REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MARCH 22

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

Islamic State claims responsibility for Brussels blasts

CAIRO - Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bomb attacks that killed at least 30people in Brussels on Tuesday, the group said in a statement released on its official Telegram account. "We promise the crusader alliance against the Islamic State that they will have black days in return for their aggression against the Islamic State," the jihadist group said. (BRUSSELS-BLAST/CLAIM, moved at 12:53 p.m., 83 words)

France finds suspected mad cow case

PARIS - France has found a suspected case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the northeastern region of Ardennes, the farm ministry said on Tuesday, which if confirmed would be the first case since 2004 and a setback for French exports. (FRANCE-MADCOW/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:09 p.m., 211 words)

Russian doping scandal spreads to wrestling, sports minister prepared to quit

MOSCOW - Russia's sports minister said on Tuesday he was prepared to resign over a raging doping scandal in his country which could cost more Russian athletes their places at the Rio Olympics after "tens" more cases of cheating were exposed in wrestling. (SPORT-DOPING/WRESTLING-RUSSIA (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 597 words)

BRUSSELS ATTACKS

Islamic State claims Brussels attacks that kill at least 30

BRUSSELS - Islamic State claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday which killed at least 30 people. Police issued a wanted notice for a young man pictured pushing a laden luggage trolley at the airport where two others were suspected of blowing themselves up. The coordinated assault triggered security alerts across Europe , four days after Brussels police captured the prime surviving suspect in Islamic State's attacks on Paris last November. (BELGIUM-BLAST/ (UPDATE 11, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 1:12 p.m., 1,165 words, will be led through the day)

U.S. police out in force in wake of deadly Brussels attack

NEW YORK - Police in major U.S. cities stepped up security on Tuesday after more than 30 people were killed in attacks in Belgium, although officials said there was no evidence of specific threats to the United States. (BELGIUM-BLAST/USA, (UPDATE 1, PIX) moved, 601 words)

Utah Mormon missionaries, U.S. service member injured in Brussels attacks

-- Three Mormon missionaries from Utah and a U.S. service member and his family were hurt on Tuesday in deadly attacks that targeted the airport and a metro train in Brussels, military and church officials said. The three missionaries were seriously injured by an explosion at the airport and have been hospitalized, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement.(BELGIUM-BLAST/USA-VICTIMS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Colleen Jenkins, 200 words) See also: BELGIUM-BLAST/USA-TRAVEL (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 337 words)

Paris, jolted by Brussels attack, sends Eiffel Tower salute

PARIS - The Eiffel Tower will light up with the colours of the Belgian flag on Tuesday evening in a show of solidarity with Brussels where deadly attacks early in the day sent a shudder of recognition through the French capital. (BELGIUM-BLAST/EIFFEL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, 486 words)

Belgians turn to Twitter to offer rooms, rides, after Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS - Brussels residents turned to Twitter to offer people stranded in the Belgian capital rooms and transport on Tuesday after twin attacks, claimed by Islamic State, on the airport and a rush-hour metro train. (BELGIUM-BLAST/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:05 p.m., 414 words)

Airport terminal security under spotlight after Brussels attacks

(BELGIUM-BLAST/AIRPORT-SECURITY (PIX, TV), moved, 577 words)

OBAMA IN CUBA

Obama appeals for political freedoms in speech to Cubans

HAVANA - President Barack Obama preached democracy and free enterprise in Cuba on Tuesday, challenging the island's Communist government as he spoke directly to the Cuban people in a historic speech broadcast nationwide. Speaking at Havana's Grand Theater with Cuban President Raul Castro in attendance, Obama used the crowning moment of his visit to extend a "hand of friendship." It was time, he said, to "bury the last remnant" of the Cold War in the Americas. (USA-CUBA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 1:06 p.m., by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick, 980 words) See also: Ryan attacks Obama trip to Cuba (USA-CUBA/RYAN (PIX), moved at 10:44 a.m., 64 words)

U.S., Cuba baseball game to celebrate common ties

HAVANA - Major League Baseball returns to Cuba for the first time since 1999 when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cuban national team in an exhibition game at Latin American Stadium coinciding with a visit by President Barack Obama, who is expected to throw out the first pitch. (USA-CUBA/BASEBALL (PIX, TV), expect by 7 p.m., by Daniel Trotta, 600 words)

