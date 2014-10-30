REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY OCT 30
TOP STORIES
Trade, defense spending push U.S. third-quarter growth to
3.5 percent
WASHINGTON - A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defense
spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, but
other details of Thursday's report hinted at some loss of
momentum in activity. Gross domestic product grew at a 3.5
percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said, beating
economists' expectations for a 3.0 percent pace. Despite
slowing from the fourth quarter's brisk 4.6 percent pace, it was
the fourth quarter out of five that the economy has expanded at
or above a 3.5 percent clip. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS),
moving shortly, 600 words, will be updated) See also: U.S.
jobless claims rise, but underlying labor market trends firming
(USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:31 a.m., 250
words)
Biggest oil price forecast cut since financial crisis -
Reuters poll
-- Consumers can expect at least another two years of low
oil prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, recording its
biggest downgrade to forecasts since the global economic crisis.
Oil prices have dropped by a quarter since June, taking
benchmark North Sea Brent crude down to around $87 a barrel as
overproduction and lackluster demand have filled stockpiles
around the world. A massive increase in high quality oil
production from North American shale has swamped demand at a
time of sluggish economic growth. Analysts say the glut could
last for years. (OIL-PRICES/ (POLL, GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m.,
636 words)
Apple's Tim Cook says "proud to be gay"
-- Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook publicly came out as
gay in an article he wrote in Bloomberg Businessweek, saying he
wanted to support others who find it difficult to reveal their
sexual orientation. "So let me be clear: I'm proud to be gay,
and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given
me," Cook said in the article. "I don't consider myself an
activist, but I realize how much I've benefited from the
sacrifice of others," he said. (APPLE-CEO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved at 8:26 a.m., 313 words)
TOP STORIES
School projects onboard exploded Virginia rocket destroyed
SAN FRANCISCO - Over a dozen school projects were onboard
the U.S. supply rocket that exploded shortly after liftoff from
a Virginia launch pad, but a group of California students will
have another shot at getting their project - containing live
worms - into space. The project, developed by students at the
Urban Promise Academy middle school in Oakland, would have sent
the worms to the International Space Station to study the
effects of space on composting, Oakland School District
spokesman Troy Flint said on Wednesday. (SPACE-ORBITAL/EDUCATION
(PIX), moved at 4:10 a.m., 307 words)
Maine nurse fights Ebola quarantine, says will not be
bullied
WASHINGTON - Saying she will not be bullied by politicians,
a Maine nurse is giving the state an ultimatum: Lift her Ebola
quarantine by Thursday or she will disregard the restrictions
and go to court. The saga of nurse Kaci Hickox illustrates how
U.S. states are struggling to protect against the virus without
resorting to overzealous and useless precautions or violating
civil rights. Hickox, 33, tested negative for Ebola after
returning from treating patients in West Africa. She previously
blasted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after she was taken
from Newark's airport and put in quarantine in a tent before
being driven to Maine to spend the rest of her 21-day quarantine
at her home. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved at 9:15 p.m., 1,153 words)
In U.S. Ebola fight, no two quarantines are quite the same
NEW YORK - In the U.S. battle against Ebola, quarantine
rules depend on your zip code. For some it may feel like
imprisonment or house arrest. For others it may be more like a
stay-cation, albeit one with a scary and stressful edge. If
they are lucky, the quarantined may get assigned a case worker
who can play the role of a personal concierge by buying
groceries and running errands. Some authorities are allowing
visitors, or even giving those in quarantine permission to take
trips outside to walk the dog or take a jog.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-QUARANTINES (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 1,100
words)
+See also:
HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-MILITARY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Iraqi Kurdish forces enter Syria to fight Islamic State
SURUC, Turkey/BEIRUT - A first group of Iraqi Kurdish
peshmerga fighters entered the besieged Syrian town of Kobani on
Thursday to help push back Islamic State militants who have
defied U.S. air strikes and threatened to massacre its Kurdish
defenders. Kobani, on the border with Turkey, has been encircled
by the Sunni Muslim insurgents for more than 40 days. Weeks of
U.S.-led air strikes have failed to break their stranglehold,
and Kurds are hoping the arrival of the peshmerga will turn the
