BREAKING

Obama to send 3,000 troops to tackle Ebola

WASHINGTON/GENEVA - The United States announced on Tuesday that it would send 3,000 troops to help tackle the Ebola outbreak as part of a ramped-up response including a major deployment in Liberia, the country where the epidemic is spiralling fastest out of control. The U.S. response to the crisis, to be formally unveiled later by President Barack Obama in Atlanta, includes plans to build 17 treatment centers, train thousands of healthcare workers and establish a military control center for coordination. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 790 words) See also: Liberia must wait weeks or months for new Ebola centers - WHO (HEALTH-EBOLA/SPREAD (UPDATE `1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:40 a.m., 150 words)

Al Qaeda groups urge warring militants in Iraq, Syria to unite

DOHA - Two al Qaeda branches urged warring militant factions in Iraq and Syria to stop fighting each other and unite against a U.S.-led alliance preparing to attack the ultra hard-line Islamic State armed group, according to a joint statement posted online. (IRAQ-CRISIS/QAEDA-FACTIONS, moved at 9:24 a.m., 80 words, will be led)

Islamic State shoots down Syrian war plane - monitor

BEIRUT - Islamic State fighters shot down a Syrian war plane using anti-aircraft guns on Tuesday, the first time the group has downed a military jet since declaring its cross-border caliphate in June, a group monitoring the civil war said. The plane came down outside Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa city, 250 miles northeast of Damascus, during air strikes on territory controlled by the group, a resident said. (SYRIA-CRISIS/WARPLANE (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:23 a.m., 120 words)

Suicide car bomber kills 3 foreign troops in Afghan capital

KABUL - A suicide car bomber killed three foreign troops and wounded 13 Afghan civilians in an attack on a convoy near the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, the NATO-led coalition said, one of the worst attacks on international forces in the Afghan capital in months. (AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 8:54 a.m., 600 words) See also: Afghan rivals said close to ending feud on how to share power (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:48 a.m., 400 words)

TOP STORIES

U.S. lawmakers move toward arming Syrian rebels, with conditions

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives will begin debating legislation on Tuesday to give President Barack Obama approval for arming and training rebels who oppose both Islamic State militants and Syria's government. (IRAQ-CRISIS/USA-CONGRESS (PIX), moved at 8:28 p.m., 400 words, will be updated during the day) See also: U.S. expands Iraq campaign with strike against Islamic State near Baghdad (IRAQ-CRISIS/USA-STRIKES, moved at 7:53 p.m., 60 words)

U.S. scouts for Sunni allies on the ground in Iraq

BAGHDAD/AMMAN - Unwilling to send U.S. troops back to Iraq, Washington is trying to persuade armed Sunni factions and tribal figures to fight Islamic State militants in an echo of the "Awakening" movement that drove al Qaeda from the country six years ago. The plan is far from easy, since many Sunnis regard the Awakening as a failure and a betrayal and see the Sunni Islamic State's sweep into predominantly Sunni northern and western Iraq as the lesser of two evils, despite its mass killings. (IRAQ-CRISIS/SUNNIS (INSIGHT, PIX), moved at 1 a.m., 1,500 words)

Mideast Christians urge Arabs lead fight against Islamic State

GENEVA - Middle East Christian leaders called on Muslim governments and religious authorities on Tuesday to condemn Islamic State for its assault on minority religious communities and to take the lead in efforts to destroy its power in Iraq and Syria. They told a news conference that the reaction so far from Arab countries had been "timid" to the militant group's killings and expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Christians in massacres against all religious and ethnic minorities. (IRAQ-CRISIS/CHRISTIANS (PIX), moved at 8:31 a.m., 519 words)

Wildfires rage in California drought, hundreds forced to flee

LOS ANGELES - Crews battled about a dozen major wildfires across California on Monday that have forced thousands of people to flee, damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings and charred thousands of acres of drought-stricken forest. This year's wildfire season, which typically runs from May to October, was on track to be the most destructive on record. (USA-CALIFORNIA/WILDFIRES (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 4:44 a.m., by Dan Whitcomb, 494 words)

