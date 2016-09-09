REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY SEPT 9/SATURDAY SEPT 10

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

TOP STORIES

Trump criticizes U.S. policy on Russian television

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized U.S. policy in Iraq again, but this time he aired his grievances on an unusual platform: a Russian government-funded television network. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 3:08 p.m., by Doina Chiacu and Ginger Gibson, 740 words)

North Korea's biggest nuclear test prompts U.S. calls for more sanctions

SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS - North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain. The United States said it would work with partners to impose new sanctions, and called on China to use its influence as North Korea's main ally to pressure Pyongyang to end its nuclear programme. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 3:24 p.m., by Jack Kim and Michelle Nichols, 1127 words)

Russia's Lavrov blames U.S. for holding up Syria agreement

GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of holding up a Syrian ceasefire at talks in Geneva with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday and said the negotiations may have to be reconvened next week. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KERRY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 4:51 p.m., by David Brunnstrom and Tom Miles, 629 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. House votes to allow Sept. 11 families to sue Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation by voice vote on Friday that would allow the families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government for damages, despite the White House's threat to veto the measure. (USA-SEPT11/SAUDI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:28 p.m., by Patricia Zengerle, 457 words)

Obama to meet U.S. Congress leaders Monday on spending

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama has invited congressional leaders to the White House on Monday in an attempt to break deadlocks over government spending plans and funding the fight against the Zika virus. (USA-OBAMA/CONGRESS (UPDATE 3), moved at 3:10 p.m., by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan, 399 words)

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Michigan straight-ticket voting appeal

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid by Michigan to reinstate its Republican-backed ban on straight-ticket voting for the Nov. 8 general election. (USA-COURT/ELECTION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:02 p.m., by Lawrence Hurley, 397 words)

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY

Sorrow, selfies compete at New York's 9/11 memorial 15 years on

NEW YORK - The memorial in New York City at the site where the Twin Towers fell in the Sept. 11 attacks 15 years ago straddles two worlds: one of the living and one of the dead. (USA-SEPT11/MOOD (UPDATE 1, FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved at 10:34 a.m., by Gina Cherelus, 628 words)

Texas mattress store closes after 'disgusting' 9/11 sale video

AUSTIN - A Texas mattress store that used bedding to stage a mock collapse of New York City's Twin Towers in an ad for a Sept. 11 sale on Friday said it was closing after facing a barrage of criticism that described the pitch as tasteless and offensive. (USA-SEPT11/TEXAS (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 4:53 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 371 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

U.S. government seeks halt to North Dakota oil pipeline

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government moved on Friday to halt a controversial oil pipeline project in North Dakota that has angered Native Americans, blocking construction on federal land and asking the company behind the project to suspend work nearby. (USA-PIPELINE/NATIVEAMERICANS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 4 p.m., by Ruthy Munoz, 324 words)

Seven police officers to be charged in Oakland, California sex scandal

SAN FRANCISCO - Seven current and former San Francisco Bay Area law enforcement officers face charges in connection with a sex scandal that has rocked the Oakland Police Department, prosecutors said on Friday. (CALIFORNIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:46 p.m., 406 words)

Images of allegedly overdosed couple in Ohio with boy in car go viral

Pictures taken by a small-town Ohio police department showing a couple allegedly overdosed on heroin in their car, the woman's son ignored in the back, circulated widely on social media on Friday as evidence of an epidemic in use of the drug. (CRIME-OHIO/OVERDOSE (PIX), moved at 3:56 p.m., by Dan Whitcomb, 396 words)

New Jersey man gets new trial in Clementi cyberbullying case

NEW YORK - A New Jersey appeals court on Friday threw out the conviction of a former Rutgers University student who used a webcam to record his roommate kissing another man, leading the roommate to commit suicide. (NEW JERSEY-CRIME/CLEMENTI, moved at 4:46 p.m., by Gina Cherelus and Joseph Ax, 402 words)

Wisconsin girl in stabbing attack in Slenderman case changes plea

MILWAUKEE - One of the two Wisconsin girls accused of attacking a classmate to please a fictional character named Slenderman changed her plea to not guilty due to mental illness on Friday, according to court records. (US-WISCONSIN-CRIME/), moved at 5:05 p.m., by Brendan O'Brien, 447 words)

System off Florida has 40 pct chance of becoming tropical storm - NHC

A low pressure system located in the Straits of Florida, south-southeast of the mainland, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. (STORM-ATLANTIC/NHC (URGENT), moved at 2:19 p.m., 98 words)

