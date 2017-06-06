REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY JUNE 6
BREAKING
California, China defy Trump’s U.S. climate retreat with new
clean tech tie-up
BEIJING - California said it would cooperate with China on
clean green technology, emissions trading and other
"climate-positive" efforts in a bid to fill a gap left after
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris
climate accord last week, a move branded "insane" by California
governor Jerry Brown (CHINA-USA/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2, PIX,
TV), moved at 7:37 a.m., 425 words)
Haley demands U.N. rights forum remove "chronic anti-Israel
bias"
GENEVA - The Trump administration gave formal notice on
Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the U.N. Human
Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate
what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias.” "The United
States is looking carefully at this Council and our
participation in it. We see some areas for significant
strengthening," Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations, told the Geneva forum (USA-UN/RIGHTS (UPDATE 1, TV,
PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 465 words)
TOP STORIES
Trump says Arab leaders warned him that Qatar finances
radicalism
DOHA/DUBAI - President Donald Trump said on Twitter that
Arab leaders he met on a Middle East trip had warned him that
Qatar was funding "radical ideology” in his first comments about
a diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighbors who accuse it
of supporting Iran and Islamist groups (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, GRAPHIC, TV), moving shortly, 700 words)
Trump seeks legislative wins as clock ticks, Russia probe
looms over Congress
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will huddle with
congressional leaders on Tuesday seeking to rev up a stalled
legislative agenda as the summer break draws closer and a probe
into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign grinds on
and shadows Congressional politics (USA-TRUMP/CONGRESS (UPDATE
1, PIX), moved at 7:10 a.m., by Ayesha Rascoe, 485 words)
Despite Trump vow to end catch and release, he is still
freeing thousands of migrants
MCALLEN, Texas - Standing on the Rio Grande bluffs on a May
afternoon two border patrol agents look out over the meandering
river that separates Mexico from the United States and recall a
time when the scene was far less tranquil
(USA-IMMIGRATION/DETENTION (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Julia
Edwards Ainsley, 880 words)
Most Americans want 'aggressive' action on climate change
NEW YORK - Most Americans believe the United States should
take "aggressive action" to fight climate change but few see it
as a priority issue when compared with the economy or security,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. The June
2-4 poll suggests American voters may not penalize President
Donald Trump too harshly for walking away from the 2015 Paris
Climate Agreement, even if they would have preferred he keep the
country in the deal (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/POLL, moved at 7 a.m.,
495 words)
TRUMP
Tillerson says Trump's "been clear to me" to try to rebuild
Russia ties
WELLINGTON - President Donald Trump has told Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson that U.S. government probes into links
between his inner circle and Russia should not undermine U.S.
efforts to rebuild relations with Moscow (NEWZEALAND-USA/ (PIX,
TV), moved, 450 words)
Top U.S. diplomat in China quits over Trump climate policy
WASHINGTON - David Rank, the chargé d'affaires of the U.S.
