BREAKING

U.S. releases documents recovered in raid that killed bin Laden

WASHINGTON - U.S. intelligence officials released documents they said were recovered during the 2011 raid on the compound in Pakistan where U.S. forces killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. "It is in the interest of the American public for citizens, academics, journalists and historians to have the opportunity to read and understand bin Laden's documents," said House of Representatives intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes (USA-SECURITY/BINLADEN (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:18 am, 240 words, expect update by 1 pm)

TOP STORIES

Obama to say climate change poses risk to national security

WASHINGTON - Rising seas, thawing permafrost and longer wildfires caused by warmer global temperatures threaten U.S. military bases and will change the way the U.S. armed services defend the country, President Barack Obama will say in a commencement address Wednesday at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. (USA-CLIMATE/OBAMA (PIX, TV), moved at 6 a.m., 349 words, will be updated from event)

Thousands expected to protest for higher wages at McDonald's HQ

CHICAGO - As many as 5,000 fast-food workers are expected to protest at McDonald's headquarters in a Chicago suburb, in a bid for higher wages. The Service Employees International Union is holding the demonstration in support of its campaign to increase the minimum wage of "quick service" restaurant employees to $15 per hour. (USA-MCDONALDS/PROTEST (PIX), expect by 2 pm, 350 words)

Former NY governor looks to join Republican presidential field

WASHINGTON - Former New York Governor George Pataki indicated on Wednesday that he would announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination next week in New Hampshire. (USA-ELECTION/PATAKI, moved at 9:43 am, 200 words)

Economy's weak spell puts Fed at crossroads over rate cut plans

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year, forged over months of strong jobs growth and a seemingly durable expansion, now faces an economy that no longer follows the script and may push the "liftoff" far into the future. (USA-FED/SLOWDOWN, moved at 7 a.m., 970 words)

David Letterman wraps up three decade run in late-night with farewell show

NEW YORK - David Letterman, a fixture in late-night television for the last 33 years, will close out his career on Wednesday night with one final show. The final show has been wrapped in secrecy - even CBS chief executive Les Moonves claim not to know what guests will show up - and has been one of the hottest tickets in town. (TELEVISION-DAVIDLETTERMAN/, PIX, TV, expect by 1 pm, 400 words, expect update by midnight)

Pentagon's auditor approved flawed Marine Corps books

WASHINGTON - The Marine Corps last year became the first branch of the U.S. military ever to pass an audit of its accounts. A year later, that "clean" audit opinion was retracted. The story behind that reversal raises questions about the Pentagon's ability to meet its looming 2017 deadline for a department-wide audit. It also casts doubt on the impartiality of its independent auditor. (USA-MARINES/AUDIT (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), moved at 9:30 am, 2,000 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. SEC fines BHP Billiton $25 mln in 2008 Olympics bribery probe

BHP Billiton, one of the biggest mining companies in the world, will pay $25 million to settle charges that it violated a U.S. anti-bribery law by failing to properly monitor a program under which it paid for dozens of foreign government officials to attend the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (SEC-BHPBILLITON/OLYMPICS (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:27 am, 380 words)

Five global banks to plead guilty, pay $5.7 bln on rate rigging

NEW YORK - Authorities fined five of the world's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, roughly $5.7 billion, and four of them agreed to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, the U.S. Department of Justice said. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-USA (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:32 am, 370 words)

Iranian aid ship to Yemen to enter Red Sea on Thursday

DUBAI/CAIRO - An Iranian cargo ship carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen is expected to enter the Red Sea on Thursday, state news agency IRNA says amid fears of a showdown with Saudi-led forces enforcing restrictions on entry to Yemeni ports. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, 575 words)

Khamenei rules out foreign interviews with Iran's nuclear scientists

ANKARA - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Tehran will not accept "unreasonable demands" by world powers during negotiations over its disputed nuclear program and rules out letting inspectors interview its atomic scientists. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/KHAMENEI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Parisa Hafezi, 255 words)

