BREAKING
Kerry says effort and good faith could lead to Russian
sanctions lifting
DAVOS - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he
believed that with effort and good faith on both sides it would
be possible to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine in
coming months to allow for a lifting of sanctions on Russia.
(DAVOS-MEETING/KERRY-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 9:26
a.m., 300 words)
First GM ignition switch lawsuit is dismissed
NEW YORK - The first federal trial over General Motors Co's
massive ignition switch recall came to an early end on
Friday as the parties said the case had been dismissed, in the
wake of allegations that the plaintiff had given misleading
testimony. (GM-RECALL/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:15 a.m., 363
words)
Freed Washington Post journalist Rezaian headed to U.S.
WASHINGTON - Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian headed
home to the United States on Friday, days after being freed from
18 months in prison in Iran as part of a historic prisoner
exchange between Tehran and the United States.
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/REZAIAN (PIX, TV), moved at 9:27 a.m., 350 words)
TOP STORIES
Giant storm dumps snow on Arkansas, expanding on way to east
coast
WASHINGTON - A giant and expanding winter storm blasted
Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky with snow, sleet and freezing
rain on Friday morning, taking aim at Washington, D.C. and much
of the East Coast where blizzard conditions could drop up to 30
inches of snow. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moving shortly, by Ian Simpson, 650 words, will be updated
through the day)
North Korea detains U.S. student on New Year trip for
"hostile act"
SEOUL - North Korea has detained a U.S. university student,
the third western citizen known to be held in the isolated
state, for committing a "hostile act" and wanting to "destroy
the country's unity", it says. (NORTHKOREA-USA/STUDENT (UPDATE
4), moved, 535 words)See also: NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/PARK (UPDATE
1, TV), moved, 270 words
At least 15 migrants drown as boats capsize off Greek
islands
ATHENS - At least 15 migrants including eight children drown
when their boats capsize off the Greek islands of Kalolimnos and
Farmakonisi early on Friday, a coastguard official says, as the
refugee flow towards Europe continues despite the winter cold.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words) See also:
EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE, moved, 160 words
Pakistan Taliban commander vows more school attacks in video
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - A senior Pakistani Taliban
commander releases video footage of four fighters he says
carried out Wednesday's deadly assault on a university in
Pakistan's northwest that killed 20 people and vows more attacks
on schools. (PAKISTAN-ATTACKS/, moved, 365 words) See also:
PAKISTAN-ATTACKS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 810 words
Pope says texts, Internet, social networks are "gift of God"
if used wisely
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, who has acknowledged being "a
disaster" when it comes to technology, said on Friday that the
Internet, social networks and text messages were "a gift of God"
if used wisely. "Emails, text messages, social networks and
chats can also be fully human forms of communication," the pope
said in his message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of
Communications. (POPE-TECHNOLOGY/ (PIX,TV), moved at 6 a.m., 253
words)
CAMPAIGN
National Review, a conservative beacon, tells conservatives
to shun Trump
DES MOINES - An influential conservative magazine published
an editorial on Thursday urging Republicans to rally against the
front-running presidential candidate Donald Trump, with Iowa
poised to begin the search for a 2016 nominee in 10 days.
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP, moved at 12:15 a.m., 333 words)
White House reacts to Palin: 'Domestic violence is not a
joke'
WASHINGTON - The White House pushed back on Thursday against
former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin's
comments on domestic violence, saying the issues she raised on
the campaign trail are some that the Obama administration takes
"quite seriously." (USA-ELECTION/PALIN-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1),
moved, 355 words)
Fox News says Google to partner in Jan. 28 Iowa GOP debate
USA-ELECTION/DEBATE, moved, 66 words)
WASHINGTON
Biden in Istanbul chides Turkey over freedom of expression
ISTANBUL - Vice President Joe Biden said during a trip to
Turkey on Friday that intimidating the media, curtailing
internet freedom and accusing academics of treason was not
setting a good example in the Middle East. (USA-TURKEY/BIDEN
(PIX), moved at 9:21 a.m., 162 words)
China says "fictitious" to say it involved in stealing U.S.
