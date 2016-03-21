REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY MARCH 21

BREAKING

Carbon emissions is highest in 66 million years, since dinosaur age

OSLO - The rate of carbon emissions is higher than at any time in fossil records stretching back 66 million years to the age of the dinosaurs, according to a study on Monday that sounds an alarm about risks to nature from man-made global warming. (CLIMATECHANGE-CARBON/, moved at noon, by Alistair Doyle, 427 words)

Trump names foreign policy team led by Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a partial list of his foreign policy advisers in an interview with The Washington Post. The team headed by Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) includes terrorism expert Walid Phares, energy industry executive Carter Page, international energy lawyer George Papadopoulos, former government inspector general Joe Schmitz and former Army Lt. General Keith Kellogg. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FOREIGN, moved at 1:28 p.m., 88 words)

TOP STORIES

Obama meets Raul Castro in the heart of revolutionary Havana

HAVANA - President Barack Obama started historic talks with President Raul Castro in Havana on Monday, meeting a former Cold War foe in a communist palace to discuss long-standing disagreements over Cuba's human rights record and Washington's trade embargo. (USA-CUBA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 1:22 p.m., 939 words, will be updated through the day)

Priceline unit Booking.com strikes Cuba deal for Americans

NEW YORK - Priceline Group has agreed with Cuba to make Cuban hotel rooms available to U.S. customers via subsidiary Booking.com, becoming the first U.S. online travel agency to strike a deal with the island's government, a Booking.com executive said. (CUBA-USA/PRICELINE GROUP (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at noon, 403 words) See also: Google set to expand Wifi, broadband access in Cuba, Obama says (USA-CUBA/ALPHABET (PIX), moved, 65 words)

Clinton attacks Trump's stance on Israel peace efforts

WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump on Monday for taking a neutral stance toward Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts in a preview of a possible general election battle between them. On a day Trump was visiting Washington and will speak later to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, Clinton told AIPAC that Trump's neutral stance in the search for peace between Israel and the Palestinians would be dangerous for Israel, a stalwart U.S. ally in the Middle East. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, 812 words) Note: Trump, Kasich and Cruz to address AIPAC later in day.

Health insurer Anthem sues Express Scripts over drug pricing

NEW YORK - Health insurer Anthem Inc said it had sued pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co to recover damages from drug pricing it believes was too high. The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is the latest development in a months-long dispute over Anthem's contract with Express Scripts. (ANTHEM-EXPRESS SCR/PRICING (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:55 p.m., 350 words) See also: France wants medicine prices to be on agenda at G7 summit (HEALTH-FRANCE/G7, moved at 11:52 a.m., 50 words)

Tuskegee Airman reflects on all-black unit's founding 75 years ago

BETHESDA, Md. - Seventy-five years after the founding of the all-black Air Force unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen, one of its most decorated pilots says the pioneering unit showed African-Americans' fighting worth at a time of deep racial discrimination. Retired Colonel Charles McGee, 97, said he and fellow members of the 99th Fighter Squadron had no hesitation about fighting during World War Two and showing white America that black aviators could do the job. "They say 'African-American' or 'black,' but we're American and our country was at war," McGee told Reuters. (USA-TUSKEGEE/ (TV, PIX), moved at 11:40 a.m., by Kia Johnson, 400 words)

CAMPAIGN

FBI, Secret Service probe letter sent to Trump's sister

WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities are investigating a threatening letter sent to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's sister, a federal appeals court judge in Philadelphia, according to NBC News. Maryanne Trump Barry, 78, received the letter on Friday, the network's Philadelphia affiliate said in a report late on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the investigation. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SISTER, moved at 8:51 a.m., 144 words, will be led)

Trump 'needs all the help he can get,' donors say

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump often tells crowds at his campaign rallies that he doesn't need outside financial support to get to the White House, but some of his fans are starting to feel differently. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-DONORS (PIX), moved at 12:30 a.m., by Emily Flitter, 408 words)

