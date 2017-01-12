REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY JAN 12
BREAKING
U.S. Senate panel backs waiver allowing Mattis to serve as
defense secretary
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee backed
a waiver on Thursday that will allow James Mattis to serve as
President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of defense despite
having retired as a marine general in 2013.
(USA-CONGRESS/MATTIS-WAIVER (URGENT), moved at 1:01 p.m., 115
words)
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI decisions in Clinton email
probe
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog
said on Thursday it would examine whether the FBI followed
proper policies and procedures in connection with its probe of
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a
private email server. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 1), moved at
1:54 p.m., 357 words)
TOP STORY
U.S. EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of excess diesel emissions
NEW YORK/DETROIT - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally
using hidden software that allowed significant excess diesel
emissions, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators'
investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. (FIATCHRYSLER-EMISSIONS/
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m., by David Shepardson and
Bernie Woodall, 689 words)
Amazon announces U.S. hiring spree
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it
plans to create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States,
from software development to warehouse work, becoming the latest
company to boast a hiring spree since Donald Trump won the U.S.
presidential election in November. (AMAZON.COM INC-JOBS/ (UPDATE
2), moved at 12:20 p.m., by Jeffrey Dastin and Emily Stephenson,
348 words)
TRUMP
Trump's Pentagon choice says U.S. needs to be ready to
confront Russia
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon put
Russia at the top of a list of threats to U.S. interests on
Thursday and told Congress America must be ready to confront
Moscow where necessary, even as he backed Trump's bid for better
relations. (USA-CONGRESS/MATTIS (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved at 1:33
p.m., by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle, 820 words)
Trump's CIA nominee lists aggressive Russia among challenges
to U.S.
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head
the CIA portrayed multiple challenges facing the United States
on Thursday, from an aggressive Russia to a "disruptive" Iran to
a China he said is creating "real tensions."
(USA-CONGRESS/POMPEO (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at noon, by
David Alexander and Jonathan Landay, 594 words)
Ben Carson, U.S. housing nominee, says he will monitor Trump
conflicts
WASHINGTON - Ben Carson, Donald Trump's nominee to lead U.S.
housing policy, promised senators he would monitor any potential
conflicts of interest between his agency and properties
controlled by the president-elect. (USA-CONGRESS/CARSON (UPDATE
1, PIX, TV), moved at 1:05 p.m., by Patrick Rucker, 150 words)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower
NEW YORK - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le
Pen was seen at Trump Tower on Thursday but a spokesman for
President-elect Donald Trump said she was not meeting with him
or his team. (USA-TRUMP/LEPEN (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:03
p.m., by Laila Kearney, 398 words)
AT&T chief executive, Trump meet amid planned Time Warner
merger
NEW YORK - AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson
had an hour-long meeting in New York on Thursday with U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump, who has opposed the company's
planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (TIME
WARNER-M&A/AT&T-TRUMP (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:19 a.m., by Laila
Kearney and David Shepardson, 331 words)
Trump wades in on flap over L.L. Bean boycott threats
BOSTON - Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted his support of
Maine catalog retailer L.L. Bean after an activist group opposed
to the U.S. president-elect called for a boycott of the company.
The boycott call began online last week after reports that a
member of the Bean family that owns the company, best known for
its rubber-bottomed hunting boots, had donated money to Trump's
candidacy. (USA-TRUMP/LL BEAN (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:51 p.m., by
Scott Malone, 323 words)
Biden knocks Trump for Nazi reference, intelligence
community criticism
WASHINGTON - Vice President Joe Biden criticized
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday for comparing the U.S.
intelligence establishment to Nazi Germany and said it was
damaging to the United States' standing in the world to
denigrate agencies that protect the nation. (USA-TRUMP/BIDEN,
moved at 12:45 p.m., by Jeff Mason, 299 words)
Fast-food workers to protest Trump's labor secretary nominee
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON - The union-backed "Fight for $15"
movement will protest at Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurants on
Thursday in a bid to stop the U.S Senate from putting fast-food
Chief Executive Andrew Puzder, a vocal opponent of minimum wage
increases and "overregulation," in charge of the Labor
Department. (USA-CONGRESS/PUZDER, moved at 9:49 a.m., 400 words)
Trump to meet with company executives on cyber security
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with
corporate executives who have faced cyber security challenges in
a series of meetings arranged by former New York Mayor Rudy
Giuliani, his transition team said in a statement.