jet designs
BEIJING - China says it was "fictitious" to claim it was
involved in stealing blueprints for a U.S. warplane, after
Canadian media said two Chinese soldiers were co-conspirators in
a scheme to obtain U.S. military secrets. (CHINA-CANADA/CYBER
(TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 220 words)
U.S. blocks Philips' $3.3 billion sale of Lumileds to Asian
buyers
AMSTERDAM - Philips's plan to shed its lighting businesses
suffered a setback when a $3.3 billion deal to offload the
components division to Asian buyers was blocked by the United
States on security grounds. (PHILIPS-LUMILEDS/SALE (UPDATE 2),
moved, 510 words)
Embattled drug executive Shkreli plans to stay silent at
House hearing
NEW YORK - Former drug executive Martin Shkreli plans to
assert his right against self-incrimination and remain silent if
he is forced to appear next week at a congressional hearing
about drug prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
(USA-CRIME/SHKRELI, moved at 7 p.m., 276 words)
U.S. appeals court declines to block Obama carbon emissions
plan
WASHINGTON - In a big victory for the Obama administration,
a U.S. federal court on Thursday rejected a bid by 27 states to
block its Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of its strategy to
combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions from power
plants. (USA-COURT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, 391 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Twelve Marines declared dead after helicopter crash off
Hawaii
HONOLULU - Twelve U.S. Marines missing after two military
helicopters collided last week off Hawaii's Oahu island have
been listed as deceased, the military said on Thursday.
(HAWAII-MARINES/CRASH, moved at 11:15 p.m., 193 words)
Wal-Mart strikes lawful, must reinstate workers
-- Wal-Mart Stores unlawfully retaliated against workers who
participated in strikes in 2013 and must offer to reinstate 16
dismissed employees, a National Labor Relations Board judge
ruled on Thursday. (WAL-MART-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:50
p.m., 480 words)
Taiwanese military pilot presumed dead in F-16 crash in
Arizona
PHOENIX - A Taiwanese student pilot stationed at a U.S. Air
Force base was presumed killed in the crash of his F-16 fighter
jet on Thursday during routine air-to-air combat training
maneuvers over northwestern Arizona, U.S. military officials
said. (USA-JET/CRASH (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:40 p.m., 286 words)
Alabama carries out first death penalty since 2013 on
rapist-murderer
-- The state of Alabama on Thursday executed a 44-year-old
man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1992, a prison
official said, the first execution in that state since 2013.
(ALABAMA-EXECUTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:02 p.m.,
386 words)
Michigan governor will be called to congressional hearing on
Flint water crisis
CHICAGO - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and other officials
will be called to testify on Feb. 3 to a congressional panel
about the crisis over lead-contaminated water in the city of
Flint. U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence, a Democrat,
requested the hearing. (MICHIGAN-WATER/ (UPDATE 1, CORRECTED),
moved at 5:15 p.m., 289 words)
Former U.S. Marine held in Iran arrives home
FLINT, Michigan - Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, released
by Iran in a prisoner swap last weekend, arrived home on
Thursday after more than four years in jail in the Islamic
Republic. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-PRISONERS (UPDATE 1), moved at 7
p.m., 300 words) See also: Michigan congressman says pushed Iran
to free detainee (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-PRISONERS-KILDEE (INTERVIEW),
moved at 6:35 p.m., 480 words)
Fix the roads, California Governor Brown tells lawmakers
SACRAMENTO - California Governor Jerry Brown urged continued
fiscal restraint amid the state's economic expansion but hinted
broadly that new fees would be needed to pay for repairs of
deteriorating roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
(CALIFORNIA-JERRYBROWN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
Monsanto sues to keep herbicide off California list of
carcinogens
CHICAGO - Monsanto Co stepped up its defense of a widely
used weed killer on Thursday by filing a lawsuit in California
seeking to prevent glyphosate, the main ingredient in its
Roundup herbicide, from being added to the state's list of known
carcinogens. (USA-MONSANTO/GLYPHOSATE, moved, 417 words)
DAVOS
Draghi says ECB determined, willing to act
DAVOS - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says
that the bank had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push
inflation higher and is both determined and willing to act to
fulfill its mandate. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved,
725 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli MPs oppose eviction of Jewish settlers from West
Bank homes
JERUSALEM - Israeli troops forcibly remove Jewish settlers
from homes they say they have purchased from Palestinians in the
occupied West Bank city of Hebron, prompting some right-wing
Israeli lawmakers to threaten to withhold support for the
government. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 475 words)
Islamic State claims responsibility for Cairo attack that
killed nine
CAIRO - The Islamic State militant group claim
responsibility for a bomb attack that killed nine people in
Cairo. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/, moved, 160 words)
Syrian Kurds say must be represented at Geneva talks
PARIS - Syrian Kurds must be represented at peace talks in
Geneva or they will fail, a Syrian Kurdish leader says, adding
that one of the opposition groups involved, Jaysh al-Islam, has
the "same mentality" as al Qaeda and Islamic State.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KURDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
WORLD
Islamist gunmen kill 17 in Somalia beach restaurant attack
MOGADISHU - At least 17 people were killed when Islamist
gunmen struck a popular beachside restaurant in the Somali
capital of Mogadishu late on Thursday, Somali police say.
