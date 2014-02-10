REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY FEB. 10/TUESDAY, FEB. 11
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Pentagon 'not concerned' by Iranian naval plans in Atlantic
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon said on Monday it was unconcerned
by an Iranian announcement that it would send naval vessels
toward U.S. maritime borders, noting that lots of countries
operated in international waters in the Atlantic.
(USA-IRAN/NAVY, moved, 286 words)
U.S. attorney general Holder says he will stay on well into
2014
WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder plans to stay
in the Obama administration well into 2014 but declined in an
interview with The New Yorker magazine to say precisely how
long, according to a transcript issued by his office on Monday.
(USA-JUSTICE/HOLDER, moved, 410 words)
U.S. says Social Security computer outage to affect
HealthCare.gov
WASHINGTON - The Obama administration said on Monday people
hoping to enroll in health coverage for March 1 may have trouble
applying by Saturday's deadline because of a planned 62-hour
maintenance shutdown of a Social Security Administration
computer system. (USA-HEALTHCARE/OUTAGE (URGENT), moved, 150
words)
Debt limit rise should be tied to budget cuts -U.S. Senator
Cruz
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the Tea Party firebrand
who egged on Republicans in the House of Representatives during
last year's government shutdown battle, said on Monday it would
be "irresponsible" for Congress to grant President Barack Obama
a debt limit increase without spending reforms. (USA-FISCAL/CRUZ
(UPDATE 1), moved, 432 words)
Follow the hounds: Westminster dog show opens in New York
NEW YORK - From tiny Chihuahuas to 100-pound (45-kg) Old
English Sheepdogs, nearly 3,000 dogs and their handlers will hit
the competition floor in New York for the opening of the two-day
138th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (USA-DOGSHOW/,
PIX, 400 words, moved, expect update after show begins at 8 pm)
+ See also:
- USA-DOGSHOW/BREEDS (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved, 867 words
- USA-DOGSHOW/ (FACTBOX), moved, 168 words
New York mayor says pre-K funded by wealthy tax still
essential
NEW YORK - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday drove
home his plan to fund universal pre-Kindergarten by taxing the
wealthy in his first State of the City address, saying early
education as well as paid sick leave and affordable housing are
"priceless" to struggling New Yorkers. (USA-NEWYORK/DEBLASIO
(PIX, TV), moved, 520 words)
Large blast reported at New Hampshire ball-bearing factory
BOSTON - A blast was reported at a ball bearing manufacturer
in southern New Hampshire on Monday, local media and fire
officials reported. (USA-NEWHAMPSHIRE/BLAST (UPDATE 1), moved,
171 words, to be led)
NFL hopeful Michael Sam draws support after announcing he is
gay
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - National Football League hopeful Michael
Sam on Monday drew public support from athletes, fans and
politicians after publicly revealing he is gay and potentially
becoming the league's first openly gay player.
(USA-FOOTBALL/GAY, moved, 766 words, will be led)
Conservative group files civil rights lawsuit against
Wisconsin investigators
MILWAUKEE - A conservative organization in Wisconsin filed a
federal lawsuit against state investigators on Monday, saying
its members' civil rights were violated during an ongoing secret
probe into campaign financing, court documents showed. The
current investigation is the second high profile "John Doe"
probe aimed at conservatives since Republican Governor Scott
Walker took office in 2011. Six people, including four of
Walker's aides, were charged as a result of the first probe.
(USA-CAMPAIGN/WISCONSIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
Alcohol suspected as factor in death of Ohio university
student
CLEVELAND - Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the
death of an Ohio university senior found by student volunteers
outside a parking garage after a campus-wide search, police said
on Monday. (USA-OHIO/DEATH, moved, 210 words)
Detroit will file plan to adjust its debt next week
-attorney
DETROIT - Detroit will file a plan to adjust its debt with
the U.S. Bankruptcy Court next week, an attorney representing
the city told the judge overseeing the case on Monday.