(USA-TRUMP/CYBER, moved at 9:20 a.m., 86 words)
Trump, European populists are a threat to human rights
-Human Rights Watch
UNITED NATIONS - The election of Donald Trump as president
of the United States and the rise of populist leaders in Europe
poses a "profound threat" to human rights, U.S.-based Human
Rights Watch warned on Thursday in its annual global report.
(HUMANRIGHTS-REPORT/USA, moved at 9:45 a.m., 263 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Judge refuses to dismiss 'Bridgegate' complaint against
N.J.'s Christie
NEW YORK - A New Jersey judge on Thursday refused to dismiss
a citizen's criminal complaint against Governor Chris Christie
over the "Bridgegate" scandal but ordered a lower court to
review it to determine whether the case should continue. (NEW
JERSEY-BRIDGEGATE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:46 p.m., by
Joseph Ax, 389 words)
New York seeks to develop U.S.' biggest offshore wind
projects
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week proposed to develop
up to 2,400 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind power by 2030
capable of powering 1.25 million homes as the state seeks to
lead the nation in renewable energy production. (NEW
YORK-WINDPOWER/ (PIX), moved at 1:41 p.m., 389 words)
One child dead, five others presumed dead in Baltimore house
fire
One child died and five other children were presumed dead in
a fire at a three-story house in Baltimore early on Thursday
where three siblings and their mother were also injured, city
fire department officials said. (MARYLAND-FIRE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved at 12:23 p.m., by Gina Cherelus, 275 words)
Illinois man sues police over flag-burning arrest
CHICAGO - An Illinois man is suing members of a local police
department alleging his rights were violated when he was
arrested last year after he posted photos of himself burning an
American flag on social media and they were shared widely,
according to court documents. (ILLINOIS-FLAGBURNING/, moved at
12:55 p.m., by Timothy Mclaughlin, 390 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. sanctions Syrian officials for chemical weapons attacks
WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday blacklisted 18
senior Syrian officials it said were connected to the country's
weapons of mass destruction program after an international
investigation found Syrian government forces were responsible
for chlorine gas attacks against civilians.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:40 a.m., 425
words)
Energy crisis leaves Gaza with little power
GAZA - For weeks, Gazans have been making do with less than
half their usual electricity supply - barely a few hours a day -
with no sign of the shortages alleviating anytime soon, fuelling
distress and frustration among the population.
(PALESTINIANS-GAZA/ENERGY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:34
p.m., by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 779 words)
As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal
remedies
CAIRO - In an economic crisis that has led to a shortage of
medicines, Egyptians are skipping trips to drug stores and
instead turning to herbal remedies to treat everyday illnesses.
(EGYPT-ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 11:26 a.m., by
Mohamed Zaki and Mohamed Abd El-Ghany, 270 words)
WORLD
Germany's Merkel says EU must boost security cooperation,
funding
BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on
European Union members on Thursday to increase their security
and defence cooperation because there was no "guarantee of
perpetuity" in relations with the United States.
(GERMANY-MERKEL/EUROPE (PIX, TV), moved at 1:05 p.m., 351 words)
See also: Europe erects defences to counter Russia's information
war (USA-CYBER/RUSSIA-EUROPE (PIX), moved at 11 a.m., by Andrea
Shalal, 868 words)
Britain, Greece, Turkey discuss Cyprus as UN sees no quick
fix
GENEVA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
cautioned against any "quick fix" in Geneva talks to forge a
security deal for a reunited Cyprus on Thursday as the foreign
ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey joined the efforts.
(CYPRUS-CONFLICT/CONFERENCE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 1:40
p.m., by Michele Kambas and Tulay Karadeniz, 687 words)
Austria's far right struggles to win over Jews with charm
offensive
VIENNA - Politically, it could be a fine example of
chutzpah. Six decades after it was founded by former Nazis,
Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) is courting Jewish voters, hoping
its anti-Muslim message will resonate with the tiny community
and help it overcome lingering accusations of anti-Semitism.
