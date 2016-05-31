REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY
31/WEDNESDAY JUNE 1
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
TOP STORIES
Combative Trump says he raised $5.6 million for vets, bashes
media
NEW YORK - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump on Tuesday detailed $5.6 million in contributions he
raised for military veterans, and attacked the media for
questioning him about what happened to the money. (USA-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 4:49 p.m., by Emily Flitter, 807
words)
Criminal charges possible in killing of Cincinnati gorilla
CINCINNATI - Police may bring criminal charges over a
Cincinnati Zoo incident in which a gorilla was killed to rescue
a 4-year-old boy who had fallen into its enclosure, a prosecutor
said on Tuesday. (OHIO-GORILLA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at
4:41 p.m., 520 words)
General Mills recalls flour over possible link to E.coli
outbreak
General Mills Inc on Tuesday issued a voluntary recall of
about 10 million pounds of flour, saying it was working with
health officials to investigate an outbreak of E. coli that had
sickened 38 people in 20 states. (GENERAL MILLS-RECALL/, moved
at 3:35 p.m., 200 words)
CAMPAIGN
NY attorney general slams Trump's comment on judge's
ethnicity
WASHINGTON - New York's attorney general, who has filed a
lawsuit against Donald Trump's education venture, Trump
University, slammed the presumptive Republican presidential
nominee on Tuesday for his attack on a U.S. district judge's
ethnicity. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-UNIVERSITY, moved, 338 words)
WASHINGTON
U.S. court says no warrant needed for cellphone location
data
WASHINGTON - Police do not need a warrant to obtain a
person's cellphone location data held by wireless carriers, a
U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday, dealing a setback to
privacy advocates. (USA-COURT/MOBILEPHONES (UPDATE 1), moved at
2:50 p.m., by Dustin Volz, 393 words)
Supreme Court rejects constitutional challenge to death
penalty
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court refuses to hear an appeal
asserting that the death penalty violates the U.S.
Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment filed by a
Louisiana man convicted of fatally shooting his pregnant former
girlfriend. (USA-COURT/DEATHPENALTY, moved at 12:05 p.m., by
Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)
Justice Department asks for hold on court sanctions in
immigration case
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday filed an
emergency motion to stop sanctions imposed by a federal judge in
Texas that included mandated ethics classes for federal
prosecutors, as part of ongoing litigation over immigration
policy. (USA-JUSTICE/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:42
p.m., 265 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
U.S. warns of possible Europe attacks, no specific threat
WASHINGTON - The United States warned its citizens on
Tuesday of possible summer terrorist attacks in Europe, saying
targets could include the European soccer championship in
France, although a U.S. official said there was no specific
threat information. (USA-WARNING/EUROPE (UPDATE 3), moved at
4:17 p.m., 413 words)
Massachusetts governor would sign transgender rights bill
-paper
BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said on
Tuesday he is ready to sign a transgender rights bill if it
passes in its current form in the state House of
Representatives, the Boston Globe reported.
(MASSACHUSETTS-LGBT/(UPDATE 1), moved at 3:44 p.m., 290 words)
Prosecutors seek testimony from Sept. 11 victims' kin in
hearing
FORT MEADE - U.S. government prosecutors asked a military
judge on Tuesday to let 10 relatives of Sept. 11, 2001, victims
testify in open court during a pre-trial hearing at Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba. (USA-GUANTANAMO/ (PIX), moved at 4:05 p.m., by Lacey
Ann Johnson, 438 words)
Evacuations ordered ahead of more flooding in rain-soaked
Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Mandatory evacuations were in effect along a
swollen Texas river on Tuesday ahead of what could be the worst
flooding there in more than 100 years, and forecasters predicted
more rain in the state where at least six people have died in
flood waters. (TEXAS-FLOODING/ (TV, PIX), moved at 11:34 a.m.,
400 words)
Ex-U.S. soldier 'Rambo' gets 20 years in prison in
murder-for-hire case
NEW YORK - A former U.S. Army sergeant nicknamed Rambo who
prosecutors say supervised an international band of mercenaries
was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for conspiring
during a sting operation to kill a federal drug agent and an
informant. (USA-CRIME/RAMBO, moved at 1:57 p.m., 390 words)
U.S. men made persistent efforts to join Islamic State -
prosecutor
MINNEAPOLIS - Three Somali-American men from Minnesota made
persistent efforts to join Islamic State militants in Syria and
conspired to help the group, a prosecutor said in closing
arguments on Tuesday in their federal jury trial.