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 260 words)
Graft and credibility in focus as New Orleans ex-mayor trial
winds down
NEW ORLEANS - Former New Orleans mayor C. Ray Nagin was
called a politician on the take in closing arguments by
prosecutors at his graft trial on Monday while defense attorneys
questioned the credibility of those who had cut deals to testify
against him. (USA-CRIME/NEWORLEANS, moved, 618 words, update
expected)
Georgia governor advises caution ahead of second rare
snowfall
ATLANTA - Officials across the southeastern United States
braced on Monday for a blast of freezing rain, snow and ice,
with Georgia's governor advising "extreme caution" and declaring
a state of emergency across almost one-third of the state.
(USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 547 words)
Two shot at Georgia supermarket as crowd shops for storm
supplies
Two women were shot and a man was arrested on Monday after
an apparent confrontation at a Georgia grocery store packed with
shoppers buying supplies ahead of a winter storm that has
prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency, police
said. (USA-SHOOTING/GEORGIA, moved, 300 words)
Safety board blames captain for 2012 Bounty sinking
WASHINGTON - The sinking of the tall ship Bounty off the
North Carolina coast in 2012 was likely caused by the captain's
"reckless decision" to sail the vessel into the path of
Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board
said on Monday. (STORM-SANDY/BOUNTY, moved, 309 words)
California gets two more years to reduce prison crowding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California won two additional years to
reduce overcrowding in its massive prison system under an order
issued on Monday by a panel of federal judges, in the latest
twist in a decades-long dispute over prison conditions and
medical care for inmates. (USA-CALIFORNIA/PRISONS (UPDATE 2),
moved, 442 words)
Pacific storm eases California drought, but state has long
way to go
LOS ANGELES - A weekend winter storm that ranks as the most
powerful to hit California in over a year dumped several feet of
snow in the high Sierras and soaked lower elevations with rain,
easing drought conditions but leaving the state thirsting for
much more. (USA-DROUGHT/CALIFORNIA, moved, 650 words)
+ See also:
- USA-DROUGHT/OBAMA, moved, 162 words
New bride dies while BASE jumping in Utah park
A Utah newlywed who went BASE jumping in Zion National Park
with her husband of two weeks was killed at the weekend when her
parachute failed to open properly and she plunged to her death,
a park official said on Monday. (USA UTAH/BASEJUMPER, moved, 290
words)
Gay rights activists arrested in Utah after statehouse
sit-in
SALT LAKE CITY - More than a dozen Utah gay rights activists
were arrested on Monday at the state Capitol, where they staged
a sit-in to demand lawmakers hear a bill that would bar housing
and job discrimination based on sexual orientation, authorities
said. (USA-UTAH/GAYRIGHTS, moved, 550 words)
Colorado teen who set himself ablaze at high school dies
DENVER - A 16-year-old Colorado boy who set himself ablaze
in a suicide attempt last month in the cafeteria of his suburban
Denver high school in front of 60 classmates has died from his
injuries, police said on Monday. (USA-FIRE/SCHOOL, moved, 315
words)
Ex-Guatemalan army officer tied to massacre sentenced to US
prison
LOS ANGELES - A former Guatemalan army commander convicted
of covering up his role in the massacre of 250 men, women and
children during that country's bloody civil war in order to gain
U.S. citizenship was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal
prison. (USA-GUATEMALA/MASSACRE, moved, 449 words)
Judge OKs evidence from accused Colorado gunman's computers,
phones
DENVER - The judge in the Colorado theater massacre case has
ruled that evidence seized from accused gunman James Holmes'
computers, cell phone and bank accounts is admissible at trial,
court documents made public on Monday show.
(USA-COLORADO/SHOOTING, moved, 383 words)
Apple loses latest bid to block e-books antitrust monitor
NEW YORK - Apple Inc on Monday lost its latest bid
to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor on hold, after a
federal appeals court rejected its argument that the monitor's
work was causing it irreparable harm. (APPLE-EBOOKS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 306 words)
N. Korea rescinds invite to seek Bae release
WASHINGTON - North Korea rescinds invitation for a senior
U.S. official to visit Pyongyang to seek the release of
imprisoned U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae but civil rights activist
Jesse Jackson offers to go to Pyongyang to try to free Bae.