NFL's Vikings reinstate Peterson after child abuse charge

-- Adrian Peterson, a marquee National Football League running back facing charges of child abuse for injuries he caused when disciplining his son, was reinstated by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. Peterson, who was the NFL's most valuable player in 2012, is accused of injuring his son last May by hitting him with a tree branch as punishment. If convicted, Peterson, 29, could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $10,000. (USA-NFL/PETERSON (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 678 words)

American imprisoned in North Korea led a lonely fantasy in Seoul

SEOUL - Matthew Miller, who was sentenced by a North Korean court to six years hard labor last week, lived a solitary lifestyle in South Korea as a quiet unemployed loner who once went by the British pseudonym and alter-ego "Preston Somerset," according to people who met the 25 year-old Californian native. (NORTHKOREA-USA/MILLER (PIX), moved, 600 words)

World hunger easing but 1 in 9 people undernourished

ROME - The number of hungry people in the world has fallen by more than 100 million in the past decade but 805 million people, or one in nine, still do not have enough to eat, three global food and agriculture agencies said on Tuesday. (FOOD-FAO/IFAD-WFP (UPDATE 1, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 587 words)

Ebola cases may be kept within tens of thousands - WHO

GENEVA - The unprecedented Ebola outbreak in West Africa requires a $1 billion response to keep its spread within the "tens of thousands" of cases, United Nations officials said on Tuesday. The virus has killed 2,461 people, half of the 4,985 infected by the virus, and the toll has doubled in the last month, World Health Organization Assistant Director General Bruce Aylward said. (HEALTH-EBOLA/UN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:01 a.m., 150 words)

Ahead of independence vote, Britain pledges state funding to Scotland

EDINBURGH - Britain promised to guarantee Scotland high levels of state funding, granting Scots greater control over healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to shore up support for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote on independence. With polls showing the decision on the fate of the United Kingdom is too close to call, welfare spending and the future of the revered National Health System have formed a central part of nationalist Alex Salmond's case for secession. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 8:10 a.m., 1,000 words)

FBI probes traffic stop that left Missouri teen in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is investigating allegations of excessive force by a Missouri police officer during a traffic stop that left a teenage motorist in critical condition, authorities said on Monday. The FBI said in a statement that it is investigating whether police officer Tim Runnels overstepped his authority and violated the civil rights of Bryce Masters when he pulled over the 17-year-old and used a stun gun on him on Sunday in Independence, Missouri, a Kansas City suburb. (USA-MISSOURI/FBI, moved at 10;)4 p.m., by Kevin Murphy, 300 words)

Ukraine parliament ratifies landmark agreement with EU

KIEV - Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday ratified a landmark agreement on political association and trade with the European Union, the rejection of which last November by then President Viktor Yanukovich led to his downfall. Under the ambitious agreement, Ukraine will continue to enjoy privileged access to the EU market until January 1, 2016, but, in a concession by Brussels, it will not have to cut duties on imports from the EU in return. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AGREEMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:32 a.m., 300 words)

+See also:

UKRAINE-CRISIS/STATUS, moved at 6:04 a.m., 30 words, will be led and UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA, moved at 8:26 a.m., 40 words

WASHINGTON

U.S. auto regulators played key role in GM recalls, report says

WASHINGTON - Federal auto safety regulators played a significant role in General Motors Co's failure to promptly report and recall cars with defective parts that led to at least 19 deaths, a congressional report said on Tuesday. The report, made public ahead of a separate hearing on Tuesday, said officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration repeatedly failed to identify the potential problems with the faulty ignition switches and could have acted more quickly to catch the problem. (GM-RECALL/NHTSA, moved at 8:45 a.m., 250 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Amtrak service disrupted between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia

WASHINGTON - Downed wires and debris on the tracks resulted in the suspension of Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The problem began overnight when a Norfolk Southern Corp freight train came into contact with a pole supporting the overhead wire system, said Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz. Engineers were working to fix the problem as quickly as possible, he said, but there was no time estimate on when service would be restored. Amtrak service is operating between Philadelphia, New York and Boston, although passengers may see some delays, Schulz said. (USA-TRAIN/AMTRAK (PIX), moved at 8:45 a.m., 70 words)

