without holding Apple
(NASDAQ-FUNDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Randall, 650
words)
Start-up challenges dominance of big banks in derivatives
markets
(MARKETS-DERIVATIVES/EXCHANGE (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC),
moved, 1,255 words)