U.S. official says North Korea modified submarine missile launch photos

SEOUL - Photographs showing a North Korean missile launched from a submarine were manipulated by state propagandists and the country may be years away from developing such technology, analysts and a top U.S. military official say. (NORTHKOREA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Pearson, 430 words)

U.S. says South China Sea reclamations stoke instability

JAKARTA - China's land reclamation around reefs in the disputed South China Sea undermines freedom and stability, and risks provoking tension that could even lead to conflict, Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. (SOUTHCHINASEA-USA/(UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Shopping area at biker shootout to reopen on Wednesday

WACO, Texas - The shopping area where a deadly Texas motorcycle gang shootout left nine people dead at the weekend will reopen on Wednesday in Waco, Texas, police said. (USA-TEXAS/BIKERS (PIX, TV), moved at 9:55 am, 2800 words)

Oklahoma set to overturn local drilling controls as quake backlash brews

OKLAHOMA CITY/WASHINGTON - Facing a backlash over the side effects of its oil and gas boom, Oklahoma is poised to overturn an 80-year-old statute that allows cities and towns to ban drilling operations within their borders. The legislation will help insulate energy companies from local protests about ties between rapid expansion of oil and gas drilling and a dramatic spike in earthquakes across the central state. (USA-OKLAHOMA/EARTHQUAKES, moved at 7 a.m., 862 words)

North Carolina judge temporarily halts fracking permits

RALEIGH, N.C. - A judge has issued a preliminary injunction to stop the North Carolina commission that regulates fracking from issuing any drilling permits under the state Supreme Court rules in a separate case challenging how the state panel was formed. (USA-NORTH CAROLINA/FRACKING, expect by 2 p.m., 300 words)

Veterans sue South Carolina to get racially segregated war memorial changed

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A group of veterans in Greenwood, South Carolina, has sued the state over a war memorial in their town that lists World War One veterans under headings of "white" and "colored." The group argues in their lawsuit that retaining the segregated plaques hinders efforts to overcome the damaging legacy of slavery and racial division. (USA-SOUTH CAROLINA/MEMORIAL, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

Connecticut man charged in poisoning 5-month-old with alcohol bottle

NORWALK - A 22-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities accused him of killing his 5-month-old son last year by feeding the boy a baby bottle filled with a 50-proof cocktail. (CONNECTICUT-MANSLAUGHTER/, moved at 10:56 am, 160 words)

Middle school teacher accused of permitting students to have sex

ATLANTA - A math teacher in Georgia is under arrest after police say he allowed middle school students to have sex in a storage closet in his classroom. (USA-GEORGIA/TEACHER, expect by noon, 250 words)

Four in Rhode Island charged with stealing $1.6 million in checks

-- Four people in Rhode Island, including two post office employees, have been charged with stealing $1.6 million worth of checks from the U.S. government, according to federal prosecutors. (RHODE ISLAND-CRIME/, moved at 9:43 am, 180 words)

U.S. bird flu outbreak to hit local grain prices as uneaten feed sold

CHICAGO - A chicken farm in Iowa that lost 3.8 million hens to bird flu is selling its stocks of feed on the local market, a neighboring grain handler said, a sign the devastating virus will further weaken grain prices already near their lowest in five years. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-MARKETS, moved at 9 am, 500 words)

Cantona says NY Cosmos soccer club owes him salary, equity interest

Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has sued the New York Cosmos, alleging the team fired him without paying him nearly $1 million in salary and a 4 percent equity interest. (SOCCER-CANTONA/LAWSUIT, moved at 10:13 am, 110 words)

Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, at least one person hurt

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tornadoes spun through parts of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma on Tuesday, damaging buildings and injuring at least one person.(USA-TORNADO/TEXAS, moved, 172 words)

Los Angeles gives preliminary approval to $15 minimum wage

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to increase the minimum wage in the nation's second-largest city to $15 an hour by 2020, in a victory for labor and community groups that have pushed for similar pay hikes in several U.S. municipalities. (USA-WAGE/LOSANGELES (UPDATE 3), moved, 527 words)