North Carolina man arrested for lying about clown sighting

WINSTON-SALEM - A North Carolina man who told police someone dressed as a clown had knocked on his window at night landed in jail on Friday after admitting he fabricated the story, the latest twist in a string of such reported sightings in recent weeks. (USA-CLOWNS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 3:36 p.m., by Colleen Jenkins, 417 words)

Volkswagen engineer pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions probe

DETROIT/WASHINGTON - A Volkswagen AG engineer pleaded guilty on Friday to helping the German automaker evade U.S. emission standards, and his lawyer said he would cooperate with federal authorities in their criminal probe. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 2:04 p.m., by David Shepardson and Joseph White, 634 words)

Retired NBA star Duncan's ex-financial adviser charged with fraud

SAN ANTONIO - Retired NBA superstar Tim Duncan's former financial adviser has been indicted on federal fraud charges accusing him of bilking the long-time San Antonio Spurs player out of millions of dollars, court papers unsealed on Friday showed. (NBA-DUNCAN/ADVISER (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 4:46 p.m., by Jim Forsyth, 449 words)

Slumping U.S. meat prices help feed appetite for jerky

CHICAGO - With prices for U.S. livestock on the decline due to larger cattle and hog herds, meat processors are jumping on the jerky bandwagon. (USA-MEAT/JERKY (PIX), moved at 1:40 p.m., by Theopolis Waters, 602 words)

Financier Tilton sues U.S. SEC again, calls cases unconstitutional

NEW YORK - Lynn Tilton, the New York financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding her investors, on Friday sued the regulator to stop it from pursuing unfair in-house enforcement cases against her and others. (SEC-TILTON/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:50 p.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 315 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Living like ghosts in the ruins of Syria's besieged Aleppo

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Even if it were somehow possible to escape eastern Aleppo, Abdullah Shiyani, a 10-year-old boy who dreams of being a doctor, says he wouldn't leave. It would mean leaving behind too many people who need help. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO (PIX), moved at 11:42 a.m., by John Davison and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 1075 words)

Iranian opposition group in Iraq resettled to Albania

BAGHDAD - The remaining members of an exiled Iranian opposition group based in Iraq for decades left on Friday for resettlement in Albania following several attacks on their camps in recent years. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN (CORRECTED), moved at 2:18 p.m., 208 words)

WORLD

Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana border policy

OTTAWA - Canada will push the United States to change a border policy that has banned Canadians who admit to having used marijuana from travel to the United States, given Canada's plans to legalize pot, a government spokesman said on Friday. (CANADA-USA/MARIJUANA, moved at 1:27 p.m., by Andrea Hopkins, 396 words)

Woman in foiled Paris attacks 'betrothed' to killers of police, priest

PARIS - One of three women arrested over a failed Islamist attack in Paris had been "promised as a bride" to two men behind attacks on police officers and a priest earlier this year, the Paris prosecutor said on Friday. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-WOMAN), moved at 4:34 p.m., by John Irish, 327 words)

Cholera blamed on UN peacekeepers surges in Haiti as funding vanishes

PORT-AU-PRINCE - U.N.-led foreign funding has dried up for Haiti's fight against cholera, thought to have been introduced by Nepali peacekeepers, triggering a surge of deaths this year even as the global body vowed to help overcome the epidemic. (HAITI-CHOLERA/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 3:42 p.m., by Makini Brice, 1139 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

U.S. TV producer seeks to prove theory in D.B. Cooper mystery

LOS ANGELES - The producer of a History Channel documentary on the D.B. Cooper skyjacking 45 years ago is suing the FBI for release of its case files in an effort to prove his theory on the true identity of the mysterious highjacker. (USA-CRIME/DBCOOPER (PIX), moved at 2:50 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 384 words)

Emir Kusturica says "Na Mlijecnom Putu" his last competition film

VENICE - A wartime love story is Emir Kusturica "political testament" and his last entry in a film festival competition, the award-winning Serbian director said in Venice on Friday. (FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/NAMLIJECNOMPUTU (TV, PIX), moved at 2:43 p.m., 363 words)

First openly lesbian Miss America contestant shines light on LGBT issues

ATLANTIC CITY - The first openly lesbian Miss America contestant will not only vie for the crown at the 95th annual pageant in New Jersey this weekend, she will also aim to spotlight the injustices faced by gay and transgender people. (USA-MISSAMERICA/LGBT (PIX, TV), moved at 3:53 p.m., by Angela Moon, 342 words)

