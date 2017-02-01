REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1

Concerned about refugees, U.N. experts add to censure of Trump move

U.N. human rights experts warned that asylum seekers could face torture if not given safe harbor and the Vatican called for openness to other cultures on Wednesday, adding to a drumbeat of international criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel curbs. (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved at 11:08 a.m., 558 words) See also: Seeking good ties with Trump, Gulf monarchies quiet over travel ban (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-GULF (PIX), moved at 12:41 p.m., by Tom Finn, 672 words)

Democrats vow fight on Supreme Court nominee, Trump urges 'nuclear option'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and invoke a rule change to force a simple majority vote toward confirmation if Democrats block his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, as Democrats maneuvered for a tough fight. (USA-COURT/TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved at 1:42 p.m., by Richard Cowan, 782 words)

May's "Trump embrace" galls Britain's EU allies ahead of Brexit - sources

PARIS/BRUSSELS/BERLIN - Prime Minister Theresa May's embrace of Donald Trump has galled Britain's closest European Union allies, who fear London is tilting too heavily toward the new U.S. administration ahead of Brexit. (USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-EU (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:46 p.m., by John Irish, Gabriela Baczynska and Andreas Rinke, 928 words) See also: EU court might make changes to Brexit deal, chief justice says (BRITAIN-EU/ECJ (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved at 12:20 p.m., by Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti, 795 words)

France's Fillon battered by scandal, blames opposition plot

PARIS - France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the left-wing government on Wednesday of fomenting a political scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favorite to win power. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 11 a.m., by Emile Picy and Sophie Louet, 625 words)

U.S. factory, private payrolls data point to firming economy

WASHINGTON - U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high in January amid sustained gains in new orders and raw material costs, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing as domestic demand strengthens and the drag from low oil prices ebbs. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 1:09 p.m., by Lucia Mutikani, 819 words) See also: U.S. car, truck sales down shift in January; Toyota falls 11 pct (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:42 p.m., by Bernie Woodall, 453 words)

WASHINGTON

Senate panel advances Trump's nominee for attorney general

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general of the United States, sending President Donald Trump's pick to be the nation's top law enforcement officer to the full Senate for a final vote. (USA-CONGRESS/SESSIONS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 11:55 p.m., by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Julia Harte, 335 words)

U.S. Senate panel suspends rules, backs Price, Mnuchin for Cabinet

WASHINGTON - Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee suspended committee rules and confirmed U.S. Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary Wednesday on a straight party line vote, sending the nominations to the Senate floor. (USA-CONGRESS/NOMINEES (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:32 p.m., by Susan Cornwell, 429 words)

U.S. Senate tax chief questions border adjustment tax

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. Senate Republican on tax policy raised questions on Wednesday about a border adjustment tax backed by Republicans in the House of Representatives, and suggested it could have difficulty passing the Senate as a part of a U.S. tax reform. (USA-TAX/SENATE (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:10 p.m., by David Morgan, 399 words)

U.S. Senate delays vote on Trump EPA pick after Democrats boycott

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday delayed a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency after the panel's Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying nominee Scott Pruitt doubts the science of climate change. (USA-CONGRESS/EPA (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:26 p.m., 257 words)

Pentagon auditor says U.S. military did not falsify intelligence

WASHINGTON - A Pentagon report published on Wednesday found that leaders at U.S. Central Command, which oversees combat operation in the Middle East and South Asia, did not distort or exaggerate progress being made in the fight against Islamic State militants. The findings contradict a Republican congressional report last year that said Central Command painted too rosy a picture of the fight against Islamic State in 2014 and 2015 compared with events on the ground and grimmer assessments by other analysts. (USA-DEFENSE/CENTCOM, moved at 11:03 a.m., 214 words)

