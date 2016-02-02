REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY FEB 2

BREAKING

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania groundhog renowned for his ability to forecast the onset of spring, did not see his shadow after emerging from his burrow on Tuesday morning, predicting an early spring. Phil's prediction as met with cheers from a crowd of thousands who participated under a clear sky and 21-degree F temperatures. (USA-GROUNDHOG/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 7:54 a.m., 497 words)

FBI joins Flint, Michigan water contamination probe

WASHINGTON - The FBI is joining a U.S. criminal investigation into Flint, Michigan's water contamination crisis, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said on Tuesday. (MICHIGAN-WATER/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m., 373 words)

Haiti PM resigns, consensus government may be formed - sources

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti's Prime Minister Evans Paul has resigned, a senior government source said, and he may now try to form an interim government to take over from outgoing President Michel Martelly, two sources said, after a botched election and violent street protests last month. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 9:05 a.m., 290 words, developing)

TOP STORIES

Cruz calls Iowa win a victory for 'conservative grass roots'

DES MOINES - Relishing his victory in the first Republican nominating contest of the presidential election season, Texas Senator Ted Cruz called his defeat of Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses a tribute to "conservative grass roots." Cruz also said the result from Monday's contest was a rebuke to what he called President Barack Obama's liberal agenda and a win for "Judeo-Christian values." (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:10 a.m., by Ginger Gibson, 636 words)

Trump's defeat raises questions about his jet-setting campaign

DES MOINES - Donald Trump's surprise defeat in Iowa at the hands of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz reflected shortcomings in his get-out-the-vote operations and an over reliance on his celebrity status in a state where voters prefer the personal touch. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by Steve Holland, 765 words)

Virtual tie raises doubts: Can Hillary Clinton close the deal?

DES MOINES - Hillary Clinton's struggle in Iowa to fend off underdog Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, reignited questions about her ability to close the deal with Democratic voters and turned up the pressure on her high-profile White House campaign. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by John Whitesides, 718 words)

Marco Rubio emerges as champion of battered Republican establishment

DES MOINES - Texas Senator Ted Cruz was victorious in the first Republican nomination contest of the 2016 White House race but there was another big winner in Iowa on Monday night: Florida Senator Marco Rubio and the Republican establishment. (USA-ELECTION/RUBIO (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by James Oliphant, 586 words)

Nine migrants, including two babies drown, off Turkish coast - coastguard

ISTANBUL - The bodies of nine people, including two babies, are found drowned off the coast of western Turkey, after a boat carrying people to Greece partly capsizes, the Turkish coast guard says in a statement. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TURKEY, moved, 110 words)

Cosby's lawyers to urge dismissal of sexual assault criminal case

-- Lawyers for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby on Tuesday will urge a Pennsylvania judge to throw out criminal charges of sexual assault against him, arguing that the case violates a prosecutor's decade old agreement not to charge Cosby. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved, 500 words, will be led)

WHO moves into high gear to combat Zika, microcephaly

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is gearing up to combat the microcephaly outbreak in Latin America linked to the Zika virus which it fears could spread to Asian and African countries that have the highest birth rates in the world. (HEALTH-ZIKA/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 400 words) See also: Sanofi launches hunt for Zika vaccine as disease fears grow (HEALTH-ZIKA/SANOFI (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words) and U.S. adds four more countries to Zika travel alert list (HEALTH-ZIKA/TRAVELALERT, moved, 176 words)

Thai health ministry says don't panic over Zika virus

BANGKOK - Thailand should not worry about the Zika virus, its public health ministry says, just a day after the World Health Organization declares the virus an international emergency. (HEALTH-ZIKA/THAILAND, moved, 370 words) See also: HEALTH-ZIKA/ASIA (PIX), moved, 550 words

After climate summit, this year's green bond issuance could exceed $50 billion

LONDON - The global agreement reached at the climate summit in Paris could prompt the amount of bonds this year issued to finance low-carbon projects to exceed $50 billion, Moody's Investor Service said on Tuesday. (CLIMATECHANGE-GREENBONDS/MOODY'S, moved at 9:23 a.m., 360 words)

CAMPAIGN

Bernie Sanders shows strong momentum on social media

NEW YORK - It may be too close to call between Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses on Monday but the senator from Vermont was the clear winner on social media. (USA-ELECTION/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 12:40 a.m., 370 words)

