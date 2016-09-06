REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY SEPT 6
BREAKING
Clinton slams Trump for commenting on Fed policies
WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton criticized Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday for
making comments about Federal Reserve policies, which she said
should be off-limits for U.S. presidents and presidential
candidates. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:48
p.m., 341 words) See also: Clinton says daughter's role in
charity to be decided after vote (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (URGENT),
moved at 1:14 p.m., 81 words)
New York to probe Mylan EpiPen contracts for schools
WASHINGTON - New York has opened a probe into whether Mylan
Pharmaceuticals broke antitrust law in writing contracts to
provide EpiPens to some schools systems, state Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on Tuesday. (MYLAN-NEW
YORK (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:02 p.m., 115 words)
TOP STORIES
Iranian vessel "harasses," sails close to U.S. Navy ship in
Gulf - U.S. officials
WASHINGTON - A U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship changed course
after a fast-attack craft from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps came within 100 yards (91 metres) of it in the
central Gulf on Sunday, two U.S. Defense Department officials
told Reuters on Tuesday. (USA-IRAN/NAVY (UPDATE 2), moved at
12:47 p.m., by Idrees Ali, 307 words)
Philippines scrambles to soothe tensions after Obama slur
VIENTIANE - New Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought
to defuse a fight with the United States on Tuesday, voicing
regret for calling President Barack Obama a "son of a bitch" in
a comment that prompted the White House to call off a bilateral
meeting. (LAOS-OBAMA/DUTERTE (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 8:50
a.m., 870 words)
Fox settles sexual harassment suit for $20 mln on Ailes'
behalf
Fox News will pay $20 million to settle a sexual harassment
lawsuit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson against the network's
ousted chief Roger Ailes, a source familiar with the agreement
said on Tuesday. (TWENTY-FIRST FOX-AILES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved
at 12:39 p.m., by Daniel Wiessner, 783 words)
Afghan forces end siege after suicide attacks in Kabul
KABUL - Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in
central Kabul on Tuesday, shooting dead the last of a group of
attackers who struck hours after a separate suicide bombing
killed and wounded dozens of security personnel and civilians.
(AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 12:31 p.m., by
Mirwais Harooni, 461 words)
Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts
LONDON/SINGAPORE - Iran signalled on Tuesday it was prepared
to work with Saudi Arabia and Russia to prop up oil prices as
Tehran began to bargain with OPEC on possible exemptions from
output limits. (OIL-OPEC/IRAN-PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:06
a.m., by Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal and Parisa Hafezi, 522
words)
Obama says North Korea sanctions must be implemented after
missiles fired
VIENTIANE - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the full
implementation of sanctions against North Korea, a day after it
fired ballistic missiles into the sea, adding that Washington
had no interest in taking an offensive approach toward
Pyongyang. (LAOS-OBAMA/NORTHKOREA, moved at 6:32 a.m., 133
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Fire guts U.S. Agriculture Department shed in Maryland
WASHINGTON - A fire on Tuesday gutted a storage shed at a
U.S. Department of Agriculture complex in Maryland that was
closed last week because of threats, fire officials said.
(USDA-THREATS/FIRE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved at 12:45 p.m., 223
words)
Ex-Stanford swimmer registers as sex offender in Ohio after
assault
Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner has
registered as a sex offender in his home state of Ohio following
his conviction for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in
2015 and public outrage over his six-month jail sentence.
(CALIFORNIA-RAPE/OHIO (PIX), moved at 10:59 a.m., 390 words)
Kaepernick jersey becomes NFL best seller after anthem
protest
NEW YORK - Shirts bearing the name and number of San
Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick were the
top-selling jersey on the National Football League's official
online store on Tuesday after he protested racial injustice and
police brutality in the United States. (NFL-KAEPERNICK/, moved
at 12:23 p.m., by Amy Tennery, 277 words)
Lower Manhattan rebounds 15 years after Sept. 11 attacks
NEW YORK - Lower Manhattan's population has more than
doubled and the number of children living there has tripled
since just before the Sept. 11 attacks 15 years ago destroyed
much of the financial district, a report on the neighborhood's
dramatic rebirth shows. (NEW YORK-ECONOMY/, moved at 1 p.m., by
Hilary Russ, 395 words)
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Manziel re-enrolls at
Texas A&M
AUSTIN - Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was
released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this year due to
questionable conduct, has re-enrolled as a student at Texas A&M
University, the school said on Tuesday. (NFL-MANZIEL/ (PIX),
moved at 12:23 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 257 words)
NASA mission to target asteroid
CAPE CANAVERAL - NASA is getting ready to send a satellite
to an asteroid and return bits of rock and soil samples to Earth
for analysis. Scientists hope to learn more about what role
asteroids played in the formation of rocky planets like Earth.
