TOP STORIES

Trump's refusal to back House speaker angers Republican Party chief

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's White House campaign was in turmoil on Wednesday after he angered senior Republican Party leaders with his criticism of a dead soldier's family and his refusal to back the re-election campaign of House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland, 884 words)

Muslim families of fallen U.S. soldiers driven to oppose Trump

NEW YORK - Nazar Naqvi has faithfully voted Republican for more than three decades. After Donald Trump's feud with Muslim parents who lost a son in battle for the United States, he has vowed not a single Republican will get his vote. (USA-ELECTION/GOLDSTAR-MUSLIM (PIX), moved at 10 a.m., 695 words)

Turkey sees swift overhaul of intelligence agency, gendarmerie after coup

ISTANBUL - Turkey will soon complete an overhaul of its intelligence agency and make new appointments to its gendarmerie as it tries to rid its security apparatus of the followers of a U.S.-based cleric blamed for an attempted coup, officials said on Wednesday. (TURKEY-SECURITY/SCIENCE (UPDATE 3), moved, 748 words). See also: TURKEY-SECURITY/APP, moved, 779 words

Florida to begin aerial spraying of insecticides to control Zika

CHICAGO Florida will conduct an aerial insecticide spraying campaign at dawn on Wednesday in an effort to kill mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus, officials in Miami-Dade County said. (HEALTH-ZIKA/INSECTICIDE, moved at 9:50 a.m., by Julie Steenhuysen, 394 words) See also: HEALTH-ZIKA/OXITEC, moved at 11:11 a.m., by Kate Kelland, 346 words

Washington D.C. police officer charged with helping Islamic State

WASHINGTON - A Metro transit police officer in Washington, D.C. was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges he attempted to provide material support to Islamic State, according to the U.S. Justice Department. (USA-JUSTICE/OFFICER (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:08 p.m., by Julia Harte, 218 words)

Brazil to deploy military to tourist sites, stadium security lax

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil says it is deploying the military to patrol emblematic tourist sites in Rio de Janeiro to guard against the "minimal" chance of an attack, though security at the Olympic stadium appeared slack three days before the Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SECURITY-STADIUM (PIX), moved, by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, 454 words). See also: OLYMPICS-RIO/POLICE, moved, 293 words; OLYMPICS-RIO/COUNTERFEITS (PIX, TV), moved, by Paulo Prada, 747 words and OLYMPICS-POPE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 250 words

CAMPAIGN

Tea Party Republican Huelskamp loses re-election bid for U.S. House

WASHINGTON - Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, a Tea Party favorite who often feuded with Republican leaders in the U.S. House, lost his bid for re-election in the party's primary contest, unofficial state results showed on Wednesday. (USA-ELECTION/KANSAS (UPDATE 1), moved 10:34 a.m., 306 words)

Clinton campaign studying alternative to U.S. ethanol mandate

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign has solicited advice from California regulators on how to revamp a federal regulation requiring biofuels like corn-based ethanol be blended into the nation's gasoline supply, according to campaign and state officials. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-ETHANOL (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:23 a.m., by Valerie Volcovici and Rory Carroll, 681 words)

WASHINGTON

Fed's Evans says one rate hike may be 'appropriate' this year

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday offered a lukewarm endorsement of an interest rate increase later this year, despite his worry that inflation is still undershooting the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target. (USA-FED/EVANS (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 1 p.m., by Ann Saphir, 430 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Gunman in deadly Austin, Texas shooting arrested in Atlanta

AUSTIN - A man suspected of killing one person and wounding four others when he fired shots from a handgun into a crowd on the streets of a nightclub area of Austin early Sunday was arrested without incident in Atlanta on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (TEXAS-SHOOTING/, moved at 1:12 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 216 words)

Pokemon no-go: New Jersey resident sues over trespassing players

NEW YORK - A New Jersey man has a message for the millions of players obsessed with the mobile game Pokemon Go: "Get off my lawn!" (NINTENDO-POKEMON/LAWSUIT, moved, 300 words)

Ex-NFL player Rucker gets nearly 2 years for embezzling from charities

CLEVELAND - Former National Football League wide receiver Reggie Rucker was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two years in prison for embezzling more than $110,000 from anti-violence charities for personal use and to pay gambling debts. (NFL-RUCKER/, moved ta 12:24 p.m., by Kim Palmer, 355 words)

California wildfires likely to worsen as season peaks -forecaster

Drought conditions in California risk stoking new and ongoing wildfires as the season enters its peak, a forecaster said on Wednesday after several blazes already killed at least six people and charred thousands of acres so far this year. (CALIFORNIA-FIRE/, moved at 6:39 a.m. (TV, PIX), moved, 378 words)