Cruz's Iowa victory could be big blow to Big Corn

NEW YORK - Ted Cruz's victory on Monday in corn-rich Iowa could represent a major blow to the nation's controversial biofuels program, reflecting its waning influence over politicians even in the U.S. farming heartland. (USA-ELECTION/ETHANOL (PIX), moved at 11:40 a.m., 518 words)

Huckabee suspends bid for White House

(USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 90 words)

WASHINGTON

Pentagon's 2017 budget reshapes spending amid changing security environment

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday the Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense budget next year and reshape its spending priorities to reflect a new strategic environment marked by Russian assertiveness and the rise of Islamic State. Carter, speaking to the Economic Club of Washington, said the Pentagon's funding request would be in line with last year's congressional budget deal but spending would be refocused to address five big challenges facing the U.S. military: Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Islamic State. (USA-DEFENSE/BUDGET (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 404 words)

Islamic State pushed back in Iraq, Syria, but a threat in Libya

ROME - An international coalition is pushing back Islamic State militants in their Syrian and Iraqi strongholds but the group is threatening Libya and could seize the nation's oil wealth, Secretary of State John Kerry says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/COALITION (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 590 words) See also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Samia Nakhoul, 1,515 words

Deal on new US, EU transatlantic data transfer pact imminent - sources

BRUSSELS - European and U.S. negotiators are on the brink of clinching a new transatlantic data transfer pact which should stop European regulators from restricting data transfers by companies, two people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. (EU-DATAPROTECTION/USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 275 words)

China defends law enforcers as U.S. calls for clarity on booksellers

BEIJING/WASHINGTON - China's Foreign Ministry says its law enforcement officials will never do anything illegal, especially not overseas, after the United States calls on China to clarify the status of five missing Hong Kong booksellers. (HONGKONG-BOOKSELLERS/USA (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 5 a.m., 430 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

White Michigan ex-cop to be sentenced in beating of black motorist

DETROIT - A white former suburban Detroit police officer is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for the beating last year of a black motorist during a traffic stop caught on video. (MICHIGAN-POLICE/SENTENCE, moved at 9:28 a.m., 221 words, will be led)

Georgia to execute its oldest death row inmate for 1979 murder

ATLANTA - A 72-year-old man convicted of murdering a convenience store manager in a 1979 robbery in Atlanta's suburbs is set to be executed on Tuesday in Georgia. (USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 281 words)

Three teenagers arrested in fatal shooting at Seattle homeless camp

-- Three teenagers were arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting at a Seattle homeless encampment where two people were killed and three wounded, police said. (SEATTLE-SHOOTING/, moved at 12:19 a.m., 181 words)

Teacher arrested in Southern California jail escape freed

LOS ANGELES - A teacher arrested in connection with the escape of three inmates from a Southern California jail was freed from custody on Monday after prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to charge her with a crime. (CALIFORNIA-ESCAPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:45 p.m., 383 words)

Los Angeles murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail

LOS ANGELES - A man awaiting trial for a gang-related murder was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail and was being sought by authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said on Monday. (CALIFORNIA-INMATE/, moved at 10:55 p.m., 152 words)

Chicago teachers' bargaining team rejects contract offer

CHICAGO - A bargaining team for the Chicago teachers' union on Monday unanimously rejected a contract offer from the financially troubled city, raising the possibility of a strike and possibly causing a new embarrassment for Mayor Rahm Emanuel. (CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 406 words)

Boston student in hot water for trying to rent out dorm on AirBNB

BOSTON - A Boston-area college student has gotten into hot water with his school for trying to rent out his dorm room on the online home-sharing service AirBNB. (MASSACHUSETTS-AIRBNB/, moved, 302 words)

SUPER BOWL

Super models, super heroes add up to Super strange Media Day

SAN JOSE - Media Day was transformed into Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 but the switch to prime time did nothing to change the zany tone on Monday as super models and super heroes mingled with giants of sports journalism. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MEDIA (PIX), moved at 2:15 a.m., 397 words)

Broncos buses involved in minor accident

SAN JOSE - Super Bowl week got off to a rocky start for the Denver Broncos as two team buses were involved in a minor accident following a practice session on Monday. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRONCOS-BUS, moved at 6:53 p.n., 130 words)

Newton shows serious side at media night

SAN JOSE - Cam Newton became known for his on field celebrations during the Carolina Panthers march to Super Bowl 50, but the quarterback says preparation is what brings him real joy. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/NEWTON (PIX), moved at 2:20 a.m., 368 words)