Montana 'BASE jumper' falls to death in Glacier National Park

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana hiker reported as missing after he set out alone to perform a BASE jump in Glacier National Park over the weekend has been found dead below the summit of Mount Siyeh, authorities said on Monday. Authorities identified the man as 22-year-old Beau Weiher of Missoula. An outcropping of skydiving, BASE jump participants don parachutes and dive from fixed objects, such as cliffs and skyscrapers. The National Park Service has banned the practice. (USA-ACCIDENT/MONTANA, moved at 8:56 p.m., 300 words)

Miami Bat Squad tracks rare species to golf course roost

MIAMI - Shortly after dusk, three researchers squat on the lawn of a vacant, million-dollar home in a posh Miami suburb, pointing ultrasonic microphones at the darkened mansion. They're part of the Miami Bat Squad, listening to track down the home of the rare Florida bonneted bat - a critically endangered species that has turned up at a nearby golf course. (USA-FLORIDA/BATS (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 479 words)

Fatal police shooting in Utah fuels racial controversy

-- A private autopsy has found a 22-year-old black man shot dead by police in Utah was fired at from behind six times, said a lawyer for the man's family. Authorities say the man was shot dead when he lunged at officers with a sword. The fatal shooting of Darrien Hunt in Saratoga Springs last Wednesday has raised tensions in the mostly white, fast-growing community 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. (USA-SHOOTING/UTAH, moved at 1:22 a.m., 230 words)

Top Arizona Republican official resigns after forced sterilization remarks

PHOENIX - A top Arizona Republican Party official and former lawmaker who championed a strict immigration law that sparked a national debate in 2010 has resigned after saying women on Medicaid should be required to use birth control or be sterilized. Former state Senate President Russell Pearce stepped down as the party's first vice-chairman late on Sunday following a firestorm of criticism leveled against him by both Republicans and Democrats. (USA-ARIZONA/POLITICS, moved at 12:56 a.m., 300 words)

Conservationists demand halt to killing of Yellowstone bison

-- Wildlife conservationists petitioned the Obama administration on Monday to halt the practice of killing bison from Yellowstone National Park, sometimes by the hundreds, to prevent the spread of disease to cattle that graze on neighboring land in Montana. (USA-BISON/YELLOWSTONE, moved at 10:16 p.m., 300 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Robin Thicke says was high during 'Blurred Lines' breakout year

LOS ANGELES - R&B singer Robin Thicke said he was high on painkillers and alcohol in 2013 when "Blurred Lines" became a hit, and he exaggerated his contribution to writing the song, according to court papers filed on Monday. (MUSIC-ROBINTHICKE/MARVINGAYE (PIX), moved at 7:08 a.m., 350 words)

Pioneering L.A. chef Roy Choi on improving food in inner cities

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles chef Roy Choi sparked a nationwide food movement with his Kogi BBQ food trucks that peddle short rib tacos, kimchi quesadillas and other Korean/Mexican mash-ups and turned Americans' view of the "roach coach" on its head. Choi, 44, spent his youth wandering and eating his way through L.A.'s ethnic neighborhoods. (FOOD-CHEF/CHOI (PIX), moved at 5 a.m., 500 words)

Rare blue diamond sale disappoints

-- London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd sold a rare blue diamond found at its mine in South Africa for $27.6 million, falling short of the price some analysts had expected it to fetch. The company recovered the 122.52-carat diamond in June from its Cullinan mine, a site with a long and illustrious history of producing high-value stones. (PETRA DIAMONDS-BLUEDIAMOND/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:19 a.m., 300 words)

Flowers, pattern-mixing, sportswear triumph at London Fashion Week

LONDON - Designers took inspiration from nature, sportswear and eclectic pattern mixes for their London Fashion Week collections, offering an array of glamorous gowns and sleek casual wear heavy with hand-crafted details. (BRITAIN-FASHION/TRENDS (TV, PIX), moved at 7:55 a.m., 500 words)

Israeli artist depicts pain of rootless Jews in Berlin exhibition

BERLIN - Moshe Gershuni's expressive, historically loaded art, which places symbols of the Holocaust in a religious setting and seeks to polarize opinion about current Israeli society, seems unlikely to reward the casual viewer. His new exhibition in Berlin titled "No Father No Mother," is the first solo show by an Israeli artist to be opened at the city's premier location for modern art. (ART-GERMANY/ (PIX), moved at 7:47 a.m., 440 words)

