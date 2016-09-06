REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY SEPT 6

Clinton slams Trump for commenting on Fed policies

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday for making comments about Federal Reserve policies, which she said should be off-limits for U.S. presidents and presidential candidates. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:48 p.m., 341 words) See also: Clinton says daughter's role in charity to be decided after vote (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (URGENT), moved at 1:14 p.m., 81 words)

New York to probe Mylan EpiPen contracts for schools

WASHINGTON - New York has opened a probe into whether Mylan Pharmaceuticals broke antitrust law in writing contracts to provide EpiPens to some schools systems, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on Tuesday. (MYLAN-NEW YORK (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:02 p.m., 115 words)

TOP STORIES

Iranian vessel "harasses," sails close to U.S. Navy ship in Gulf - U.S. officials

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Navy coastal patrol ship changed course after a fast-attack craft from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps came within 100 yards (91 metres) of it in the central Gulf on Sunday, two U.S. Defense Department officials told Reuters on Tuesday. (USA-IRAN/NAVY (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:47 p.m., by Idrees Ali, 307 words)

Philippines scrambles to soothe tensions after Obama slur

VIENTIANE - New Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sought to defuse a fight with the United States on Tuesday, voicing regret for calling President Barack Obama a "son of a bitch" in a comment that prompted the White House to call off a bilateral meeting. (LAOS-OBAMA/DUTERTE (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 8:50 a.m., 870 words)

Fox settles sexual harassment suit for $20 mln on Ailes' behalf

Fox News will pay $20 million to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson against the network's ousted chief Roger Ailes, a source familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday. (TWENTY-FIRST FOX-AILES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved at 12:39 p.m., by Daniel Wiessner, 783 words)

Afghan forces end siege after suicide attacks in Kabul

KABUL - Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday, shooting dead the last of a group of attackers who struck hours after a separate suicide bombing killed and wounded dozens of security personnel and civilians. (AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 12:31 p.m., by Mirwais Harooni, 461 words)

Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts

LONDON/SINGAPORE - Iran signalled on Tuesday it was prepared to work with Saudi Arabia and Russia to prop up oil prices as Tehran began to bargain with OPEC on possible exemptions from output limits. (OIL-OPEC/IRAN-PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:06 a.m., by Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal and Parisa Hafezi, 522 words)

Obama says North Korea sanctions must be implemented after missiles fired

VIENTIANE - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the full implementation of sanctions against North Korea, a day after it fired ballistic missiles into the sea, adding that Washington had no interest in taking an offensive approach toward Pyongyang. (LAOS-OBAMA/NORTHKOREA, moved at 6:32 a.m., 133 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Fire guts U.S. Agriculture Department shed in Maryland

WASHINGTON - A fire on Tuesday gutted a storage shed at a U.S. Department of Agriculture complex in Maryland that was closed last week because of threats, fire officials said. (USDA-THREATS/FIRE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved at 12:45 p.m., 223 words)

Ex-Stanford swimmer registers as sex offender in Ohio after assault

Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner has registered as a sex offender in his home state of Ohio following his conviction for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2015 and public outrage over his six-month jail sentence. (CALIFORNIA-RAPE/OHIO (PIX), moved at 10:59 a.m., 390 words)

Kaepernick jersey becomes NFL best seller after anthem protest

NEW YORK - Shirts bearing the name and number of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick were the top-selling jersey on the National Football League's official online store on Tuesday after he protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. (NFL-KAEPERNICK/, moved at 12:23 p.m., by Amy Tennery, 277 words)

Lower Manhattan rebounds 15 years after Sept. 11 attacks

NEW YORK - Lower Manhattan's population has more than doubled and the number of children living there has tripled since just before the Sept. 11 attacks 15 years ago destroyed much of the financial district, a report on the neighborhood's dramatic rebirth shows. (NEW YORK-ECONOMY/, moved at 1 p.m., by Hilary Russ, 395 words)

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Manziel re-enrolls at Texas A&M

AUSTIN - Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this year due to questionable conduct, has re-enrolled as a student at Texas A&M University, the school said on Tuesday. (NFL-MANZIEL/ (PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 257 words)

NASA mission to target asteroid

CAPE CANAVERAL - NASA is getting ready to send a satellite to an asteroid and return bits of rock and soil samples to Earth for analysis. Scientists hope to learn more about what role asteroids played in the formation of rocky planets like Earth. (SPACE-ASTEROID/ TV), expect by 5 p.m., by Irene Klotz, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

With Syria "safe zone" plan, Turkey faces diplomatic balancing act

ANKARA - Turkey will have to strike a balance between the conflicting goals of Russia and the United States if it is to achieve its ambition of a "safe zone" in northern Syria and build on an incursion which gave it control of a thin strip of the border. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (TV, PIX), moved at 11:50 a.m., by Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses, 1,058 words)

Turkey's government says under popular pressure to drop EU talks

BLED - Turkey's government is under "huge pressure" from its people to abandon its decades-old drive to join the European Union because they see it applying double standards toward their country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. (TURKEY-EU/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:23 a.m., by Marja Novak, 375 words)

Netanyahu says Netherlands, Israel to improve water, gas supply to Gaza

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch government will assist Israel in improving water and gas supplies to energy-strapped Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a visit to the Netherlands. (NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/GAZA (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:42 p.m., 219 words) See also: ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/, moved at 7:14 a.m., 109 words