'Massive' breach exposes hundreds of new SAT questions

BOSTON - Shortly after David Coleman took over as CEO in 2012, the College Board began redesigning its signature product, the SAT college entrance exam. The testing company also hired a consultancy to identify the risks associated with the monumental undertaking. (COLLEGE-SAT/SECURITY (SPECIAL REPORT), moved at 1:44 p.m., by Renee Dudley, 1923 words)

Famed flamingo Pinky dead in Florida after man attacks it

TAMPA - A Chilean flamingo named Pinky which was known for its dancing was euthanized at a Florida theme park after being badly injured by a man who reached into its pen and threw it to the ground, Tampa police said on Wednesday. (FLORIDA-FLAMINGO/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:06 p.m., 205 words)

Man convicted in deadly Alabama church bombing denied parole

An 86-year-old white man convicted in the infamous 1963 Birmingham, Alabama church bombing that killed four young black girls during Sunday morning service was denied parole on Wednesday, prosecutors said. (ALABAMA-CHURCH/, 350 words, expect by 1:30 p.m.)

MIDDLE EAST

Hezbollah sees no immediate end to Syria war, partition in Iraq and Syria a possible outcome

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Hezbollah said the partition of Iraq and Syria was a possible outcome of sectarian fighting across the region and there was no prospect of any end to the war in Syria until after November's U.S. presidential election. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-HEZBOLLAH (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 12:01 p.m., by Samia Nakhoul, Laila Bassam and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 937 words)

WORLD

North Korea missile lands near Japanese waters

SEOUL - North Korea launches a ballistic missile that lands in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILE/ (UPDATE 5), moved, 510 words)

Regional tensions test Japan's new defence minister on first day

TOKYO - Tomomi Inada will have precious little time to settle into her new job as Japan's defence minister, as events on her first day in the office underlined. (JAPAN-POLITICS/CABINET-DEFENCE (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 11:17 a.m., by Tim Kelly and Kiyoshi Takenaka, 676 words)

Recession ahead in Britain? Factories slow, business confidence tumbles

LONDON - British manufacturing shrinks at its fastest pace in more than three years in July and business confidence tumbles following the Brexit vote, according to surveys that show an increased chance of a recession ahead. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 600 words)

South African vote tests ANC hold on cities, Zuma in focus

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - South Africans vote in local elections that could see the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and its scandal-hit leader lose control of the capital and other key cities for the first time since the end of apartheid. (SAFRICA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Nqobile Dludla, 700 words)

Fire guts Emirates jet after hard landing; one firefighter dies

DUBAI - An Emirates jetliner arriving from India caught fire after slumping onto the runway in Dubai on Wednesday, killing one firefighter in an intense blaze and bringing the world's busiest international airport to a halt for several hours. (EMIRATES-AIRPLANE/CRASH (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Noah Browning, 733 words)

Russian mayor who took on Kremlin party jailed before elections

MOSCOW - A Russian court sentenced a former mayor and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin's allies to 12 1/2 years in jail on Wednesday in a graft case the liberal opposition said was trumped up to end its fledgling success in the regions. (RUSSIA-MAYOR/PRISON (PIX), moved at 11:12 a.m., by Andrew Osborn, 448 words)

Portugal's Guterres eyed ahead of 2nd poll for next U.N. chief

UNITED NATIONS - Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres could cement himself as the ninth United Nations Secretary-General when the Security Council holds its second secret ballot on Friday, some diplomats said. (UN-ELECTION/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved at 12:24 p.m., by Michelle Nichols, 590 words)

Canada launches inquiry into missing, murdered indigenous women

OTTAWA - Canada launched a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women on Wednesday, a long-awaited look into the causes of decades of violence that have resulted in over a thousand murdered women. (CANADA-ABORIGINAL/, moved at 10:57 a.m., 312 words)

Venezuelan women seek sterilizations as crisis sours child-rearing

CARACAS - Venezuela's food shortages, inflation and crumbling medical sector have become such a source of anguish that growing number of young women are reluctantly opting for sterilizations rather than face hardship of pregnancy and child-rearing. (VENEZUELA-STERILIZATIONS/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 1130 words)

Venezuela names general accused of drug crimes by U.S. as minister

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro names a general accused of drug crimes by the United States as his new interior minister and removes from the cabinet his top economic official, who was viewed as a potential reformer. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 388 words)

