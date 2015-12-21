REUTERS AMERICA MIDDAY NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY DEC 21
BREAKING
U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan attack -US official
WASHINGTON - American troops were killed on Monday when a
suicide bomber attacked a joint NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram
air base in Afghanistan, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking
on the condition of anonymity. (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ USA
(URGENT), moved, 81 words)
TOP STORIES
One dead, dozens hurt as driver plows onto Las Vegas Strip
sidewalk "like bowling ball"
LAS VEGAS - One person was killed and dozens injured on
Sunday night when a woman deliberately drove her car onto a
crowded sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip, police said, near the
hotel where the Miss Universe beauty pageant was being held.
(LAS VEGAS-CRASH/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by David Becker,
393 words)
Suicide bomber kills six in attack on NATO Afghan patrol
KABUL - A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint
NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on
Monday, killing six members of NATO's Resolute Support mission
and wounding six other soldiers and police, officials said.
(AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:50 a.m., 220 words)
Obama chides Republicans for lack of alternatives on Islamic
State
HONOLULU - President Barack Obama said his administration is
open to some "legitimate criticism" for failing to adequately
explain its strategy to counter Islamic State, though he chided
Republican presidential candidates for criticizing his policy
without offering an alternative. (USA-OBAMA/ISLAMIC STATE (PIX),
moved at 5 a.m., 417 words)
Waste spill buries buildings in southern China, 91 missing
SHENZHEN - At least 91 people are missing after a huge mound
of mud and construction waste spews out of an overfull dump in a
southern China boomtown and buries 33 buildings.
(CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul
Carsten, 600 words)
Oil prices hit 11-year low as global supply balloons
LONDON - Brent North Sea crude oil prices hit their lowest
level in more than 11 years on Monday, driven down by a
relentless rise in global supply that looks set to outpace
demand again next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC), moving
shortly, 500 words)
Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years
ZURICH - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter and European
soccer boss Michel Platini are both banned from soccer for eight
years by the Ethics Committee of football's global governing
body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Evans,
650 words)
Miss Universe host announces wrong winner before Miss
Philippines crowned
-- The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly
announced the wrong winner on Sunday and she had to give up the
crown and hand it over to a 26-year-old actress and model from
the Philippines. (USA-MISSUNIVERSE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by
Joseph Ax and David Bailey, 582 words)
CAMPAIGN
U.S. Republican Lindsey Graham drops out of 2016
presidential race
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he
is dropping out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential
nomination, leaving 13 candidates in the party's still-crowded
field. (USA-ELECTION/GRAHAM (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 403 words)
WASHINGTON
In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights
record
WASHINGTON/MUSCAT - As the United States negotiated this
year's nuclear pact with Iran, the State Department quietly
agreed to spare the Gulf sultanate of Oman from an embarrassing
public rebuke over its human rights record, rewarding a close
Arab ally that helped broker the historic deal.
(USA-HUMANTRAFFICKING/OMAN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Jason Szep, Matt
Spetalnick and Yara Bayoumy, moved, 1,470 words)
Reid saw chance to tick off wish list in U.S. budget oil
deal
WASHINGTON - Locked in budget talks in the twilight of his
Senate career, Harry Reid saw an unexpected opening to bargain
for his legislative wish list. It had become apparent to the
Senate Democratic Majority Leader that lifting the longstanding
ban on U.S. oil exports was the Republicans' top priority as the
two sides tried to find common ground. (USA-FISCAL/REID
(INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 790 words)
FEATURE
Some of China's most wanted live openly in U.S. and Canada
FORT LAUDERDALE/NEW YORK/SEATTLE/VANCOUVER - U.S. and
Canadian officials have pledged to work with China to track down
and repatriate Chinese fugitives living abroad. But that
cooperation is proving to have clear limits.
(USA-CHINA/FUGITIVES (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved at 7
a.m., 1,100 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Alleged accomplice of San Bernardino attackers due in court
SAN BERNARDINO - U.S. prosecutors will ask a judge on Monday
not to grant bail to a man charged with providing the
assault-style rifles a married couple used to massacre 14 people
in San Bernardino, California, earlier this month in an attack
inspired by Islamic State.(CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING (PIX), moved, 443
words)
New Jersey boy scout leader mauled by bear at hunting season
end
-- A New Jersey boy scout leader was recovering on Monday
after his young troop watched a black bear attack him on the
final day of bear hunting season, wildlife officials said. (NEW
JERSEY-BEAR/, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
New Hampshire school district cancels classes after
receiving threat
-- The 17 schools in New Hampshire's Nashua School District
will be closed on Monday after the district received a "detailed
threat of violence" against students, officials said on Sunday.