tide. (MIDEAST-CRISIS (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at
8:03 a.m., 800 words, will be updated)
150 Iraqi tribesmen opposed to Islamic State found in mass
grave
BAGHDAD - The bodies of 150 members of an Iraqi Sunni tribe
which fought Islamic State have been found in a mass grave,
security officials said on Thursday. Islamic State militants
took the men from their villages to the city of Ramadi and
killed them on Wednesday night and buried them, an official in a
police operations centre and another security official told
Reuters. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-GRAVE (PIX), m0oved at 8 a.m., 60
words, will be led)
+See also:
MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GERMANY, moved at 8:02 a.m., 300 words
and MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA, moved at 7:42 a.m., 30 words
Seven Ukrainian soldiers killed in past 24 hours despite
ceasefire - military
KIEV - Seven Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the past
24 hours in the east of the country despite a ceasefire with
separatists, a military spokesman said on Thursday. "They were
killed in different places by shelling and one was killed in an
ambush," spokesman Andriy Lysenko said. Eleven others had been
wounded in various incidents. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CASUALTIES (PIX),
moved at 7:19 a.m., 70 words, will be led) See also: Putin's
spokesman casts doubt on Crimea report, says never heard of
source (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA-REPORT (PIX), moved at 7:10 a.m.,
30 words, will be led)
WASHINGTON
Advocates worry Obama may scale back or delay immigration
action
WASHINGTON - Immigration activists close to the White House
worry that President Barack Obama could delay or scale back
executive actions on immigration that he has promised to take
before the year ends. Advocates have pressed the Obama
administration to provide relief from the threat of deportation
to more than 5 million undocumented immigrants but fear, after
some were briefed by administration officials, that the plan
could be reduced to 3 million or fewer, a significant drop.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/OBAMA (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 600 words)
STATE POLITICS
Crist poised to upset Scott in Florida race for governor
-poll
TALLAHASSEE - A statewide poll showed former Governor
Charlie Crist with a large edge among independent voters on
Thursday, giving him a narrow lead over incumbent Republican
Governor Rick Scott in the final week of their see-saw campaign
for the nation's largest swing state. The Quinnipiac University
poll showed Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat, with 43 percent
of the vote, and Scott with 40 percent, though the race was
statistically still a tie as the lead was within the survey's
margin of error. (USA-FLORIDA/ELECTION, expect by 11 a.m., 350
words)
Five black women seek state offices in Georgia, showing
shift
ATLANTA - Five black women are on the November ballot for
statewide offices in Georgia, a record in a state that just 11
years ago featured a Confederate battle emblem on its flag. The
candidates, all Democrats, have come to be known as the "Georgia
Five." Political commentators say that while only one of them
has a real shot at cracking the Republican stronghold on
statewide offices in Georgia, their nominations signal a shift
in where the state's politics are headed.
(USA-ELECTIONS/GEORGIA, moved at 1 a.m., 711 words)
FEATURES
Bad bets take a big toll on the Super Bowl's host city
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Welcome to the sports-crazy home of
February's Super Bowl. Over the last decade or so, this city of
230,000 on Phoenix's northwest border, has reinvented itself
from farm town to sports Mecca. It has built the dome stadium
where the National Football League's Arizona Cardinals play, the
National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes arena, and the new
baseball facility where the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago
White Sox appear every spring for their pre-season training. But
Glendale's love of sports has come at a cost: red ink and jobs
lost. All told, said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, the town's
sports fetish has produced "a house of cards."
(USA-SUPERBOWL/GLENDALE (PIX, GRAPHIC, INSIGHT), expect by 3
p.m., 1,300 words)
Hong Kong's loud American defies pro-Beijing "smear
campaign"
HONG KONG - China has often accused "foreign forces" of
trying to destabilise free-wheeling Hong Kong during the current
pro-democracy protests, with a garrulous expat American emerging
as a key target of attack. Mark Simon, the right-hand man of
pro-democracy newspaper magnate Jimmy Lai, has moved his family
out of Hong Kong for safety and has been pressed to deny that he
is a U.S. spy. But, in interviews with Reuters, Simon insists he
will not let a "relentless smear campaign" force him out of his
home in the Asian financial hub and he still has plenty of
stomach for the fight. Large, loud and avowedly Republican, the
50-year-old has been portrayed across pro-Beijing media as a CIA
agent - a charge also thrown at student protest leader Joshua
Wong and an independent academic pollster, Robert Chung.