Embassy in Beijing, resigns from the State Department over the
Trump administration's decision to quit the 2015 Paris agreement
to fight climate change (USA-CHINA/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved, 550 words)
Thai junta chief to visit White House in July
BANGKOK - The leader of Thailand's military junta, Prime
Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, will visit the White House in July
after an invitation from President Donald Trump, a government
spokesman says (USA-THAILAND/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)
Trump on Twitter June 6 - Tax cuts, Qatar, Fake News
(USA-TRUMP/TWEET (FACTBOX), moved at 8:46 a.m., 152 words)
OTHER TOP NEWS
Delaware House set for final vote to seal abortion rights
DOVER - The Delaware House of Representatives was poised to
vote on Tuesday on a Senate-approved bill that would guarantee
abortion access after President Donald Trump pledged to upend
the ruling that legalizes the procedure nationally. Delaware's
legislation aims to codify at the state level the provisions of
Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that
protects a woman's right to abortion (USA-ABORTION/DELAWARE
(PIX), moved at 8:22 a.m., 326 words)
U.S.-backed Syrian militias starts battle to capture Raqqa
from Islamic State
HUKOUMIYA, Syria - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces
says it has begun a battle to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de
facto capital in Syria, launching attacks from the east, west
and north of the city (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA (UPDATE 4,
PIX), moved at 9 a.m., by Rodi Said, 980 words)
British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba
LONDON - British police investigating Saturday's attack on
London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef
Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who
was from east London. Police also said they had made a fresh
arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east
London (BRITAIN-SECURITY/IDENTITY (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 85
words)
Two days from UK election, security dominates campaign after
London attack
LONDON - Two days from a national election, Britain's ruling
Conservatives and opposition Labour Party battle to defend their
records on security issues after an Islamist attack that killed
seven people in London upended the campaign (BRITAIN-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 930 words) See also:
BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLLS (FACTBOX), moved, 450 words
May says ‘tough conversations’ needed over terror financing
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that
Britain needed to have tough conversations with those involved
in financing terrorism and extremism, including with foreign
governments and allies if necessary (BRITAIN-SECURITY/FUNDING
(PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 134 words) See also: Rude Britannia:
Mysterious effigy of UK PM May says "up yours" to Europe
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/MAY-SCAFFOLDING (PIX), moved, 400 words)
WASHINGTON
Mexico's Guajardo says U.S., Mexico nearing deal on sugar
WASHINGTON - The United States and Mexico are close to
announcing a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy
Ildefonso Guajardo said ahead of a planned news conference on
Tuesday after talks went into overtime this week
(USA-TRADE/MEXICO (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 8:50 a.m., by
David Lawder, 262 words) See also: Mexico not a NAFTA 'back
door' for Chinese goods, minister says
(USA-TRADE/NAFTA-GUAJARDO, moving shortly, 322 words)
U.S. small businesses to lobby Congress to oppose border tax
WASHINGTON - About 60 small business owners and a
representative from retailer Big Lots will hold meetings
with members of Congress this week in an effort to oppose a
proposed 'border adjustment tax', organizers say
(USA-CONGRESS/BORDER-TAX, moved at 7 a.m., by Ginger Gibson, 418
words)
Merkel says renewed EU-U.S. trade talks should wait until
after German vote
BERLIN - The European Union would best wait until after a
Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking up trade talks with
the United States again, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Tuesday. "There are very positive comments from the U.S. side,
from U.S. Commerce Minister (Wilbur) Ross,” Merkel said
(GERMANY-MERKEL/USA (PIX, TV), moved at 8:30 a.m., 117 words)
FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial
JUBA – An FBI official is helping South Sudan to prosecute
suspects in the murder of a South Sudanese aid worker and rape
of his foreign colleagues, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday
(SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/, moved at 9 a.m., 424 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
'America's dad' on trial: Cosby sex assault case in second
day
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The first witness in Bill Cosby's trial
said she held off for years from going public with the story of
how the comedian drugged and sexually abused her for fear that