(AUSTRIA-POLITICS/FPO-JEWS (PIX), moved at 12:57 p.m., by Kirsti
Knolle and Francois Murphy, 970 words)
Brazilian farm owners form militias to attack land activists
- rights group
RIO DE JANEIRO - Large farm owners in Brazil are forming
private militias to attack land rights campaigners, Human Rights
Watch said on Thursday, as rural violence in Latin America's
largest country hits its worst levels in a decade.
(BRAZIL-LANDRIGHTS/MILITIAS, moved at 12:44 p.m., by Chris
Arsenault, 512 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Gastric bypass may offer teens lasting weight loss
Extremely obese teens who get surgery to help shed excess
pounds may achieve long-term weight loss, but some may also face
additional operations and vitamin deficiency, two new studies
suggest. (HEALTH-TEENS/OBESITY-SURGERY, moved at 12:43 p.m., by
Lisa Rapaport, 747 words)
A scientist shares his lonely battle to withdraw from
painkillers
Travis Rieder spent more than four weeks in hospitals and
nearly lost his foot after a van ran a stop sign and struck his
motorcycle on Memorial Day weekend in 2015. Still, the toughest
challenge wasn't the accident, five surgeries or having to walk
with a cane, Rieder writes in a personal essay in Health
Affairs. His biggest trial came three months after the crash,
when he returned home and one of his doctors advised him to get
off the high doses of opioids prescribed to relieve his
pain.(HEALTH-PAIN/ADDICTION, moved at 12:38 p.m., by Ronnie
Cohen, 777 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
"La La Land," "Birth of a Nation" land Director's Guild
nominations
LOS ANGELES - Nate Parker's historical slavery drama was a
surprise inclusion among the Directors Guild of America's
nominations on Thursday, after the early awards frontrunner was
derailed by a decade-old lawsuit involving a rape charge against
the filmmaker. (AWARDS-DGA/NOMINATIONS (TV, PIX), moving
shortly, 269 words)
Paris Jackson 'wants to vomit' seeing white actor as 'King
of Pop'
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, says she is "incredibly
offended" by a new comic film in which a white British actor,
Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late "King of Pop."
(PEOPLE-MICHAELJACKSON/, moved at 11:32 a.m., 369 words)
France puts three suspects under investigation over
Kardashian robbery
PARIS - The Paris prosecutor has placed three people
suspected of involvement in the armed robbery of U.S. reality
television star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation, the
prosecutor's office said on Thursday. (PEOPLE-KARDASHIAN/FRANCE
(URGENT), moved at 1 p.m., 146 words)
Oldest aardvark in captivity in the United States dies at 28
The oldest aardvark held in captivity in the United States
has died at 28, having outlived its species' average lifespan by
a decade, the Philadelphia Zoo said. (PENNSYLVANIA-AARDVARK/
(PIX), moved at 1:02 p.m., by Gina Cherelus, 162 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose less than expected last week, pointing to a
tightening labor market that is starting to spur faster wage
growth. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 11:23 a.m., by Lucia
Mutikani, 709 words)
Ford expands Takata air bag recall, now affects 3 million
vehicles
DETROIT - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will recall
about 816,000 vehicles as it widened previous actions affecting
models with Takata Corp air bags. (AUTOS-TAKATA/FORD MOTOR,
moved at 10:45 a.m., 234 words)
Arizona AG plans to sue Theranos over blood-testing devices
The Arizona Attorney General plans to file a lawsuit against
Theranos Inc over a "long-running scheme of deceptive acts and
misrepresentations" related to the company's blood-testing
equipment, according to a state bidding document.
(THERANOS-LAWSUIT/ARIZONA, moved at 12:13 p.m., 240 words)
Climate changing for "green bonds"
LONDON/OSLO - A niche market in debt raised to fund
environmental projects may be set for significant growth and
could make a bigger contribution to the trillions of dollars
needed to stop the world overheating. (GLOBAL-BONDS/GREENBONDS,
moved at 11:42 a.m., by John Geddie and Alister Doyle, 854
words)
Ratings outlook never worse as Italy kicks off year's
crucial calls
LONDON - The number of countries at risk of having their
credit ratings cut has never been higher as the first of the
year's crucial reviews looms on Friday in the shape of European
struggler Italy. (RATINGS-2017/, moved at 11:39 a.m., by Marc
Jones, 681 words)