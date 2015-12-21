REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY DEC 21
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Suicide bomber kills six in attack on NATO Afghan patrol
KABUL - A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint
NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on
Monday, killing six members of NATO's Resolute Support mission
and wounding six other soldiers and police, officials said.
(AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:50 a.m., 220 words)
Lindsey Graham says quitting GOP race for White House
WASHINGTON - Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he is
dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination for
president in 2016. "Today, I'm suspending my campaign for
president," the South Carolina senator said in a video posted on
YouTube. (USA-ELECTION/GRAHAM (PIX), moved at 9:43 a.m., 80
words, will be led)
EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for six months
BRUSSELS - The European Union on Monday extended economic
sanctions against Russia until the end of July next year after
the deadline for raising objections passed without any member
state challenging the decision. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved
at 9:10 a.m., 120 words)
TOP STORIES
One dead, dozens hurt as driver plows onto Las Vegas Strip
sidewalk "like bowling ball"
LAS VEGAS - One person was killed and dozens injured on
Sunday night when a woman deliberately drove her car onto a
crowded sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip, police said, near the
hotel where the Miss Universe beauty pageant was being held.
(LAS VEGAS-CRASH/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by David
Becker, 393 words)
Miss Universe host announces wrong winner before Miss
Philippines crowned
-- Steve Harvey, host of the Miss Universe pageant,
mistakenly announces the wrong winner on Sunday, who then had to
give up the crown and hand it over to a 26-year-old actress and
model from the Philippines. (USA-MISSUNIVERSE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX),
moved at 1:01 a.m., by Joseph Ax and David Bailey, 582 words)
Obama chides Republicans for lack of alternatives on Islamic
State
HONOLULU - President Barack Obama said his administration is
open to some "legitimate criticism" for failing to adequately
explain its strategy to counter Islamic State, though he chided
Republican presidential candidates for criticizing his policy
without offering an alternative. In a Dec. 17 interview aired on
NPR public radio at 5 a.m. on Monday, Obama attributed his low
approval ratings for how he has handled terrorism to the
saturation of Islamic State attacks in the media after the Nov.
13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (USA-OBAMA/ISLAMIC
STATE (PIX), moved at 5 a.m., 417 words)
Alleged accomplice of San Bernardino attackers due in court
SAN BERNARDINO - Bail and detention hearing for Enrique
Marquez, accused of transferring assault weapons used by two
others in the Dec. 2 San Bernardino shootings, at 1 p.m. ET.
(CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING (PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 300 words)
Oil prices hit 11-year low as global supply balloons
LONDON - Brent North Sea crude oil prices hit their lowest
level in more than 11 years on Monday, driven down by a
relentless rise in global supply that looks set to outpace
demand again next year. Oil production is running close to
record highs and, with more barrels poised to enter the market
from nations such as Iran, the United States and Libya, the
price of crude is set for its largest monthly percentage decline
in seven years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC), moving
shortly, 500 words)
CAMPAIGN
Trump calls Clinton 'liar' for Islamic State recruiting
claim
WASHINGTON- Donald Trump said on Sunday that Democrat
Hillary Clinton was a "liar" for claiming that his proposal to
ban entry of all foreign Muslims into the United States has
aided Islamic State's propaganda efforts. Speaking on NBC's
"Meet the Press," Trump said Clinton had no evidence to back up
a charge she made during a debate on Saturday that the
Republican frontrunner is becoming the extremist group's "best
recruiter." "She's a liar and everybody knows that," Trump said.
"She just made this up in thin air."
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CLINTON, moved, 400 words)
WASHINGTON
In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights
record
WASHINGTON/MUSCAT - As the United States negotiated this
year's nuclear pact with Iran, the State Department quietly
agreed to spare the Gulf sultanate of Oman from an embarrassing
public rebuke over its human rights record, rewarding a close
Arab ally that helped broker the historic deal.
(USA-HUMANTRAFFICKING/OMAN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Jason Szep, Matt
Spetalnick and Yara Bayoumy, moved, 1,470 words)
Reid saw chance to tick off wish list in U.S. budget oil
deal
WASHINGTON - Locked in budget talks in the twilight of his
Senate career, Harry Reid saw an unexpected opening to bargain
for his legislative wish list. It had become apparent to Senate
Democratic Majority Leader Reid that lifting the longstanding
ban on U.S. oil exports was the Republicans' top priority as the
two sides tried to find common ground. (USA-FISCAL/REID
(INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 790 words)
Iran sees Israeli lobby behind U.S. visa waiver changes
DUBAI - Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that Israeli
lobbying was behind a new measure passed by Congress that will
prevent visa-free travel to the United States for people who
have visited Iran or hold Iranian nationality. (USA-VISAS/IRAN,
moved at 6 a.m., 444 words)
FEATURE
Some of China's most wanted live openly in U.S. and Canada
FORT LAUDERDALE/NEW YORK/SEATTLE/VANCOUVER - U.S. and
Canadian officials have pledged to work with China to track down
and repatriate Chinese fugitives living abroad. But that
cooperation is proving to have clear limits. So far, only one
person on China's Operation Sky Net list of 100 most wanted
fugitives - 46 of whom were believed to be in the United States
and Canada - has been returned to China from either country.