no one would take her word against someone she viewed as "the
biggest celebrity in the world" (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved at 7
a.m., by Joseph Ax, 445 words, will be led through the day)
Seattle to become latest city to tax sugary drinks
SEATTLE - Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a
special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to
consumers, becoming the latest of several local government
bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of
public health (SEATTLE-SODATAX/, moved at midnight, 419 words)
White Las Vegas officer charged in chokehold death of black
LAS VEGAS - A white police officer in Las Vegas was arrested
on Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death
of a black man held in a chokehold for more than a minute
(NEVADA-POLICE/ (PIX), moved at 11:17 p.m., 405 words)
Uber to share some findings of sexual harassment probe on
Tuesday
SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies will tell employees on
Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual
harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services
company, a person familiar with the matter said (UBER-SEXUAL
HARASSMENT/, moved, 384 words)
FEATURES
An urban farm grows in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an
investment banker. Now he blasts rapper Kendrick Lamar while
harvesting crops from his own urban farm out of a shipping
container in a Brooklyn parking lot. The Harvard graduate is one
of 10 "entrepreneurial farmers" selected by Square Roots, an
indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, lettuce and other
crops in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn
(BROOKLYN-FARM/ (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by Melissa fares,
545 words)
Amazon protectors: Brazil's indigenous people struggle to
stave off loggers
BOCA DO ACRE, Brazil - Inside Brazil's Indigenous Reserve
124, Chief Geraldo Apurina walks along a muddy footpath, past
towering trees as yet untouched by Amazon loggers. Much of the
land around the reserve has been cleared of trees. Grazing land
for cattle now stretches as far as the eye can see from the
highway, destroying what used to be the mighty Amazon
rainforest. "Thirty years ago, this was all untouched forest,"
he says (BRAZIL-LANDRIGHTS/INDIGENOUS (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 9
a.m., by Chris Arsenault and Karla Mendes, 980 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Suspected bomb kills 7 outside historic mosque in
Afghanistan's Heart
HERAT, Afghanistan - A suspected bomb outside a historic
mosque in the Afghan city of Herat killed at least seven people
and wounded 15 on Tuesday, police said, the latest casualties in
a particularly bloody week in Afghanistan (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/
(UPDATE 1), moved at 8:46 a.m., 200 words) See also: Foreign
delegations meet in Kabul after bloody week
(AFGHANISTAN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX), moved, 585 words)
Qatar seeks Kuwaiti mediation after powerful Arab nations
shun it
DOHA/DUBAI - Qatar's ruler postponed an address to his
country over its sudden and damaging diplomatic isolation from
other leading Arab nations, in order to allow Kuwait some time
and room to mediate (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC),
moved, 690 words)
Death toll in Yemen cholera outbreak hits nearly 700
GENEVA/DUBAI - A cholera epidemic in Yemen has killed at
least 681 people and the outbreak has yet to peak, according to
World Health Organization (WHO) figures showing an increase in
the death toll of nearly 50 percent since its last update on May
27 (YEMEN-CHOLERA/, moved at 9 a.m., 267 words)
WORLD
Australian PM says Melbourne siege on Monday 'a terrorist
attack'
MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says
police are treating a deadly siege in the city of Melbourne as
an "act of terrorism" after a claim by Islamic State that one of
its fighters was the gunman responsible (AUSTRALIA-SIEGE/POLICE
(UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 4 a.m., 805 words)
Furor in Italy over possibly freeing of Mafia boss to "die
with dignity"
ROME - Italian politicians and relatives of victims of
organised crime pour scorn on a court ruling that opens the way
for an ailing top Mafia boss who revelled in brutal murders to
be freed to "die with dignity" (ITALY-MAFIA/ (PIX), moved at
6:30 a.m. by Philip Pullella, 350 words)
Philippine troops say find stash of banknotes as fighters
pull back
MARAWI CITY - Philippine troops find bundles of banknotes
and cheques worth about $1.6 million abandoned by Islamist
militants holed up in Marawi City, a discovery the military
calls evidence that the fighters are pulling back
(PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 8
a.m., 795 words)
Fourteen Venezuelan army officers jailed in first week of
protests
CARACAS - Venezuela's security forces arrested at least 14
army officers on suspicion of "rebellion" and "treason" in the
first week of protests against President Nicolas Maduro's
government in early April, according to military documents
