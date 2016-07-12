REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JULY
BREAKING
U.S. Capitol briefly locked down as police stop man with gun
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol was briefly placed on lockdown
on Tuesday after police received a call about a man with a gun
several blocks away, police said. (USA-CAPITOL/LOCKDOWN (UPDATE
2), moved, 73 words)
TOP STORIES
Obama seeks note of reconciliation at Dallas memorial
DALLAS - U.S. President Barack Obama urged Americans on
Tuesday to cast off despair over violence, to rise above racial
divides and to honor five police officers slain in Dallas in a
racially motivated attack by building on their call to service.
(USA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:36 p.m., by Jon
Herskovitz and Jeff Mason, 885 words)
China suffers legal blow in South China Sea, U.S. urges
caution
WASHINGTON/BEIJING - China risks violating international law
if it continues to strike a defiant tone and ignores an
arbitration court ruling that denies its claims in the South
China Sea despite calls from the United States and the head of
the United Nations for the peaceful resolution of disputes in
the oil-rich waters. (SOUTHCHINASEA-RULING/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV,
GRAPHICS), moved at 4:30 p.m., by John Walcott and Ben
Blanchard, 1036 words)
New powers let U.S. forces take fight to Taliban - Carter
KABUL - The senior U.S commander in Afghanistan will have
greater freedom to strike at the Taliban under broad new powers
approved last month by President Barack Obama, U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday. (AFGHANISTAN-CARTER/
(UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved at 3:54 p.m., by Yeganeh Torbati, 683
words)
U.S. Congress shrugs off guns, Zika as summer break nears
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress is headed for a seven-week
recess without addressing gun violence, the Zika virus outbreak
and other pressing issues amid persistent election-year
bickering. (USA-GUNS/CONGRESS (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:20 p.m., by
Richard Cowan and David Morgan, 525 words)
ELECTION
Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity
PORTSMOUTH - Democrat Bernie Sanders endorsed former rival
Hillary Clinton for president in a display of party unity on
Tuesday, describing her as the best candidate to fix the United
States' problems and beat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8
election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:36
p.m., by John Whitesides, 879 words)
Clinton extends lead over Trump to 13 points -Reuters/Ipsos
NEW YORK - Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton
extended her lead over Republican rival Donald Trump to 13
percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on
Tuesday, up from 10 points at the end of last week.
(USA-ELECTION/POLL (POLL), moved at 4:15 p.m., by Chris Kahn,
352 words)
Clinton is vetting retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis for
VP - source
WASHINGTON - The U.S. presidential campaign of presumptive
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is vetting retired Navy
Admiral James Stavridis as a potential vice presidential running
mate, a source with knowledge of the process confirmed to
Reuters on Tuesday. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-VP (URGENT), moved at
4:31 p.m., 123 words)
WASHINGTON
U.S. attorney general deflects lawmakers' questions on
Clinton emails
WASHINGTON - The top U.S. law enforcement official, under
questioning from Republicans at a congressional hearing on
Tuesday, shed no new light on the Justice Department's decision
not to prosecute Hillary Clinton over her handling of sensitive
emails. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-EMAILS (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved
at 3:54 p.m., by Julia Harte, 415 words)
Biden to meet Japanese, Korean officials in Hawaii
WASHINGTON - Vice President Joe Biden will begin a trip to
the Pacific region on Wednesday that will include meetings with
Japanese and Korean officials in Hawaii and visits to Australia
and New Zealand, officials said on Tuesday. (USA-ASIA/BIDEN,
moved at 4:12 p.m., 244 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Michigan courthouse shooter handcuffed in front, protocol to
be reviewed
A protocol that allowed a prisoner to have his hands cuffed
in front of him while being moved inside a southwest Michigan
courthouse will be reviewed, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey
said on Tuesday, a day after the man grabbed an officer's gun
and shot dead two bailiffs. (USA-POLICE/MICHIGAN, moved at 2:32
p.m., 275 words)
Protests, U.S. gun violence worry some black travelers from
abroad
NEW YORK - With protests hitting many U.S. cities, the
deadly ambush of Dallas police, and the ever-present threat of
gun violence, four countries have urged citizens to be on alert
if visiting the United States, and some black travelers are
worried about making the trip. (USA-POLICE/TRAVEL, moved at 3:11
p.m., by Gina Cherelus, 520 words) See also:
(USA-POLICE/BLACKPANTHERS (CORRECTED, EXCLUSIVE), moved at 12:51
p.m., 210 words)
Former Illinois Governor Blagojevich seeks reduced prison
sentence
CHICAGO - Former two-term Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
is seeking a drastically reduced sentence that would see him
released from federal prison within a year after convictions in
2011 for corruption charges including extortion and wire fraud,
according to U.S. court documents. (ILLINOIS-BLAGOJEVICH, moved
at 1:47 p.m., 295 words)
U.S. appeals court orders Utah to fund Planned Parenthood
branch
A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered Utah to
continue providing federal funds to the state branch of Planned
Parenthood, handing a defeat to Republican Governor Gary
Herbert, who had ordered a cutoff last August.