OTHER TOP STORIES

Trump says go beyond water boarding after Brussels attacks

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday going beyond the brutal interrogation technique of water boarding in questioning possible terror suspects and renewed his call for tougher U.S. border security after the deadly bombings in Brussels. In an interview on NBC's "Today" program, Trump said authorities "should be able to do whatever they have to do" to gain information in an effort to thwart future attacks like the one in Belgium. "Water boarding would be fine. If they can expand the laws, I would do a lot more than water boarding," Trump said. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by John Whitesides, 763 words, will be led through the day)

Rob Ford, notorious for smoking crack while Toronto mayor, dead at 46

TORONTO - Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, died from cancer on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. (CANADA-FORD/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 12:39 p.m., 394 words)

U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with Puerto Rico restructuring case

WASHINGTON - Liberal justices on Tuesday signaled support for Puerto Rico as the Supreme Court considered whether to revive a law that could let the U.S. territory cut billions of dollars owed in debt at some public agencies, a key test in the island's efforts to weather a huge fiscal crisis. (USA-COURT/PUERTORICO (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:08 p.m., 436 words)

Supreme Court rules against Tyson Foods in class action case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday hands a loss to Tyson Foods Inc over the company's challenge to an almost $5.8 million class action judgment in a case won by workers at an Iowa pork-processing facility who contended they were underpaid. (USA-COURT/TYSON FOODS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)

CDC urges doctors to prevent Zika spread during labor, delivery

CHICAGO - U.S. health officials are reminding healthcare workers to use standard protective gear when delivering babies to prevent possible infection with Zika or transmission of the virus to newborns. (HEALTH-ZIKA/PROTECTION (GRAPHIC), moved at 1:58 p.m., by Julie Steenhuysen, 344 words) See also: Ryan says U.S. has "plenty of money" for Zika (HEALTH-ZIKA/RYAN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:37 p.m., 396 words)

CAMPAIGN

Ryan won't endorse criticism of Trump as "authoritarian"

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that he does not agree with critics of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump who have labeled Trump authoritarian or fascist. "I don't see it that way," Ryan told reporters in the Capitol. (USA-ELECTION/RYAN (PIX), moved at 11 a.m., 128 words)

Cruz criticizes Trump for comments on NATO

WASHINGTON - Ted Cruz on Tuesday attacked the Republican Party's front-runner Donald Trump for suggesting that the United States lessen its support for NATO. (BELGIUM-BLAST/USA-NATO, moved at 10:12 a.m., 65 words) See also: Cruz says "radical Islam" behind Belgium blasts (BELGIUM-BLAST/USA-CRUZ, moved, 80 words)

Some cheers for Trump at AIPAC but more muted response in Israel

JERUSALEM - Donald Trump won some cheers in a speech to the main pro-Israel lobby group in Washington on Monday but the response in Israel to the Republican presidential front-runner's vows of love and support was more muted. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX), moved, 662 words) See also: Trump's "love" for Israel still not quite requited (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ISRAEL (PIX), moved at 11:54 p.m., 782 words)

Democratic Party workers pore over videos in bid to hobble Trump

WASHINGTON - From the basement to the third floor of Democratic Party headquarters in Washington, dozens of election campaign workers are glued to screens playing back videos of Donald Trump and other Republicans, digitally documenting their policy positions on everything from torture to climate change. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-TRUMP (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., by Lucian Lopez, 989 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. pins terrorist label on Indonesian Islamic State backer

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday slapped a special terrorist designation on Indonesia's most high-profile backer of Islamic State, blocking any U.S. assets he might have, banning dealings with him by Americans and opening the way for U.S. law-enforcement action against him. (USA-INDONESIA/MILITANTS, moved at 1:19 p.m., 220 words)

Businessman's arrest in U.S. not linked to Turkish corruption probe - lawyer

ISTANBUL - The arrest of an Iranian-born Turkish businessman in Florida on charges of conspiring to evade sanctions on Iran has no link with a 2013 investigation in Turkey into him and others close to President Tayyip Erdogan, his lawyer said on Tuesday. (TURKEY-USA/CORRUPTION, moved, 230 words)

Iranians exasperated as U.S. sanctions frustrate deal making

DUBAI/LONDON - More than two months after international nuclear sanctions on Iran were supposed to have ended, frustration is deepening that few trade deals are going through as foreign banks shy away from processing transactions with the country. (IRAN-TRADE/FINANCE (PIX), moved, 1,065 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

