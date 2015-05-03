REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR SUNDAY MAY 3
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Small tremor shakes Los Angeles area early on Sunday
LOS ANGELES - A mild earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area
on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey,
causing no reported damage. The quake with a magnitude of 3.9
struck at about 4 a.m. was centered 10 miles southwest of
downtown Los Angeles. A stronger quake of 4.2 struck on
Saturday at midday near Kalamazoo, Michigan, USGS said.
(USA-CALIFORNIA/EARTHTREMOR, moved at 1:05 p.m., 117 words)
Italy says 10 migrants die, 4,800 rescued in weekend rescues
ROME - Nearly 4,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the
coast of Libya over the weekend and 10 bodies were recovered,
Italy's coast guard and navy said, in what looked to be the
biggest rescue mission of its kind so far this year.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY (UPDATE 4, TV), moved at 1:44 p.m., 539
words)
TOP STORIES
Baltimore mayor lifts curfew, bringing relief to many
BALTIMORE - The mayor of Baltimore on Sunday lifted a 10
p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew she had imposed on the city last week
after a night of looting and arson that followed the death of a
young black man from injuries suffered while in the police
custody. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said she believed
sufficient calm had returned to Baltimore. "My goal has always
been to not have the curfew in place a single day longer than
was necessary," the mayor said on her Twitter account. "I
believe we have reached that point today." (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Scott Malone and Ian
Simpson, 646 words)
Three rescued 8 days after Nepal quake as U.S. Marines
arrive
KATHMANDU - Three people were pulled alive from the rubble
of their home eight days after Nepal's devastating earthquake as
supply logjams threatened to hamper disaster relief efforts
bolstered by the arrival of U.S. aircraft and military
personnel. The rescue brought fresh hope to a badly hit district
northeast of the capital Kathmandu but about 50 bodies were also
discovered on a northern trekking route obliterated by an
avalanche that the April 25 quake triggered. That increased the
death toll to 7,059, and the figure was likely to rise further
as an entire village was carried away by the same avalanche.
(QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 1:11 p.m.,
694 words)
Afghan court shows video of mob lynching woman in Kabul
KABUL - Video of a crowd killing an Afghan woman accused of
burning pages from a Koran was shown in court on Sunday in the
trial of nearly 50 people over a lynching that prompted outrage
and protests in Kabul. Police are accused of standing by and
allowing the crowd to kill the woman in broad daylight and set
her body on fire. An investigation later showed she had been
falsely accused. (AFGHAN-KILLING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:43
a.m., 335 words) See also: Progress toward peace talks unclear
as Taliban, Afghan figures meet (QATAR-AFGHANISTAN/ moved at
11:24 a.m., 411 words)
Freed Nigerian women tell of horror of Boko Haram captivity
YOLA, Nigeria - Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and
men in front of their families before taking women and children
into the forest where many died of hunger and disease, freed
captives said on Sunday after they were brought to a government
refugee camp. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at
noon, 647 words)
WASHINGTON
Boehner says Hillary Clinton should support Obama on
fast-track trade
WASHINGTON - Republican House Speaker John Boehner
challenged Hillary Clinton on Sunday to help the White House get
trade legislation through the Congress by speaking out in favor
of it. "She can't sit on the sidelines and let the president
swing in the wind here," Boehner said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
(USA-TRADE/BOEHNER-CLINTON, moved at 11:40 a.m., 355 words)
Local al Qaeda claims February murder of U.S. citizen in
Bangladesh
DHAKA - The leader of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent
(AQIS) claimed responsibility for the murder of a U.S. citizen
hacked to death in Bangladesh in February and the deaths of
other "blasphemers" in the region, SITE Intelligence Group
reported on Sunday. (BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/QAEDA, moved at 1:12
p.m., 164 words)
Philippine rebels kill most wanted Islamist militant
MANILA - The Philippines' most wanted Islamist militant, who
escaped after a raid in January that killed 44 police commandos,
was killed on Sunday in firefight with Muslim rebels, officials
said. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved at 10:15 a.m., 387 words)
See also: U.S., allies stage 17 air strikes against Islamic
State (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 11 a.m., 73
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of New York
City policeman
NEW YORK - A man wanted for illegal gun possession was
charged on Sunday with the attempted murder of a New York City
plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head while
pursuing the suspect in his unmarked car, authorities said.