(SOMALIA-ATTACKS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 130 words)
Myanmar releases political prisoners before power transfer
YANGON - Myanmar begins releasing the first of about 100
prisoners, government officials says, days before a parliament
dominated by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi's party sits
for the first time after an election victory in November.
(MYANMAR-POLITICS/PRISONERS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 465
words)
U.N. diplomats urge Burundi dialogue as rebels raise stakes
BUJUMBURA - U.N. Security Council diplomats told Burundi
officials that a crisis that has left hundreds dead had to be
resolved by dialogue, after rebels raised the stakes by saying a
general who led a failed coup in May was now leading their
force. (BURUNDI-UNREST/UN (PIX), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 480
words)
EU says Romania needs to update laws to stop corruption
BUCHAREST - Romania must update legislation to prevent graft
and reinforce improvements made in a major drive against
entrenched corruption in state institutions, a report by the
Council of Europe's anti-corruption watchdog says.
(ROMANIA-CORRUPTION/, moved, 335 words)
In Spain, left-wing coalition seen more likely as king ends
talks
MADRID - Spain will start to find out on Friday how quickly
political parties can agree on a new government, with the
prospect of a left-wing alliance now seen as gaining ground over
a potential "grand coalition" one month after an inconclusive
election. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 505
words)
Five years on, unrest tests 'Arab Spring' model Tunisia
KASSERINE - On Dec. 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian
vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide
protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt
across the Arab world. (TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 990
words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
J&J stops trials of drug similar to one linked to brain
death in France
-- Johnson & Johnson has suspended international trials of a
drug in the same class as an experimental drug made by
Portuguese pharmaceutical company Bial, whose tests in France
left one person brain dead and five others hospitalized.
(JOHNSON&JOHNSON-DRUGTRIAL/, moved, 400 words)
El Salvador urges against pregnancies until 2018 as Zika
virus spreads
SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador on Thursday urged women in the
Central American nation to avoid getting pregnant until 2018 to
avoid their children developing birth defects from the
mosquito-borne Zika virus which has rampaged through the
Americas. (HEALTH-ZIKA/EL-SALVADOR, moved, 232 words)
Parents' debt may influence childrens' emotional well being
-- Some kinds of debt, such as home mortgages and education
loans, are linked to better child wellbeing while unsecured debt
like credit card balances and overdue medical bills are tied to
increasing behavior problems, according to a U.S. study.
(HEALTH-CHILDREN/PARENTAL-DEBT, moved, 700 words)
Surgery patients do better when hospitals are good to nurses
-- Surgery patients do better when nurses have better
working environments, according to a new study.
(HEALTH-NURSING/SURGERY, moved, 550 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Judge dismisses Pennsylvania woman's lawsuit against Bill
Cosby
-- A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation
lawsuit brought by a Pennsylvania woman against Bill Cosby,
which contended the comedian smeared her character when he
accused her of lying in claiming he had sexually assaulted her.
(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 5:49 p.m., 400 words)
Silence is golden for big Hollywood stars on Oscar boycott
NEW YORK - Will Smith and Spike Lee may be shunning the
Oscars party next month but while the absence from the race of
actors of color for a second year has sparked hand-wringing in
Hollywood, few other celebrities plan to follow their lead.
(AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY-BOYCOTT, moved at 5:30 p.m., by Jill
Serjeant, 442 words) See also: Academy Mulls Changes in
Membership & Categories to Halt Diversity Crisis (VARIETY/
(ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/AWARDS), moved, 740 words)
Luke Skywalker's "Star Wars" prop gun set for auction
LOS ANGELES - A rare "Star Wars" prop piece, Luke
Skywalker's DL-44 blaster used in the 1980 film "The Empire
Strikes Back", is up for sale at auction with a minimum bid of
$200,000. Auction house Nate D. Sanders said the prop gun, made
of gray, brown and silver fiberglass, is still in its original
filming condition, retaining "its original flash suppressor and
scope, though it does not (and never did) fire."