(HONGKONG-CHINA/AMERICAN (PIX), moved at 7:35 a.m., 730 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
San Francisco Giants fans take to streets after World Series
win
SAN FRANCISCO - Fans of the San Francisco Giants took to the
streets to celebrate on Wednesday night after their team won the
baseball World Series, topping the Kansas City Royals, but the
festivities were marred by raucous fans and fires. Hundreds,
many clad in the team's orange and black, flooded Valencia
Street in San Francisco's Mission District after the final out
in the seventh game of the baseball championship. Some perched
themselves on bus stops, while others set off fireworks, hugged,
high-fived and cheered with beer and champagne in the middle of
the street. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/CELEBRATION (PIX, TV), moved
at 8:28 a.m., 321 words)
Hawaii lava crosses residential property, threatens more
homes
PAHOA, Hawaii - A slow-moving river of molten lava from an
erupting volcano crept over residential and farm property on
Hawaii's Big Island on Wednesday after incinerating an
outbuilding as it threatened dozens of homes at the edge of a
former plantation town. (USA-LAVA/HAWAII (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV),
moved at 5:12 a.m., by Karin Stanton 530 words)
North Carolina man arrested in courthouse shooting that
wounded two
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Police in Nash County, North Carolina,
have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting on
Tuesday that left two men in critical condition. The man they
originally thought was the shooter was cleared after
questioning. (USA-NORTH CAROLINA/SHOOTING, expect by 11 a.m.,
200 words)
City of Stockton, California, in spotlight as may exit
bankruptcy
-- The gaze of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal market turns
to Sacramento on Thursday to see if the Californian city of
Stockton is ready to exit bankruptcy after more than two years.
Decision most likely to come during the afternoon.
(USA-BANKRUPTCY/STOCKTON, expect after 3 p.m., 300 words)
Ridesharing company Uber gains ground in Las Vegas courtroom
LAS VEGAS - The ridesharing company Uber gained ground in
Las Vegas Wednesday when a District Court judge ruled against a
restraining order that would have temporarily prohibited it from
operating in Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal
reported. (USA-NEVADA/RIDESHARING, moved at 11:58 p.m., 325
words)
Private jet plane crashes near military base in California
LOS ANGELES - A small jet plane owned by a private company
crashed on its approach to landing at a military base in
Southern California on Wednesday, killing the pilot, officials
said. (USA-CRASH/JET (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:02 a.m., 192 words)
Five members of Utah family likely died of poisoning - media
-- Police believe two parents and three children found dead
inside their Utah home weeks ago likely died of poisoning, local
media reported on Wednesday. The five people, including children
between the ages of 11 and 14, were found on Sept. 27 at their
home in Springville, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.
(USA-DEATHS/UTAH, moved at 10:12 p.m., 250 words)
Private jet plane crashes near military base in California
LOS ANGELES - A small jet plane owned by a private company
crashed on its approach to landing at a military base in
Southern California on Wednesday, killing the pilot, officials
said. The Hawker Hunter aircraft went down in a strawberry field
near Naval Base Ventura County, some 60 miles (97 km) west of
Los Angeles, said Bill Nash, a spokesman for the county fire
department. (USA-CRASH/JET (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:02 p.m., 240
words)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Rap's Suge Knight, comedian Katt Williams arrested in
robbery case
LOS ANGELES - Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight and
comedian Katt Williams were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion
of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly
Hills last month They are accused of stealing the camera of a
female celebrity photographer on Sept. 5 outside of a studio in
Beverly Hills. (PEOPLE-SUGEKNIGHT/KATTWILLIAMS (PIX, TV), moved
at 8 p.m., 300 words)
Undercover French politicians sample "real life" for TV show
PARIS - Eight French politicians will disguise themselves as
citizens struggling with real-world problems in a TV show aimed
at narrowing the gap between France's often remote political
elite and the public they are elected to serve. But "Mr and Mrs
Everyone," due to premiere in a few weeks on the private D8
network, has provoked charges of being a gimmick debasing the
decorum of public office at a time when a stagnant French
economy and high unemployment has already led to public
confidence in politicians hitting lows. (FRANCE-POLITICS, PIX,
TV), moved at 7:49 a.m., 400 words)
Polish prosecutors question Polanski over U.S. extradition
request
KRAKOW - Polish prosecutors said on Thursday they had
interviewed filmmaker Roman Polanski in connection with a U.S.
