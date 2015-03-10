REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MARCH 10

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

University of Oklahoma expels two students for racist video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Oklahoma has expelled two students linked to a video showing members of a fraternity singing a song filled with racial epithets, the school president said on Tuesday in a statement. President David Boren said the two students were "identified as playing a leadership role in the singing of a racist chant" connected to a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity event. The university on Monday closed the fraternity after a video surfaced showing students singing the song. (USA-OKLAHOMA/FRATERNITY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 1:23 p.m., by Heidi Brandes, 399 words)

Suspect in U.S. spy agency shooting linked to other incidents

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man who admitted to five shooting incidents, including opening fire on the National Security Agency's headquarters, has been linked to two more area shootings, police said on Tuesday. The suspect, Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, shot out the windows of two Laurel, Maryland, restaurants on March 2, Laurel police said in a statement. (USA-SECURITY/SHOTS (PIX), moved at 12:37 p.m., 110 words)

Islamic State says it has killed two men for homosexuality

BAGHDAD - Islamic State militants said on Tuesday they had killed two men in northern Iraq for homosexuality and another for blasphemy. The group controls a large, self-declared caliphate in parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria, where it enforces an ultra-purist vision of Islam that condemns all but the narrowest interpretation of centuries-old Sunni Muslim law as deviance. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-KILLINGS, moved at 1:22 p.m., 140 words)

TOP STORIES

Seeking to calm uproar, Hillary Clinton to address email use

NEW YORK - Likely Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will try to defuse a controversy over her use of a private email account for official business as secretary of state at a news conference on Tuesday. Clinton will hold a "brief" question-and-answer session with reporters after scheduled remarks at the United Nations in New York, slated to begin at 1:30 p.m., her spokesman said. Clinton, the presumed front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, has come under fire for her use of a non-government email account at the State Department. (USA-POLITICS/CLINTON (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 1:20 p.m., 642 words, will be updated from event with reaction)

ACLU, Wikimedia file lawsuit challenging NSA surveillance

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - The National Security Agency was sued on Tuesday by the ACLU, Wikimedia and other groups challenging one of its mass surveillance programs that they said violates Americans' privacy and makes individuals worldwide less likely to share sensitive information. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Maryland, where the spy agency is based, said the NSA is violating U.S. constitutional protections and the law by tapping into high-capacity cables, switches and routers that move Internet traffic through the United States. (USA-NSA/WIKIPEDIA (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:32 p.m., by David Ingram, 749 words)

CIA sought to hack Apple iPhones from earliest days

FRANKFURT - CIA researchers have worked for nearly a decade to break the security protecting Apple phones and tablets, investigative news site The Intercept reported on Tuesday, citing documents obtained from NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. The Intercept's editors include Glenn Greenwald, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in reporting on Snowden's revelations, and by Oscar-winning documentary maker Laura Poitras. (APPLE-CYBERSECURITY/ (CORRECTED), moved at 11:52 a.m., 458 words)

Obama to announce changes for student loan repayment

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is slated to speak to students at Georgia Tech on Tuesday about how he wants to make the process of repaying student loans easier to understand and manage. Obama will sign a "student aid bill of rights" and will speak about an assortment of policy tweaks and projects to try to make it easier to help people with student loans pay back their debt. (USA-EDUCATION/LOANS (PIX, TV), moved, 240 words, will be updated from event)

Hepatitis C pills drive surge in U.S. drug costs

-- Highly effective but expensive new pills to treat hepatitis C drove a 13.1 percent increase U.S. prescription drug spending in 2014, the fastest rate of increase in more than a decade, according to a report from Express Scripts, the biggest U.S. manager of pharmacy benefits. Its 2014 drug trend report, released on Tuesday, showed spending on specialty drugs, including conditions like cancer and multiple sclerosis as well as hepatitis C, made up more than 31 percent of drug expenditure last year. (USA-HEALTHCARE/PHARMACEUTICALS, moved, 229 words)