With costly fight ahead against Trump, Cruz courts new donors

WASHINGTON - Ted Cruz is leaning on new sources of cash as he prepares for a long primary fight against front-runner Donald Trump, with new campaign finance filings showing the expense of competing against a billionaire adept at grabbing headlines. (USA-ELECTION/CRUZ (PIX), moved at 12:08 a.m., 645 words)

SUPREME COURT

U.S. justices hostile to Virginia Republicans' redistricting claim

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they are likely to leave in place a lower court ruling that said Virginia's Republican-led legislature unlawfully considered race when drawing congressional districts by packing black voters into one Democratic-held district. (USA-COURT/REDISTRICTING, moving shortly, 432 words)

Supreme Court agrees to hear Samsung-Apple patent fight

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday stepped into the high-profile patent fight between the world's two fiercest smart phone rivals, Apple and Samsung, agreeing to hear Samsung's appeal of what it contends were excessive penalties for copying the patented designs of the iPhone. (USA-COURT/APPLE (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:39 a.m., 398 words)

Supreme Court rejects suit against Colorado over marijuana law

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lawsuit filed by the states of Nebraska and Oklahoma against their neighbor Colorado over a law approved as a ballot initiative by Colorado voters in 2012 that allows the recreational use of marijuana. (USA-COURT/MARIJUANA (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:40 a.m., 313 words)

Supreme Court throws out Massachusetts stun gun ruling

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a Massachusetts court ruling that stun guns are not covered by the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of the right to bear arms, siding with a woman who said she carried one as protection against an abusive former boyfriend. (USA-COURT/STUNGUNS, moved at 11:10 a.m., 390 words)

U.S. top court rejects EA Sports' appeal over Madden videogame

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Electronic Arts Inc's bid to revive its free speech defense in a lawsuit filed by former NFL players who accused the videogame maker of using their likenesses in the popular Madden NFL series without permission or proper compensation. (USA-COURT/ELECTRONIC ARTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:54 a.m., 414 words)

WASHINGTON

Russia says records 6 ceasefire violations in Syria in past 24 hours

MOSCOW - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had recorded six violations of a tentative ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours. The violations occurred in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, it said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA (CORRECTED), moved at 1:45 p.m., 40 words, will be led) See also: U.S. dismisses Russia call for urgent talks on Syria ceasefire (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA, moved at 7:34 a.m., 120 words)

Biden says Israel settlements raise questions about commitment to peace

WASHINGTON - Vice President Joe Biden called on Israel's government on Sunday to demonstrate its commitment to a two-state solution to end the conflict with the Palestinians and said settlement expansion is weakening prospects for peace. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA (CORRECTED, PIX, TV), moved at 4 a.m., 385 words)

U.S. Justice Department says it is prosecuting fewer drug offenses

WASHINGTON - Federal prosecutors charged nearly 5,000 fewer drug cases in 2015 than they did in 2012, a reflection of the Obama administration's 2013 policy to target only the most serious drug crimes at the federal level, the Justice Department said on Monday. (USA-JUSTICE/DRUGS, moving shortly, 260 words)

A plea for help: How China asked the Fed for its stock crash play book

WASHINGTON - Confronted with a plunge in its stock markets last year, China's central bank swiftly reached out to the U.S. Federal Reserve, asking it to share its play book for dealing with Wall Street's "Black Monday" crash of 1987. (CHINA-USA/CENBANK (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 7 a.m., by Jason Lange, 975 words)

China says U.S.-Philippines base deal raises questions

BEIJING - China said on Monday agreements like the one reached last week by the United States and the Philippines allowing for a U.S. military presence at five Philippine bases raised questions about militarisation in the South China Sea. (SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/USA, moved, 223 word) See also: Indonesia says peace efforts on South China Sea sabotaged (INDONESIA-SOUTHCHINASEA/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 520 words)