Ruptured pipeline spills 21,000 gallons of oil on California coast

LOS ANGELES - A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline near Santa Barbara, spilling some 21,000 gallons of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said. (CALIFORNIA-OILSPILL/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 226 words)

As Illinois runs out of options in budget crisis, tax rises seen in the cards

NEW YORK/CHICAGO - With no easy way to financially engineer or negotiate its way out of a budget and pensions crisis, Illinois is likely to dish out some unpleasant medicine to its residents in the next few years. And investors say that is most likely to come in the form of higher taxes. (USA-ILLINOIS/CRISIS INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, moved at 7 a.m., 1,300 words)

WORLD

Iraqi forces say they repelled Islamist attack near Ramadi

BAGHDAD - Iraqi forces say they fought off an overnight attack by Islamic State militants near the city of Ramadi, which the insurgents overran at the weekend in the most significant setback for the government in a year. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:23 am, 800 words)

Islamic State captures one-third of ancient Syrian city - monitor

BEIRUT - Islamic State fighters seize around a third of the historic Syrian city of Palmyra after fierce clashes with the military and allied combatants, a group monitoring the war say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHEAST (UPDATE 3), expect by noon, 480 words)

Malaysia, Indonesia to let "boat people" come ashore, temporarily

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia and Indonesia say they will offer shelter to 7,000 "boat people" adrift at sea in rickety boats but, anxious not to encourage a fresh influx, make clear their assistance is temporary and they will take no more. (ASIA-MIGRANTS/(WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved, 440 words) See also: U.S. official to discuss "boat people" on visit to Myanmar (ASIA-MIGRANTS/USA, moved at 7:17 a.m., 279 words)

Netanyahu suspends Palestinians-only bus program

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspends new bus travel and checkpoint regulations for Palestinian laborers only hours after they were imposed amid an outcry by critics accusing Israel of racial segregation. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BUSES (TV, PIX), moved, 410 words)

U.N. announces Yemen talks, Iran to allow ship inspection UNITED NATIONS/DUBAI - U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon announces talks between warring Yemeni parties in Geneva on May 28 to end over seven weeks of war, as Iran agrees for international inspections of an aid ship sailing to Yemen. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, pix, TV), moved at 10:56 am, 500 words)

UK's Charles talks of murdered "grandfather I never had"

SLIGO, Ireland - Britain's Prince Charles speaks of the murder of his great uncle Lord Mountbatten in Ireland 36 years ago and calls him "the grandfather I never had." (BRITAIN-ROYALS/IRELAND (PICTURE), moved, 245 words)

Italy arrests Moroccan over Tunisian museum killings

MILAN - Italian police say they have arrested a 22-year-old Moroccan man suspected of involvement in the March 18 attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis which killed 20 tourists. (TUNISIA-SECURITY/ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Burundi soldier killed as local elections are delayed

BUJUMBURA - Burundi's embattled president pushes back local elections and a soldier is shot dead in the capital, possibly by police, as a power struggle that could unleash more ethnic bloodshed in Africa's Great Lakes shows no sign of abating (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words)

FEATURES

Gay rodeo tests tolerance in Arkansas, hotbed of rights fight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - On a clear Arkansas spring afternoon after a day of horse riding, Wade Earp sighed and said, "I wish we didn't have to have a gay rodeo. I wish we could just rodeo." Earp was a contestant at the International Gay Rodeo event held last month in Arkansas, a Bible Belt state on the front lines of the fight over gay rights and one of the 13 U.S. states where same-sex marriage is not recognized. (USA-GAYRODEO/ (PIX), moved at 9 am, 660 words

An apartheid legacy, South Africa's hostels breed anger, violence

JOHANNESBURG - Musa Nkabinde knew no-one in Johannesburg when he came looking for work five years ago, but the 22-year-old knew exactly where to stay - the same place as his grandfather and thousands of other migrant workers before him: the hostel. (SAFRICA-VIOLENCE/HOSTELS (PICTURE), moved, by Kenichi Serino & Nqobile Dludla, 740 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