(KOREA-NORTH/USA-BAE, UPDATE 3, moved, 853 words)
+ SEE ALSO
- KOREA-NORTH/USA (UPDATE 2), moved, 461 words
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg tops list of 2013 top
philanthropists
NEW YORK - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife
topped a list of the biggest philanthropic donors in 2013,
giving away nearly $1 billion, the Chronicle of Philanthropy
said. (USA-PHILANTHROPY/, 280 words, moved)
Largest cockfighting bust in New York history nets 3,000
birds
Nine people were arrested and some 3,000 fighting roosters
and hens rescued when New York authorities busted a cockfighting
ring they said was one of the biggest ever uncovered in the
United States. (USA-COCKFIGHTING/NEWYORK (PIX), 350 words,
moved)
Hollande Visit Reflects Stronger US-French Ties Despite Spy
Row
WASHINGTON - French President Francois Hollande starts a
visit to the United States on Monday with spats over U.S.
eavesdropping and trade talks with the EU unlikely to chill a
relationship now far warmer than before the 2003 U.S.-led war on
Iraq. (USA-FRANCE/OBAMA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 608 words)
U.S. college footballers tackle NLRB in bid to unionize
Football players at Northwestern University have kicked off
a daunting, but not necessarily impossible, drive to become the
first U.S. college athletes to unionize, starting a legal
process with the potential to redefine college sports.
(COLLEGE-FOOTBALL/UNION (ANALYSIS, PIX), 1,200 words, moved)
U.S. lawmakers call NFL on Redskins name: it's an insult,
not honor
WASHINGTON - Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday rejected the NFL's
claim that the Washington Redskins name was an honor to Native
Americans and urged the sports league to recognize it as a
racial slur and back changing the name. (NFL-REDSKINS/CONGRESS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 452 words)
Mexican man to be sentenced for U.S. border agent's killing
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man who pleaded guilty to
murdering a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death was tied to the
botched "Fast and Furious" gun-smuggling investigation is due
to be sentenced on Monday. Manuel Osorio-Arellanes is only the
person to have pleaded guilty in Agent Brian Terry's death in a
2010 shootout near the border. (USA-ARIZONA/BORDERAGENT, expect
today, word count TBD)
OLYMPICS
Criticism of Games reflects "Cold War" mentality-Putin
SOCHI, Russia - Western criticism of Russia's Winter
Olympics was reminiscent of Cold War ambitions to hold
the Soviet Union back, President Vladimi Putin said on Monday,
despite signs that the world was warming to the most expensive
Games ever held. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS),
moved, 1,059 words)
Olympics-Russian Billionaire's Dog Shelter Helps Putin's
Games
SOCHI, Russia - A Russian billionaire who has invested
heavily in the Winter Olympics has found a novel way to
help Vladimir Putin stage a successful Games - by funding a
shelter for Sochi's stray dogs. (OLYMPICS-BILLIONAIRE/DOGS (TV,
PIX), moved, 612 words)
U.S. twin sisters spell double danger for rivals
SOCHI, Russia - The chemistry shared between American twin
sisters Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux may well prove to be the
key ingredient to landing the duo matching gold medals at the
Sochi Olympics. The 24-year-old sisters have competed in a
variety of sports together from a young age but now they are
doing it on the world stage for a U.S. women's ice hockey team
chasing their first Olympic gold medal since 1998.
(OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN-LAMOUREUX (PIX), moved, 375 words)
WORLD
U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar
program
NEW DELHI - United States launched a fresh challenge to
India's national solar program, saying its domestic content
requirements discriminate against U.S. manufactures.
(USA-TRADE/INDIA (UPDATE 5), moved, 709 words)
Netanyahu to talk curbs on Iran with Obama in Washington in
March
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who
has condemned big power deal with Iran on its nuclear activity,
says he will meet President Obama in Washington next month to
further goal of denying Tehran atomic bomb capability.
(ISRAEL-USA/NETANYAHU, moved, 535 words)
Pussy Riot members say Russia is blocking drive to help
prisoners
BERLIN - Two members of punk protest band Pussy Riot accuse
Moscow of obstructing their campaign to improve conditions in
Russia's jails, and call for international monitoring.
(RUSSIA-PUSSYRIOT/, moved, 479 words)
Europe warns Swiss of consequences after immigration vote
ZURICH/BRUSSELS - Switzerland could lose its privileged
access to European single market, European officials say, after
Swiss voters narrowly back proposals to curtail immigration from
EU in referendum that unsettles business.
