BREAKING
Pyschologist says Senate report on CIA interrogation makes false charges
false charges
WASHINGTON - One of the two psychologists who devised the
CIA's harsh Bush-era interrogation program for foreign terrorism
suspects said on Wednesday that a scathing Senate report on
their methods "took things out of context" and made a number of
false accusations. (USA-CIA/TORTURE-PSYCHOLOGIST (URGENT), moved
at 4:26 p.m., 172 words)
+See also:
U.S. hands al Qaeda suspect named in Senate report into Afghan custody
Afghan custody (USA-CIA/TORTURE-DETAINEE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved at 12:53 p.m., 300 words)
White House issues veto threat for charity tax break bill
WASHINGTON - The White House on Wednesday issued a formal
veto threat for a U.S. House of Representatives bill that would
make certain tax breaks for charitable donations permanent,
saying the bill would add $500 billion or more to deficits over
the next decade. (USA-TAXBREAKS/CHARITIES, moved at 12:54 p.m.,
70 words)
Instagram crosses 300 million users, edges past Twitter
Facebook Inc's photo-sharing service Instagram said it had
more than 300 million users sharing over 70 million photos and
videos each day. Microblogging service Twitter has 284 million
active users. Four-year-old Instagram crossed 200 million users
in March. (FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM/USERS, moved at 12:11 p.m., 50
words)
TOP STORIES
Shutdown-wary House Republicans likely to OK funding bill
WASHINGTON - Republicans in the House of Representatives on
Wednesday fell in line behind a $1.1 trillion bill that would
remove the threat of an imminent government shutdown while
setting up new fights for early next year over President Barack
Obama's immigration reforms. House Speaker John Boehner heard
little opposition to the massive spending bill that was
negotiated with congressional Democrats. Without fast action by
Congress, federal agencies would run out of money at midnight on
Thursday. (USA-CONGRESS/BUDGET (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:41
p.m., 446 words)
+See also:
Pot backers oppose U.S. spending bill banning legal marijuana in DC
marijuana in DC (USA-DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA/MARIJUANA, moved at
12:08 p.m., 300 words)
U.S. chokehold protesters 'die-in', issue demands in NY
BERKELEY, Calif./NEW YORK - Students at medical schools
around the United States planned "die-ins" to protest the
chokehold death by police of an unarmed black man and New York
activists demanded the city take action after a grand jury
declined to indict the officer involved. In New York, a group
calling itself the NY Justice League asked local officials to
fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo over Garner's death. They also
urged the state to name a special prosecutor to investigate the
Garner case and called for clearer laws regarding police use of
lethal force. (USA-NEW YORK/CHOKEHOLD (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved
at 12:32 p.m., 400 words)
+See also:
Chicago proposes chokehold ban in wake of U.S. protests
(USA-CHICAGO/CHOKEHOLD, moved at 12:18 p.m., 300 words)
Pope urges global war on human trafficking, appeals to consumers
consumers
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for a global mobilization
to combat human trafficking and slavery, appealing to consumers
to shun goods that may have been produced by exploited workers.
(POPE-TRAFFICKING/ (PIX, TV), moved, 378 words)
Four killed in Nigeria's Kano in double suicide bomb attack
KANO, Nigeria - Four people were killed when two female
suicide bombers attacked the Kantin Kwari textile market in
Nigeria's second city Kano on Wednesday, a police commissioner
said, less than two weeks after militants attacked its main
mosque. Seven others were injured, some of them traders, added
the commissioner, Adenerele Shinabad. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/KANO
(UPDATE 1), moved at 11:47 a.m., 220 words)
WASHINGTON
Obama to Congress: give all kids chance at preschool
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Wednesday announced
more than $1 billion in public and private investments in
preschool, but called on Congress to make more money available
to programs. (USA-EDUCATION/PRESCHOOL, moved at 2:41 p.m., 316
words)
FAA grants four companies permission to use drones commercially
commercially
WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration gave four
companies permission to use drones commercially for aerial
surveying, construction site monitoring and oil rig flare stack
inspections, further opening the U.S. airspace to drone flights
by businesses. (USA-DRONES/FAA (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:14 am,
230 words)
Congress will not pass IMF reforms this year
WASHINGTON - Funding for the International Monetary Fund did
not make it into U.S. spending legislation this year, another
setback for historic reforms aimed at giving emerging markets
more say in how the world lender is run. (USA-CONGRESS/IMF,
moved at 11:42 a.m., 300 words)
CFTC to probe cyber security efforts at exchanges, clearinghouses
clearinghouses
WASHINGTON - The top U.S. derivatives regulator says that
his agency plans to step up scrutiny of how exchanges and
clearinghouses protect themselves from cyber attacks.