U.S. rail sector pushing White House to ease oil train safety rules

WASHINGTON - The U.S. railroad industry is pushing the White House to drop a requirement that oil trains adopt an advanced braking system, a cornerstone of a national safety plan that will soon govern shipments of crude oil across the country. More than a dozen industry representatives made their case at the Washington meeting last Thursday, the day a crude oil train derailed in Illinois. (USA-RAIL/CRUDE, expect by 4 p.m., by Valerie Volcovici and Patrick Rucker, 285 words)

Oil train fires reveal problematic safety culture

LONDON - Two more serious derailments and fires involving trains carrying crude oil in the past week confirm there is a serious problem with the safety culture on North American railroads. Fortunately, these derailments occurred in sparsely populated areas. But it is only a matter of time before a train derails in a densely populated urban center and risks a mass casualty incident. The U.S. Department of Transportation predicts more than 200 crude oil and ethanol trains will derail over the next 20 years, including ten in urban areas. (OIL TRAINS/FIRES KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 1,156 words)

WASHINGTON

Venezuela's Maduro seeks decree powers to face U.S. 'imperialism'

CARACAS - President Nicolas Maduro was seeking special decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday in response to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition protests of a power-grab. (VENEZUELA-USA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 1:01 p.m., 550 words) See also: U.S. sanctions may be godsend for Venezuela's struggling Maduro (VENEZUELA-USA/MADURO (PIX), expect by 4 p.m., 590 words)

IAEA sees more cooperation from Iran in parallel nuclear talks

VIENNA - The U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA expects more information soon from Iran on its nuclear programme after progress in talks parallel to Tehran's negotiations with six world powers, a senior agency official says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV), moved, 250 words)

U.S. budget cuts erode crisis response of Navy, Marines - officials

WASHINGTON - Spending cuts have left the Navy and Marines ill-prepared to deal with a sudden conflict, and continuing reductions may mean ships and troops arrive late to the fight and without the training and arms they need, Navy officials said on Tuesday. (USA-DEFENSE/NAVY, moving shortly, 300 words)

U.S. envoy to South Korea to maintain open stance despite attack

SEOUL - The U.S. ambassador to South Korea says he plans to maintain his open, approachable style despite being slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist five days ago, causing him wounds that required 80 stitches in his face. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/AMBASSADOR (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 430 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Jury in Boston bomb trial sees blood-stained note

BOSTON - Jurors in the trial of Boston Marathon bomb suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev got to see the blood-stained message that prosecutors say he wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:22 p.m., by Scott Malone, 450 words)

Fuel truck spill shuts down most of interstate near Washington DC

WASHINGTON - A tanker truck carrying biodiesel fuel overturned on Interstate 95 north of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, forcing much of the busy highway to shut down, emergency officials and local television said. (USA-MARYLAND/TRUCK UPDATE 1), moved at 1:34 p.m., 90 words)

Ferret ban stays in place after NYC health board vote

NEW YORK - Ferret ownership will remain an illicit pleasure in New York City after health officials on Tuesday failed to overturn a decades-long ban on the furry mammals. The city Board of Health voted 3-2, with five abstentions, in favor of lifting the ban but six votes were required for passage. (USA-NEW YORK/FERRETS (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:54 a.m., 250 words)

Ex-NFL star Hernandez was drunk with alleged victim before killing

FALL RIVER, Mass. - Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez told his fiancée that he had gotten drunk and taken a man he is accused of murdering to an apartment he rented near the team's stadium, according to a text message shown in court on Tuesday. (USA-PATRIOTS/HERNANDEZ (PIX). Moved at 1:22 p.m., 392 words)

New York City remembers Cardinal Edward Egan at his funeral mass

NEW YORK - The funeral for Cardinal Edward Egan, the retired Archbishop of New York who helped sustain the city in the weeks after 9/11, will take place at St. Patrick's Cathedral in midtown Manhattan. (PEOPLE-CARDINALEGAN (PIX), expect by noon, to be updated during the afternoon, 400 words)