Argentina, United States to resume sharing financial intelligence

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina and the United States will resume sharing intelligence on money flows to bolster the fight against drug gangs and organized crime, an Argentine official said on Monday, days ahead of a state visit by President Barack Obama. (USA-ARGENTINA/CRIME, moving shortly, 280 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

New Jersey mall's Easter Bunny brawls with upset parent

-- A man employed as the Easter Bunny at a New Jersey mall brawled with a father whose his child slipped to the floor while having a picture taken with the costumed character, authorities said on Monday, stunning shoppers watching the mayhem unfold. (NEW JERSEY-EASTERBUNNY/, moved at 1 p.m., 285 words)

U.S. Interior Department secretary to visit site of Oregon armed protest

SEATTLE - Interior Department Secretary Sally Jewell on Monday will visit the Oregon wildlife refuge at the center of a 41-day armed protest over land use rights earlier this year and meet with employees and tribal leaders affected by the occupation, her office said. (OREGON-MILITIA/ (PIX), moved at 12:54 p.m., 360 words)

Florida jury to weigh punitive damages in Hulk Hogan sex tape case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan returned to a Florida courtroom on Monday to argue that the Gawker website should have to pay significant punitive damages on top of the $115 million it must pay for posting a sex tape online. (PEOPLE-HULKHOGAN/ (PIX, TV), moved at 11:55 a.m., by Letitia Stein, 253 words)

Texas man arrested for Ferris wheel sex killed in Houston carjacking

AUSTIN - A Texas man suspected of having sex on a Las Vegas Ferris wheel last month was killed in a Houston carjacking over the weekend in an incident that started outside a strip club, police said on Monday. (TEXAS-MURDER/, moved at 12:30 p.m., 206 words)

Suspect named in fatal shooting of Indiana police sergeant

-- An Indiana sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized on Monday after being shot in an exchange of gunfire that killed another deputy and a suspect over the weekend, the sheriff's department said. (INDIANA-POLICE/, moved at 12:26 p.m., 156 words)

Michigan outlines Flint recovery plan

DETROIT - Michigan's government on Monday released goals to help the city of Flint recover from a health crisis caused by the lead contamination of its drinking water. (MICHIGAN-WATER/, moved at 9:38 a.m., 369 words)

Crash risk more than triples for truckers with untreated apnea

-- Commercial truck drivers who don't treat their sleep apnea are four to five times more likely to be involved in a crash that's their fault, compared to truckers who don't have sleep apnea or who have it but treat it effectively, according to a new study. (HEALTH-TRUCKERS/SLEEPINESS, moved at 1:30 p.m.,540 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Turkey hunts three more would-be bombers after Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL - Turkish newspapers carry front-page pictures of three more men believed to be planning suicide bomb attacks for Islamic State, after a suspected member of the radical militant group killed three Israelis and an Iranian in Istanbul. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ (PIX, TV), moved, 435 words) See also: Kurds gather for festival in southeast Turkey under tight security (TURKEY-KURDS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 340 words)

Islamic State forces kill 26 Syrian soldiers near Palmyra

BEIRUT - Islamic State fighters killed 26 Syrian soldiers on Monday west of Palmyra, a monitoring group said, after days of advances by government forces backed by Syrian and Russian air cover. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the Syrian army would soon recapture Palmyra from Islamic State, which has held the desert city for nearly a year. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-PALMYRA, moved at 12:19 p.m., 400 words)

Sadr wants Iraqis to get a share from country's oil revenues

BAGHDAD - Influential Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, leading protests to demand a technocrat government to fight graft, urged authorities on Monday to give every Iraqi a direct share from the nation's oil revenues. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SADR-OIL, moved at 12:30 p.m., 146 words, will be led) See also: Iran-backed militia demands withdrawal of U.S. force in Iraq (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN-USA (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Kuwait expels 14 accused of Hezbollah links

(KUWAIT-SECURITY/EXPULSIONS, moved, 200 words)