(FINANCIAL-REGULATION/CFTC, moved, 209 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Appeals court reverses fund managers' insider trading convictions
convictions
NEW YORK - A U.S. appeals court dealt federal prosecutors a
blow in their crackdown on insider trading on Wall Street on
Wednesday, overturning the convictions of two former hedge fund
managers charged with making illegal trades in technology
stocks. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/APPEAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Alleged head of Chicago branch of Mexican drug cartel arrested
arrested
CHICAGO, Dec 10 The alleged head of the
Chicago-area branch of a Mexican drug cartel faces federal
charges with seven others for a plot that involved carrying
heroin and cocaine from Mexico to the United States in passenger
buses, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
(USA-CHICAGO/DRUGTRAFFICKING-MEXICO, moved at 4:37 p.m., 325
words)
Comedian Bill Cosby sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser
accuser
LOS ANGELES - Comedian Bill Cosby was sued for defamation in
Massachusetts by a sexual assault accuser who said he branded
her a liar in public statements made through his representatives
denying her allegations of abuse. (PEOPLE-COSBY (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved at 3:23 p.m., 550 words)
Kentucky declines to give tax incentives for proposed "Noah's Ark" theme park
"Noah's Ark" theme park
LOUISVILE, Ky. - State tourism officials said on Wednesday
they will not grant development incentives for a proposed Noah's
ark theme park in Northern Kentucky, saying it violates the
separation of church and state. The state Tourism, Arts and
Heritage Cabinet said in a letter that the Ark Encounter project
has evolved from a tourist attraction into a ministry that seeks
to advance religion. The controversial amusement park is being
developed by Answers in Genesis, the organization behind
Kentucky's "Creation Museum," which promotes the idea that the
Earth is about 6,000 years old and that people lived at the same
time as dinosaurs. (USA-RELIGION/ARK, moving shortly, 300 words)
California braces for high winds, heavy surf as winter storm bears down
bears down
LOS ANGELES - A major winter storm moved across the Pacific
Ocean into Northern California on Wednesday, and was expected to
pummel the state with torrential rainfall, high winds and
dangerous heavy surf over the next few days, the National
Weather Service said. (USA-STORM/CALIFORNIA, moving shortly, 400
words)
Los Angeles officials approve "John-shaming" plan to combat prostitution
prostitution
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County supervisors approve a plan
for shaming prostitution "Johns" on the Internet and even on
billboards to battle sex trafficking in a move that could bring
objections from civil liberties advocates.