One dead, one wounded in murder-attempted suicide at Texas Walmart

DALLAS - A gunman killed a Walmart employee inside a North Texas store on Tuesday, then shot himself in an attempted suicide, police said. (TEXAS-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:52 p.m., 156 words)

Two killed in apparent murder-suicide at Texas Walmart

DALLAS - Two people were killed inside a Walmart store in an apparent murder-suicide in Kaufman, Texas, on Tuesday, local media reported. (TEXAS-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:55 a.m., 80 words, will be led)

Lumber Liquidators settles with California clean air agency

-- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said it had reached a settlement with the California Air Resources Board, the state's clean air agency, to resolve an inquiry into the health effects of company's laminate flooring products sourced from China. (LUMBERLIQUIDATORS-SETTLEMENT/CALIFORNIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:43 p.m., 273 words)

Ex-NFL star Sharper faces 20 years in prison under plea deal

NEW ORLEANS - Former NFL star Darren Sharper, accused of drugging and raping women in four states, could spend up to 20 years in prison under a plea deal accepted by a federal judge in New Orleans on Tuesday.(USA-NFL/SHARPER (PIX), moved at 1 p.m., by Kathy Finn, 309 words)

U.S. Supreme Court backs moose hunter in Alaska hovercraft case

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court sides with an Alaska moose hunter who contended the federal government overstepped its authority in banning hovercraft on National Park Service land in the northernmost U.S. state. (USA-COURT/MOOSE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)

Protester charged in disturbing burial site during Oregon occupation

SEATTLE- A Montana man who authorities say used heavy machinery to destroy a sacred tribal burial grounds during an armed takeover of a U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon in January has been indicted on charges of depredation of government property, officials said on Tuesday. (OREGON-MILITIA/, expect by 4 p.m., 300 words)

3-D printer, 'gecko grippers' set for trip to space station on Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL - An Orbital ATK cargo ship, packed with supplies and science experiments for the International Space Station crew, was due to blast off on from Florida on Tuesday, NASA said. (SPACE-STATION/ORBITAL (TV), expect by 3 p.m., 350 words)

Texas ex-trooper to be arraigned in Sandra Bland case

AUSTIN - A former Texas trooper fired for his conduct in the arrest of a motorist who committed suicide in jail will be arraigned on Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of falsifying the arrest report he made in the incident. (TEXAS-DEATH/, expect by 5 p.m., 250 words)

New York lawmakers expected to clear way for mixed martial arts fights

ALBANY - New York is poised to join the rest of the country in legalizing mixed martial arts fights, as the state Assembly prepares to pass a bill to end a ban on the full-contact sport, a measure the Senate has approved on multiple occasions over the years. (NEW YORK-MMA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 377 words)

Texas plans Tuesday execution of man who killed city inspector

AUSTIN - Texas plans to execute on Tuesday a convicted killer whose lawyers are appealing the death sentence, arguing that he was mentally ill when he shot a city code officer who had been sent out to inspect piles of garbage at the death row inmate's former home. (TEXAS-EXECUTION/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 359 words)

Oregon to check boat wreckage for links to 2001 Japan tsunami

PORTLAND - A derelict boat possibly from the March 2011 tsunami in Japan is expected to wash ashore in Oregon, state officials said. Last spring, the bow section of a boat believed to be from the tsunami that washed ashore contained at least 21 species of plant and fish life from Japan. (OREGON-BOAT/ TSUNAMI/ (PIX), expect by 4 p.m., 300 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.N. envoy says Brussels attack shows need to end "fire of war in Syria"

GENEVA - The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday the message from the attacks in Brussels claimed by Islamic State was that the war in Syria had to end and a political transition needed to be found so that the focus could turn to tackling the group. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-DEMISTURA (TV, PIX), moved at 1:04 p.m., 109 words)

Islamic State targets Bashiqa camp, Turkey retaliates - military

ANKARA - Islamic State militants attempt an attack on the Bashiqa military base in northern Iraq and Turkish troops stationed there retaliate, military sources say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-TURKEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Three bomb attacks kill five security force members in southeast Turkey - sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey - Kurdish militants kill five members of Turkish security forces in three separate bomb attacks near the Syrian and Iranian borders, the army and security sources say, in an intensification of conflict in southeast Turkey. (TURKEY-KURDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Breakaway Taliban group denies its leader detained

