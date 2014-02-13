REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY, FEB. 13/FRIDAY, FEB. 14
Delaware doctor convicted of endangering stepdaughter in
"waterboarding" trial
GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Delaware jury found a prominent
pediatrician and best-selling author guilty on Thursday of
endangering his 11-year-old stepdaughter in a trial featuring
testimony that he subjected her to a form of waterboarding to
punish her. (USA-DELAWARE/WATERBOARD-TRIAL (URGENT, PIX), moved,
98 words, to be led)
NSA memo confirms Snowden scammed passwords from colleagues
WASHINGTON - A National Security Agency civilian employee
resigned last month after telling the FBI he had inadvertently
let former contractor Edward Snowden use his password to access
information he was not authorized to see, according to
a NSA memo sent to Congress. (USA-SECURITY/, moved, 479 words)
Obama aides consult Saudis ahead of Riyadh visit
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's advisers consulted a
top Saudi Arabia official ahead of Obama's visit to Riyadh in
late March in a flurry of White House activities relating to the
Middle East. (USA-OBAMA/MIDEAST, moved, 326 words)
Storms taking toll on families, schools in U.S. Northeast
NEW YORK - A winter storm that froze the U.S. southeast in
its tracks pushed north on Thursday, with driving winds and
heavy snow snarling travel and closing many schools from
Washington to Connecticut, creating havoc for winter-weary
parents. More than 700,000 people, including residents of
Georgia and South Carolina hit by a heavy blast of ice a day
earlier, were without power as the storm made its way up the
coast, closing much of Washington and threatening to drop up to
18 inches (45 cm) of snow in some areas. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE
4, PIX, TV), moved, 863 words, will be led)
New York City draws fire for keeping schools open in
blizzard
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio was blasted by a teachers union, many parents and even a
well-known TV weatherman on Thursday for keeping the city's
public schools open during near-blizzard conditions.
(USA-WEATHER/NEWYORK-SCHOOLS, moved, 545 words)
Florida jury deliberates 2nd day in loud music murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A north Florida jury resumed
deliberations for a second day on Thursday in the trial of a
middle-aged software engineer who shot and killed a black
teenager in an argument over rap music blaring from the youth's
car. Defense attorneys say Michael Dunn, 47, who is white, acted
in self-defense when he fired off ten rounds at an SUV carrying
four teens, killing Jordan Davis, 17, while parked in a
Jacksonville gas station. (USA-FLORIDA/SHOOTING-DUNN (UPDATE 1),
moved, 644 words, will be led after verdict)
Mississippi lawmakers move forward on 20-week abortion ban
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi lawmakers took steps to become
the latest U.S. state to ban abortions after 20 weeks of
pregnancy by passing a measure on Thursday that seeks to further
restrict access to the procedure. (USA-ABORTION/MISSISSIPPI,
moved, 441 words)
U.S. prosecutors open criminal probe of Duke Energy coal ash
spill
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - U.S. prosecutors are investigating
whether a crime was committed in a massive spill at a retired
power plant in North Carolina that dumped thousands of tons of
coal ash sludge this month into a river that supplies drinking
water for nearby towns. (USA-NORTHCAROLINA/SPILL, moved, 559
words)
Lawsuit challenges Alabama's refusal to recognize gay
marriages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southern Poverty Law Center filed a
federal lawsuit on Thursday challenging Alabama's prohibition
against recognizing out-of-state marriages for gay and lesbian
couples who live in Alabama. The suit was filed on behalf of a
gay man denied the rights to proceeds in a wrongful death case
after his husband was killed in a car crash because the state
does not recognize him as a surviving spouse.
(USA-GAYMARRIAGE/ALABAMA, moved, 365 words)
Calif. lawmaker proposes warning labels for sugary drinks
SACRAMENTO - All sodas and other sugar-sweetened drinks sold
in California would be required to carry warning labels for
obesity, diabetes and tooth decay under a bill introduced in
Sacramento on Thursday, backed by several public health advocacy
groups. (USA-SODAS/CALIFORNIA, moved, 748 words, will be led)
Washington state Republican Hastings to retire from U.S.
Congress
OLYMPIA, Wash. - U.S. Representative Richard "Doc" Hastings,
a Republican from Washington state who chairs the House
Committee on Natural Resources, says he will retire at the end
of his current term in office rather than seek re-election in
November. (USA-CONGRESS/HASTINGS (UPDATE 1), moved, 378 words)
Second trial ordered for U.S. Marine in 2006 death of Iraqi
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A U.S. Marine facing his third
trial in the 2006 death of an Iraqi civilian was ordered on
Thursday to stand trial in August, saying outside court that he
wanted to put the case behind him. (USA-MARINE/TRIAL (PIX),
moved, 452 words)
U.S. drops citation against man whose bride died
BASE-jumping in Utah
U.S. prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor citation
brought against a man whose wife of two weeks plunged to her
death when her parachute failed to open while skydiving from a
cliff in Zion National Park. Amber Bellows, 28, died on Saturday
while she and her husband, Clayton Butler, 29, were engaged in
the extreme-sport called BASE-jumping, leaping from tall rock
formations in aerodynamic suits designed for controlled free
falls. BASE is an acronym for buildings, antennas, spans and
earth, the kinds of platforms from which jumpers leap.