(USA-PROSTITUTION/CALIFORNIA, moving shortly, 400 words)
L.A. man accused of killing, eating ex-girlfriend's rabbit
LOS ANGELES - A Southern California man accused of killing,
skinning and eating his ex-girlfriend's pet rabbit and saying he
would do the same to her has been charged with cruelty to an
animal and making criminal threats, prosecutors said on
Wednesday. (USA-CRIME/RABBIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Demonstrations aside, it's not 1960s Berkeley any more
BERKELEY, Calif. - Gray-haired activists still hand out
leaflets on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, but the California
university town that has seen violent protests over police
killings of unarmed black men is a far cry from the leftist
hotbed that was the face of the anti-Vietnam War movement of the
1960s. (USA-CALIFORNIA/BERKELEY (PIX), moving shortly, 800
words)
Arrest made in San Diego rape, one of a string near college campus
campus
A San Diego State University student has been arrested in
connection with a sexual assault near campus, marking the first
arrest in a string of seemingly unrelated reported rapes that
have triggered protests over the school's handling of sexual
violence, authorities said on Wednesday. (USA RAPE/CALIFORNIA,
moved, 350 words)
Woman gives birth on flight over California
A woman and her baby are doing well after an unexpected
midair birth on a Phoenix-bound plane over California shocked
passengers and crew members, Southwest Airlines officials said
on Wednesday. (USA BABY/AIRPLANE, moved, 220 words)
Man kills himself at MGM Grand in Vegas, forcing evacuation - police
- police
LAS VEGAS - Several rooms at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel
And Casino were evacuated on Wednesday after a suicidal man
barricaded himself in a room at the massive resort hotel before
shooting himself to death, police said. (USA-GUNMAN/LASVEGAS,
(UPDATE 1), moved, 153 words)
New York real estate scion on trial for trespassing
NEW YORK - Real estate heir Robert Durst appeared in a New
York courtroom on Wednesday on charges of trespassing on
property owned by his estranged family. (PEOPLE-ROBERTDURST/
(PIX), moved at 2:45 p.m., 400 words)
Graffiti "tagger" dies after being hit by police car
MIAMI - A graffiti artist who went by the nickname "Demz"
died late Tuesday after being hit by a police car during a chase
last week amidst the height of Miami's annual Art Week,
according to his mother. (USA-MIAMI/GRAFFITI, moved at 12:26
p.m., 250 words)
Cuba detains activists in skirmishes on Human Rights Day
HAVANA - Cuban police detained several activists during
peaceful demonstrations at a popular Havana square on Wednesday,
an annual protest on international Human Rights Day. The
skirmishes outside the popular Coppelia ice cream parlor were
ongoing, and there was no reliable estimate of the number of
detentions. (CUBA-RIGHTS/, moved at 12:44 p.m., 300 words)
Oakland city and police websites down, "Anonymous" claims credit
credit
The Oakland police department and city websites were offline
on Wednesday and activist hackers from the Anonymous collective
who had threatened to take action over the Bay Area
demonstrations claimed responsibility. (USA-NEW
YORK/CHOKEHOLD-ANONYMOUS, moving shortly, 300 words)
Oklahoma court to hear arguments on disputed high school football game
football game
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma high school playoff football
game that ended in acrimony heads to a court on Wednesday, with
politicians, a famed coach and citizens in the football-crazy
state debating if a legal remedy is needed to resolve a dispute
from the playing field. (USA-OKLAHOMA/COURT, moving shortly, 200
words)
Detroit to exit biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy
DETROIT - Detroit's odyssey through the biggest-ever U.S.
municipal bankruptcy will officially end on Wednesday when the
city's debt adjustment plan takes effect (USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:04 p.m., 260 words
+See also:
A history of Detroit's fiscal problems
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY (TIMELINE), moved at 12:43 p.m., 915
words)
Boater rescued south of Hawaii after 12 days adrift
HONOLULU - The Navy rescued a boater who had been adrift for
12 days off the coast of Hawaii, the Coast Guard said on
Wednesday. (USA HAWAII/RESCUE, moved at 11:49 a.m., 170 words)
Los Angeles authorities probing fire that destroyed apartment block
apartment block
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities probing a suspicious
blaze that destroyed a massive apartment block under
construction in the city were due to provide preliminary
information on their probe to reporters at a news conference on
Wednesday. (USA-FIRE/CALIFORNIA, moving shortly, 250 words)
U.S. couple formerly held in Qatar sues husband's ex-employer
ex-employer
(USA-QATAR/COUPLE (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:25 a.m., 391
words)
SPECIAL REPORT
At Stanford, VCs reach into the dorm
STANFORD - Long one of America's elite universities,
Stanford has grown into the leading alma mater, by far, for
entrepreneurs receiving early-stage funding from top venture
capital firms. What most outsiders don't see: how early the
investment community starts cultivating Stanford students, how
committed the students are, and how deeply the VC culture has
burrowed its way onto campus. (USA-STARTUPS/STANFORD (SPECIAL
REPORT (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,800 words).
+See also:
USA-STARTUPS/STANFORD-RULES, 300 words
EBOLA
Ebola survivors, doctors named "person of the year" by Time
Time magazine named those fighting Ebola its 2014 "Person of
the Year," applauding the work of medical relief teams, doctors,
nurses, ambulance drivers and burial teams working in western
Africa, where an outbreak of the virus has killed thousands.