WORLD

Greece appeals for EU logistics aid for migrant deal to work

LESBOS, Greece - Greece appealed to EU partners on Monday for logistical help to implement a deal with Turkey meant to stem an influx of migrants into Europe, as people - many unaware of the tough new rules - continued to come ashore on Greek islands. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 11:47 a.m., by Karolina Tagaris, 818 words) See also: U.N. refugee chief seeks more money from East Asia, private donors (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GRANDI (PIX), moved at 1:36 p.m., 303 words)

London police end VIP child abuse murder inquiry

LONDON - London police said on Monday they had ended a high-profile inquiry into allegations that politicians and senior public figures were part of a pedophile ring that had murdered three young boys and no one would face criminal charges. (BRITAIN-ABUSE/POLICE, moved at 12:08 p.m., 383 words)

North Korea fires short-range projectiles into sea amid tension over nuclear ambitions

SEOUL - North Korea fires five short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military says, amid heightened tension over the isolated country's nuclear and rocket programs. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 275 words)

Captured Paris attack suspect "worth weight in gold" to police

BRUSSELS - The only suspected participant in Nov. 13 Paris attacks to be captured alive has been cooperating with police investigators and is "worth his weight in gold", his lawyer says. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ABDESLAM (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, moved at 12:30 p.m., 550 words)

Russian judge says Ukrainian pilot Savchenko guilty of killing reporters

DONETSK, Russia - A Russian court finds Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko guilty of complicity in the killing of two Russian journalists, a verdict certain to inflame already dire relations between Moscow and Kiev. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SAVCHENKO (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved at 12:26 p.m., 416 words)

Black-box data retrieved from plane that crashed in Russia

MOSCOW - Russian investigators said on Monday they had been able to retrieve data from a damaged cockpit voice recorder recovered from the scene of a plane crash at the weekend in southern Russia that killed all 62 people on board. (RUSSIA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved at 12:48 p.m., 324 words)

BP, Statoil to withdraw staff from Algerian plants after attack

OSLO/LONDON - BP and Norway's Statoil will withdraw staff from two gas plants in Algeria after an attack by militants on one of the sites in the North African country, the companies said on Monday. (ALGERIA-SECURITY/STATOIL-BP (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:16 p.m., 360 words)

Benin Prime Minister Zinsou concedes defeat in presidential elections

(BENIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

Spain bus crash victims include students from six European countries

(SPAIN-CRASH/ (PIX, TV), moved, 110 words)

FEATURE

In Uganda's Zika Forest, global health scare seems a world away

ZIKA FOREST, Uganda - In a tiny patch of tall trees and tangled undergrowth near the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, Zika-carrying mosquitoes buzz around local people who are unperturbed by the global health emergency that the virus has triggered. (HEALTH-ZIKA/FOREST (PIX), moved at noon, by Elias Biryabarema, 550 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

British judge urges Madonna, Ritchie to end son custody dispute

LONDON - A British judge made a fresh plea on Monday to pop star Madonna and her film director ex-husband Guy Ritchie to work out an amicable solution to their custody battle over their teenage son. (PEOPLE-MADONNA/ (TV, PIX), moved at 10:12 a.m., 325 words)

Qatar may house World Cup fans in Bedouin-style tents

DOHA - Qatar may house thousands of football fans in Bedouin-style tents in desert areas close to stadiums during the 2022 World Cup as tumbling oil prices have forced the tiny Gulf state to delay projects, including building hotels. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/QATAR-TENTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:27 a.m., 460 words)

TV Review: 'The Ranch'

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved at 12:42 a.m., 614 words)

'Revenant,' 'Star Wars,' 'Mad Max' Among Winners at Empire Awards

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/GLOBAL, moved, 318 words)

TV Review: 'The Passion'

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS, moved, 524 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Meldonium tests reignite doping scandal in Russian athletics

MOSCOW - Four Russian track-and-field athletes have tested positive for the banned drug meldonium, Russia's athletics chief says, a disclosure that further undermines Moscow's efforts to overturn a doping ban in time for the Rio Olympics. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, 445 words)

