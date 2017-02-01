REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

For latest stories search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

TOP STORIES

Britain's Brexit bill set to clear first legislative hurdle

LONDON - A law allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union is expected to clear its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March. (BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50 (moved), moved at 7:02 a.m., by William James, 358 words) See also: EU court might make changes to any Brexit deal, chief justice says (BRITAIN-EU/ECJ (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved at 7:43 a.m., by Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti, 723 words)

Germany arrests Tunisian asylum-seeker linked to Tunis attack

WIESBADEN, Germany/BERLIN - A Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack in Germany was also wanted in Tunis in connection with a deadly assault on the Bardo Museum there, German officials said. (GERMANY-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 9:23 a.m., by Patricia Uhlig and Michelle Martin, 719 words)

Iran confirms new missile test, says it does not violate nuclear deal

DUBAI - Iran's defence minister said on Wednesday it had tested a new missile but did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear accord with world powers or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the pact. (USA-IRAN/MISSILES (UPDATE 4), moved at 8:31 a.m., by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 513 words)

Japan policymakers reject Trump devaluation claims

TOKYO - Japanese policymakers hit back on Wednesday at U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation of currency manipulation, stressing that Japan was abiding by a Group of 20 agreement to refrain from competitive currency devaluation. (USA-TRUMP/JAPAN-FOREX (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 5:01 a.m., by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 706 words)

UK PM May says did not have advance notice of Trump refugee order

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was not given advance notice of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to sign an executive order suspending the U.S. admission of refugees shortly after the two met in Washington. (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-BRITAIN (URGENT), moved at 7:32 a.m., 147 words) See also: Vatican worried about Trump immigration order (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-VATICAN (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:33 a.m., 186 words), UAE says Trump travel ban an internal affair, most Muslims (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:12 a.m., 266 words) and Iran's president calls Trump a political novice over travel ban (USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-IRAN (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:00 a.m., by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 293 words)

WASHINGTON

Trump's early moves spark alarm, resistance within the government

WASHINGTON - Resistance is spreading within the federal bureaucracy as President Donald Trump's administration makes sharp policy turns while ignoring some of the agencies charged with implementation, according to interviews with more than 20 current and former U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity and in some cases asked that their departments not be identified. (USA-TRUMP/DISSENT (moved), moved at 7:37 a.m., by Warren Strobel and Lesley Wroughton, 853 words)

Pentagon to seek budget change to boost Islamic State fight

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has directed the Pentagon to seek an increase in overall spending to address shortfalls and "new requirements" needed to accelerate the campaign against Islamic State, according to a memo released on Wednesday. (USA-PENTAGON/BUDGET (URGENT), moved at 8:00 a.m., 80 words)

Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat got harder before it began

WASHINGTON - Rex Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began because of White House moves that have antagonized Muslim nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats, current and former U.S. officials said. (USA-TRUMP/TILLERSON (moved), moved at 6:00 a.m., by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton, 611 words)

Russia says Trump should be more specific on Syria safe zones plan

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump should be more specific about his proposal to set up safe zones in Syria and said attempts to implement a similar policy in Libya had been tragic. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-SAFEZONES (URGENT), moved at 5:22 a.m., 122 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Violence erupts during eviction of Israeli settlers from illegal outpost

AMONA - Rightist protesters scuffled with Israeli police carrying out a court order to evict settlers from an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, hours after the government announced more construction in larger settlements. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/OUTPOST (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved at 7:53 a.m., by Eli Berlzon, 598 words)

Syria's HNC opposition says UN can't pick delegates to peace talks

BEIRUT - Syria's main opposition body said on Wednesday it would be "unacceptable" for the United Nations to choose opposition delegates to the next round of peace talks in Geneva planned for this month. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-HNC (moved), moved at 7:11 a.m., 277 words)

Profits of doom: Mosul mechanics swamped as bombs shatter city

MOSUL - Business is booming for Mosul car repair shop owner Khaled Younes, a sign of the havoc wreaked on the Iraqi city that has become the focus for the international war on Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-CARREPAIR (PIX), moved at 5:11 a.m., by Michael Georgy, 681 words)

WORLD

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport hit by major computer outage