(PEOPLE-TIME/EBOLA, moved, 110 words)
Ebola toll climbs, fueled by spread in Sierra Leone - WHO
GENEVA - The toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 6,388
deaths out of 17,942 cases as of Dec. 7, its spread fuelled
principally by new infections in Sierra Leone, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO (UPDATE 1),
moved at 1:25 p.m., 170 words)
Ebola survivors seen crucial to containing the epidemic
(HEALTH-EBOLA/SURVIVORS (FOUNDATION), moved, 400 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Dark showbiz comedy 'Birdman' leads SAG film award nominations
nominations
WEST HOLLYWOOD - The cast of dark existential comedy
"Birdman" led the Screen Actors Guild film award nominations on
Wednesday, earning four nods from its peers in the kick-off of
the Hollywood awards season. (FILM-SAGAWARDS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX),
moved at 3:15 p.m., 557 words)
+See also:
FILM-SAGAWARDS/ (FACTBOX), moved)
Sony CEO ordered "The Interview" toned down
NEW YORK/SEOUL - Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai
ordered the film "The Interview" to be toned down after
Pyongyang denounced it for depicting the assassination of North
Korea's leader, according to emails apparently stolen from
Sony's Hollywood studio. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/MOVIE (PIX), moved
at 1:08 p.m., 300 words)
David Letterman's final 'Late Show' set for May 20
LOS ANGELES - Late night U.S. talk show host David Letterman
will anchor his final broadcast on May 20 before retiring and
handing the reins of the "Late Show" to Stephen Colbert, his
network said on Wednesday. (TELEVISION-LATESHOW/ (PIX, TV),
moved, 145 words)
NFL touts 'tougher' personal conduct policy after crisis
IRVING, Texas - National Football League owners on Wednesday
unanimously endorsed what they called a tougher personal conduct
policy following a spate of domestic violence cases involving
players that harmed the league's reputation. (NFL-ABUSE/ (UPDATE
3, PIX), moved at 4:45 p.m., 475 words)
Panthers' Newton released from the hospital after car accident
accident
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was released from a
Charlotte, North Carolina, hospital on Wednesday, one day after
being involved in a car accident and suffering minor back
fractures. (NFL-PANTHERS/NEWTON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 4:19
p.m., 283 words)
A Minute With: Lorenzo Richelmy on 'Marco Polo,' learning English
English
LOS ANGELES - When Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy stepped
into the lead role of Netflix Inc's historical series "Marco
Polo," he faced one major hurdle. He did not speak English.
(NETFLIX-MARCOPOLO/, moved, 400 words)
Hozier's "Take Me to Church" is top Spotify 2014 single
(MUSIC-SPOTIFY/HOZIER, moved, 150 words)
Former Miss America, Actress Mary Ann Mobley Dies at 75
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/OBITUARIES-PEOPLE-NEWS), moved,
90 words)
At 98, Kirk Douglas Looks Back On His Start in Hollywood
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 492 words)
LIFESTYLE
Smoking out Texas is full-time job for first U.S. barbecue critic
critic
BUFFALO GAP, Texas - In Texas, with its long traditions when
it comes to cooking meat, it seemed inevitable that an arbiter
of barbecue like Daniel Vaughn would emerge. The question is why
did it take so long? Vaughn was named barbecue editor at Texas
Monthly in March 2013, taking up a job that has sent him
traveling across the state sampling barbecue, with pit stops at
the doctor to check his cholesterol. (USA-TEXAS/BARBECUE
(FEATURE, PIX), moved, 614 words)
You may already be too late for hottest holiday toys
NEW YORK - If you still have Disney's Frozen Castle and Ice
Palace Playset on your holiday gift list this year, you may
already be out of luck. With Christmas approaching, the $119 toy
made by Mattel Inc is sold out. Of course, you can find it at
resellers for about $225 and even as high as $700 on eBay.
(SHOPPING-TOYS/HOLIDAYS (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved, 500 words)
Can London's Cereal Killer Cafe provide the killer cereal?