(USA-NEW YORK/POLICE-SHOT, moved at 1:08 p.m., 440 words)
New 'Star Wars' products to debut at Sept 4 global event
LOS ANGELES - Major retailers and Disney Stores around the
world will start selling the first merchandise tied to the
upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" during an event
that will kick off just after midnight on Sept. 4. Walt Disney
Co announced the plans on Sunday, just ahead of May the
Fourth, an unofficial holiday known among fans as Star Wars Day.
(DISNEY-STARWARS/, moved at 8:30 a.m., 188 words)
WORLD
Merkel marks 70th anniversary of Dachau camp liberation
DACHAU, Germany - Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to
survivors of Dachau concentration camp to mark 70th anniversary
of liberation and inaugurate replica of gate with notorious
"Arbeit macht frei" slogan after original was stolen.
(WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MERKEL-DACHAU, moved, 400 words)
Thai mass grave held bodies of 26 suspected trafficking
victims
PEDANG BESAR, Thailand - Police and volunteers have exhumed
26 bodies at a mass grave near a suspected human trafficking
camp on a hillside deep in a southern Thai jungle.
(THAILAND-MYANMAR/ROHINGYA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 10:54 a.m.,
573 words)
More fighting in Aden, alliance accused of cluster bomb use
ADEN - Yemeni factions fight in Aden as war planes from
Saudi-led coalition strike airbase in the capital Sanaa.
(YEMEN-SECURITY (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, 600 words) See also:
Egypt extends for 3 months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea,
Strait of Mandeb (YEMEN-SECURITY/EGYPT (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:40
p.,., 167 words)
Pope tells elderly and sick he, too, is old and ailing
ROME - Pope Francis on Sunday asked a group of elderly and
sick members of Rome's seaside parish to pray for him because
he, too, had grown old and was ailing. "Pray for me, too, eh,"
Francis, 78, told the parishioners in a private meeting later
broadcast by Catholic channel TV2000.(POPE-HEALTH/ (TV, PIX),
moved at 1:11 p.m., 200 words)
Former deputy's graft sentence casts shadow on Iran's
Ahmadinejad
BEIRUT - In late January, a former deputy of conservative
ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who has been jailed for
embezzlement raised explosive allegations which have now spurred
speculation Ahmadinejad himself could face charges.
(IRAN-POLITICS/CORRUPTION, moved at 5 a.m., 1,026 words)
Kiev says another serviceman killed in eastern Ukraine
KIEV - One Ukrainian serviceman has been killed and six
wounded in attacks in eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian
separatists, testing a fragile two-month ceasefire, the military
said on Sunday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CASUALTIES, moved at 5:47 a.m.,
50 words)
Amnesty says Egyptian courts stifling journalists
CAIRO - Egyptian authorities are using the courts to stifle
journalism, Amnesty International says in a report that listed
18 reporters and media workers jailed and dozens more facing
criminal investigations. (EGYPT-JOURNALISTS), moved, 500 words)
Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin step up anti-racism
protests
TEL AVIV - Hundreds of Israeli Jews of Ethiopian origin
blocked a main Tel Aviv road on Sunday, stepping up anti-racism
protests triggered by a video clip that showed policemen shoving
and punching a black soldier. (ISRAEL-DEMONSTRATION/ (TV, PIX),
moved at 11:40 a.m., 332 words)
Le Pen says her father should no longer speak for the party
PARIS - Marine Le Pen said on Sunday she no longer wanted
her father to speak on behalf of the French far-right National
Front party that he founded and she leads, a day before he may
be sanctioned by the party for his comments about World War Two.
(FRANCE-LEPEN/, moved at 8:47 a.m., 460 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
In battle for Britain's top job, Labor's 'Red Ed' sharpens
his image
LONDON - If Ed Miliband is to win power, he must pull off
one of the most striking metamorphoses of recent British
elections - convince millions of voters that "Red Ed," a
self-confessed socialist geek, can be trusted to lead the
world's fifth-largest economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/MILIBAND (PIX,
TV), moved, 1,200 words)
Britain braces for a hung parliament after May 7 election
LONDON - Britain braces for a hung parliament in Thursday's
election and politicians start to set out stalls for supporting
a minority government as opinion polls showed the two main
parties are neck and neck. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX,TV), moved,
500 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Hog farmers more likely to carry drug-resistant bacteria
CHICAGO - Hog farmers are six times more likely than the
general population to carry an infectious bacteria that can
cause skin and respiratory problems and resists treatment from
multiple drugs, according to a new U.S. research study.