(MINNESOTA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:19 p.m., by David
Bailey, 403 words)
Ex-Illinois police officer found guilty in murder-for-hire
trial
Drew Peterson, a former Chicago-area police officer
imprisoned for murdering his wife, was found guilty on Tuesday
of trying to hire someone in 2014 to kill the prosecutor who
convicted him, prosecutors said. (ILLINOIS-CRIME/(UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved at 3:47 p.m., 352 words)
Illinois Democrats punt governor's budget ahead of deadline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Democrats shunted a seven-month
spending plan offered on Tuesday by Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner, leaving a full-year budget the governor has vowed to
veto as the most likely option to pass on the final day of the
legislature's spring session. (ILLINOIS-BUDGET/, moved at 2
p.m., by Dave McKinney, 390 words)
Judge to consider punishment for Ariz. sheriff in racial
profiling case
PHOENIX - A federal court judge on Tuesday will consider
punishments against Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, known for his
tough immigration stance, for committing civil contempt in a
2007 racial profiling case and ensure the violations do not
happen again. (ARIZONA-SHERIFF/ (PIX), moved at 10:18 a.m., 335
words, will update)
MIDDLE EAST
Death toll from Russian air strikes in Idlib climbs to 23 -
monitor
BEIRUT/AMMAN - At least 23 people were killed in Russian air
strikes overnight in the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, the
heaviest bombardment there since a cessation of hostilities was
agreed in February, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IDLIB (UPDATE 4), moved at 3:35
p.m., 626 words)
Libyan security forces pushing Islamic State back from
vicinity of oil terminals
BENGHAZI - Libyan security forces captured a second town
from in as many days from Islamic State, a spokesman said,
pushing the militant group back towards its stronghold of Sirte
and away from positions near major oil terminals.
(LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 2:43 p.m., by By Ayman
al-Warfalli, 344 words)
Islamic State urges Muslims to destroy satellite TV
receivers
BAGHDAD - Islamic State on Tuesday urged Muslims to destroy
their satellite TV receivers to prevent hostile channels from
"destroying their beliefs and polluting their ethics."
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMIC STATE-MEDIA, moved at 2:37 p.m., 175
words)
WORLD
Canada PM Trudeau won't be punished for elbowing legislator
OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not
face punishment for manhandling a legislator and inadvertently
elbowing another during a fracas in the House of Commons,
parliamentarians decided on Tuesday. (CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU
(PIX), moved at 2:08 p.m., 150 words) See also: Trudeau pushes
work-life balance, cabinet struggles to keep up
(CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU-BALANCE (PIX), moved, 582 words)
Philippines president-elect says won't rely on United States
DAVAO CITY - Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte
said on Tuesday his country would not rely on long-term security
ally the United States, signaling greater independence from
Washington in dealing with China and the disputed South China
Sea. (PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 5 p.m., by
Neil Jerome Morales, 824 words)
Afghan Taliban kill nine, kidnap 20 bus passengers, army
rescues 140 others
KUNDUZ - Taliban insurgents killed nine people and kidnapped
20 others when they held up three buses in northern Afghanistan
on Tuesday, while the remaining 140 passengers had to be rescued
by Afghan forces, the local deputy police chief said.
(AFGHANISTAN-KIDNAPPING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 333 words)
Sentence for Costa Concordia captain upheld over 2012
shipwreck
FLORENCE, Italy - The prison sentence against the former
captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the
deadly 2012 shipwreck was upheld on Tuesday by an Italian court.