obtained by Reuters (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/MILITARY, moved, by
Girish Gupta and Andrew Cawthorne, 475 words)
Brazil police arrest former minister in World Cup stadium
probe
SAO PAULO - Police on Tuesday arrested a former Cabinet
minister in a probe into corruption in the construction of a
soccer stadium in northeastern Brazil for the 2014 World Cup
(BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:40 a.m., 312 words)
See also: Court trial to determine fate of Brazilian presidency
(BRAZIL-POLITICS/, moved, 645 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Big returns seen over the years on small U.S. cancer
research investment
-- A government-backed research collaboration program
started in the 1950s has added about 3.34 million years of life
for cancer patients in the U.S. at an estimated cost of just
$125 for each year of life gained based on successful new
treatment options developed through the program, a new study
estimates (HEALTH-CANCER/SWOG, moved, 622 words)
Scientists hope to show humans originated in Mediterranean
CHIRPAN, Bulgaria - A team of excavators in Bulgaria has
resumed a search for fossils of an ape-like creature which may
be the oldest-known direct ancestor of man and whose discovery
has challenged the central hypothesis that humankind originated
in Africa (BULGARIA-SCIENCE/FOSSILS (PIX, TV), moved at 6 a.m.,
227 words)
Less dietary salt is coming from packaged foods these days
(HEALTH-HEART/SALT-FOOD, moved, 583 words)
Doctors debate safety of older babies sharing parents’ bed
(HEALTH-BABIES/SLEEPING, moved, 680 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Horror thriller 'It Comes at Night' stems from personal tale
LOS ANGELES - Trey Edward Shults burst onto the movie scene
two years ago with his first film, the award winning 2015
festival favorite "Krisha," made on a paltry $30,000 budget with
his own family members as actors. Now Shults, 27, appears to
have done it again with "It Comes at Night," a horror and
psychological thriller, prompted by a deeply personal
experience, that has scored glowing reviews
(FILM-ITCOMESATNIGHT/ (TV), moved at 8 a.m., by Rollo Ross, 395
words)
Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas with infection
-- Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Lewis, 91, has been
hospitalized in Las Vegas for treatment of a urinary tract
infection but is expected to recover in time to travel to Canada
later this month for his next movie shoot (PEOPLE-LEWIS/ (PIX),
moved, 356 words)
Hong Kong role in wildlife smuggling in spotlight as African
rangers beg for ivory ban
HONG KONG - African rangers detailed harrowing first-hand
tales of elephant poaching at a public hearing in Hong Kong on
Tuesday, the latest attempt to halt wildlife trafficking through
the Chinese-ruled city, as ivory traders defended their business
(HONGKONG-WILDLIFE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 5 a.m., 488 words)
Al Pacino to Star as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO
Movie From Barry Levinson
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 260 words)
Breaking Bad' Virtual Reality Project in the Works From
Vince Gilligan
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved, 373 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Amazon offers steep Prime discount for U.S. customers on
government aid
SEATTLE - Amazon.com said on Tuesday that it would cut the
price of its $10.99-a-month Prime subscription program almost in
half for low-income customers who receive government assistance
in the United States (AMAZON.COM-PRIME/, moving shortly, 156
words)
Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living
room
SAN JOSE - Apple Inc introduces the HomePod, a
voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and
adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc's Alexa
feature and Echo devices (APPLE-DEVELOPER/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV),
moved, by Stephen Nellis, 490 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
World stocks dip, gold soars as political tensions fluster
investors
LONDON - World stocks fall while gold and bond prices rise
as a plethora of headlines in the Middle East, United States and
UK leave investors on tenterhooks and push them away from risky
assets and towards safer ones (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX),
moved, 500 words)
Toshiba shares rise on report Broadcom chosen as chip unit
buyer
TOKYO - Shares in Toshiba rose as much as 4 percent after
the Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chip
maker Broadcom the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its
prized chip unit (TOSHIBA-ACCOUNTING/ moved, by Junko Fujita,
105 words)
Lufthansa CEO optimistic on demand, eyes Italy opportunities
CANCUN, Mexico - Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than
expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia
developing well, the carrier's chief executive says
(AIRLINES-IATA/LUFTHANSA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words) See
also: AIRLINES-IATA/BOEING-737 (UPDATE 2), moved, 485 words