(NEW HAMPSHIRE-THREAT/, moved, 211 words)
'Affluenza' teen's mom put on Texas missing persons list -
ABC
-- The mother of the teenager whose drunk driving trial
included a defense witness saying that he was afflicted with
"affluenza" has been listed as a missing person, making her part
of the investigation into his probation violation, ABC News
reported. (TEXAS-AFFLUENZA/ (PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 232
words)
Iranian hackers infiltrated computers of small dam in NY -
WSJ
WASHINGTON - Iranian hackers breached the control system of
a dam near New York City in 2013, an infiltration that raised
concerns about the security of the country's infrastructure, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing former and
current U.S. officials. (CYBERSECURITY-DAM/IRAN, moved at 8:42
a.m., 293 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran sees Israeli lobby behind U.S. visa waiver changes
DUBAI - Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that Israeli
lobbying was behind a new measure passed by Congress that will
prevent visa-free travel to the United States for people who
have visited Iran or hold Iranian nationality. (USA-VISAS/IRAN,
moved at 6 a.m., 444 words)
China says to invite Syrian government, opposition
BEIJING - China will invite members of the Syrian government
and opposition to visit as Beijing looks for ways to help with
the peace process, China's Foreign Ministry says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/CHINA, moved, 184 words)
Suspected Russian warplanes kill scores in Syrian city -
rescue workers
BEIRUT - Air strikes believed to have been carried out by
Russian warplanes kill scores of people in the centre of the
rebel-held city of Idlib in northwest Syria, rescue workers and
residents say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Suleiman al-Khalidi, 400 words)
Hezbollah buries militant Qantar, says Israel will be held
accountable
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Hezbollah group says Israel will be held
accountable for killing prominent militant Samir Qantar in an
air strike in Syria over the weekend, and accords him a funeral
of the kind reserved for its top commanders.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH-QANTAR (UPDATE 1), moved, 244 words)
Yemeni government forces push into province around capital
DUBAI - Forces loyal to Yemen's government fought their way
into the province surrounding the capital on Monday, tribal
sources said, the closest they have advanced toward Sanaa since
the Houthi movement seized it in September last year.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
WORLD
Fragmented vote plunges Spain into the political unknown
MADRID - Upstart Spanish populist parties end decades of
two-party domination in Sunday's election, making a majority
government unlikely and raising the possibility of new vote.
(SPAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 600 words) See
also: SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA (PIX, TV), moved, 470 words and
SPAIN-ELECTION/COALITIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 470 words
EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for six months
BRUSSELS - The European Union on Monday extended economic
sanctions against Russia until the end of July next year after
the deadline for raising objections passed without any member
state challenging the decision. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved
at 9:10 a.m., 120 words)
Somali militants kill two in bus attack in northern Kenya
MOMBASA - Somali militants killed two people in Kenya's
northeastern Mandera county on Monday when they sprayed their
bus with bullets, Kenyan police and a spokesman for the al
Shabaab rebel group said. (KENYA-ATTACKS/SOMALIA, moved at 8:23
a.m., 233 words)
Rwanda's president thanks nation after referendum allowing
him to stay on
KIGALI - Rwanda's president Paul Kagame thankS the nation
for voting in a referendum that overwhelmingly backed
constitutional changes to let him extend his rule beyond 2017,
but he did not say if he would seek re-election.
(RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, by Clement Uwiringiyimana, 414
words)
Afghan Taliban close on new Helmand district
LASHKAR GAH - Afghan police hold out against Taliban forces
who have surrounded their compound in Sangin, in the southern
province of Helmand, as the militants close in on another
district capital. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 437 words)
Cambodia police use water cannon to break up textiles strike
PHNOM PENH - Cambodian police make dozens of arrests and use
water cannon to break up a strike by garment workers protesting
over low pay, the latest flare-up in a manufacturing sector
vital to the fledgling economy. (CAMBODIA-TEXTILES/, moved, 391
words)
Eleven activists summoned amid deepening Thai park scandal
BANGKOK - Thai police say they will charge 11 activists who
tried to stage a protest over suspected corruption in an
army-built park with illegal assembly as allegations of
irregularities in the park's funding persist. (THAILAND-RIGHTS/,
moved, 367 words)
Brazil president's survival odds improve but ally demands
growth
BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's key ally in
Congress is certain it can head off an impeachment threat, but
in return the party demands a radical change of policy course to
pull the economy out of its deepest downturn in 25 years.
(BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/, moved, 820 words)
China anti-terror law looks set to pass this month
BEIJING - China's anti-terrorism law could be passed as soon
as the end of this month, state news agency Xinhua says,
legislation that has drawn concern in Western capitals for its
cyber provisions. (CHINA-SECURITY/LAWMAKING, moved, 371 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
U.S. health regulators probe Theranos complaints
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration is
investigating complaints filed by two former employees of
privately held laboratory operator Theranos Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(THERANOS-FDA/PROBE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 324 words)
Spacewalking astronauts fix station's stuck rail car
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Two U.S. astronauts floated outside
the International Space Station on Monday in a hastily planned
spacewalk to move a stuck rail car before a Russian cargo ship
reaches the outpost on Wednesday, NASA said. (SPACE-SPACEWALK/,
moved, 305 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Finding the 'Joy' in Jennifer Lawrence
NEW YORK - Award-winning director David O. Russell's latest
movie "Joy" is about a woman finding happiness in life despite
everyday obstacles. But the word might also be used to sum up
Russell's relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress he
calls his muse, who has starred in his last three movies.
(FILM-JOY/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Jill Serjeant, 415 words)
Disney CEO says 'Star Wars' global sales may reach $528
mln-Bbg
-- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may rake in $528 million
in worldwide ticket sales over the weekend, Walt Disney Co
Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV. (FILM-STARWARS/,
moved, 249 words). See also: (FILMS-STARWARS/THEATERS, moved,
434 words)
Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over
knockoffs
PARIS - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a
dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell
Williams over using their likeness without permission.
(FRANCE-USA/COPYRIGHT, moved, 77 words)
Homeless in Los Angeles brace for El Nino rainstorms
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles grapples with a huge
homelessness problem, El Nino weather patterns are likely to
bring torrential downpours in coming months and add to the
misery of the thousands of people who sleep on the city's
streets. (LOS ANGELES-HOMELESSNESS/WIDERIMAGE (PIX), moved, 582
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Wall St higher on tech, financials; Brent slides
U.S. stocks start the Christmas holiday week on a positive
note, led by tech and financials, but energy stocks lag as Brent
crude falls to an 11-year low. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2), updated
throughout the day, 460 words)
FTC rejected raised divestiture offer for Staples-Office
Depot deal
Office supply retailer Staples Inc says the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission rejected its raised offer to divest up to $1.25
billion of commercial contracts to secure approval for its
acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc. (OFFICE
DEPOT-STAPLES/ANTITRUST (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
Cuban economy grows 4 percent in year of detente with U.S.
HAVANA - Cuban gross domestic product grows 4 percent in
2015, as internal reforms overshadow problems such as falling
commodity prices. (CUBA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Marc Franc, 400
words)
China pledges policy support to economy, reform in 2016
BEIJING - China will make its monetary policy more flexible
and expand its budget deficit in 2016 to support a slowing
economy, state media says, citing top leaders who wrapped up an
important meeting and vowed to push forward "supply-side
reform." (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Kevin Yao, 570 words)
Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, topping Bridgestone
bid
Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts retailer,
says billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his offer for the
company, topping Bridgestone Corp's bid by $1 share, to value
the company at $900 million. (PEP BOYS-MANNY-M&A/BRIDGESTONE
(UPDATE 1), 220 words)
Toshiba to book record loss, cut 5 pct of workforce
TOKYO - Toshiba Corp will book a record net loss this year
and cut around 5 percent of its workforce as the sprawling
conglomerate, reeling from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal,
focuses on chips and nuclear energy. (TOSHIBA-RESTRUCTURING/
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 450 words)
Ericsson signs patent deal with Apple, shares soar
STOCKHOLM - Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson signs
a patent license deal with Apple Inc over technology that helps
smartphones and tablets connect to mobile networks, sending its
shares up much as 8 percent. (ERICSSON-APPLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, 530 words)
Strikes at Amazon German warehouses up to Christmas
BERLIN - Workers at German warehouses of U.S. online
retailer Amazon.com Inc are called out on a new strike by labor
union Verdi as part of a long-running dispute over pay and
conditions. (AMAZON.COM-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Cantor Fitzgerald to pay Wall St. watchdog $7.3 mln for
microcap sales
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co will pay $7.3 mln for selling
billions of unregistered microcap shares and for lapses in its
procedures to detect possible money laundering.
(CANTORFITZGERALD-FINRA/FINE) moved, by Suzanne Barlyn, 400
words)