extradition request over a 1977 sex crime conviction, but
decided not to detain him, the Polish state news agency
reported. Polanski presented himself at the district
prosecutor's office in the southern Polish city of Krakow where
he was questioned over the request. (POLANSKI-POLAND/PROSECUTORS
(PIX), moved, 300 words)
Scotland's "Young Fathers" are surprise Mercury Prize
winners
LONDON - Little-known Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers
beat the bookies to take home the 2014 Barclaycard Mercury Prize
for best album with their debut release "Dead." The band itself
was ambivalent about the importance of the award and the $32,270
that comes with it. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/MERCURY, moved at 8:17 a.m.,
240 words)
A Minute With: Egyptian actor Amr Waked on making movies at
home and abroad
(FILM-EGYPT/WAKED, moved at 7:23 a.m., 400 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Thirty percent of world's food wasted, new online platform
seeks savings
ROME - Enough food to feed 2 billion people is wasted every
year, leading U.N. agencies to create a new interactive platform
to try to reduce the losses, which could easily feed the world's
800 million hungry. The Global Community of Practice of Food
Loss Reduction web portal, launched last week, allows users to
get information about ways of reducing waste. (FOOD-WASTE/UN
(FOUNDATION), moved at 7:52 a.m., 300 words)
WORLD
Security forces fire on protesters near Burkina presidential
palace
OUAGADOUGOU - Security forces protecting the area near
Burkina Faso's presidential palace fired live rounds and tear
gas as crowds approached, diplomatic and security sources told
Reuters on Thursday. Crowds marched towards the presidential
palace in the Ouaga 2000 neighborhood of Ouagadougou after
earlier storming the parliament building and state television,
the sources said. (BURKINA-POLITICS/PALACE (PIX), moved at 7:38
a.m., 150 words, will be led)
Nigeria kidnappers free German Julius Berger staff - company
LAGOS - Nigerian gunmen have freed a German citizen working
for construction firm Julius Berger less than a week after they
kidnapped him and killed another German citizen in a raid on
their vehicles, the company said on Thursday.
(NIGERIA-KIDNAPPING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:03 a.m., 220 words)
Iran says foiled bid to sabotage nuclear heavy-water tanks
ANKARA - Iran has thwarted an attempt to sabotage tanks used
for transporting heavy water, a key component in nuclear
reactors, and blames a "foreign country" for the incident, a
senior official was quoted by local media as saying. Asghar
Zarean, deputy chief in charge of nuclear protection and
security at Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, was quoted by the
Tehran newspaper Arman as saying the bid to disable heavy-water
tanks occurred two weeks ago. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/SABOTAGE, moved, 250
words)
Israeli police kill Palestinian suspected of shooting
far-right activist
JERUSALEM - Israeli police on Thursday shot dead a
32-year-old Palestinian man suspected of having tried hours
earlier to kill a far-right Jewish activist, leading to fierce
clashes on the streets of East Jerusalem and fears of a new
Palestinian uprising. (MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL-SHOOTING
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 300 words)
Toronto schools reject tie-up with China's Confucius
Institute
TORONTO - Canada's largest school district ended a planned
partnership with China's government-funded Confucius Institute
on Wednesday, a move likely to irritate Beijing just days before
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is expected to visit.
(CANADA-CHINA/CONFUCIUS (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, 300 words)
Sweden recognizes Palestinian state, hopes to revive peace
process
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government officially recognised the
state of Palestine on Thursday, becoming the first major
European country to do so, drawing praise from Palestine's
President and criticism from Israel.