(FILM-STARWARS/AUCTION (TV), moved at 7:24 a.m., 135 words)
Bennet sisters don swords in "Pride and Prejudice and
Zombies"
LOS ANGELES - Jane Austen's classic tale "Pride and
Prejudice" gets a somewhat different makeover for cinema screens
this winter with heroine Elizabeth Bennet armed with a sword and
fighting zombies. (FILM-PRIDEANDPREJUDICEANDZOMBIES/ (TV, PIX),
moved at 6:25 a.m., 214 words)
Review: 'The 100' Season 3
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 925 words)
LL Cool J Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT), moved, 1,400 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Fewer orders at Apple suppliers could signal first iPhone
sales decline
TAIPEI - Some of Apple Inc's main Asian suppliers expect
revenues and orders to drop this quarter, indicating iPhone
sales are almost certain to post their first annual decline
since the flagship product was launched almost a decade ago.
(APPLE-SUPPLIERS/, moved at 4:20 a.m., 473 words)
Amazon steps up recruitment as it expands in Europe
LONDON - Online retailer Amazon plans to create several
thousand jobs in Europe in 2016, more than 2,500 of which will
be in Britain, stepping up its expansion in the region, it says.
(AMAZON.COM-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 295 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
Aviation giants tread carefully in test case for
post-sanctions Iran
DUBLIN - Freed from nuclear-related sanctions, Iran has
signalled its appetite to buy more than 100 Western planes, a
prospect that would usually have the giants of the $130
billion-a-year jet industry scrambling for a piece of the
action. (IRAN-AVIATION/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim Hepher and
Conor Humphries, 1,200 words)
Leaky lifeboat: Weak U.S. corporate profits offer no rescue
to sinking stocks
NEW YORK - Investors who hoped U.S. corporate earnings could
dig stocks out of their deep hole may find themselves sorely
disappointed. (USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK, moved, 745 words)
S&P may cut oil countries' ratings to reflect "new reality"
LONDON - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's warns that
oil-exporting countries face fresh downgrades and that it could
repeat last year's move when it made a big group of cuts all at
once. (OIL-RATINGS/DOWNGRADES), moved, 440 words)
European businesses stumble at the start of 2016
LONDON - European businesses had a much poorer start to 2016
than had been expected as deeper price cutting failed to drive a
meaningful rise in demand in the euro zone, while many British
shoppers stayed home in December, data shows.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 800 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
GE's industrial profit falls 8 percent, hit by tumbling oil
-- General Electric on Friday reported an 8 percent drop in
fourth-quarter earnings in its industrial businesses, hurt by
weakness in divisions catering to the oil and gas sector.
(GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:40 a.m.,
245 words)
World stocks, oil soar as Draghi the dove tames global bears
with stimulus
LONDON - Stocks and oil, at the forefront of a global market
rout since the turn of the year, rebound strongly thanks to
hints of more monetary policy support by the European Central
Bank and bargain-hunting from bruised investors.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, 760 words) See also: China
shares end higher on global stimulus hopes (CHINA-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 5, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 885 words)
Oil rises 5 percent to above $30 as cold weather pushes
demand
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rise 5 percent to scale the $30 mark
breached last week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as
firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on
record short positions. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4, GRAPHIC), moved,
400 words)
U.S. judge urges early end to first GM ignition-switch trial
NEW YORK - A U.S. judge on Thursday urged parties in the
first federal trial over a faulty General Motors ignition switch
to consider resolving the case before it reaches a verdict,
after evidence surfaced that cast doubt on testimony from the
plaintiff bringing the lawsuit. (GM-RECALL/TRIAL (UPDATE 1),
moved at 6:15 p.m., 394 words)
IMF's Lagarde seeks second term in shadow of court case
PARIS - International Monetary Fund managing director
Christine Lagarde launched her campaign for a second term with
ringing endorsements from a host of major economies - and a
court case against her looming in her native France.
(IMF-LAGARDE/MANDATE (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)
SAP raises 2017 targets as cloud shift plows ahead
WALLDORF - German software maker SAP raises its 2017 outlook
to the upper end of forecasts, driven by faster-than-expected
sales growth in Internet-based cloud services compared with its
legacy packaged software business. (SAP-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 525 words)
Sharp $5.5 billion bailout plan likely to be decided by next
weekend
TOKYO - A Japanese state-backed fund and Sharp's lenders are
likely to agree on a new rescue plan worth around 650 billion
yen ($5.5 billion) for the struggling display maker by next
weekend, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say.
(SHARP-M&A/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 340 words)
India, France haggle over $9 billion warplane deal in run-up
to Hollande visit
NEW DELHI - Indian and French negotiators are haggling over
the price of 36 combat planes for the aging Indian air force,
officials of the two nations said, just days before President
Francois Hollande visits New Delhi to cement commercial ties.
(INDIA-FRANCE/ (PIX), moved, 410 words)
Iran targets tanker company listing to fund fleet
modernization
(OIL-IRAN/TANKERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 680 words)