Broncos' Manning says no decision yet on retirement

SAN JOSE - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning said on Monday he has not yet decided whether he will retire following Super Bowl 50 and that he is strictly focused on winning his second NFL championship. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MANNING (PIX), moved at 11:32 p.m., 360 words)

Ex-Super Bowl QBs would like to have some fun as Newton

SAN FRANCISCO - Far from going 'old school' on the celebration stylings of Carolina Panthers quarter Cam Newton, former Super Bowl signal callers Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason said they wish they could have had such gridiron fun. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/VETERANS, moved at 6 p.m., 437 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Syrian army presses Aleppo attack; UN envoy meets government

BEIRUT/AMMAN/GENEVA - The Syrian army seizes more ground in an offensive that threatens rebel supply lines into the northern city of Aleppo, escalating military pressure on the opposition as a U.N. envoy convened peace talks with the government. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, 1,000 words)

Iraqis running out of food and medicine in besieged Falluja

BAGHDAD - A senior Iraqi official appeals to the U.S.-led coalition to air-drop food and medicine to tens of thousands of civilians trapped in Falluja, the Islamic State stronghold under siege by security forces. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-FALLUJA, moved, 455 words)

WORLD

Cuba open for business, ministers tell French executives

PARIS - Cuba seeks to drum up foreign investment as ministers on a state visit to Paris promise French business leaders that the Communist-run country is open for business. (CUBA-FRANCE/, moved, 280 words)

China's nuclear envoy in North Korea amid sanctions push

SEOUL - China's envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue arrives in the capital, Pyongyang, the North's KCNA news agency reports, amid a push by the United States and South Korea for tougher sanctions on the North after its fourth nuclear test. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA, moved, 370 words)

Jordan's King says needs international help over refugee crisis

LONDON - King Abdullah says Jordan needs long-term aid from the international community to cope with a huge influx of Syrian refugees, warning that unless it received support the "dam is going to burst." (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN, moved, 320 words)

No government in sight as Spain's king wraps up second round of talks

MADRID - Talks between Spain's king and senior party leaders on forming a government look unlikely to break the political deadlock, increasing chances of a new national election in coming months. (SPAIN-POLITICS/, moved, 440 words)

New proposal to keep Britain in EU due but skeptics unmoved

LONDON - European Council President Donald Tusk will present proposals for keeping Britain in the European Union, paving the way for a potentially difficult summit at which leaders will have to iron out remaining differences. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 675 words)

Australia PM weighs early poll to break political deadlock

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raises the possibility of dissolving both houses of Parliament and calling an early election to break a political deadlock that has stymied the government, say government officials aware of the matter. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ELECTION, moved, 430 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

U.S. appeals court ruling may clear barrier to generic OxyContin

-- A federal appeals court ruled Monday that four patents related to Purdue Pharma's painkiller OxyContin are invalid, potentially bringing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others a step closer to introducing generic versions of the drug. (OXYCONTIN-RULING/, moved, 340 words)

Can C-section babies still get good bacteria at birth?

-- It might one day be possible to expose babies delivered by cesarean section to the colonies of good bacteria in the birth canal that help build the immune system and ward off disease, a small experiment suggests. (HEALTH-CSECTION/MICROBIOTA-TRANSFER, moved, 560 words)

Dietary fiber in teen years may lower later breast cancer risk

-- For girls and young women, getting a lot of fiber could pay off decades later with lowered risk of developing breast cancer, according to a large U.S. study. (HEALTH-BREASTCANCER/ADOLESCENT-FIBER, moved, 700 words)

Heightened blood pressure in pregnancy tied to small babies, stillbirths

-- Women with even slightly elevated blood pressure near the end of their pregnancies are more likely to deliver underweight babies or have stillbirths, suggests a new study from Sweden. (HEALTH-PREGNANCY/BLOODPRESSURE, moved, 530 words)

Sun hopes cut-price generic Gleevec for leukemia will win third of U.S. market

(SUN-GLEEVEC/GENERICDRUGS, moved, 440 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Baggy but futuristic looks kick off NY men's fashion week

NEW YORK - Following a successful debut in July, New York hosts its second menswear fashion week, with dozens of established fashion names as well as new designers showcasing their autumn/winter offerings - from slick suits to more casual wear. (FASHION-NEWYORK/MEN (TV), expect by noon, 238 words)

TV Review: 'Madoff'

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 610 words)

TV Review: 'Grease Live!'