ISLAMABAD - The leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban is leading his fighters in Afghanistan, his deputy says, denying a newspaper report that he had been detained in Pakistan. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 415 words)

WORLD

Ivory Coast arrests 15, seeks leader of al Qaeda beach attack

ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast authorities have arrested 15 people in connection with an attack earlier this month on a beach resort town that killed 19 people and was claimed by al Qaeda, a state prosecutor said on Tuesday. (IVORYCOAST-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 164 words)

Murdered journalist buried in Ukraine 16 years after beheading

KIEV - An investigative journalist whose murder 16 years ago helped precipitate Ukraine's Orange Revolution was buried in Kiev on Tuesday after a delay due to his mother's unwillingness to accept his decapitated body was her son. (UKRAINE-GONGADZE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:30 p.m., 600 words)

Brazil's Rousseff vows to never resign

BRASILIA - Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she will not resign under any circumstances and equated a bid to impeach her to a "coup d'etat" against democratic rule because she had committed no crime. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved at 1:34 p.m., 70 words, will be led)

UNHCR says will not work in Greek 'detention centers' in swipe at EU-Turkey deal

GENEVA/LESBOS - The United Nations refugee agency deals a blow to EU efforts to stem the biggest humanitarian crisis in generations, saying it will no longer assist in the transfer of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece to "detention centers." (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-UNHCR (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 775 words)

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi set to steer cabinet as minister

NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Myanmar's president-elect nominates Aung San Suu Kyi to join the incoming cabinet, giving the National League for Democracy leader a formal role in the government that the constitution bars her from leading. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 650 words)

Russian court sentences Ukraine's Savchenko to 22 years in jail

DONETSK - A Russian court sentences Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko to 22 years in jail after finding her guilty of complicity in the killing of two Russian journalists during the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SAVCHENKO (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 470 words)

FEATURES

From traffic light to judge's bench: an African migrant's Spanish dream

SEVILLE, Spain - Howard Jackson, a man of around 40 from the West African state of Liberia, is a well-known and colorful figure at a busy intersection entering the southern Spanish city of Seville. Jackson arrived in Spain nearly 20 years ago after escaping as a teenager from a civil war in Liberia that killed over 200,000 and in which he lost both his parents and his brother. (SPAIN-MIGRATION/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX), moved, by Marcelo del Pozo, 550 words)

Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service struggles after just a year

LAHORE, Pakistan - Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers with the chance of a ride without being groped and harassed by male drivers. (PAKISTAN-RICKSHAWS/ (PIX), moved, 303 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Ben Affleck revamps his superhero role with older, 'brawler' Batman

LOS ANGELES - Superheroes aren't the only ones seeking redemption in new film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"; actor Ben Affleck also wanted a do-over playing a superhero after being panned in Marvel's 2003 film "Daredevil." (FILM-BENAFFLECK/BATMAN (TV, PIX), moved, 450 words)

Pop star Kesha appeals court decision, likening recording contract to slavery

NEW YORK - Pop star Kesha has appealed a court decision that ties her to a recording contract with companies owned by music producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of rape, saying the ruling was akin to slavery. (PEOPLE-KESHA/, moved at 1:04 p.m., 323 words)

New York auctions paint somber picture of Chinese art buyers

NEW YORK - Along with oil, stocks and steel, China's roiling economic slowdown has deflated the buoyancy of another sector: the Asian Art market. (USA-ART/CHINA (TV), moved, 420 words)

FIFA opens proceedings over 2006 German World Cup bid

ZURICH - FIFA's ethics watchdog starts formal proceedings against six individuals, including Franz Beckenbauer, over the awarding of hosting rights to Germany for the 2006 World Cup, world soccer's governing body says. (SOCCER-FIFA/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Netflix Stands By Kate del Castillo

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT), moved at 10 a.m., 622 words)

'Doctor Who' Heading to Amazon Prime Under Exclusive BBC Pact

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved at 9:56 a.m., 280 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

FDA says it requires boxed warning on some opioid-based painkillers

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it required short-acting opioid pain medications to carry a boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death. (USA-HEALTHCARE/OPIOIDS (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:27 p.m., 240 words)

Can a drink a day keep the doctor away?

