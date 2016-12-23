REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY DEC 23/
TOP STORY
U.N. Security Council denounces Israeli settlements, U.S.
abstains
UNITED NATIONS - The United States on Friday allowed the
U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to
Israeli settlements, defying pressure from President-elect
Donald Trump, Israel and some U.S. lawmakers who urged
Washington to wield its veto. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN (UPDATE 7,
PIX), moving shortly, by Michelle Nichols, 1063 words)
Trump 'arms race' comment sows more doubt on nuclear policy
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
sowed more doubt about his position on nuclear proliferation on
Friday, reportedly welcoming an arms race even as his spokesman
insisted that an atomic weapons build-up was not likely to
happen. (USA-TRUMP/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 4), moved at 12:22 p.m., by
Melissa Fares, 576 words)
FBI probes FDIC hack linked to China's military - sources
WASHINGTON - The FBI is investigating how hackers
infiltrated computers at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for
several years beginning in 2010 in a breach senior FDIC
officials believe was sponsored by China's military, people with
knowledge of the matter said. (USA-CYBER/CHINA (UPDATE 1,
EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV), moved at 1:36 p.m, by Dustin Volz and Jason
Lange, 1018 words)
Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead by police in Italy
MILAN - Italian police shot dead the man believed
responsible for this week's Berlin Christmas market truck
attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a
routine check in the early hours of Friday. (GERMANY-TRUCK/
(UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), moved at 11:10 a.m., by Emilio Parodi and
Antonella Cinelli, 849 words)
Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender
VALLETTA - Hijackers armed with what were probably replica
weapons forced an airliner to land in Malta on Friday before
freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering, having
declared loyalty to Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi.
(LIBYA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved at 1:28 p.m., by
Chris Scicluna, 525 words)
TRUMP
Trump's nuclear remarks test bid to improve Russia ties
WEST PALM BEACH - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped
the stakes on Friday in a back-and-forth exchange with President
Vladimir Putin over nuclear weapons that tested the Republican's
promises to improve relations with Russia. (USA-TRUMP/PUTIN
(WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 3:50 p.m., by Melissa
Fares and Andrew Osborn, 753 words).
Trump, taking a break from White House prep, tees off with
Tiger Woods
WEST PALM BEACH - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Friday took a break from preparing to take office to engage in a
pastime beloved by presidents since Dwight Eisenhower: playing
18 holes of golf. (USA-TRUMP/GOLF (PIX), moved at 2:40 p.m., by
Melissa Fares, 460 words)
WASHINGTON
U.S. Justice Dept. orders whistleblower to testify in Wells
Fargo probe
The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed a high-profile
whistleblower in its criminal investigation into Wells Fargo &
Co's opening of accounts without customer permission. (WELLS
FARGO-ACCOUNTS/WHISTLEBLOWER, moved at 3:20 p.m., by Sarah N.
Lynch, 413 words)
U.S. hits Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank with toxic debt
penalties
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have been
hit with a combined penalty of more than $12 billion over the
sale of U.S. toxic debt, further hampering two of Europe's
leading investment banks as they struggle with weak earnings.
(EUROPE-BANKS/PENALTY (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:10 a.m., by
Michael Shields and Arno Schuetze, 642 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Illinois loses budget head as FY 2017 spending plan expires
CHICAGO - Illinois will lose its budget director just as the
state's temporary fiscal 2017 spending plan expires, the
governor's office said on Friday. (ILLINOIS-BUDGET/, moved at
4:19 p.m., 298 words)
Massachusetts Muslim cemetery to go ahead after year-long
fight
BOSTON - A proposed Muslim cemetery in rural central
Massachusetts will go forward after the town that fought the
idea for most of the year and the Islamic society that proposed
the plan reached a deal, the two sides said on Friday.
(MASSACHUSETTS-ISLAM/CEMETERY, moved at 1:46 p.m., by Scott
Malone, 424 words)
LGBT individuals more likely to be incarcerated
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual individuals are
disproportionately incarcerated, mistreated and sexually
victimized in U.S. jails and prisons, researchers say.
(HEALTH-LGBT/INCARCERATION-USA, moved at 1:47 p.m., by Carolyn
Crist, 715 words)
Ex-lottery official accused of rigging Wisconsin Megabucks
drawing
A former security director of the group that runs the
popular U.S. Mega Millions lottery has been charged with rigging
another lotto game, allowing him and a friend to win $783,000,
prosecutors in Wisconsin said on Friday. (WISCONSIN-LOTTERY/,
moved at 3:48 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 371 words)
Arizona man arrested for plotting Islamic State-inspired
attack
PHOENIX - An Arizona man authorities described as an avowed
Jihadist was arrested for plotting an Islamic State-inspired
lone-wolf attack in the state. (ARIZONA-ARREST/PLOT, moved at
3:49 p.m., by David Schwartz, 385 words)
Holiday forecast more naughty than nice for U.S.
Heavy snow, freezing rain and wind gusts will make holiday
travel treacherous in parts of the northern United States.
(USA-WEATHER/ (PIX), moved by 4:04 p.m., by Brendan O'Brien and
Eric M. Johnson, 346 words)
Fort Worth officer in viral arrest video was 'rude not
racist' - chief
AUSTIN - The white Fort Worth police officer seen on viral
video wrestling to the ground and arresting a black woman who
called police to report a neighbor choking her son is not a
racist, the city's police chief said on Friday. (TEXAS-POLICE/,
moved at 4:32 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 397 words)
Singaporean blogger detained by U.S. immigration officials
CHICAGO - A Singaporean blogger who has stirred controversy
in his home country is being detained by U.S. immigration
officials, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.