Hate groups on decline in United States, study finds

-- The number of hate groups in the United States declined by 17 percent in 2014 as compared to the year before, though violent acts by far-right extremists have not abated, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported on Tuesday. (USA-HATE GROUPS, expect by 4 p.m., 250 words)

Shooting death of unarmed man by Georgia officer sparks outcry

ATLANTA - Georgia state investigators will conduct the probe into the shooting death of an unarmed, naked man by a police officer in an Atlanta suburb, a killing that prompted a social media outcry on Tuesday over what many deemed unnecessary use of force. (USA-POLICE/GEORGIA, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

Texas running short of execution drugs

SAN ANTONIO - Texas has six executions scheduled between now and the end of April but prison officials said on Tuesday they do not have enough of the chemical used in its lethal injections for all of them. (USA-TEXAS/EXECUTION, moved at 10:36 a.m., 296 words)

Cyber attack hits Madison, Wisconsin after police shooting of teen

MADISON, Wis. - Cyber attackers have compromised computer systems at the Madison Police Department in retaliation for the police shooting death of an unarmed, black teenager in the Wisconsin capital city, a police spokesman said Tuesday. The attack, which began Monday afternoon, was thought to be initiated by Anonymous, an international network of activist computer hackers, in response to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson by a white Madison police officer. (USA-POLICE/WISCONSIN, moved at 1:02 p.m., 180 words)

Madison police shooting forces look beneath surface on race relations

MADISON, Wis. - The police shooting death of an unarmed, biracial young man highlights the different perceptions of Madison among minority residents in the mostly white Wisconsin capital and its national reputation as a leafy green liberal university town. With the police chief bending over backwards to be apologetic and communicative, Madison looks very different from Ferguson, Missouri, a small, mostly black St Louis suburb with a history of racist policing that exploded in anger after an unarmed black man the same age was killed by a police officer last year. (USA-POLICE/WISCONSIN-RACE (PIX), expect by 5 p.m., by Brendan O'Brien, 400 words)

Kleiner ex-partner Pao says suing was her only remaining option

SAN FRANCISCO - A former partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers accusing the venture-capital firm of gender discrimination testified on Tuesday that she filed her lawsuit after Kleiner failed to respond to numerous complaints. "I had gone through every possible internal process I thought I could go through," Ellen Pao told jurors in San Francisco Superior Court as she pressed her case which has helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about gender in Silicon Valley. (KLEINER-LAWSUIT/PAO (PIX), moved at 1:53 p.m., 250 words, will be updated by 5 p.m.)

Harrison Ford's plane lost power before LA crash

LOS ANGELES - Federal investigators have found actor Harrison Ford's crash landing of a vintage plane at a Los Angeles golf course last week resulted from the aircraft losing engine power shortly after take-off, a report released on Tuesday said. (USA-HARRISONFORD/ (PIX), moved at 11:20 a.m., 316 words)

Washington state kidnapper caught on video running with toddler

SEATTLE - Law enforcement in eastern Washington state were searching on Tuesday for a man who grabbed a toddler from a baby stroller in a city park and was captured on surveillance video running away before setting the kidnapped baby down in a vacant lot. A man described as about 30-year-old approached the 22-month-old toddler with his babysitter around noon on Sunday while they were out at a park in Sprague, 35 miles southwest of Spokane. (USA-WASHINGTON/KIDNAP (PIX, TV), moved at 1:19 p.m., 280 words)

San Francisco 49ers player arrested for domestic violence

SAN FRANCISCO - Five-year NFL veteran Bruce Miller, a fullback with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for domestic battery, police said on Monday. (NFL-MILLER/ABUSE, moved at 1208 a.m., 179 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

FDA approves United Therapeutics' drug for children's cancer

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said it approved United Therapeutics Corp's drug to treat an aggressive form of neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that typically occurs in children below 5 years. (UNITED THERAPEUTICS-FDA/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:43 p.m., 300 words)