(USA-UTAH/BASEJUMPER, moved, 232 words)
Indiana gay marriage ban amendment delayed at least two
years
A vote by Indiana residents on a constitutional amendment
banning gay marriage has been delayed by at least two years,
after the state's Senate on Thursday declined to restore
language that would have put the amendment on track to be on the
2014 ballot. (USA-GAYMARRIAGE/INDIANA, moved, 450 words)
U.S. judge blocks sale of controversial execution drug to
Missouri
A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a pharmacy
from providing a compound execution drug to Missouri jailers to
use in the Feb. 26 lethal injection of Michael Taylor, guilty in
the death of a 15-year-old girl. (USA-EXECUTION/MISSOURI, moved,
347 words)
Train carrying Canadian oil derails, leaks in Pennsylvania
NEW YORK - A 120-car Norfolk Southern Corp train carrying
heavy Canadian crude oil derailed and spilled in western
Pennsylvania on Thursday, adding to a string of recent accidents
that have prompted calls for stronger safety standards.
(ENERGY-CRUDE/DERAILMENT (UPDATE 4), moved, 504 words)
Blast rocks Kentucky natural gas pipeline amid storm
An explosion on a major natural gas pipeline in southern
Kentucky led to a forced evacuation of residents and injured at
least one person early on Thursday. (USA-KENTUCKY/EXPLOSION
(UPDATE 3), moved, 660 words)
Second victim dies in Tennessee package blast, probe
continues
NASHVILLE, Tenn., - A Tennessee woman has died from injuries
suffered in an explosion that killed her husband, a retired
lawyer, at their home this week, state authorities said
Thursday. (USA-TENNESSEE/PACKAGE, moved, 264 words)
As Volkswagen workers vote, Tennessee senator ramps up
anti-union talk
WASHINGTON/CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - One of Tennessee's two U.S.
senators ramped up his anti-union rhetoric on Thursday in an
attempt to sway workers at Volkswagen AG's
Chattanooga plant who are voting this week on representation by
the United Auto Workers. (AUTOS-VW/TENNESSEE (UPDATE 3, PIX),
moved, 658 words)
Las Vegas Sands websites remain down as Feds investigate
hack
The websites of Las Vegas Sands' casinos around the world on
Thursday remained down for a third straight day, as the company
and U.S. federal investigators race to unravel a hacking attack
that defaced home pages and also exposed sensitive employee
information. (LASVEGASSANDS-HACK (CORRECTED), moved, 304 words)
Boston officials set memorial for victims of marathon
bombing
BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Boston Mayor
Marty Walsh, and some of the 264 people injured in the April 15
Boston Marathon bombing will attend a memorial service on the
one-year anniversary of the attack, officials said
(USA-EXPLOSIONS/BOSTON, 250 words, moved)
Baseball in Brazil? US sports gain in the land of soccer
SAO PAULO - Brazil is and always will be a soccer country
yet the major U.S. sports leagues for football, baseball and
basketball are seeing unprecedented growth as Brazilians become
richer, more worldly, and also frustrated with the shortcomings
of their own national pastime (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/BASEBALL
(FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, 1,091 words)
Love above all else at Valentine's Day weddings atop Empire
State Building
NEW YORK - Three couples ascend to the top of the Empire
State Building for wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day - the
only day of the year that marriages can be performed at the
iconic New York City skyscraper. Also on Friday, The Knot, a
wedding planning website, reveals details about the wedding it
is awarding to a couple who survived the Boston Marathon
bombings. (USA-VALENTINE/WEDDINGS (PIX, TV), expect Friday
afternoon, 300 words)
Mediator to provide update in Rhode Island pension dispute
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Islanders will get an update on the
negotiations between the state and a group of unions over a 2011
law that would cut union members pension benefits by about $4
billion over two decades, cuts that state officials say are
necessary for the state budget and the unions contend are
unacceptable for their members. The Federal Mediation and
Conciliation Service, which was called in December 2012 to help
resolve a lawsuit between the two sides, is scheduled to provide
an update on the state of talks. (USA-RHODEISLAND/PENSIONS,
expect by 6 p.m. Friday, word count TBD)
OLYMPICS
Sochi Olympics doesn't help Americans' view of Russia
sinking
WASHINGTON - Americans' view of Russia was "the worst in
years" as it prepared to host the Olympic Games, a poll released
on Thursday showed. (USA-RUSSIA/POLL, moved, 316 words)
Injured Plushenko retires, overshadows men's hockey
SOCHI, Russia - Russia's flamboyant figure skater Yevgeny
Plushenko pulls out of the Winter Olympics through injury in a
shock twist that immediately deflates home fans pumped up by an
opening victory for their beloved men's ice hockey team.
(OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, 1,185 words)
WORLD
Syria "failure" looms, mediator seeks U.S., Russian help
GENEVA - Warning that "failure" was staring him in the face,
the Syria peace talks mediator said on Thursday that the United
States and Russia had promised renewed support to keep their
rival Syrian allies talking. (SYRIA-CRISIS (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV),
moved, 800 words
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-UN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200
- SYRIA-CRISIS/HOMS (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words
Britain warns Scotland: Forget the pound if you walk away
EDINBURGH - Britain tells Scotland it will not be able to
keep the pound if it votes to end its 307-year-old union with
England, declaring that the currency could not be divided up "as
if it were a CD collection" After a messy divorce.
(BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 820 words)
Venezuela seeks protest leader's arrest after unrest kills 3
CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities seek to arrest opposition
leader Leopoldo Lopez on charges including murder and terrorism
linked to street protests that ended in deaths of three people
(VENEZUELA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, 838 words)
Al Shabaab car bomb hits UN convoy, killing 7 Somalis
MOGADISHU - At least seven Somalis are killed when a
remote-controlled bomb aimed at a United Nations convoy tears
through cars and tea shops just outside the capital's
international airport. (SOMALIA-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV),
moved, 425 words)
+ See also:
- SOMALIA-ARMS/UN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 890 words
Karzai rejects U.S. warnings over freed Afghan detainees
ANKARA/KABU - Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday
rejected criticism of his government's release of 65 detainees
viewed by Washington as dangerous militants, further fanning
tensions with the United States as the international mission in
Afghanistan winds down. (AFGHANISTAN-DETAINEES/ (UPDATE 5, PIX,
TV), moved, 962 words)
Kerry tells North Korea not to link family reunions with
exercises
SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says military
exercises with South Korea this month will be the same as drills
that have been held over the years and North Korea should not
link them with reunions of separated Korean families.
(KOREA-NORTH/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jack Kim, 430 words)
BUSINESS AND ECONOMY
Comcast takeover of Time Warner to reshape U.S. pay TV
Comcast Corp's proposed $45.2 billion takeover of Time
Warner Cable would combine the country's top two cable providers
into a colossus that could reshape the U.S. pay TV and broadband
industry if it clears regulatory hurdles.
(COMCAST-TIMEWARNERCABLE/ (UPDATE 7) (CORRECTED), moved, 1,072
words)
U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week, government data shows.
(USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 100 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FISCAL/ (ANALYSIS), moved, 955 words
Risk of deflation in euro zone seen by economists as more
serious than ECB Says-Reuters Poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 150 economists on their
views for the economic outlook for the United States and the
euro zone. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, moved, 600 words)
Snow blind: winter's wrath obscures views on U.S. economy
NEW YORK - Interpreting U.S. economic figures in the last couple
of months has taken on a familiar pattern: wonder about possible
weakness in demand, and then shrug and dismiss it all as a
product of bad weather. (USA-WEATHER/ECONOMY (ANALYSIS), moved,
1121 words)
Cyber attack on bitcoin a big warning to currency's users
NEW YORK - A massive cyber attack from unknown sources that
has been spamming bitcoin exchanges is highlighting some of the
dangers people can encounter when they exchange cash for digital
currencies like the bitcoin, experts said. (USA-BITCOIN/SECURITY
(ANALYSIS), moved, 820 words)
PepsiCo says won't spin off N.America beverages
PepsiCo, rejecting a proposal by activist investor Nelson
Peltz, said it had decided not to spin off its North-American
beverage business, which posted another drop in sales in the
fourth quarter. (PEPSICO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 643 words)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Singles turn to specialty dating sites to find Valentines
NEW YORK - Traditional online dating sites attract many
people looking for love, but niche sites for book fans, pet
lovers and even prisoners are helping Cupid's arrow hit the
right target. For taller-than-average people, there is
tallfriends.com, and if pets are important, datemypet.com may
help. Foodies who prefer not to eat meat can try VeggieDate, and
fans of Apple products can turn to Cupidtino to find their
perfect match. (VALENTINESDAY-ONLINE (TV), moved, 439 words)
In new profile feature, Facebook offers choices for gender
identity
SAN FRANCISCO - For the first time, Facebook Inc is
letting users of its online social network identify themselves
as a gender other than male and female. The basic user profile
for members in the United States now includes a customizable
category among the gender types that users must select, the
world's No.1 Internet social network announced on Wednesday, the
day the feature became available for U.S. members using the
site's English-language version. (FACEBOOK-GENDER/, moved, 240
words)
Linklater's family saga, 12 years to make, captivates Berlin
BERLIN - Director Richard Linklater's "Boyhood" which
portrays an American family over a 12-year-period as the two
children mature into young adults has emerged as a leading
contender for the top award at this year's Berlin film festival.
The movie, shot at regular intervals from 2002 as the actors
steadily aged, is a tender meditation on the passage of time,
the messiness of human relationships and modern American life.
(BERLIN-FILM/BOYHOOD (TV, PIX), moved, 584 words)