(UTAH-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:17 p.m., by
Jonathan Stempel, 414 words)
Illinois governor launches new school funding task force
CHICAGO - Illinois will once again tackle adequate and
equitable school funding, with the governor on Tuesday
announcing a bipartisan task force and a tight deadline for it
to produce recommendations. (ILLINOIS-EDUCATION/, moved at 2:55
p.m., 227 words)
U.S. gay gun group's membership surges after Orlando
killings
SALT LAKE CITY - At a local shooting range, the 23-year-old
president of the Salt Lake City chapter of Pink Pistols, a
national lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender gun club, helps
a tattooed member improve his marksmanship. Before the Orlando
shootings in June at a gay nightclub, the Pink Pistols, with
more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500
members. The day after the killing spree, its numbers soared to
more than 4,000 and have since risen above 8,000.(USA-GUNS/LGBT
(PIX), moved at 12:16 p.m., by Jim Urquhart, 374 words)
U.S. charges proxy solicitation firm employees with fraud
BOSTON - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal
charges against five current and former employees of leading
proxy solicitation firm Georgeson, accusing them of engaging in
a fraudulent scheme to gain shareholder voting information with
bribes such as two tickets worth $1,400 to a Boston Celtics
basketball game. (FINANCE-FRAUD/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:26 p.m.,
by Ross Kerber, 481 words)
FBI closes books on legendary D.B. Cooper skyjacking of 1971
The unsolved investigation of the 1971 hijacking of a
Seattle-bound airliner and the disappearance of the enigmatic,
dapper suspect dubbed D.B. Cooper, is now officially one for the
history books, not the FBI. (CRIME-DBCOOPER/ (PIX), moved at
2:34 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 389 words)
Russian man to be sentenced in U.S. credit card hacking
scheme
A Russian citizen is scheduled to be sentenced after has
pleading guilty to U.S. charges that he participated in a
computer hacking scheme that compromised more than 160 million
credit card numbers and caused hundreds of millions of dollars
in damages. (Expect on Wednesday, 400 words)
Puerto Rico governor says fiscal challenges not over
WASHINGTON - Puerto Rico, the troubled U.S. Commonwealth
that recently declared an historic default, could be shut out of
debt markets for another two years as it battles with fiscal
challenges, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday.
(PUERTORICO-DEBT/GOVERNOR (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:11 p.m., 194
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege
BEIRUT/AMMAN - Rebel areas of Aleppo have stockpiled enough
basic supplies to survive months of siege by pro-Syrian
government forces that cut off their half of the city last week,
even though some goods are already in short supply, an
opposition official said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 2),
moved at 4:02 p.m., by Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 810
words) See also: Syrian town under siege faces famine, disease,
medic groups say (MIDEAST-HUNGER/REPORT), moved at 1:01 p.m.,
324 words)
Syrian rebels say Russian jets hit refugee camp along Jordan
border
AMMAN - Jets believed to be Russian on Tuesday struck a
refugee camp along Jordan's northeastern border with Syria,
killing at least 10 people and injuring scores, rebels said.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-SOUTH, moved at 4:09 p.m., 290 words)
Europol chief says people smugglers at record levels as
criminal gangs move in
LONDON - Law enforcement agencies are battling a surge in
the number of people smugglers to record levels as criminal
networks cash in on Europe's escalating migrant crisis,
according to the head of the European Union's police agency
Europol. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SMUGGLING-EUROPE (INTERVIEW), moved at
1:15 p.m., by Tom Esslemont, 655 words)
Iran summons French ambassador over dissident meeting in
Paris
DUBAI - Iran summoned the French ambassador on Tuesday to
protest about a meeting held in Paris by Iranians in exile who
seek the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. (IRAN-FRANCE/REBELS
(UPDATE 1), moved at 4:35, 193 words)
WORLD
25 killed, 50 injured as trains collide in Italy
BARI - At least 25 people died and dozens were injured on
Tuesday when two passenger trains collided head-on at high speed
in southern Italy, sending debris flying into surrounding olive
groves. (ITALY-TRAIN/CRASH (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved at 4:10
p.m., by Vincenzo Damiani, 528 words)
Migrant flows to EU eased after Turkey deal, "front line"
moved to Italy
PARIS - The flow of refugees and migrants to Europe has
slowed since April when the European Union sealed a deal with
Turkey to halt illegal traffic across the Aegean Sea, the
region's border agency chief said on Tuesday.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRONTEX (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 1:03 p.m., by
Matthias Blamont and Chine Labbé, 399 words)
UK's Labour rules Corbyn has right to stand again for
leadership
LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party ruled on Tuesday
that its leader Jeremy Corbyn had the automatic right to stand
in a new leadership contest, setting the stage for a struggle
between the veteran socialist's supporters in the country and
party lawmakers who want to oust him. (BRITAIN-EU/LABOUR (UPDATE
2), moved at 4:16 p.m., 678 words)
Anti-Mugabe protesters to face 'full wrath' of Zimbabwe law
HARARE - Zimbabwe's government warned protesters on Tuesday
they would face the "full wrath of the law" if they heeded a
call by a detained preacher to continue with the biggest
demonstrations in a decade against President Robert Mugabe.
(ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 12:26 p.m., by
MacDonald Dzirutwe, 721 words)
Venezuela's military to coordinate food, medicine
distribution
CARACAS - Venezuela's armed forces will coordinate
distribution of food and medicine as part of President Nicolas
Maduro's efforts to control severe shortages of staple goods in
the crisis-hit OPEC country, according to a decree published on
Tuesday. (VENEZUELA-FOOD/, moved at 1:28 p.m., by Diego Oré, 369
words)
Iran says has agreed with France to join nuclear fusion
project
DUBAI/PARIS - Iran said on Tuesday it had reached an
agreement with France to take part in a multinational nuclear
fusion project, a year after it struck a deal with six world
powers to curb its own atomic programme. (FRANCE-IRAN/NUCLEAR,
moved at 3:35 p.m., 274 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
HIV patients with undetectable virus unlikely to infect
partner
When drugs for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) suppress
the virus in the blood to very low levels, patients are unlikely
to infect their partners during condomless sex, suggests a new
study. (HEALTH-HIV/COUPLES-ART, moved at 4:22 p.m., by Andrew
M. Seaman, 558 words)
Families can encourage mothers' breastfeeding
Why do some women breastfeed and others don't? Family
culture can play a role in that decision, researchers say - as
can hospitals that introduce formula to newborns.
(HEALTH-BREASTFEEDING/CULTURE, moved at 4:27 p.m., by Will Boggs
MD, 533 words)
Unrealistic expectations may hinder blood cancer patients'
care
The biggest barrier to high-quality end-of-life care for
patients with blood cancers may be unrealistic expectations, a
new survey found. (HEALTH-BLOODCANCER/ENDOFLIFE, moved at 2:31
p.m., by Kathryn Doyle, 525 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
S&P and Dow hit records as growth bets boost Wall Street
NEW YORK - A broad rally lifted the S&P 500 and Dow
industrials to record highs on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq turned
positive year to date, with a sharp rebound in crude prices
boosting energy shares. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, 530
words) See also: Dow, S&P hit record closing highs on greater
risk tolerance (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, 499 words)
Oil soars 5 pct in biggest one-day gain since April
NEW YORK - Oil prices surged 5 percent on Tuesday, the
biggest daily gain since April, as investors' covering of short
positions and a technical rebound helped lift the market off
two-month lows. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), moved, 489 words)
Amazon's Prime Day shoppers encounter checkout snafus
An Amazon.com Inc shopping event that the online retailer
billed as its largest ever had a bumpy start on Tuesday, with
some customers unable to add discounted items to their shopping
carts and rival retailers aiming for a cut of the buying frenzy.
(AMAZON.COM-PRIME DAY/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:17 p.m., 400
words)
U.S. safety agency seeks answers on fatal Tesla Autopilot
crash
WASHINGTON - U.S. highway safety regulators have demanded
that Tesla Motors Inc hand over detailed information about the
design, operation and testing of its Autopilot technology
following a May 7 fatal crash in which the system was in use.
(TESLA-AUTOPILOT/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by David
Shepardson, 793 words)
Rising exports to cut U.S. corn stocks more than expected
-USDA
WASHINGTON - U.S. corn supplies will tighten more than
expected in the coming months due to rising exports, but a
bumper harvest will quickly re-stock grain bins, the government
said on Tuesday. (USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:33 p.m.,
by Mark Weinraub, 411 words)
Magic Leap ramps up production for new type of virtual
reality
ASPEN - Magic Leap, a startup backed by technology
powerhouses including Google and Alibaba that has raised more
than $1.4 billion, has hired more than 600 employees and is
close to starting production of its first "mixed reality"
products. (MAGICLEAP-PRODUCTION/ (PIX), moved at 2:49 p.m., 282
words)
Airbus cuts A380 delivery target to avoid glut
FARNBOROUGH - Europe's Airbus on Tuesday cut the delivery
target for its A380 superjumbo to 12 a year from 2018, down from
27 in 2015 and about half what is projected for this year, to
prevent a glut of unsold planes as airlines shun the industry's
behemoths. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/AIRBUS-380 (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:30
p.m., by Tim Hepher, 615 words)
Digital currency Steem soars to more than $150 mln in value
in 2 weeks
NEW YORK - Steem, the digital currency behind the new social
media website Steemit, soared more than 1,000 percent in value
on Tuesday to over $150 million, two weeks after it first paid
people who posted on its website, according to
coinmarketcap.com. (CURRENCY-STEEM/ (CORRECTED), moved at 4:47
p.m., by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 381 words)