Polish government backs bill to regulate IVF treatment

WARSAW - Poland's government approved a draft bill to regulate in-vitro fertilisation treatment on Tuesday in a move aimed at attracting voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections later this year. IVF has been performed in Poland for the last 25 years. But traditionally Roman Catholic Poland has so far not passed legislation regulating the treatment, remaining the only European Union member not to have done so. (POLAND-IVF/BILL, moved at 12:37 p.m., 350 words)

Many young women in India underweight, their babies too

BANGKOK - Researchers have long puzzled over why children in India, despite being wealthier, are shorter and smaller than children in sub-Saharan Africa. At least part of the answer may be a patriarchal society that puts young women on the lowest rung of the social ladder, according to a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. (INDIA-MATERNITY/HEALTH (FOUNDATION), moved at 11:38 a.m., 400 words)

Exelis to offer drone-tracking system as industry, NASA seek to ease safety fears

NEW YORK - U.S. aerospace company Exelis Inc is close to unveiling a low-altitude surveillance system for drones, the latest sign of how a "highway in the sky" is likely to evolve. (USA-DRONES/EXELIS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, 955 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Six ways to bring sanity to your March Madness picks

NEW YORK - You would have to be crazy to think you can master the betting process for the NCAA's annual college basketball tournament. That's part of why it's called March Madness. The odds of picking all the winners among the 68 teams in this year's men's tournament is an insane 1 in 9.2 quintillion, roughly equivalent to winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot twice in a row. No wonder famed investor Warren Buffett felt so comfortable offering a $1 billion for a perfect bracket in last year's NCAA tournament. No one won. (SPORTS-NCAA/MARCHMADNESS (PERSONAL FINANCE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Chris Taylor, 730 words)

Disabled Finnish punks prepare to rock Eurovision

HELSINKI - Pertti Kurikka, 58, wants to make it perfectly clear that while he and the other members of his Eurovision contestant Finnish band have disabilities, they know how to rock. "It is nice that we are gaining popularity. But we are no softies. We are straight up punk rockers," he said, demonstrating with an "air guitar" how hard he intends to play at the popular Eurovision song contest in May. (EUROVISION-FINLAND/ (PIX, TV), moved at 11:22 a.m., 300 words)

'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Lands Two-Season Order at AMC

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 271 words)

CNN, Kevin Spacey Team Up On 'White House' Documentary Series

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 341 words)

TV Review: Powers

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/REVIEWS), moved, 635 words)

Film Review: 'Danny Collins'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 1,265 words)

LIFESTYLE

Beauties in a brasserie for Chanel's Paris fashion show

PARIS - Under the soaring glass ceiling of the Grand Palais, Chanel's Winter 2015 show was staged in an elaborate pop-up restaurant, complete with surly Parisian waiters in black waistcoats and white shirts and a bar serving champagne and coffee. Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld showcased dresses and coats worn by models flitting in and out of the "Brasserie Gabrielle", ordering coffee or perusing newspapers. "It's the daily life of a certain category of people," Lagerfeld explained after the show. (FASHION-FRANCE/CHANEL (PIX, TV), moved at 10:56 a.m., by Alexandria Sage, 280 words)

Stiller, Wilson bring Zoolander's 'blue steel' to Paris fashion

PARIS - Paris Fashion Week welcomed two really, really, ridiculously good looking additions on Tuesday, as Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprised their "Zoolander" male model characters to strut the Maison Valentino runway ahead of the hit comedy's sequel. Stiller and Wilson, who plays dim-witted male models Derek Zoolander and Hansel, delivered the ultimate walk-off wearing custom Valentino accompanied by pouts and "blue steel" gazes, in homage to the 2001 comedy parodying the fashion world. (FILM-ZOOLANDER2 (PIX), expect by 3 p.m., 90 words)

World Chefs: Chris Jaeckle moonlights in Japanese fast food

NEW YORK - Chef Chris Jaeckle's desire to open a casual sushi eatery was undiminished despite the long hours he works running the kitchen of All'onda, the New York restaurant where he creates refined Italian dishes inspired by Japanese ingredients. (FOOD-CHEFS/JAECKLE (PIX), moved at 11:19 a.m., 378 words)