Meldonium can take months to leave body, says drug maker

LONDON - The drug that has produced more than 100 positive sports doping tests since being outlawed on Jan. 1 can take "several months" to completely leave the body, the manufacturer of meldonium said on Monday. (SPORT-DOPING/MELDONIUM (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:21 p.m., 502 words)

Fitness trackers bad at keeping tabs on how much energy we burn

-- Fitness trackers may be a trendy way to monitor every step we take but these gadgets are actually pretty bad at keeping tabs on how much energy we burn, a new study suggests. (HEALTH-FITNESS/TRACKERS, moved at 11:35 a.m., 660 words)

China vows crackdown on fake vaccines amid scandal

SHANGHAI - Chinese authorities pledge to crack down on the black market sale of vaccines after a case was made public involving nearly $90 million worth of illegal vaccines that are suspected of being sold in dozens of provinces around the country. (CHINA-HEALTH/VACCINE, moved, 400 words)

Plight of 11-year-old mother in Uganda reignites calls to stop child marriage

KAMPALA - As coordinator of a shelter for pregnant teenagers in central Uganda, Ritah Ssetumba has seen thousands of young girls struggling to cope with having a child but even she was shocked when an 11-year-old girl arrived pregnant and married. (UGANDA-WOMEN/MARRIAGE, moved, 600 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Smaller iPhone expected Monday as Apple counters drop in phone sales

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is expected to launch a smaller, cheaper iPhone on Monday aimed at emerging markets and possibly China, the world's biggest buyer of smart phones, as it looks to reverse a decline in worldwide sales of its most important product. (APPLE-PRODUCTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:20 p.m., by Julia Love, 752 words)

Apple "privacy czars" grapple with internal conflicts over user data

SAN FRANCISCO - As Apple Inc feuds with the U.S. government over iPhone privacy protections, the tech giant is also grappling with internal conflicts over privacy that could pose challenges to its long-term product strategy. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/PRIVACY (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Julia Love, 1,233 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

A 'stealth' oil supply becomes reality as U.S. drillers turn on 'ducks'

HOUSTON/NEW YORK - A feared scenario for bullish U.S. oil traders might just be becoming a reality. Some U.S. shale oil producers, including Oasis Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, are activating drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in a reversal in strategy that threatens to bring more crude to a saturated market. (USA-SHALE/DUCS (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 740 words)

Brexit seen costing Britain $145 billion and almost a million jobs

LONDON - A British vote to leave the European Union could cost the economy $145 billion and 950,000 jobs by 2020, according to research commissioned by employers' group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). (BRITAIN-EUROPE/CBI, moved, 400 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Marriott wins back Sheraton-owner Starwood with new offer

-- Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc on Monday agreed to a higher $13.6 billion offer from Marriott International Inc, a proposal that trumped a bid by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. Marriott's new stock-and-cash offer is worth $79.53 per share. (STARWOOD HOTELS-M&A/MARRIOTT (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, 570 words)

Fed's Lacker says he is confident inflation will return to 2 percent

PARIS - U.S. inflation will likely accelerate in coming years and move toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker says. (USA-FED/LACKER (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

IHS to buy London-based Markit in all-stock deal

-- U.S. business research provider IHS Inc said on Monday it would buy Markit Ltd in an all-stock deal valuing the London-based financial data company at about $5.9 billion. (MARKIT-M&A/IHS (UPDATE 5), moved at 12:30 p.m., 510 words)

Monsanto shows interest in Bayer's crop science unit

-- Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed producer, has approached Bayer AG to express interest in its crop science unit, including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (BAYERCROPSCIENCE-M&A/MONSANTO), moved, 390 words)

BP strikes deal for China's biggest carbon permit buyback contract

BEIJING - Energy giant BP has struck a deal with a local power company in China for the largest carbon permit buyback contract in the short history of the country's nascent carbon market. (CHINA-CARBONTRADING/, moved, 380 words)