Venezuela airline crisis makes travelers ever more inventive

CARACAS - Buses across jungle borders, boats through Caribbean waters and private flights from small airfields have become a new norm for departing Venezuela as a multi-billion dollar pay dispute turns the country into something of a 'no-fly' zone. Major international airlines have slashed seat availability by half since last year, pulling many routes entirely in a spat with Venezuela's socialist government about the repatriation of $3.6 billion in ticket revenue. (VENEZUELA-FLIGHTS/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 700 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Switzerland takes on its top drug makers in price fight

ZURICH - Switzerland, home to the world's two biggest drug makers, might be expected to give them an easy ride. But Roche and Novartis are finding no immunity in their home market from a European-wide price squeeze. Governments and healthcare authorities around the world are questioning whether they are getting the best value for money as they struggle to find space in their budgets to care for an ever older and sicker population. Their demands that medicine prices be cut is a growing challenge for drug makers. (SWISS-MEDICINE/PRICES, moved at 5:46 a.m., 1.200 words)

AstraZeneca gets up to $500 million from Lilly for Alzheimer's drug

LONDON - AstraZeneca has signed a partnership deal with U.S. rival Eli Lilly that could earn the British company up to $500 million if a promising - but risky - experimental Alzheimer's drug proves successful. (ASTRAZENECA-ELI LILLY/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 3:16 a.m., 300 words)

Indonesian lawmakers approve Southeast Asia smog-fighting pact

JAKARTA - Indonesian lawmakers have approved a pact for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to tackle smog pollution, becoming the grouping's final member to sign up to the regional co-operation effort. Indonesia has failed in previous attempts to stop the smog that results from annual slash-and-burn forest clearances which cause heavy smoke and pollution levels to rise across the region. (INDONESIA-HAZE/ASEAN, moved at 5:26 a.m., 350 words)

CONSUMER TECH

European privacy watchdogs to push for global "right to be forgotten"

BRUSSELS - Europe's privacy watchdogs want to force Google and other search engines to scrub results globally when people ask for outdated information about them to be taken down. Privacy regulators from Europe's 28 member states gathered in Brussels on Tuesday for a two-day meeting to agree on a set of guidelines to deal with complaints from citizens whose removal requests have not been granted by search engine companies, including Google and Microsoft's Bing. (GOOGLE-EU/PRIVACY, expect by 11 a.m., 400 words)

WORLD

Russia says latest U.S. sanctions over Ukraine have no logic

MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there is no logic in the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Russia and Washington's intensified trade restrictions will not change Moscow's stance on de-escalating the situation in eastern Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-USA (PIX), moved at 3:39 a.m., 50 words)

+See also:

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAZPROM-ROMANIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:04 a.m., 300 words and UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 1,CORRECTED), moved at 5:04 a.m., 250 words

Iraq parliament rejects defense, interior minister nominees

BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament failed to approve Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's candidates for the sensitive posts of defense and interior ministers in a vote on Tuesday, according to state television. The men - Riad al-Ghareeb nominated for the post of interior minister and Jaber al-Jaberi as defense minister - did not win the needed majority vote, it said. (IRAQ-CRISIS/PARLIAMENT (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:01 a.m., 240 words)

Chief rabbi says French society indifferent to anti-Semitism

PARIS - France's government has reacted strongly to a rising tide of anti-Semitic acts this year but French society seems indifferent to the threat they present, the country's newly elected chief rabbi said on Tuesday. (FRANCE-ANTISEMITISM/RABBI (PIX), moved at 8:09 a.m., 300 words)

Police boss at center of British child sex scandal quits

LONDON - The elected official in charge of policing in the northern English town of Rotherham quit on Tuesday after weeks of resisting political pressure to stand down over a scandal involving the sexual exploitation of as many as 1,400 children. (BRITAIN-ABUSE/POLICE (UPDATE 1), moved at 5:59 a.m., 350 words)

India says to defend China border after standoff ahead of Xi visit

NEW DELHI - India said on Tuesday it would firmly defend its 2,200-mile-long border with China after domestic media reported a new face-off on the disputed frontier, just days ahead of a visit by President Xi Jinping. (INDIA-CHINA/BORDER (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 4:52 a.m., 300 words)

Yemen clashes between Shi'ite rebels and tribesmen kill 22

(YEMEN-INSURGENCY/, moved at 6:20 a.m., 250 words)