(USA-CHINA/FUGITIVES (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved at 7
a.m., 1,100 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
New Hampshire school district cancels classes after
receiving threat
-- The 17 schools in New Hampshire's Nashua School District
will be closed on Monday after the district received a "detailed
threat of violence" against students, officials said on Sunday.
(NEW HAMPSHIRE-THREAT/, moved at 11:25 p.m., 211 words)
'Affluenza' teen's mom put on Texas missing persons list -
ABC
-- The mother of the teenager whose drunk driving trial
included a defense witness saying that he was afflicted with
"affluenza" has been listed as a missing person, making her part
of the investigation into his probation violation, ABC News
reported. (TEXAS-AFFLUENZA/ (PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 232
words)
Iranian hackers infiltrated computers of small dam in NY -
WSJ
WASHINGTON - Iranian hackers breached the control system of
a dam near New York City in 2013, an infiltration that raised
concerns about the security of the country's infrastructure, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing former and
current U.S. officials. (CYBERSECURITY-DAM/IRAN, moved at 8:42
a.m., 293 words)
Twitter account of pharmaceutical executive Shkreli hacked
NEW YORK - Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive
facing U.S. charges of securities fraud, lost control of his
Twitter account to hackers, hours after he took to Twitter to
plead his innocence, his spokesman says. (SHKRELI-TWITTER/,
moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 300 words)
SpaceX delays launch and landing test of Falcon 9 rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL - Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday postponed
launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket and an attempt to land the
booster at the launch site, saying the tricky touchdown would
have a better chance of success if delayed for 24 hours.
(SPACE-SPACEX (PIX), moved at 6 p.m., 295 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S., allies conduct 12 strikes in Iraq, three in Syria
WASHINGTON - The United States and its allies conducted 15
strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the
coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Monday.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (GRAPHIC), moved at 7:37 a.m.,
172 words) See also: China says to invite Syrian government,
opposition (MIDEAST-CRISIS/CHINA, moved, 184 words)
Hezbollah buries militant Qantar, says Israel will be held
accountable
BEIRUT - A Hezbollah official said on Monday that Israel
will be held accountable for killing prominent militant Samir
Qantar in a strike in Syria over the weekend. On Monday, the
group buried Qantar, a Druze, in a Shi'ite cemetery in the
group's stronghold in Beirut's stronghold in a funeral usually
held for its top commanders. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH-QANTAR
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 237 words)
Yemeni government forces push into province around capital
DUBAI - Forces loyal to Yemen's government fought their way
into the province surrounding the capital on Monday, tribal
sources said, the closest they have advanced toward Sanaa since
the Houthi movement seized it in September last year.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Afghan Taliban close on new Helmand district
LASHKAR GAH - Afghan police hold out against Taliban forces
who have surrounded their compound in Sangin, in the southern
province of Helmand, as the militants close in on another
district capital. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 437 words)
Suspected Russian warplanes kill scores in Syrian city -
rescue workers
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2), moved, 400
words)
WORLD
Fragmented vote plunges Spain into the political unknown
MADRID - Upstart Spanish populist parties end decades of
two-party domination in Sunday's election, making a majority
government unlikely and raising the possibility of new vote.
(SPAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 600 words) See
also: SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA (PIX, TV), moved, 470 words and
SPAIN-ELECTION/COALITIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 470 words
Somali militants kill two in bus attack in northern Kenya
MOMBASA - Somali militants killed two people in Kenya's
northeastern Mandera county on Monday when they sprayed their
bus with bullets, Kenyan police and a spokesman for the al
Shabaab rebel group said. (KENYA-ATTACKS/SOMALIA, moved at 8:23
a.m., 233 words)
Waste spill buries buildings in southern China, 91 missing
SHENZHEN - At least 91 people are missing after a huge mound
of mud and construction waste spews out of an overfull dump in a
southern China boomtown and buries 33 buildings.
(CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 600
words) See also: CHINA-LANDSLIDE/CONSTRUCTION (PIX), moved, 484
words
Cambodia police use water cannon to break up textiles strike
PHNOM PENH - Cambodian police make dozens of arrests and use
water cannon to break up a strike by garment workers protesting
over low pay, the latest flare-up in a manufacturing sector
vital to the fledgling economy. (CAMBODIA-TEXTILES/, moved, 391
words)
Eleven activists summoned amid deepening Thai park scandal
BANGKOK - Thai police say they will charge 11 activists who
tried to stage a protest over suspected corruption in an
army-built park with illegal assembly as allegations of
irregularities in the park's funding persist. (THAILAND-RIGHTS/,
moved, 367 words)
Brazil president's survival odds improve but ally demands
growth
BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's key ally in
Congress is certain it can head off an impeachment threat, but
in return the party demands a radical change of policy course to
pull the economy out of its deepest downturn in 25 years.
(BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/, moved, 820 words)
China anti-terror law looks set to pass this month
BEIJING - China's anti-terrorism law could be passed as soon
as the end of this month, state news agency Xinhua says,
legislation that has drawn concern in Western capitals for its
cyber provisions. (CHINA-SECURITY/LAWMAKING, moved, 371 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
U.S. health regulators probe Theranos complaints
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration is
investigating complaints filed by two former employees of
privately held laboratory operator Theranos Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(THERANOS-FDA/PROBE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 324 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years
ZURICH - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter and European
soccer boss Michel Platini are both banned from soccer for eight
years by the Ethics Committee of football's global governing
body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 650 words)
"Star Wars" hands Disney another hit franchise
LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shatters
records worldwide with $517 million in movie ticket sales, a
staggering debut that re-establishes the celebrated space saga
as a global phenomenon. (FILM-STARWARS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV),
moved, by Lisa Richwine, 700 words)
Star Wars awakens the Force for U.S. theater exhibitors
-- With "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shattering all
records in its opening weekend in the United States, the stage
is set for theater exhibitors to cross over from the Dark Side.
(FILMS-STARWARS/THEATERS, moving shortly, 434 words)
Finding the 'Joy' in Jennifer Lawrence
NEW YORK - Award-winning director David O. Russell's latest
movie "Joy" is about a woman finding happiness in life despite
everyday obstacles. But the word might also be used to sum up
Russell's relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress he
calls his muse, who has starred in his last three movies.
(FILM-JOY/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Jill Serjeant, 415 words)
Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over
knockoffs
PARIS - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a
dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell
Williams over using their likeness without permission.
(FRANCE-USA/COPYRIGHT, moved, 77 words)
Canyon Barry preserves family's under-handed free throw
legacy
-- College of Charleston guard Canyon Barry says he is
accustomed to hearing the cheeky chants from the crowd when he
steps to the free-throw line and launches the shot under-handed.
"I get used to it," said Barry, a son of basketball Hall of
Famer Rick Barry, the godfather of old-school free throws.
(BASKETBALL-BARRY/FREETHROWS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Steve
Ginsburg, 700 words)
HBO and 'Ballers' Producers Hit With Copyright Lawsuit
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 336 words)
Film Review: 'Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story'
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 725 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
Oil patch pain drives bargain-hunters to equipment auctions
EDMONTON, Alberta - In an auction room a few dozen potential
bidders scan a picture of a used oil drilling rig projected on
the wall while an auctioneer raises his voice to drum up
enthusiasm. (CANADA-OIL/EQUIPMENT (PIX, TV), moved, by Nia
Williams, 650 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, tops Bridgestone's
offer
-- Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, the U.S. auto parts
retailer, said billionaire investor Carl Icahn had raised its
offer to buy the company, topping that of Japanese tire maker
Bridgestone Corp. (PEP BOYS-MANNY-M&A/BRIDGESTONE (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 244 words)
FTC rejects Staples' offer to divest $1.25 billion of
contracts
-- Office supply retailer Staples said the Federal Trade
Commission had rejected its offer to divest up to $1.25 billion
of commercial contracts to secure approval for its acquisition
of smaller rival Office Depot Inc. (OFFICE
DEPOT-STAPLES/ANTITRUST, moved at 9:07 a.m., 87 words)
Disney CEO says 'Star Wars' global sales may reach $528
million
NEW YORK - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may rake in $528
million in worldwide ticket sales over the weekend, Walt Disney
Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV.
(FILM-STARWARS/, moved at 8:56 a.m., 250 words)
Toshiba to cut 7,000 jobs in PC and TV units, sees FY loss
TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp says it will cut nearly 7,000
consumer electronics jobs after a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal, in an overhaul that will streamline the sprawling
conglomerate into a company focused on chips and nuclear energy.
(TOSHIBA-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words)
India's Sun Pharma slumps after U.S. issues new reprimand to
India drug industry
-- Shares in India's largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries skids more than 7 percent after U.S. regulators warns
of standards violations at a major plant in the latest blow to
India's generic drug industry. (SUN PHARM-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 400 words)
Panasonic to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann for over
$1.2 billion
TOKYO - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp agrees to
buy a majority stake in U.S. refrigeration systems maker
Hussmann from a private equity firm for over 150 billion yen,
people familiar with the matter say. (HUSSMANN-M&A/PANASONIC
(UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance
TOKYO - A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc to improve the governance of its U.S. operations,
including risk management in settlement systems, sources with
familiar the matter says. (MUFG-GOVERNANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
250 words)
ECB will keep easy policy for as long as necessary
(EUROZONE-ECB/POLICY, moved, 200 words)
China seen keeping economic policies accommodative in 2016
(CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
*****************
For story queries, please contact us.general-
news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com)
*****************