Former Yugoslav foes join forces in seeking tombstone protection

SARAJEVO - Four former Yugoslav republics, torn apart by war in the 1990s, expect success in their unprecedented joint bid to win United Nations protection for thousands of medieval tombstones that are part of their shared heritage, a minister said on Tuesday. (BALKANS-UNESCO/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:22 p.m., 150 words)

ANALYSIS

With help from his friends, Syria's Assad looks set to stay

BEIRUT - As the United States and Iran negotiate the final stages of a nuclear deal, they are still oceans apart on another area of conflict: the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Assad seems more likely to survive the Syrian crisis than at any point since it began four years ago. Iran's support is as solid as ever to its confident-looking ally in Damascus. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-OUTLOOK, moved, 1,178 words)

WORLD

France mourns sports stars killed in Argentina helicopter crash

BUENOS AIRES/PARIS - France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft. (ARGENTINA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved at 12:26 p.m., 636 words)

Suspected suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Nigeria's Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - A suspected female suicide bomber killed at least 12 people on Tuesday in Maiduguri, capital of Nigeria's Borno state, military and hospital sources said, three days after a multiple bomb attack in the city killed more than 50. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:51 p.m., 300 words)

Iraqi troops, militia enter strategic town near Tikrit

BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militia take the center of a town on the northern edge of Tikrit from Islamic State as they close in on Saddam Hussein's home city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 419 words)

Blocked online, Islamic State supporters launch CaliphateBook

DUBAI - Islamic State supporters, facing regular bans and blockages on Facebook and other social networks, have launched their own CaliphateBook to spread their militant message over the Internet. The site 5elafabook.com went live on Sunday then went offline again a day later with its linked Twitter account shut down. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words) See also: Xinjiang boss says Chinese extremists fighting with Islamic State (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/XINJIANG, moved, 370 words)

Holocaust, Rwanda cited as debate rages on Canada security bill

OTTAWA - A Canadian cabinet minister took the unusual step on Tuesday of citing the Holocaust as a reason Parliament should approve a tough new security bill, a sign of the increasingly bitter debate over the proposed law. Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney spoke a day after Justin Trudeau, leader of the opposition Liberals, also cited the Holocaust era in a condemnation of the Conservative government's immigration policies toward Muslims. (CANADA-SECURITY/ (PIX), moved at 1:38 p.m., 300 words) See also: Canadian lawmakers hears HK activist over China's objections (CANADA-HONGKONG/ (PIX), moved at 1:37 p.m., 220 words)

Japan PM vows new five-year plan to rebuild from Fukushima disaster

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday vowed to draw up a new-five year plan to speed rebuilding from a massive 2011 tsunami and the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl that have left thousands still homeless. Abe spoke ahead of the fourth anniversary of the devastating March 11 earthquake which set off a tsunami killing nearly 20,000 and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE (PIX, TV), moved, 383 words)

Bombs kill two, wound dozens in Egypt's North Sinai

CAIRO - A suicide bomber kills a civilian and wounds 30 policemen when he tries to ram a water tanker into a police barracks in the Egyptian city of al-Arish, security sources say, the latest in a string of attacks in the Sinai peninsula. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 320 words)

NATO naval drills start in Black Sea after one-day delay

SOFIA - NATO's Black Sea members Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey joined four other alliance states in a multinational naval exercise on Tuesday just across the water from the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia last year. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO (PIX, TV), moved, 238 words)

Persistent Israeli ethnic divide may split vote for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM - In the past, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party could count on Israelis like 50-year-old shopkeeper Yossi Levy when it came to election day. (ISRAEL-ELECTION/ETHNIC, moved, 700 words)

Myanmar police clash with protesting students

(MYANMAR-STUDENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 453 words)

Ivory Coast jails ex-first lady for 20 years over poll violence

(IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/TRIAL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 450 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Twitter opens Hong Kong office, gains China foothold