Egypt to host Yemen aid conference in March - minister

CAIRO - Egypt will host an international conference in March to coordinate humanitarian aid for Yemen, which has been devastated by a civil war, a minister in Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Tuesday. (YEMEN-WAR/CONFERENCE, moved at 12:59 p.m., 279 words)

WORLD

Colombia's Santos says peace deal will pass, more war a disaster

BOGOTA - Colombians are sure to approve a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels in a referendum next month because they see the enormous economic opportunity and know that a renewed war would be a "catastrophe," President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters. (COLOMBIA-SANTOS/INTERVIEW (TV, PIX, INTERVIEW), moved at 12:43 p.m., by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta, 420 words)

German state curbs work with Islamic group with ties to Turkey

BERLIN - A German state has stopped working with the country's biggest Muslim association, which has strong links to Ankara, on a project to prevent radicalisation due to a row over a comic that it said glorified martyrdom. (GERMANY-TURKEY/, moved at 12:11 p.m., 467 words)

Russia's Putin offers support to new Uzbekistan leadership

ALMATY - Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged his support to the man emerging as the likely next leader of Uzbekistan on Tuesday during a visit that put a stamp on Moscow's claim to be the ex-Soviet republic's closest ally. (UZBEKISTAN-RUSSIA/PUTIN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:32 a.m., by Olzhas Auyezov, 527 words)

Hurricane Newton storms up Mexico's Baja California peninsula

SAN JOSE DEL CABO - Hurricane Newton barreled up Mexico's Baja California peninsula tourist haven on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains accompanied by whipping winds, but there were no immediate reports of major damage. (MEXICO-STORM/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 12:12 p.m., by Jean Luis Arce, 228 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Tiny 'fitbits' to keep tabs on the body from within

BERKELEY - Scientists are developing dust-sized wireless sensors implanted inside the body to track neural activity in real-time, offering a potential new way to monitor or treat a range of conditions including epilepsy and control next-generation prosthetics. (SCIENCE-BRAIN/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1 p.m., by Ben Gruber, 435 words)

Zika virus found in tears of mice - U.S. study

CHICAGO - A new study has found genetic fragments of Zika in the eyes and the tears of laboratory mice infected with the virus, a finding that offers a potential new route of human infection. (HEALTH-ZIKA/TEARS, moved at noon, 378 words) See also: WHO issues tougher safe sex guidance for those who visited Zika zones (HEALTH-ZIKA/WHO (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:10 p.m., 391 words)

In extreme heat, electric fans may not benefit some elderly

Elderly people who use electric fans during extreme heat may have higher heart rates and core temperatures compared to having no fan, according to a small study. (HEALTH-ELDERLY/FANS-HEAT, moved at 12:56 p.m., by Kathryn Doyle, 612 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

NY Fashion Week adapts to changing designer needs, business models

NEW YORK - New looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week will be met with changes behind the scenes as designers tweak their shows and schedules to meet the needs and expectations of digitally engaged consumers. (FASHION-NEW YORK/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:35 p.m., by Patricia Reaney, 476 words)

Role as society reject among cannibals "terrifying," Suki Waterhouse says

VENICE - Playing a society reject who tries to survive in a desert wasteland after having her limbs cut off by cannibals was a terrifying experience, British model-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse said at the Venice film festival on Tuesday. (FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THEBADBATCH (TV, PIX), moved at 11:45 a.m., by Agnieszka Flak , 416 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Gains in energy, tech stocks prop up Wall Street

Wall Street was higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, helped by technology and energy stocks, but gains were limited by weak services data. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updates until close, 478 words) See also: GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7, GRAPHIC), updating throughout the day, 527 words

Oil slips 2 percent as hopes for production freeze wane

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell 2 percent on Tuesday, falling further from the previous session's one-week high on receding hopes for an agreement between the world's top two producers to freeze output to tackle a global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updating throughout the day, 425 words)

Enbridge buying Spectra in $28 bln deal

Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Spectra Energy Corp of Houston in an all-stock deal valued at about $28 billion (C$37 billion) to create the largest North American energy infrastructure company. (SPECTRA ENERGY-M&A/ENBRIDGE INC (UPDATE 5), moved at 11:47 p.m., by Richa Naidu and Sweta Singh, 649 words)

EOG inks $2.5 billion deal in shift to low-cost Permian shale

EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Yates Petroleum Corp for $2.5 billion in stock and cash, in the latest move by a U.S. energy company to acquire acreage in the Permian Basin, one of the country's most cost-effective oil fields. (YATES-M&A/EOG RESOURCES (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:27 p.m., by Ernest Scheyder, 429 words)

Danaher to buy Cepheid in $4 bln deal to expand in diagnostics

Danaher Corp said on Tuesday it would buy medical diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4 billion, including debt, that will strengthen its presence in molecular diagnostics. (CEPHEID-M&A/DANAHER (UPDATE 3), moved at 11:39 a.m., by Natalie Grover, 391 words)

U.S. services sector activity hits 6-1/2-year low, casts shadow on economy

NEW YORK - U.S. services sector activity slowed to a 6-1/2-year low in August amid sharp drops in production and orders, pointing to slowing economic growth that further diminished prospects for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 1:21 p.m., 631 words)