EPA illegally yanked mercury rule after Trump inauguration -lawsuit

NEW YORK - As U.S. President Donald Trump takes aim at what he considers an excess of federal regulations, a new lawsuit accuses the Environmental Protection Agency of illegally rescinding a rule to reduce the discharge of mercury from dental offices mere hours after Trump took office. (USA-EPA/LAWSUIT-TRUMP, moved at 12:44 p.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 349 words)

Trump to take 'proactive' approach in Chicago, not just lock people up - pastor

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump will take a "proactive" approach to dealing with violence in Chicago that does not involve simply locking people up, Cleveland-based pastor Darrell Scott said after meeting with the U.S. president on Wednesday. (USA-TRUMP/CHICAGO, moved at 1:12 p.m., by Ayesha Rascoe, 379 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

U.S. takes steps to review Dakota Access pipeline

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday it has taken initial steps to review requests to approve the final permit to finish the Dakota Access pipeline, the focus of protests for months. (NORTHDAKOTA-PIPELINE/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved at 12:40 p.m., by Valerie Volcovici, 576 words)

MIDDLE EAST

For hardline West Bank settlers, Jared Kushner's their man

BET EL - For many in the Israeli settlement of Bet El, deep in the occupied West Bank, Donald Trump's choice of Jared Kushner as his senior adviser on the Middle East is a sign of politics shifting in their favor. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/KUSHNER (TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:45 a.m., by Maayan Lubell, 845 words) See also: Violence erupts during eviction of Israeli settlers from illegal outpost (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/OUTPOST (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 12:02 p.m., by Eli Berlzon, 648 words)

Syrian opposition figure to deploy all-Arab force in Raqqa offensive

CAIRO - A Syrian opposition figure who says he controls 3,000 Arab fighters has told Reuters they are training with U.S.-led coalition forces in preparation to help drive Islamic State from its de facto capital in the city of Raqqa. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-JARBA (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved at 11:39 a.m., by Mahmoud Mourad, 559 words) See also: Air strikes hit Red Crescent offices in Syria, monitoring group says (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IDLIB, moved at 11:12 a.m., 114 words) and Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALBAB, moved at 1:39 p.m., by Laila Bassam and Humeyra Pamuk, 784 words)

Eastern Libya forces fly wounded to Russia in growing cooperation

BENGHAZI - Around 70 soldiers from the forces of powerful Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have been sent to Russia for treatment in one of the first overt signs of cooperation between Moscow and one of Libya's armed factions, an official and a military source said. (LIBYA-SECURITY/RUSSIA, moved at 10:38 a.m., 270 words)

WORLD

Mexico expects NAFTA renegotiation from May after industry consultations

MEXICO CITY - Mexico expects to begin formal talks from around the beginning of May on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) following a 90-day consultation with the private sector, the government said on Wednesday. (USA-NAFTA/MEXICO (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:32 p.m., 223 words)

Germany says it's working at troubled Trump ties

BERLIN - Emphasizing the "historical friendship" between its people and Americans, Germany said on Wednesday it was still opening up channels of communication with aides to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has launched withering attacks on Berlin's policies. (USA-TRUMP/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:15 p.m., 496 words)

Faced with U.S. retreat on climate change, EU looks to China

BRUSSELS - Faced with a U.S. retreat from international efforts to tackle climate change, European Union officials are looking to China, fearing a leadership vacuum will embolden those within the bloc seeking to slow the fight against global warming. (USA-TRUMP/EU-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX, TV), moved at 1:31 p.m., by Alissa de Carbonnel, 775 words)

Canadian government abandons electoral reform vow

OTTAWA - The Canadian government on Wednesday reversed course on plans to change the country's electoral system, backing away from what had become a controversial campaign promise. (CANADA-POLITICS/REFORM, moved at 1:19 p.m., 216 words)

Protest pastor arrested on return to Zimbabwe from U.S.