-- Lots of people think a glass of wine or beer at dinner can help them have a longer and healthier life. But a new study suggests that much of the evidence in favor of moderate drinking may be shaky at best. (HEALTH-DRINKING/, moved at 12:30 p.m., 560 words)

Knowledge of genetic risk doesn't prompt behavior changes

-- Telling patients about their genetic risk for disease doesn't usually lead to healthy behavior changes like eating better or exercising more, according to a new analysis of existing studies. (HEALTH-KNOWLEDGE/BEHAVIOR, moved at 12:57 p.m., 423 words)

Liberia closes border with Ebola-hit Guinea

MONROVIA - Liberia closes its border with Guinea as a precaution against Ebola following at least four deaths from the virus in Guinea, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nangbe tells Reuters. (HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Beetle's chemical signal tells mate, 'Honey, I'm not in the mood'

WASHINGTON - When a female "burying beetle" is focused on caring for babies and not making new ones, she releases a chemical signal to her libidinous mate that says in no uncertain terms, "Honey, I'm not in the mood." (SCIENCE-BEETLES/ (PIX), moved at noon, by Will Dunham, 385 words)

Illicit drugs? How 'Brexit' risks legal limbo for medicines

(BRITAIN-EU/MEDICINE, moved, 510 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Apple's privacy fight does not win extra points for security - poll

-- Most Americans trust Apple Inc to protect their personal information from hackers, according to a national Reuters/Ipsos poll, but not any better than rivals Google, Amazon and Microsoft. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/POLL, moved at 7 a.m., by Jim Finkle, moved, 550 words)

The next big thing in phones may not be a phone, experts say

FRANKFURT - Most experts believe handheld innovation has run its course and that the next big thing in phones won't be the device itself but rather phone functions popping up in all manner of new devices from cars to fridges to watches and jewelry. (APPLE-PRODUCTS/INNOVATION (PIX), moved at 9:30 a.m., by Eric Auchard, 683 words)

Apple's new iPhone faces challenge measuring up in China, India

CUPERTINO, Calif. - Apple Inc's new iPhone SE has first-rate features and a relatively low price tag, but its prospects in key markets like China and India may be limited by its diminutive size. (APPLE-PRODUCTS/EMERGING (RPT), moved at 8:22 a.m., 433 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

IMF says war, oil rout erode Mideast, Central Asia growth prospects

WASHINGTON - Wars and depressed crude oil prices have diminished growth prospects for the Middle East and central Asia, and private sector productivity gains are needed to avoid a "new mediocre" for the region, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. (IMF-GROWTH/MIDEASTCENTRALASIA, moved at noon, 400 words)

Ride to the Bottom: U.S. energy workers hit hard by company stock bets

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly 15 years since Enron's collapse decimated the retirement accounts of its employees, hundreds of thousands of U.S. energy workers remain precariously exposed to big, concentrated bets on company stock in their 401(k) retirement plans. (USA-ENERGY/RETIREMENT (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim McLaughlin and Luc Cohen, 1,180 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Healthcare leads Wall St recovery after Brussels blasts

NEW YORK - Wall Street recouped early losses by Tuesday afternoon helped by a rise in healthcare stocks even as travel-related shares remained under pressure following the Brussels attacks. The CBOE Volatility index, the most common gauge of fear and uncertainty on Wall Street, jumped as much as 7 percent to 14.76 early in the day, but retreated to seven-month lows. At 1:51 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.55 points at 17,633.42, the S&P 500 was up 3.4 points at 2,055 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.18 points at 4,832.05. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6, GRAPHIC), moved, 440 words)

Oil steadies from early slide after Brussels attacks

NEW YORK - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as shares on Wall Street pared losses and the euro recovered against the dollar after deadly blasts in Brussels prompted an initial flight risk from financial markets. Brent was up 18 cents at $41.72 a barrel by 12:12 p.m. while U.S. crude slipped 15 cents to $41.37. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), moving shortly, 512 words)

Brazilian police target Odebrecht in new anti-corruption raid

BRASILIA - Brazilian federal police are seeking to arrest 15 people tied to engineering conglomerate Odebrecht as part of a massive corruption investigation, police and federal prosecutors said. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 356 words)

Bank of China loans over $50 billion for Chinese firms overseas acquisitions

SHANGHAI - State-owned Bank of China says it has extended $56.3 billion worth of loans to fund 188 overseas acquisition deals by Chinese companies in the past six years, highlighting how local firms are seeking inroads into overseas markets as growth slows at home. (CHINA-BOC/BOC, moved, 250 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general- news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************