(ITALY-CONCORDIA/APPEAL-VERDICT (PIX, TV), moved, 123 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Amber Heard reports Depp domestic violence accusation to
police -lawyers
LOS ANGELES - Actress Amber Heard has given a statement to
Los Angeles police in which she accused estranged husband Johnny
Depp of domestic violence, her lawyers said on Tuesday, a week
after she filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order
against Depp. (PEOPLE-JOHNNYDEPP/ (TV), moved at 4:01 p.m. by
Piya Sinha-Roy, 394 words)
Actor Michael Jace of TV's 'The Shield' convicted of
murdering wife
LOS ANGELES - Actor Michael Jace, best known for his role as
a policeman on the TV drama "The Shield," was convicted by a
jury on Tuesday of second-degree murder for fatally shooting his
wife in 2014 in front of the couple's two children at their Los
Angeles home. (PEOPLE-MICHAELJACE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at
4:19 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 391 words)
French Open organizers under fire after yet another wet day
PARIS - Fans spent more time looking at the murky Parisian
sky then watching tennis on Tuesday as French Open organizers
were accused of "not caring about the players" after the event
was disrupted by more rain following the previous day's washout.
(TENNIS-OPEN/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved at 1:14 p.m., 615 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Canada to make plain packaging for tobacco products
compulsory
OTTAWA - Canada, following the lead of Britain and
Australia, will make plain packaging of cigarettes compulsory in
a bid to cut the rate of smoking, Health Minister Jane Philpott
said on Tuesday. (CANADA-HEALTH/TOBACCO (PIX), moved at 2:39
p.m., 232 words)
When seniors stop driving, social isolation looms
(HEALTH-SENIORS/DRIVING, moved at 2:34 p.m., by Lisa
Rapaport, 580 words)
Air pollution tied to high blood pressure risk
(HEALTH-POLLUTION/HYPERTENSION, moved, by Kathryn Doyle, 408
words)
Eye and kidney damage in diabetes tied to heart problems
(HEALTH-DIABETES/COMPLICATIONS, moved at 1:22 p.m., 598
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Wall St ends May with whimper as energy shares slump
The S&P 500 wrapped up its third straight month of gains on
a flat note on Tuesday as weaker energy shares countered a rise
in safe-haven utilities. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 516
words) See also: U.S. stocks fall on economic worries, dollar
firms (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, 518 words)
Oil dips but notches fourth straight monthly gain
Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and slide
in equity prices sparked profit-taking, but crude futures posted
a fourth straight monthly gain as investors bet that the global
glut was slowly easing. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 428
words)
U.S. consumer spending increase strongest in over six years
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest
increase in more than six years in April and inflation rose
steadily, more signs of an acceleration in economic growth that
could persuade the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again
as early as June. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved at
12:18 p.m., 711 words)
New Saudi energy minister shows he takes OPEC seriously
VIENNA - For OPEC watchers, every little detail matters.
(OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:18 p.m., by Alex Lawler,
Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine, 696 words) See also: In
rare compromise, Nigerian emerges as frontrunner for OPEC
boss(OPEC-MEETING/NIGERIA (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:42 p.m., 427
words)
Court rules Dell's $24.9 billion buyout priced 20 pct below
fair value
Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners underpriced their 2013
$24.9 billion buyout of Dell Inc by about 22 percent and must
may pay tens of millions to investors who opposed the deal for
the computer maker, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday.
(DELL-BUYOUT/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 575 words)
Ex-Barclays director accused by U.S. of illegal tips to
plumber
NEW YORK - A former director at Barclays Plc was arrested on
Tuesday on U.S. charges that he provided inside information
about impending mergers that he learned about at the bank to a
plumber, who used the tips to illegally make $76,000.
(USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:06 p.m., by Nate
Raymond, 388 words)
VW's European recall takes longer as only 50,000 cars fixed
BERLIN - Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will need more time
to fix 8.5 million cars in Europe affected by the diesel
emissions scandal as only 50,000 models equipped with illicit
software have been repaired so far. (VOLKSWAGEN-RECALL/ (UPDATE
1), moved at 1:12 p.m., 300 words)
*****************
For story queries, please contact us.general-
news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com)
*****************