HARARE - A Zimbabwean pastor, accused last year of trying to overthrow President Robert Mugabe's government after calling for protests, was arrested at the airport when he flew home from the United States on Wednesday, his lawyer said. (ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/PASTOR, moved at 11:53 a.m., 244 words)

Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions as tensions simmer

ATHENS - Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt. (GREECE-TURKEY/TENSIONS, moved at 1:25 p.m., 307 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year

JOHANNESBURG - At least 94 psychiatric patients died of negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved from a licensed home to unregistered facilities, the health ombudsman said on Wednesday, sparking public outrage. (SAFRICA-HEALTH/, moved at 11:41 a.m., 295 words)

Immigration raids tied to greater risk of underweight babies

In the aftermath of an immigration raid, Latina women in the United States may be more likely to have low birthweight or premature babies even when they are citizens, a new study suggests. (HEALTH-PREGNANCY/IMMIGRATION-RAID, moved at 12:13 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 681 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

When towering rivals Rabin and Nasser met for lunch - in Rabin's own words

NEW YORK - In the midst of a furious Middle East war nearly 70 years ago, a group of Israeli and Egyptian officers put down their guns, ate lunch together and discussed the prospects for peace in the region, according to a documentary film that premiered in New York last month. (ISRAEL-EGYPT/RABIN-NASSER (PIX), moved at 12:22 p.m., by Howard Goller, 600 words)

'Integrity Idol' winner vows to use prize to train health workers in post-Ebola Liberia

MONROVIA - The winner of Integrity Idol, a Liberian reality TV show, plans to use his prize money to train health workers as the country is still reeling from the world's worst Ebola outbreak. (LIBERIA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX), moved at 10:42 a.m., by James Giahyue, 385 words)

Fit for an emperor - a virtual reality tour of Nero's golden palace

ROME - Emperor Nero, a technology enthusiast, would have loved it: his over-the-top golden palace in Rome is about to get the virtual reality treatment. (ITALY-ART/PALACE (PIX, TV), moved at 10:02 a.m., by Cristiano Corvino, 288 words)

Islands, chateau, art: Johnny Depp's lifestyle laid bare in lawsuit

Johnny Depp took himself to the brink of financial ruin by spending tens of millions of dollars on homes, art, cars, a yacht and Hollywood memorabilia, according to a lawsuit filed by his former business managers. (PEOPLE-JOHNNYDEPP/ (TV, PIX), moved at 1:13 p.m., 372 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

To beat poverty in Latin America, tackle inequality: UN

TEPIC - Helping Latin Americans overcome economic pressures and natural disasters requires fresh efforts to build a more skilled labor force and widen social safety nets, said a top U.N official for the region, where poverty is ticking up again. (LATAM-ECONOMY/POVERTY-EQUALITY (INTERVIEW), moved at 12:30 p.m., by Sophie Hares, 535 words)

New York sues Charter, alleges Time Warner fraud on internet speeds

NEW YORK - New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver. (CHARTER COMMNS-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:43 a.m., by Jonathan Stempel and Anjali Athavaley, 281 words)

GM posts U.S. sales drop in January, Ford beats view as trucks roar

DETROIT - Automakers reported mixed U.S. auto sales for January, with General Motors Co posting a 3.8 percent decline while crosstown rival Ford Motor Co topped analysts forecasts on strong truck sales. (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:23 a.m., by Bernie Woodall, 367 words)

Laureate Education flunks IPO debut

Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public. (LAUREATE EDUCATION-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:32 a.m., 248 words) See also: Invitation Homes rises in IPO debut (INVITATION HOMES-IPO/, moved at 9:59 a.m., 234 words)

Anthem considering role in Obamacare insurance in 2018

Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year. (ANTHEM-RESULTS/(UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 11:25 a.m., by Caroline Humer, 582 words)

Tesla drops 'Motors' from name as CEO Musk looks beyond cars

Tesla Motors Inc changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company. (TESLA-NAMECHANGE/, moved at 10:03 a.m., 109 words)

Airbus calls in the movers as power shifts to new HQ

PARIS - After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting. (AIRBUS-REORGANISATION/ (PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m., by Tim Hepher, 852 words)