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 770 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Alphabet profit sends shares up, overtaking Apple in market value

-- Alphabet Inc easily beats Wall Street's quarterly profit forecasts, helped by strong mobile advertising sales, sending the shares of Google's parent higher in after-hours trading to surpass Apple Inc as the most valuable U.S. company. (ALPHABET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 675 words)

Spin-off or sale? Yahoo turnaround plan in focus as earnings awaited

SAN FRANCISCO - Yahoo Inc's plans to turn around its struggling core business are set to dominate its earnings report after the bell on Tuesday, with investors keen to see if CEO Marissa Mayer will push ahead with a proposed spin-off or entertain calls for a complete sale. (YAHOO-RESULTS/PREVIEW, moved at 7 a.m., 355 words)

Lower costs nudge Nintendo's profit higher

TOKYO - Japan's Nintendo reported a 5.3 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit, in line with analysts forecasts, as lower costs helped offset a decline in overall sales. (NINTENDO-RESULTS/, moved at 2:30 a.m., 134 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

Fearing lean times, U.S. companies tighten purse strings

NEW YORK - The capital spending slump that originated in the hard-hit energy sector appears to be spreading more widely across other U.S. industries. (USA-RESULTS/CAPEX (ANALYSIS), moved, 600 words)

A new global oil deal could draw lessons from 1998

LONDON - After a year of secret diplomacy and hushed-up private talks around the world, OPEC's mighty Saudi Arabia and rival Venezuela were persuaded to cut a deal by non-OPEC Mexico which overcame mutual acrimony and led to a much-needed rise in oil prices. (OPEC-RUSSIA/DEAL (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 1,345 words) See also: GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 365 words

France rules out negotiating with Google over back taxes

PARIS - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin rules out striking a deal with Google over back taxes as the British government recently did with the U.S. internet giant. (GOOGLE-FRANCE/, moved, 100 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Exxon's profit tumbles 58 percent, slashes spending for 2016

HOUSTON - Exxon Mobil reported its smallest profit in more than a decade and said it would cut spending this year by one-quarter and suspend share repurchases as the world's largest publicly traded oil company copes with a prolonged downturn in crude prices. (EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:09 a.m., 342 words)

BP reports biggest ever annual loss

LONDON - BP slumped to its biggest annual loss last year and announces thousands more job cuts, showing that even one of the nimblest oil producers is struggling in the worst market downturn in over a decade. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 855 words)

Chrysler, Nissan show U.S. sales gains, hint at strong January

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor reported higher U.S. sales for January, indicating a stronger-than-expected start of the year for the a stronger-than-expected start of the year for the auto industry than many observers expected. (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:18 a.m., by Bernie Woodall, 364 words, will be led through the day)

Pfizer forecasts 2016 revenue, earnings below estimates

-- U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc, which is in the process of buying Botox-maker Allergan Plc for $160 billion, forecast 2016 revenue and earnings below analysts' estimates, citing generic competition and a strong dollar. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:50 a.m. 270 words)

UPS fourth quarter profit surges, gives robust outlook

CHICAGO - United Parcel Service Inc reports a significantly higher quarterly net profit on a solid performance during the crucial holiday season, and gave a solid earnings outlook for 2016 despite warning of uncertain economic conditions. (UPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

UBS wealth management outflows take shine off profit jump

ZURICH - UBS reports a surprise outflow of funds from its flagship wealth management business, overshadowing its best annual results since 2010 and a higher than expected dividend payout. (UBS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Shields, 530 words)

Baxter revenue falls short of estimates, hit by dollar

-- Hospital products and drug maker Baxter International Inc's quarterly revenue fell 7 percent and missed analyst estimates, hurt by a strong dollar and increased generic competition for its chemotherapy treatment in the United States. (BAXTER INTL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:50 a.m., 154 words)

Dow Chemical's focus on high-margin businesses paying off

-- Dow Chemical Co reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its move to focus on more profitable businesses such as packaging and electronics by divesting low-margin assets pays off. (DOW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 295 words)

Emerson Electric's profit hit by strong dollar, oil slump

-- Emerson Electric, a maker of factory automation equipment, reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by a strong dollar and a drop in oil prices that curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry. (EMERSON ELECTRIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:45 a.m., 211 words)

S&P cuts BHP credit rating, dividend cut seen as inevitable

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton's credit rating and warns it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels are not taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend for the first time in 15 years. (BHP BILLITON LTD-RATINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