(HOGS-BACTERIA/STUDY, moved, 400 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Mayweather cements boxing legacy with Pacquiao win
LAS VEGAS - Floyd Mayweather Jr cements his place among the
pantheon of boxing greats by beating Manny Pacquiao in a fight
that lived up to its immense hype and price tag. (BOXING-WORLD
(UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 3:12 a.m., by Steve Keating, 718
words) See also: Beaten Pacquiao says hampered by shoulder
injury (BOXING-WORLD/PACQUIAO (PIX, TV), moved at 3:50 a.m., 355
words)
'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Scores Second Biggest Opening With
$187.7 Million
LOS ANGELES - "Avengers: Age of Ultron" scored the second
biggest domestic opening in history this weekend, kicking off
summer blockbuster season with a mammoth $187.7 million debut.
(USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2 p.m., 610 words)
CONSUMER TECH
SurveyMonkey CEO, husband of Facebook's Sandberg, dies
SAN FRANCISCO - Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey and
husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg,
died unexpectedly on Friday night, his brother wrote in a
Facebook post on Saturday. (SURVEYMONKEY-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moved
at 5:40 p.m., 332 words)
BUFFETT
Warren Buffett makes Berkshire gala an all-consuming affair
OMAHA, Neb. - Warren Buffett puts on a good show. Especially
when he is the show. That show grew bigger as more than 40,000
Berkshire Hathaway shareholders this weekend poured into Omaha
to celebrate his 50th anniversary running the company at what
the world's third-richest person calls Woodstock for
Capitalists. (BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/WEEEKEND (TV, PIX), moved at
1:49 p.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 550 words)
Buffett: stock prices would be high if rates were 'normal'
OMAHA, Neb. - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on
Saturday that stock prices would appear expensive if interest
rates normalized from their ultra-low levels.
(BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/STOCKS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 6:30 p.m.,
455 words) See also: Buffett celebrates 50th year at Berkshire,
faces tough questions (BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX),
moved at 5:30 p.m., 980 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
McDonald's faces "show me" moment with new CEO strategy
LOS ANGELES - McDonald's new Chief Executive Steve
Easterbrook is set to unveil his plan on Monday to revive growth
as the world's largest hamburger chain struggles to win back
consumers and investors. (MCDONALDS-TURNAROUND/INVESTORS
(PREVIEW), moved at 8 a.m., 546 words)
China's Fosun offers $1.8 billion for 80 pct of U.S. insurer
Ironshore
HONG KONG - Fosun International, an investment company
controlled by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, said it had
offered to buy the 80 percent it does not already own in U.S.
insurer Ironshore Inc for $1.8 billion.
(IRONSHORE-FOSUNINTERNATIONAL, moved at 10:18 a.m., 320 words)
Detroit automakers face speed bumps as sales growth slows
DETROIT - Detroit's automakers, on track for their best
sales year since 2006, may want to brace themselves for rockier
times ahead. (AUTOS-DETROIT/SLOWDOWN (GRAPHIC), moved at 8 a.m.,
635 words)
Japan to increase investment in Asian infrastructure
TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday
his country's government will increase investment in Asian
infrastructure at a meeting of the Asian Development Bank,
according to Kyodo News. (ASIA-ADB/JAPAN, moved at 11:20 a.m.,
200 words)
Myanmar awards Statoil, Conoco Phillips deep sea exploration
contract
YANGON - Myanmar has awarded contracts to international oil
majors Statoil and ConocoPhillips for oil and gas exploration in
a deepwater offshore block, the official Kyemon Daily said on
Sunday. (MYANMAR-0IL/EXPLORATION, moved at 4:30 a.m., 170 words)
Siemens healthcare unit probed by China regulator for
bribery - sources
SHANGHAI - A Chinese regulator investigated Siemens AG last
year over whether the German group's healthcare unit and its
dealers bribed hospitals to buy expensive disposable products
used in some of its medical devices, three people with knowledge
of the probe told Reuters. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/SIEMENS (EXCLUSIVE,
PIX), moved at 11 a.m., 500 words)
Wall St Week Ahead - U.S. jobs report looms for
directionless market
NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market has struggled for direction
of late, but next week's payroll report could confirm whether
the recent weakness in data and stock prices is waning as the
weather warms, or the start of a longer-term trend.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA-WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN (REPEAT,
GRAPHIC)), moved at 1 p.m., 482 words)
HSBC's HQ rethink: taxes and China relationship hold key to
decision
(HSBC-HEADQUARTERS/, moved at 8 a.m., 1,000 words)
Berlusconi will keep control of AC Milan
(ITALY-BERLUSCONI/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:40 a.m., 483
words)
****************
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com)
*****************