Director wants audience to shut up for a bit after seeing Holocaust film

VENICE - Andrei Konchalovsky does not expect "Rai" to change the course of the world, but he hopes the Holocaust drama about evil in the name of good will inspire some compassion, the veteran Russian director told Reuters at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. (FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/RAI, TV, PIX), moved at 3:55 p.m., 274 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

More U.S. adults smoke pot as fewer people see risks

More and more Americans are admitting they use marijuana, and a new study suggests this may be due at least in part to the growing number of people who don't think it's dangerous. (HEALTH-MARIJUANA/TRENDS, moved at 2:46 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 509 words)

Depression risk spikes right after a stroke

During the first three months after a stroke, survivors are about eight times more likely to experience depression than their peers who didn't experience a stroke, a large Danish study suggests. (HEALTH-STROKE/DEPRESSION, moved at 2:24 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 615 words)

Avoiding weight gain may cut costs for diabetics

Overweight adults with type 2 diabetes who can maintain their current weight may reduce their health-care costs in the long term, a recent study suggests. (HEALTH-DIABETES/WEIGHT, moved at 4:10 p.m., by Linda Thrasybule, 511 words)

Childhood cancer survivors living longer, cancer free

Due to better treatments and better monitoring, childhood cancer survivors are living longer, healthier lives, according to a study in the U.K. (HEALTH-CHILDCANCER/SURVIVAL, moved at 12:52 p.m., by Madeline Kennedy, 580 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Facebook reinstates Vietnam photo after outcry over censorship

OSLO/SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc on Friday reinstated a Vietnam War-era photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack after a public outcry over its removal. (NORWAY-FACEBOOK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 3:24 p.m., by Terje Solsvik and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 463 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall St. tumbles on Fed rate talk, North Korea nuclear test

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since June, as investors grew nervous following a nuclear test by North Korea and comments by Federal Reserve officials that hinted at a U.S. interest rate hike. (USA-STOCKS/), moved at 4:11 p.m., 99 words)

Fed officials divided as September policy meeting nears

WASHINGTON/QUINCY - U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday headed toward their policy meeting later this month divided on whether a rate rise is in the offing, with some of the permanent voting members appearing wary of supporting an immediate hike. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved at 12:41 p.m., by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 489 words)

Hanjin Shipping gets U.S. court order, cash to unload ships

A U.S. judge said on Friday he will grant Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd provisional protection from creditors in the United States, enabling some vessels to dock and unload at U.S. ports. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/USA-BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 4, GRAPHIC), moved at 4:46 p.m., by Tom Hals, 746 words)

Top airlines globally ban use of Samsung's fire-prone phones

SEOUL/NEW YORK - Top airlines globally have banned the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after a U.S. regulator advised travelers not to charge or turn on the devices in flight due to faulty batteries. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/USA (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:54 p.m., by Se Young Lee and Jeffrey Dastin, 500 words)

Teva says aims to launch EpiPen-like device by 2018 in U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday it aims to win U.S. approval by late 2017 or early 2018 for its version of Mylan NV's EpiPen device for treating severe allergic reactions, a move that would challenge the branded product's overwhelming market dominance. (TEVA PHARM IND-EPIPEN/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 4:41 p.m., by Ransdell Pierson and Deena Beasley, 443 words)

GM recalls 4.3 million vehicles over air bag-related defect

WASHINGTON - General Motors Co said on Friday it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide to fix a software defect that can prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, a flaw already linked to one death and three injuries. (GM-RECALL/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 3:47 p.m., by David Shepardson, 618 words)

Ford to buy San Francisco shuttle service in mobility push

SAN FRANCISCO - Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would acquire San Francisco-based shuttle service Chariot, with plans to expand the service globally, another step in the carmaker's efforts to expands beyond auto manufacturing to become a mobility company. (FORD-SHUTTLE/, PIX), moved at 1 p.m., 281 words)

Mastercard sued for $19 bln in Britain's biggest damages claim

LONDON - Some 46 million people in Britain could potentially benefit from a legal case brought against Mastercard demanding 14 billion pounds ($19 billion) in damages for allegedly charging excessive fees, according to court documents filed in London. (MASTERCARD-LAWSUIT/BRITAIN (UPDATE 3), moved at 2:17 p.m., by Andrew MacAskill, 492 words)