A Minute With: George Clooney on 'Tomorrowland' and yelling at kids

LOS ANGELES - When actor George Clooney was handed a script to play an angry, 55-year-old man in the Walt Disney Co. film "Tomorrowland," his first thought was, "why did you write that for me?" (FILM-GEORGECLOONEY (PIX, TV), expect by noon, 425 words). See also: Film Review: 'Tomorrowland' (VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 1,500 words)

Motor racing-Formula One drivers to launch global fan survey

MONACO - Formula One drivers are to ask fans worldwide for their opinions in what they are billing as the most thorough survey ever carried out by any sport. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/SURVEY, moved at 9:19 am, 350 words)

London takes on Paris with major photo fair

LONDON - London is launching a major photography fair this week as it vies with Paris for dealers, collectors, and devotees. (ART-BRITAIN/PHOTOS (PIX), moved at 4 a.m., 325 words)

Game of Thrones' Rape Controversy Puts HBO in Defense Mode

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 591 words)

Film Review: 'Poltergeist'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 841 words)

George Miller Promises 'More Max,' Starting With 'Mad Max: The Wasteland'

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 316 words)

'Mad Men' Finale Ratings: AMC Drama Draws 3.3 Million, Sets Demo High

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV/RATINGS), moved, 319 words)

Fox's 'Wayward Pines' Premiere Rating Nearly Doubles With Time-Shifted Viewing

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/RATINGS), moved, 358 words)

CANNES

Cannes is still big for film deals as well as stars

LONDON - Fashion designer and director Tom Ford whisked into Cannes and a roomful of potential investors and waltzed back out again with, according to trade media, a staggering $20 million for the rights to distribute "Nocturnal Animals", a film in pre-production that hasn't yet been shot. Cannes is not only one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. It is a forum for attracting financing for new films and selling movie rights (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/MARKET, moved at 8:48 am, 500 words)

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai returns to cinema with 'Jazbaa'

CANNES, France - After a five-year hiatus to embrace motherhood, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her return to the big screen by taking on one of her most demanding roles, playing a mother whose child is kidnapped in thriller "Jazbaa." (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/AISHWARYARAI (TV, PIX), moved at 8:23 a.m., 370 words)

LIFESTYLE

Jewelers back to black with rhodium, ruthenium

LONDON - Ice-white platinum has long had enduring appeal in jewelry. Experimental designers are now also turning to its lesser-known sister metals rhodium and ruthenium to produce work in darker hues. (PLATINUM-WEEK/JEWELRY (PIX, TV), moved at 10:48 am, 380 words)

Japan zoos, under pressure, give up buying dolphins from grisly hunt

TOKYO - Japan's association of zoos and aquariums said on Wednesday it will stop buying dolphins taken in a controversial hunt made famous in the Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove," possibly raising pressure to halt the annual event Japan says is a tradition. (JAPAN-DOLPHINS/ZOOS (PIX,TV), moved at 7:40 a.m., 400 words)

UK Supreme Court overturns ban on abused pianist's memoir

LONDON - A British concert pianist whose autobiography was banned because it contained harrowing details of childhood rape that his ex-wife claimed could psychologically harm his son will be allowed to publish the book after the Supreme Court overturned the ban. (BRITAIN-COURT/ABUSE, UPDATE 1, moved at 9:16 am, 400 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Pope's climate change aide urges business to favour planet over profit

ROME - Pope Francis' top aide on climate change urged businesses not to let the pursuit of profit get in the way of protecting the planet. (POPE-CLIMATECHANGE/, moved at 10:58 am, 300 words)

Paracetamol/Tylenol in pregnancy may lower testosterone in boys

LONDON - Pregnant women who take the painkiller paracetamol regularly for long periods may put their unborn sons' testosterone levels at risk, leading to possible reproductive problems later in life, researchers said on Wednesday. (HEALTH-PARACETAMOL/TESTOSTERONE, expect by 2 pm, 370 words