Nigeria sentences 12 soldiers to death for mutiny in northeast

(NIGERIA-MUTINY/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 4:48 a.m., 250 words)

China's envoy to Britain slams "hypocritical" last governor of Hong Kong

(CHINA-BRITAIN, moved at 5:35 a.m., 250 words)

China scholar shackled, refused warm clothes ahead of trial - lawyer

(CHINA-XINJIANG/, moved at 5:26 a.m., 300 words)

Vietnam urged to tackle "alarming" rate of police abuse

(VIETNAM-POLICE/, moved at 4:57 a.m., 300 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Weak gasoline, food prices dampen U.S. producer inflation

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices were flat in August, pointing to muted inflation pressures that should see the Federal Reserve in no hurry to raise interest rates. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its producer price index for final demand was unchanged as gasoline and food costs fell. Producer prices had edged up 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent increase last month. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:05 a.m., 200 words)

UPS to hire up to 95,000 seasonal employees for holiday season

-- United Parcel Service, the world's largest courier company, said it would hire 90,000 to 95,000 seasonal employees ahead of an expected surge in package deliveries through the holiday shopping season. The company said it was adding thousands of new or leased delivery vehicles, trailers, aircraft and portable loading aids for the period, which runs from October and through January. (UNITED PARCEL-EMPLOYMENT/, moved at 8:48 a.m., 30 words)

Washington Prime to buy Glimcher Realty in deal valued at $4.3 billion

-- Washington Prime Group, a retail real estate investment trust, said it would buy Glimcher Realty Trust in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4.3 billion, including debt. Washington Prime's said its offer was valued at $14.20 per share, representing a premium of 34 percent to Glimcher's Monday's close. (GLIMCHER RLTY-OFFER/, moved at 8:45 a.m., 50 words)

GM's Opel to cut Russia production as slowdown bites

BERLIN - Opel Group, the European arm of General Motors, is cutting production and shedding around 500 jobs in Russia, hit by the weak Russian rouble and a plunge in local demand due to a slowing economy and Western sanctions. Opel said on Tuesday it would cut production at its plant in St. Petersburg where it builds the Opel Astra and Chevrolet Cruze compact models, to one shift per day from two. (GM-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 8:58 a.m., 300 words)

German judge set to rule on Uber injunction appeal on Tuesday

FRANKFURT - The Frankfurt judge who issued an injunction against online taxi service Uber from operating a novel car-sharing service in Germany appeared ready to rebuff an appeal on Tuesday by the firm, which has argued it should not be subject to taxi rules. (UBER-GERMANY/, moved at 5:58 a.m., 230 words, will be updated with ruling)

As U.S. farm cycle turns, tractor makers may suffer longer than farmers

CHICAGO - Farm equipment makers insist the sales slump they face this year because of lower crop prices and farm incomes will be short-lived. Yet there are signs the downturn may last longer than tractor and harvester makers, including Deere & Co, are letting on and the pain could persist long after corn, soybean and wheat prices rebound. (USA-FARMING/EQUIPMENT-SALES (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by James B. Kelleher, 922 words)

CFTC cites whistleblower privilege in lawsuit over Peregrine fraud

WASHINGTON - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asserted a whistleblower protection privilege as it fights a bid by U.S. Bank to get documents that might show what the commission knew about wrongdoing at defunct brokerage Peregrine Financial. (USA-EMPLOYMENT/PEREGRINE, moved, 300 words)

New global plans unveiled to crack down on corporate tax avoidance

LONDON - Plans for a major rewriting of international tax rules unveiled on Tuesday could eliminate structures that have allowed companies like Google Inc and Amazon.com to shave billions of dollars off their tax bills. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development announced a series of measures that, if implemented by members, could stop companies from employing many commonly-used practices to shift profits into tax havens. (OECD-TAX/, moved at 8 a.m., 400 words)

China seeks cleaner coal imports, some Australian miners hit

SHANGHAI - China will ban the import and local sale of coal with high ash and sulphur content starting from 2015 in a bid to tackle air pollution, with tough requirements in major coastal cities set to hit Australian miners. (CHINA-COAL/IMPORTS (UPDATE 4), moved at 3:57 a.m., 300 words)