BEIJING - Twitter Inc has opened a Hong Kong office, its first in the Greater China region, the company whose micro-blogging services are blocked on the mainland said on Tuesday. China's censors have blocked Twitter's micro-blog since 2009 along with U.S. social media platform Facebook and Google's YouTube. (TWITTER-HONGKONG/, moved, 208 words)

Apple Watch not yet setting Chinese pulses racing

BEIJING - When Apple launched its smart Apple Watch, it trumpeted a new store in Hangzhou city and demoed Chinese messaging app WeChat. But even in the second-biggest iPhone market after the U.S. it seems too early to say whether the curved wrist pieces from Cupertino will command that must-have cachet. (APPLE-WATCH/CHINA, moved at 8:51 a.m., 684 words)

COLUMN

OPEC is winning its battle with U.S. shale

LONDON - U.S. shale producers are falling behind in the Red Queen's Race as the downturn in drilling means that new oil production is failing offset falling output from existing wells. The famous race is named after the scene from Lewis Carroll's novel "Through the Looking-Glass," in which the Red Queen warns Alice: "It takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run twice as fast." (USA-SHALE/OPEC-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at 10:25 a.m., by John Kemp, 500 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. wholesale inventories rise, labor market tightening

WASHINGTON - U.S. wholesale inventories unexpectedly rose in January as sales recorded their biggest decline since 2009, lifting the number of months it would take to clear warehouses to its highest level in more than 5-1/2 years. While that would normally suggest a wholesale inventory overhang that could weigh on economic growth, economists were little worried and blamed the jump in the inventory-to-sales ratio on the plunge in crude oil prices. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, 625 words)

Wall St slumps as dollar strengthens

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes fell about one percent on Tuesday, dropping in a broad decline and turning negative for the year amid continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Concerns over Greece's debt talks added to the day's weakness, which took the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average, a sign of weak near-term momentum. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved at 11 a.m., 400 words, will be updated through the close)

U.S. small business confidence ticks up in February

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism edged up in February amid signs of tightening labor market conditions, bolstering the view that a recent slowdown in economic activity will be temporary. The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index gained 0.1 point to 98 last month, the third highest reading since early 2007. (USA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (GRAPHIC), moved, 200 words)

IPO plan for Ontario's Hydro One in works

TORONTO - Ontario's Liberal government is crafting a plan to sell shares in provincially owned electrical utility Hydro One in its bid to fund upgrades in transit and transport infrastructure, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday. (HYDRO ONE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 388 words)

China fines P&G's Crest nearly $1 million over false advertising claims

SHANGHAI - Chinese authorities have fined Procter & Gamble Co's Crest toothpaste division nearly $1 million for what regulators say is false advertising, a Shanghai watchdog says. (PROCTER GAMBLE-CHINA/, moved, 300 words)

USDA cuts world, U.S. corn stocks view as exports heat up

WASHINGTON - U.S. and world corn supplies are projected to be smaller than expected by the end of the marketing year due to rising export demand, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday. The government also left its outlook for domestic soybean supplies unchanged and lowered U.S. wheat stocks by just 1 million bushels in its monthly supply and demand report. (USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:30, 379 words)

Think tank says U.S. farm bill payments to peak with 2015 crop

CHICAGO - Government support for U.S. grain farmers under the new five-year farm bill will peak with the coming 2015 crop, the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute said in a new report. (USA-AGRICULTURE/FAPRI, moved at 12:55 p.m., 400 words)

U.S. executives lay out regulatory vision for venture exchanges

WASHINGTON - Two top stock exchanges will lay out their vision on Tuesday for how they believe U.S. regulators should craft rules to foster the creation of "venture exchanges" that list small-cap companies. (SENATE-HEARING/EXCHANGES, moved, 406 words)

Fidelity tech fund trounces all rivals without holding Apple

(NASDAQ-FUNDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Randall, 650 words)

Start-up challenges dominance of big banks in derivatives markets

(MARKETS-DERIVATIVES/EXCHANGE (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,255 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************