(SWISS-VOTE/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 895 words)
Second round of Syria talks makes faltering start
GENEVA/BEIRUT - Second round of Syria peace talks gets off
to shaky start with international mediator meeting two sides
separately after violations of local ceasefire and Islamist
offensive set back his efforts. (SYRIA-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 3),
moved, 1130 words)
+ See also:
- SYRIA-CRISIS/TALKS-DOCUMENT (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE), moved,
438 words
- SYRIA-CRISIS/REBELS (UPDATE 2), moved, 571 words
- SYRIA-CRISIS/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, 669 words
U.N. nuclear agency sees 'good' progress with Iran, much
work remains
VIENNA - U.N. nuclear watchdog signals its determination to
get to bottom of suspicions that Iran may have worked on
designing an atomic bomb, day after Tehran agrees to start
addressing sensitive issue. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 3, TV),
moved, 826 words)
Kuwait faces hard sell as it eyes cut in lavish subsidies
KUWAIT - Kuwait's policymakers face uphill challenge of
convincing citizens that despite hefty oil revenues, one of
world's richer countries per capita needs to reduce spending to
avoid potential damaging budget deficit later this decade.
(KUWAIT-ECONOMY/SUBSIDIES (PIX), moved, 1,020 words)
UK minister's visit to contested Falklands angers Argentina
LONDON - British government minister responsible for
Falkland Islands begins his first visit to contested territory
and angry Argentina accuses him of high-handed colonialism.
(BRITAIN-ARGENTINA/FALKLANDS, moved, 432 words)
BUSINESS AND ECONOMY
Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank
cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes,
Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid
twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks
- once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance
companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved,
1,363 words)
As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks
Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve
comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to
the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to
winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/
(PREVIEW), moved, 972 words)
Icahn gives up Apple buyback plan after ISS urges 'no' vote
Carl Icahn says he sees no reason to persist with his
proposal that Apple buy back $50 billion of its shares given the
recent share repurchases by the iPhone maker. (APPLE-ICAHN/
(UPDATE 3), moved, 593 words)
Backlash hits AOL CEO after 'distressed babies' remark
AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong tries to tamp down a
backlash after he blamed a pension cut on costs stemming from
two employees' "distressed babies," insisting that the Internet
provider was focused on families. (AOL-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 461 words)
Europe, China help McDonald's offset soft U.S. sales in
January
McDonald's reports better-than-expected global sales at
established restaurants for January as gains in Europe and China
helped the company offset weak numbers in the United States,
where customers remained cautious in their spending.
(MCDONALDS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 258 words)
Former Madoff aides get their day in court
NEW YORK - Four months into a criminal trial for five former
employees of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, witnesses
have made it clear that no one but Madoff himself knew the whole
truth about his massive Ponzi scheme, from his top lieutenant on
down. (MADOFF-EMPLOYEES/, moved, 864 words)
HEALTH
Ancient galaxy found
Astronomers have found one of the oldest galaxies in the
known universe. The galaxy, which is about 30 times smaller than
the Milky Way, existed just 650 million years or so after the
Big Bang. (SPACE-GALAXY, expect by 7 p.m. ET, about 400 words)
Weekend Cheating Might Help Dieters Succeed
NEW YORK - Go ahead and eat a few French fries or a couple
of bites of chocolate cake - as long as it's the weekend, when
diets tend to fall by the wayside only to be resumed on Monday
morning, a new study suggests. (WEIGHT-DIET/WEEKENDS, moved, 560
words)
Pregnant Teens Under Age 15 Face Unique Risks: Study
NEW YORK - Girls who became pregnant before age 15 were more
likely to report having sex with much older partners and
initially forgoing contraception than their slightly older
peers, according to a new study. (TEEN-PREGNANCY/RISKS, moved,
703 words)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
American, Women Authors Dominate Shortlist Of New Folio
Prize
LONDON - American and female authors dominated the inaugural
shortlist of a new literary award, the Folio Prize, which was
unveiled on Monday. The award is "the first major
English-language book prize open to writers from all over the
world", according to sponsor the Folio Society. (BRITAIN-FOLIO
PRIZE/SHORTLIST, moved, 339 words)