(SPACE-ASTEROID/ TV), expect by 5 p.m., by Irene Klotz, 400
words)
MIDDLE EAST
With Syria "safe zone" plan, Turkey faces diplomatic
balancing act
ANKARA - Turkey will have to strike a balance between the
conflicting goals of Russia and the United States if it is to
achieve its ambition of a "safe zone" in northern Syria and
build on an incursion which gave it control of a thin strip of
the border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (TV, PIX), moved at
11:50 a.m., by Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses, 1,058 words)
Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU
talks
BLED - Turkey's government is under "huge pressure" from its
people to abandon its decades-old drive to join the European
Union because they see it applying double standards toward their
country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
(TURKEY-EU/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:23 a.m., by Marja Novak, 375
words)
Netanyahu says Netherlands, Israel to improve water, gas
supply to Gaza
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government will assist Israel in
improving water and gas supplies to energy-strapped Gaza, Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a visit to
the Netherlands. (NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/GAZA (UPDATE 1), moved at
10:42 p.m., 219 words) See also: ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/, moved at
7:14 a.m., 109 words
Egypt to host Yemen aid conference in March - minister
CAIRO - Egypt will host an international conference in March
to coordinate humanitarian aid for Yemen, which has been
devastated by a civil war, a minister in Yemen's Saudi-backed
government said on Tuesday. (YEMEN-WAR/CONFERENCE, moved at
12:59 p.m., 279 words)
WORLD
Colombia's Santos says peace deal will pass, more war a
disaster
BOGOTA - Colombians are sure to approve a peace deal with
Marxist FARC rebels in a referendum next month because they see
the enormous economic opportunity and know that a renewed war
would be a "catastrophe," President Juan Manuel Santos told
Reuters. (COLOMBIA-SANTOS/INTERVIEW (TV, PIX, INTERVIEW), moved
at 12:43 p.m., by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta, 420 words)
German state curbs work with Islamic group with ties to
Turkey
BERLIN - A German state has stopped working with the
country's biggest Muslim association, which has strong links to
Ankara, on a project to prevent radicalisation due to a row over
a comic that it said glorified martyrdom. (GERMANY-TURKEY/,
moved at 12:11 p.m., 467 words)
Russia's Putin offers support to new Uzbekistan leadership
ALMATY - Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged his
support to the man emerging as the likely next leader of
Uzbekistan on Tuesday during a visit that put a stamp on
Moscow's claim to be the ex-Soviet republic's closest ally.
(UZBEKISTAN-RUSSIA/PUTIN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:32 a.m.,
by Olzhas Auyezov, 527 words)
Hurricane Newton storms up Mexico's Baja California
peninsula
SAN JOSE DEL CABO - Hurricane Newton barreled up Mexico's
Baja California peninsula tourist haven on Tuesday, dumping
heavy rains accompanied by whipping winds, but there were no
immediate reports of major damage. (MEXICO-STORM/ (UPDATE 1,
TV), moved at 12:12 p.m., by Jean Luis Arce, 228 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Tiny 'fitbits' to keep tabs on the body from within
BERKELEY - Scientists are developing dust-sized wireless
sensors implanted inside the body to track neural activity in
real-time, offering a potential new way to monitor or treat a
range of conditions including epilepsy and control
next-generation prosthetics. (SCIENCE-BRAIN/ (PIX, TV), moved at
1 p.m., by Ben Gruber, 435 words)
Zika virus found in tears of mice - U.S. study
CHICAGO - A new study has found genetic fragments of Zika in
the eyes and the tears of laboratory mice infected with the
virus, a finding that offers a potential new route of human
infection. (HEALTH-ZIKA/TEARS, moved at noon, 378 words) See
also: WHO issues tougher safe sex guidance for those who visited
Zika zones (HEALTH-ZIKA/WHO (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:10 p.m., 391
words)
In extreme heat, electric fans may not benefit some elderly
Elderly people who use electric fans during extreme heat may
have higher heart rates and core temperatures compared to having
no fan, according to a small study. (HEALTH-ELDERLY/FANS-HEAT,
moved at 12:56 p.m., by Kathryn Doyle, 612 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
NY Fashion Week adapts to changing designer needs, business
models
NEW YORK - New looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week
will be met with changes behind the scenes as designers tweak
their shows and schedules to meet the needs and expectations of
digitally engaged consumers. (FASHION-NEW YORK/ (PIX, TV), moved
at 1:35 p.m., by Patricia Reaney, 476 words)
Role as society reject among cannibals "terrifying," Suki
Waterhouse says
VENICE - Playing a society reject who tries to survive in a
desert wasteland after having her limbs cut off by cannibals was
a terrifying experience, British model-turned-actress Suki
Waterhouse said at the Venice film festival on Tuesday.
(FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THEBADBATCH (TV, PIX), moved at 11:45 a.m.,
by Agnieszka Flak , 416 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Gains in energy, tech stocks prop up Wall Street
Wall Street was higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, helped
by technology and energy stocks, but gains were limited by weak
services data. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updates until close, 478
words) See also: GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7, GRAPHIC), updating
throughout the day, 527 words
Oil slips 2 percent as hopes for production freeze wane
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell 2 percent on Tuesday, falling
further from the previous session's one-week high on receding
hopes for an agreement between the world's top two producers to
freeze output to tackle a global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(UPDATE 7), updating throughout the day, 425 words)
Enbridge buying Spectra in $28 bln deal
Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Spectra
Energy Corp of Houston in an all-stock deal valued at about $28
billion (C$37 billion) to create the largest North American
energy infrastructure company. (SPECTRA ENERGY-M&A/ENBRIDGE INC
(UPDATE 5), moved at 11:47 p.m., by Richa Naidu and Sweta Singh,
649 words)
EOG inks $2.5 billion deal in shift to low-cost Permian
shale
EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately
held Yates Petroleum Corp for $2.5 billion in stock and cash, in
the latest move by a U.S. energy company to acquire acreage in
the Permian Basin, one of the country's most cost-effective oil
fields. (YATES-M&A/EOG RESOURCES (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:27 p.m.,
by Ernest Scheyder, 429 words)
Danaher to buy Cepheid in $4 bln deal to expand in
diagnostics
Danaher Corp said on Tuesday it would buy medical
diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4 billion,
including debt, that will strengthen its presence in molecular
diagnostics. (CEPHEID-M&A/DANAHER (UPDATE 3), moved at 11:39
a.m., by Natalie Grover, 391 words)
U.S. services sector activity hits 6-1/2-year low, casts
shadow on economy
NEW YORK - U.S. services sector activity slowed to a
6-1/2-year low in August amid sharp drops in production and
orders, pointing to slowing economic growth that further
diminished prospects for an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve this month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 1:21
p.m., 631 words)