(SWEDEN-PALESTINIANS/REGOGNITION (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:05 a.m.,
300 words)
Ex-Libyan rebel leader allowed to sue Britain over torture
claim
LONDON - A former Libyan Islamist commander won the legal
right to sue Britain for damages over the years of torture he
says he suffered at the hands of Muammar Gaddafi's henchmen
after being illegally handed to Libya by British and U.S. spies.
The ruling on Thursday by the Court of Appeal in London could
open the way for litigation against the British government in
similar torture or rendition cases. (BRITAIN-LIBYA/TORTURE,
moved at 7:41 a.m., 300 words)
Hong Kong protests a 'national security issue' for China
(HONGKONG-CHINA/BROTHER (PIX), moved at 7:33 a.m., 300
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Kellogg's sales sink again as consumers shun cereal
-- Kellogg Co posted its sixth straight quarter of weaker
net sales in its U.S. cereal business as demand for products
such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies wane in its biggest
market. The company also said sales in its U.S. snack business
dropped by the most in seven quarters, highlighting how
processed food makers such as Kellogg, ConAgra and General Mills
are struggling to compete against healthier foods and cheaper
private-label brands. (KELLOGG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at
9:08 a.m., 280 words)
Time Warner Cable loses more video customers in latest
quarter
NEW YORK - Time Warner Cable Inc, the No. 2 U.S. cable TV
operator, lost more video subscribers than analysts had expected
in the third quarter as more customers opt for internet
streaming services offered by companies such as Netflix Inc.
(TIM WRN CAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 7:58 a.m.,
250 words)
Shell outpaces peers with profit growth, keeps spending
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell has outpaced peers with a
forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit and said it would
spend heavily next year on key projects, even as oil majors
prepare to weather the full impact of a sharp drop in oil
prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved at 9:05 a.m.,
300 words)
New York Times profit beats estimates on strong digital
growth
NEW YORK - Newspaper publisher New York Times reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, as a 17 percent
rise in digital subscription sales offset a decline in print
advertising revenue. (NEW YORK TIMES-RESULTS/, moved at 9 a.m.,
60 words, will be led)
Barclays sets aside $800 million for FX fines as profits
rise
LONDON - Barclays Plc set aside $800 million in the third
quarter to cover potential fines for rigging currency markets,
taking the shine off a rise in profits as its retail business
performed well and costs were cut. The British bank on Thursday
joined other big rivals in signaling that a settlement over
alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market is near with regulators in both the United Kingdom and
the United States. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 8:04
a.m., 300 words)
ConocoPhillips quarterly profit up on Nigeria asset sale
-- ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company,
reported higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, lifted by the
sale of its Nigerian business. Over the last several years,
Conoco has shed lower-margin assets, directing more capital to
projects like shale drilling in the United States that offer
higher returns and higher production growth.
(CONOCOPHILLIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:03 a.m., 230
words)
Cipla asks India to revoke Novartis patents on respiratory
drug
MUMBAI - Generic drug maker Cipla said on Thursday it has
asked the Indian government to revoke five patents held by Swiss
firm Novartis AG on respiratory drug Onbrez and has
launched a cheaper copy to boost access in the local market.
(CIPLA-NOVARTIS/PATENT (UPDATE 1), moved sat 8:56 a.m., 300
words)
Bombardier 3rd-qtr profit tops estimates as plane deliveries
jump
(BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 8:54 a.m., 300
words)
MasterCard profit jumps 15.5 percent as card usage rises
(MASTERCARD-RESULTS/, moved at 8:09 a.m., 40 words)
Thomson Reuters posts revenue rise on legal, tax &
accounting sales
(THOMSON REUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:45 a.m.,
250 words)
Coal miner Alpha Natural posts bigger loss
(ALPHA NTRL RESC-RESULTS/, moved at 7:01 a.m., 240 words)
Elizabeth Arden posts third straight quarterly loss
(ELIZABETH ARDEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Mortgage servicer Ocwen posts loss due to legal costs
(OCWEN FINANCIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 130 words)
Invesco's third-quarter profit rises 12.2 percent
(INVESCO-RESULTS, moved at 7:36 a.m., 60 words)
