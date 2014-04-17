REUTERS U.S. NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 17

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Kansas City holds memorial for victims in white supremacist shootings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The Jewish Community Center in Kansas City to hold interfaith memorial service after weekend killings of a teenager and his grandfather, and a woman outside a retirement home, by accused white supremacist. (USA-KANSAS/SHOOTING, expect by 1 p.m, 400 words)

Report on deadly trend among users of white supremacist Web forums

Southern Poverty Law Center to release report on the deadly trend among users of white supremacist Web forums, on heels of Kansas City shootings allegedly carried out by a man who posted thousands of times one an anti-Jew forum. (USA-CRIME/HATE, 400 words, expect by 4 pm)

A year after marathon bombs, Boston hospitals apply lessons learned

BOSTON - The homemade bombs that ripped through the crowd at the finish line of last year's Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring 264, showcased the city's medical talent but also taught valuable lessons in responding to a mass disaster. (USA-BOSTON/MARATHON-HOSPITALS, PIX, 760 words, moved)

Signs of healing in Texas town a year after deadly plant blast

WEST, Texas - Still healing from multiple broken bones after the force of the deadly explosion at a fertilizer plant lifted him out of his boots, one first responder who survived has begun to address the anguish of losing his team members. (USA-BLAST/TEXAS (UPDATE 1, PIX), 850 words, moved)

U.S. court deportations fall 43 percent over five years - NYT

NEW YORK - Deportations through U.S. immigration courts have fallen 43 percent in the past five years as the federal government brought fewer cases before those courts, according to Justice Department data analyzed by the New York Times. (USA-IMMIGRATION/DEPORTATIONS, 321 words, moved)

Teen in 'Jihad Jane' case to be sentenced on U.S. terror charges

PHILADELPHIA - Judge to decide prison sentence for Mohammad Hassan Khalid, 20, a Pakistani immigrant high school student who pleaded guilty to providing assistance to al Qaeda. (USA-JIHADJANE/KHALID (PIX), 365 words, moved, expect update by early afternoon)

Islamic cleric Abu Hamza terrorism trial gets underway

NEW YORK - Opening statements due in trial of Abu Hamza al-Masri, the handless, one-eyed Islamic cleric charged with providing material support to al Qaeda network by trying to set up a training camp in Oregon (USA-SECURITY/IMAM, 400 words, expect by early afternoon)

N.H. Senate to vote on bill to repeal death penalty

New Hampshire's Senate will vote on a bill to repeal the death penalty, a move that would make it the 19th state in the nation to abolish capital. (USA-NEWHAMPSHIRE/DEATH, expect by late afternoon, 400 words)

Portland, Oregon flushes water reservoir after man urinates in it

PORTLAND, Ore., - Portland, Oregon is flushing 38 million gallons (143 million liters) of drinking water down the drain because a 19-year-old urinated in an open reservoir. (USA-WATER/PORTLAND, 250 words, moved)

California town evacuation lifted after military ordnance found

An evacuation order was lifted in Solvang, California, on Thursday after a piece of potentially explosive "military ordnance" reported in its business district was rendered safe. (USA-CALIFORNIA/EXPLOSIVE (UPDATE 1, CORRECTED), 100 words, moved)

WORLD

Three dead in east Ukraine, Putin warns of "abyss"

MARIUPOL, Ukraine/MOSCOW - Separatists attacked a Ukrainian national guard base overnight and Kiev said three of them were killed, the worst bloodshed yet in a 10-day pro-Russian uprising, accompanied by tough words from Vladimir Putin that overshadowed crisis talks. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 5, TV, PIX), 1,300 words, moved, expect update by 2 pm)

Runaway spy Snowden is surprise guest on Putin phone-in

MOSCOW - Edward Snowden, the fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor who leaked details of U.S. intelligence eavesdropping, made a surprise appearance on TV phone-in hosted by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asking the Russian president if his country also tapped the communications of millions. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/SNOWDEN, UPDATE 2, 700 words, moved)

Divers struggle in search for Korean ferry survivors

JINDO, South Korea - Rescuers struggled with strong waves and murky waters on Thursday as they searched for hundreds of people, most of them teenagers from the same school, still missing after a South Korean ferry capsized 36 hours ago. (KOREA-SHIP (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), 882 words, moved)

Search for Malaysia Airlines jet refocuses on drone scans of sea floor

SYDNEY/PERTH - A deep-sea drone completed a much-anticipated first full scan of the seabed in the remote Indian Ocean, the team looking for a missing Malaysian jetliner said as an air and surface search became less likely to yield results. (MALAYSIA-AIRLINES (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), 700 words, moved)

Pistorius trial adjourns until May, state thrashes forensic expert

PRETORIA - The murder trial of Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius was adjourned until May 5 after the state wrapped up three days of punishing cross-examination of a forensic expert. (SAFRICA-PISTORIUS (PIX, TV), 457 words, moved)

Church must be open to sick, homeless, pope says on Holy Thursday

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, starting four packed days of events culminating in Easter, said the church must always be a refuge for the poor, the homeless and the sick. (POPE-HOLYTHURSDAY (PIX, TV), 416 words, moved)