Tropical Storm Earl strengthens as it churns toward Belize

MEXICO CITY - Tropical Storm Earl bears down on Central America's Caribbean coastline, strengthening as it was forecast to strike land as a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says. (STORM-EARL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 251 words)

Bitcoin exchange confirms second-biggest heist in U.S. dollar terms

HONG KONG - Nearly 120,000 bitcoin worth about US$72 million has been stolen from the exchange platform Bitfinex in Hong Kong, making it the second-biggest security breach ever of such an exchange. (BITFINEX-HACKED/HONGKONG (UPDATE 2) moved, by Clare Baldwin, 300 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

For pregnant women, Zika outbreak hits home in Florida

In recent days, Karla Maguire has avoided taking her toddler son to a south Florida playground where mosquitoes may be biting. She walks the dogs less frequently and rigorously applies bug repellant when she must go outside. (HEALTH-ZIKA/WOMEN, moving shortly, by Letitia Stein and Jilian Mincer, 840 words). See also: (HEALTH-ZIKA/USA-MILITARY (UPDATE 1), moved, 128 words and HEALTH-ZIKA/FRAUD (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 12:18 p.m., by Jessica Dye, 308 words

Memory may someday benefit from electric therapy

It may someday be possible to send weak currents of electricity through the scalp during sleep to help improve memory for motor tasks, researchers say. (HEALTH-BRAIN/STIMULATION-SLEEP, moved at 11:50 a.m., by Kathryn Doyle, 402 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Harry Potter casts spell again with "Cursed Child" UK sales

LONDON - "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the script for a new London play telling the eighth story in the hugely popular boy-wizard series, has sold more than 680,000 print copies in the UK in three days, publisher Little, Brown said on Wednesday. (BOOKS-HARRYPOTTER/ (TV), moved at 10:20 a.m., 350 words)

Second 'Fantastic Beasts' movie coming in Nov 2018, studio says

The second movie in the Harry Potter spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts" will be released in November 2018, Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday, promising "much more on the horizon" from the boy-wizard franchise. (FILM-FANTASTICBEASTS/, moved at 10:35 a.m., 252 words)

Denver Broncos to acquire naming rights to Mile High Stadium

NEW YORK/WILMINGTON - The Denver Broncos professional football team will acquire the naming rights to its Mile High Stadium from Sports Authority after the bankrupt U.S. sporting goods retailer failed to find a new sponsor for the venue, according to a Tuesday court filing. (SPORTSAUTHORITY-BANKRUPTCY/BRONCOS (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:21 p.m., by Jessica DiNapoli and Tom Hals, 367 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Gains in energy, financial stocks boost Wall Street

Wall Street was higher on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while robust jobs data helped financial stocks. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), will be updated till close, 397 words)See also: Stocks slip for third day, dollar recovers ground (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 501 words)

U.S. private sector added 179,000 jobs in July -ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, above economists' expectations, a report by payrolls processor ADP shows. (USA ECONOMY/ADP, moved, 190 words)

Humana profit plunges on higher provisions for Obamacare business

Humana Inc reports a 28 percent drop in quarterly profit after setting aside more money to cover losses in its Obamacare business, and the company says next year it will discontinue most of these plans sold on public exchanges. (HUMANA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Amruthi Penumudi, 310 words)

Time Warner takes stake in Hulu, lifts profit forecast

Time Warner Inc disclosed a 10 percent stake in video streaming site Hulu on Wednesday, setting its sights on the web TV market, and it raised its 2016 forecast on expectations of sustained growth in its traditional media business. (TIME WARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved at 1:37 p.m., by Malathi Nayak and Rishika Sadam, 358 words)

TIAA in advanced talks to acquire EverBank - sources

TIAA, the 98-year-old financial services firm seeking to expand in internet banking, has been in exclusive negotiations to acquire U.S. online lender EverBank Financial Corp Inc for $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (EVERBANK-M&A/TIAADIRECT (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 10:52 a.m., by Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran, 379 words)

U.S. frackers surprise themselves as tweaks keep adding barrels

HOUSTON - Nimble U.S. shale oil producers continue to show an uncanny ability to squeeze more and more crude from new wells, allowing them to do more with less as they try to weather another dip in oil prices to $40 a barrel. (USA-FRACKING/, moved at 1:24 p.m., by Terry Wade and Ernest Scheyder, 576 words)

Fed penalizes Goldman Sachs for use of confidential data

NEW YORK - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Wednesday it had ordered Goldman Sachs Group Inc to pay a $36.3 million civil penalty for the unauthorized use and disclosure of confidential information. (GOLDMAN SACHS-FED/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:12 p.m., by David Ingram, 254 words) *****************