(USA-SINGAPORE/BLOGGER, moved at 4:47 p.m., by Timothy
Mclaughlin and Renita D. Young, 327 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
How a great-grandmother's body ended up in a U.S. Army blast
test
SURPRISE, Arizona - The story of how an Arizona
grandmother's remains came to be used in a Pentagon experiment
shines a spotlight on a growing but little-known industry: the
trade in human cadavers and body parts.
(USA-BODYBROKERS/INDUSTRY (SPECIAL REPORT), moved at 9:58 a.m.,
by John Shiffman, 3225 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Aleppo sees shelling, air strikes again as Assad urges peace
talks
BEIRUT - Syrian rebels shelled Aleppo and air strikes
resumed around the city on Friday as Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and his allies said the insurgents' withdrawal from the
city could pave the way toward a political solution for the
country. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:15
p.m., by Lisa Barrington and Angus McDowall , 628 words) See
also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WATER (UPDATE 1), moved at 3:33 p.m.,
158 words.
U.S. forces embedding more to help Iraqis retake Mosul -
commander
MAKHMOUR - U.S. forces assisting Iraqi troops to retake
Mosul from Islamic State are embedding more extensively, a
senior commander said on Friday, a move that could accelerate a
two month-old campaign which has slackened after quick initial
advances. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved
at 11:35 a.m., by Stephen Kalin, 597 words)
WORLD
New Mexico nuclear waste site could restart operations in
January
The United States' only permanent nuclear waste disposal
site got the go-ahead on Friday to resume operations nearly
three years after a radiation leak shut down the New Mexico
facility. (NEW MEXICO-NUCLEAR/, moved at 2:36 p.m., by Alex
Dobuzinskis, 319 words)
Corruption probe clouds survival of Brazil's transition
leader
BRASILIA - Corruption allegations implicating Brazilian
President Michel Temer and his party are casting doubt on his
ability to remain in office and causing the first cracks in his
coalition amid growing calls for early elections. (BRAZIL-TEMER/
(PIX), moved at 1:24 p.m., by Anthony Boadle, 869 words)
Venezuela's claim of victim status in bribery case unlikely
to convince U.S.
MARACAIBO - A legal strategy switch by Venezuela's
state-owned oil giant PDVSA to portray itself as a victim in a
massive bribery scheme detected by the U.S. government is
unlikely to lead to compensation and may even backfire.
(VENEZUELA-USA/CORRUPTION (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved at 11 a.m., by
Alexandra Ulmer and Mircely Guanipa, 730 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Summer may be the most fattening time of year for kids
Children are more likely to become overweight or obese
during summer vacation than during the school year, a U.S. study
suggests. (HEALTH-CHILDREN/SUMMER-OBESITY, moved at 12:12 p.m.,
by Lisa Rapaport, 681 words)
Listerine may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea
Antiseptic mouthwashes may someday be a tool in the fight
against the sexually transmitted infection known as gonorrhea,
but more research is needed, according to a new study from
Australia. (HEALTH-STD/GONORRHOEAE-LISTERINE, moved at 1:42
p.m., by Andrew M. Seaman, 678 words)
Migraine drugs may repeat rheumatoid arthritis success
Nearly two decades ago, several drugs to treat rheumatoid
arthritis hit the shelves in rapid succession, opening up a huge
market for the treatment of the autoimmune joint disorder.
(MIGRAINE-MARKET/, moved at 1:51 p.m., by Natalie Grover, 666
words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers 'cardiac episode' on flight -
L.A. Times
LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 Actress Carrie Fisher
suffered a "cardiac episode" on Friday during an airline flight
from London to Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital in
critical condition after landing, the Los Angeles Times
reported, citing emergency officials. (PEOPLE-FISHER/ (URGENT,
PIX), moved at 4:59 a.m., 120 words)
"Clean Bandit" pop trio claim UK Christmas number one single
LONDON - Clean Bandit, a group that fuses classical,
electronic and pop music, took the coveted Christmas number one
spot on the UK singles chart with their song "Rockabye", on
Friday. (BRITAIN-MUSIC/CHARTS, moved at 1:01 p.m., 229 words)
One man's vast Beatles hoard to go up for auction in France
PARIS - Jacques Volcouve was a little boy when he first
heard 'A Hard Day's Night'. Now aged 60 and a self-styled
"Beatles historian," he is preparing to auction off a collection
of 15,000 items he has amassed on the legendary band over half a
century. (FRANCE-BEATLES/AUCTION (TV), moved at 1:35 p.m., 141
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Wall St rises, Dow racks up 7th straight weekly gain
Wall Street ended the week on a positive note on Friday as
investors doubled down on a rally fueled by optimism that
President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost economic
growth. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6), last updated at 4:37 p.m., by
Noel Randewich, 467 words)
U.S. housing, consumer confidence data bolster economic
outlook
WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales rose more
than expected in November and consumer sentiment hovered near a
13-year high this month, strengthening the view that the economy
will gain further momentum next year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved at 1:04 p.m., by Lucia Mutikani, 676 words)
Cardinal settles with U.S. over suspicious painkiller
shipments
NEW YORK - Cardinal Health Inc said on Friday it has agreed
to pay $44 million to resolve claims it failed to alert the U.S.
Drug Enforcement Administration to suspiciously large orders of
addictive painkillers. (CARDINAL HEALTH-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 3),
moved at 12:04 p.m., by Nate Raymond, 375 words)