New study offers more evidence of elevated risk from C-section births

ATLANTA - U.S. women who give birth by cesarean section are more likely to face medical complications such as unplanned hysterectomies and the need for blood transfusions, a federal study released on Wednesday found. (USA-HEALTH/CESAREAN, expect by noon, 350 words)

South Korea reports first case of MERS virus patient stable

SEOUL - South Korea confirm its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in a patient who recently returned from Bahrain and is in stable condition after being treated for a high fever and cough. (HEALTH-MERS/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Apple, Android app makers cool to Microsoft overtures

SEATTLE - Microsoft's plan to make its new version of Windows a mobile hit by letting it accept tweaked Apple and Android apps has met an obstacle: some of the software developers the company needs to woo just aren't interested. (MICROSOFT-DEVELOPERS/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Bill Rigby, 1,125 words)

CONSUMER FINANCE

How an appendectomy can make your car loan more expensive

NEW YORK - When Saideh Browne had an emergency appendectomy in the summer of 2012, she had no idea it would raise the cost of a car loan three years later. The 44-year-old personal trainer from New York recently visited a dealership and discovered her credit score had been dinged by two lingering medical bills for $770 that had gone to collection. (USA-HEALTH/MEDICALBILLING (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved at 8 a.m., by Beth Pinsker, 653 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Fed's Evans says U.S, rate hike not appropriate until early 2016

MUNICH - A hike in U.S. interest rates is not likely to be appropriate until early 2016, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans says. (FED-EVANS/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Target profit tops estimates on healthy sales growth

Target reported a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, citing robust online sales and strong demand for products at the center of its growth plan. (TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:24 am, 350 words)

Lowe's profit misses as homebuilding material sales growth slows

Lowe's, the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain by sales, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as growth in its kitchen, flooring and lumber and building material businesses was not as strong as the company expected.(LOWES-RESULTS/, UPDATE 3, moving shortly, 400 words)

Wal-Mart eyes Amazon in potentially costly e-commerce battle

Wal-Mart said that it would take a different approach to online growth than Amazon.com by using its large network of stores as distribution points. But if the world's largest bricks-and-mortar retailer is serious about competing more directly with Amazon, it may have to spend well beyond a previously announced investment target on big distribution centers and other costs for its plan. (WAL MART STORES-AMAZON.COM/, moved at 7 am, 620 words)

Hormel Foods says turkey supplies "challenged" by avian flu

Hormel Foods, the maker of Spam lunch meat, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and said its Jennie-O Turkey Store business would be "significantly challenged" due to an outbreak of avian flu in the United States. (HORMEL FOODS-RESULTS/, UPDATE 1, moved at 7:20 am, 250 words)

Greece cannot make June 5 IMF payment without deal- lawmaker

ATHENS - Greece will not be able to make a payment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 without a deal with its international lenders, the government's parliamentary speaker says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/IMF (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Flood of new cash sustains U.S. oil firms; energy dealmakers gripe

HOUSTON - U.S. oil companies, still smarting from the crude price rout, are attracting a wave of new investment from unlikely sources - hedge funds and private equity firms flocking to the energy market for the first time to bet on a rebound. (USA-ENERGY/INVESTMENT, moved, by Anna Driver and Terry Wade, 755 words)

Altice enters U.S. cable market with Suddenlink acquisition

PARIS - French telecommunications group Altice SA says it agrees to buy Suddenlink Communications in a deal valuing the company at $9.1 billion to enter the fast-growing U.S. cable sector. (SUDDENLINK-M&A/ALTICE (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Racing team success could be winning formula for Ferrari IPO

LONDON/MILAN - Ferrari's timely return to the front row of the Formula One grid bodes well for the luxury sports car maker as it prepares to list shares and split from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. (FERRARI-F1/IPO (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,160 words)