AMSTERDAM - A major computer malfunction crippled traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday causing the delay or cancellation of more than 100 flights at one of Europe's largest transportation hubs. (NETHERLANDS-AIRPORT/DELAYS (UPDATE 3), moved at 9:29 a.m., 228 words)

The Art of the Deal: Why Putin needs one more than Trump

MOSCOW - In his book, 'Art of the Deal,' Donald Trump said the best deals were ones where both sides got something they wanted. His credo, applied to a potential U.S.-Russia deal, flags an awkward truth for Vladimir Putin: He wants more from Trump than vice versa. (USA-TRUMP/PUTIN (moved), moved at 8:20 a.m., by Andrew Osborn, 1024 words)

Scandal-hit Fillon eclipsed by Macron, Le Pen in French presidency race - poll

PARIS - Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon would not even make the second round of this spring's election in France, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, cranking up the pressure on him as a scandal over his wife's work engulfed his campaign. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, RPT), moved at 6:54 a.m., by Andrew Callus, 536 words)

Moon clear front-runner after ex-U.N. chief ends S.Korea presidential bid

SEOUL - With former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon bowing out of South Korea's presidential race on Tuesday, Moon Jae-in, a human rights lawyer who has promised to shake up the system, is now the odds-on favourite to win. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/MOON (NEWSMAKER, PIX), moved at 7:25 a.m., by James Pearson and Ju-min Park, 564 words)

EU extends emergency border controls to tackle migration

BRUSSELS - European Union envoys agreed on Wednesday to extend emergency border controls inside the bloc's free-travel zone for another three months to mid-May, as immigration and security continued to dominate the political agenda. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU-BORDERS (moved), moved at 7:14 a.m., 201 words)

African leaders cautiously back strategy to quit global court

ADDIS ABABA - African leaders have backed a "strategy of collective withdrawal" from the International Criminal Court (ICC), but it came with unspecified reservations, an African Union official said on Wednesday after this week's African Union summit. (AFRICA-ICC/ (moved), moved at 6:14 a.m., by Aaron Maasho, 254 words)

Playtime and pasta-making ease psychological wounds inflicted by Nigeria's Boko Haram

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Puffing on the cannabis joints dangling from their mouths, a group of teenage boys hurl insults at a stream of pupils as they rush past them on their way to school. But the joints are empty, and the words are hollow. These young Nigerians are using role play to highlight the problem of drug abuse among youths in a camp for the displaced, who are turning to marijuana to numb the pain inflicted by Boko Haram. (NIGERIA-BOKOHARAM/HEALTH (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 4:00 a.m., by Kieran Guilbert, 1000 words)

Philippine ministry asks Duterte to clarify military's role in drug war

MANILA - The Philippine defence ministry on Wednesday asked President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police. (PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:03 a.m., by Karen Lema and Martin Petty, 613 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Houston's downtown revamped in time for Super Bowl

HOUSTON - When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, the oil city's sleepy downtown lacked the sizzle befitting the big game - and that prompted civic leaders to act. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/HOUSTON (PIX), moved at 7:00 a.m., by Liz Hampton, 751 words)

Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES - Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands. (ARGENTINA-RECORD/FLOATING (TV), moved at 6:20 a.m., 74 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Fed's message on portfolio trimming: prepare, don't fret

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Federal Reserve policymakers are putting markets on notice that the central bank's $4.5 trillion balance sheet is back on the agenda in an apparent effort to give investors time to prepare for changes rather than to signal that any action is imminent. (USA-FED/ (ANALYSIS), moved at 7:00 a.m., by Ann Saphir and Richard Leong, 717 words)

VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.55 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims

WASHINGTON - Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles to settle claims it fitted illegal emissions-cheating software to the cars, court documents showed. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 5:47 a.m., by David Shepardson, 801 words)

As oil recovers, U.S. firms descend on the Permian Basin in West Texas

ODESSA - In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel. (USA-OIL/PERMIAN (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC, REPEAT), moved at 7:00 a.m., by Ernest Scheyder, 1311 words)

Health insurer Anthem's profit, revenue beat estimates

Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business. (ANTHEM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:50 a.m., 400 words)