Taliban negotiator under house arrest in UAE, says Afghanistan

KABUL - A leading Taliban peace negotiator has been placed under house arrest in the United Arab Emirates, dealing a blow to President Hamid Karzai's efforts to jump-start a nascent Afghan peace process before leaving office. (AFGHANISTAN-PEACE, 557 words, moved)

Saudi conservatives protest against Westernization

RIYADH - Saudi Arabian conservatives have staged a rare protest outside the Royal Court in Riyadh against "Westernizing" reforms including moves to allow physical education for schoolgirls, local media reported (SAUDI-REFORM (PIX), 250 words, moved)

Students give Easter twist to dwindling Venezuela protests

CARACAS - Venezuelan students are marching barefoot, building crucifixes and planning to burn effigies of President Nicolas Maduro to try and breathe new life into their protest movement over Easter. (VENEZUELA-PROTESTS (PIX), 755 words, moved)

Obama, Abe to battle negative images at U.S.-Japan summit

TOKYO/WASHINGTON - When President Barack Obama meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a summit next week, they will be battling negative undercurrents that could undermine their message that Asia's most important security alliance is firm. (USA-OBAMA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PIX), 1,181 words, moved)

BUSINESS

U.S. jobless claims hover near pre-recession levels

WASHINGTON - New applications for unemployment benefits held near their pre-recession levels last week, offering further evidence of the economy's underlying strength. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), 417 words, moved)

Wal-Mart takes on Western Union with store-to-store money transfers

Wal-Mart said it was launching a new domestic money transfer service next week called "Walmart-2-Walmart, " competing directly with Western Union, and for lower fees. (WALMART-EURONET/ (UPDATE 1), 260 words, moved)

GE industrial profits rise 12 percent, shares up

NEW YORK - General Electric posted a 12 percent rise in overall industrial profits on Thursday as strength in its businesses selling gas turbines, jet engines and oil industry equipment offset weakness in healthcare and transportation. (GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), 530 words, moved)

Mattel posts quarterly loss as Barbie sales plummet

NEW YORK - Mattel, the world's largest toy maker, reported a net loss for the first quarter hurt by a double-digit fall in sales of its iconic Barbie dolls, sending its shares down nearly 3 percent before the bell. (MATTELINC-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), 572 words, moving shortly)

Morgan Stanley profit soars on wealth management, trading

Morgan Stanley reports a 55 percent jump in first-quarter earnings as higher revenue from the bank's institutional securities business add to another strong quarter from wealth management. (MORGANSTANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Reports of e-cigarette injury jump amid rising popularity

WASHINGTON - Complaints of injury linked to e-cigarettes, from burns and nicotine toxicity to respiratory and cardiovascular problems, have jumped over the past year as the devices become more popular, the most recent U.S. data show. Complaints ranged from trouble breathing, headache, cough, dizziness, sore throat, nose bleeds, chest pain or other cardiovascular problems, to itchiness and swelling of the lips. (USA-HEALTH/ECIGARETTES, 800 words, moved)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

'X-Men' director Singer accused of drugging and raping teenager

Producer and director Bryan Singer has been accused of drugging and raping a teenage boy in California and Hawaii in the late 1990s, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit - filed weeks before the release of Singer's upcoming "X-Men: Days of Future Past - alleges the 48-year-old used his influence as a Hollywood insider, as well as a range of drugs and alcohol, to force anal and oral sex on the boy. (USA-SINGER/ABUSE, 350 words, moved, expect update by early afternoon)

Tribeca films go behind the scenes in fashion, dance and theater

NEW YORK - From a look into a Parisian fashion house to a peek behind the curtains of the New York City Ballet and a touring production of Shakespeare's "Richard III," films showing at the Tribeca Film Festival venture into the world of fashion, dance and theater. (FILM-TRIBECA/DOCUMENTARIES, TV, expect by 1pm, 600 words)

Book Talk: Robert Lautner on writing, endings and guns

NEW YORK - Novelist Robert Lautner chronicles the adventures of a young boy and the impact of the invention of Samuel Colt's revolving handgun in "Road to Reckoning," a coming-of-age tale set during the great depression of 1830s. (BOOKS-AUTHORS/LAUTNER, 800 words, moving shortly)

Salsa music legend Jose "Cheo" Feliciano, 78, dies in car crash

SAN JUAN - Puerto Rican salsa music singer Jose Luis "Cheo" Feliciano was killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico early Thursday morning, according to local media reports. He was 78. (PUERTORICO/CHEOFELICIANO, PIX, UPDATE 1, 194 words, moved)

Cannes festival lineup mixes Hollywood star power, world cinema

PARIS - Hollywood star power will mix with world cinema at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in May, including the Tommy Lee Jones-directed frontier drama "The Homesman." (FILMFESTIVAL/CANNES (PIX), 451 words, moved) ***************** Paul Thomasch Editor, U.S. General News Reuters Phone: 001-646-223-6280 Mobile: 001-646-303-6092 paul.thomasch@thomsonreuters.com www.thomsonreuters.com