LONDON - Identical twin brothers hope they have ticked the
right boxes and ordered in the right flavors for their new
"Cereal Killer Cafe" in London serving only cereal, with
toppings and milk. (LIFE-BRITAIN/CEREALCAFE (PIX), moved at
12:58 p.m., 300 words)
HEALTH
Dr. Phil's startup launches video visits with U.S.
therapists
SAN FRANCISCO - Doctor On Demand is the latest Silicon
Valley startup to bet that people will turn to mobile devices
for confidential counseling. The company has launched a web and
mobile service to connect people with its network of U.S.
psychologists. It was founded by daytime talk show personality
Dr. Phillip McGraw, popularly known as Dr. Phil.
(HEALTHCARE-DRPHIL/, moved, 400 words)
Recommended shorter breast-radiation treatment catching on
slowly
Many early-stage breast cancer patients don't get the
recommended short course of radiation after surgery, even though
it's considered just as good as prolonged treatment, a new study
finds. (BREAST-CANCER/RADIATION-GUIDELINES, moved at 1 p.m., 300
words)
E-cigarette use rare in non-smokers, UK survey finds
(BRITAIN-ECIGARETTES/, moved, 220 words)
SCIENCE
Trash talk: 269,000 tons of plastic litter choke world's
oceans
WASHINGTON - Plastic pollution is pervasive in Earth's
oceans. Researchers unveiled the best estimate to date of the
amount of plastic litter in the oceans - about 269,000 tons -
based on data from 24 ship expeditions around the globe over six
years. (SCIENCE-PLASTIC/ (PIX), moved at 2 p.m., 400 words)
Meek Montana plant-eater foreshadowed huge horned dinosaurs
WASHINGTON - It was a dinosaur about the length of a crow
and the weight of a bunny. But Aquilops americanus, a modest
plant-eater that lived about 108 million years ago in southern
Montana, foreshadowed the monstrous horned dinosaurs that trod
North America millions of years later. (SCIENCE-DINOSAUR/ (PIX),
moved at 3 p.m., 400 words)
WORLD
Thousands gather on final evening before Hong Kong protest
camp clearance
HONG KONG - Over 10,000 protesters massed at a major
pro-democracy protest site on Wednesday even as authorities
warned people to stay away, before the final clearance of the
main 'occupy' camp the following morning. (HONGKONG-CHINA/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 12:53 p.m., 400 words)
Malala, Satyarthi receive their Nobel Prizes for child
campaigns
OSLO - Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the
Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash
Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after
two days of celebration honoring their work for children's
rights. (NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)
Somali al Shabaab militants behead two policewomen
MOGADISHU - Al Shabaab militants have beheaded two Somali
policewomen, prompting a policeman to kill five women linked to
the group who were being held for a possible swap of captives,
an official said on Wednesday. (SOMALIA-MILITANTS/, moved at
12:16 p.m., 140 words)
Ukraine envoy rules out new round of peace talks soon
KIEV - Ukraine's military reports a significant reduction in
shelling by separatists during a declared "Day of Silence," but
Kiev's peace envoy rules out any new negotiations until rebels
cease fire completely. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SILENCE (UPDATE 1), moved
at 9:19 am, 410 words)
Canada's Parliament to clamp down on harassment by
legislators
OTTAWA - Canada's House of Commons unveiled a new code on
Wednesday to clamp down on harassment by legislators and their
staff in the wake of a scandal involving parliamentarians from
the two main opposition parties. (CANADA-POLITICS/HARASSMENT,
moved at 11:54 a.m., 130 words)
Long-serving editor of Britain's Guardian newspaper to step
down
LONDON - Alan Rusbridger, editor of Britain's Guardian
newspaper, who helped break news of widespread surveillance by
the U.S. National Security Agency based on the leaks of analyst
Edward Snowden, will step down next summer, its parent company
said on Wednesday. (BRITAIN-MEDIA/GUARDIAN, moved at 1 p.m., 150
words)
Britain calls on NATO allies to help in submarine hunt
LONDON - NATO allies send patrol planes to help Britain
scour the waters off its western Scottish coast after a
submarine periscope was spotted, in a search reminiscent of the
Cold War, media reports. (BRITAIN-DEFENSE/, (UPDATE 1), moved at
8:35 am, 380 words)
ICC refers Libya to Security Council for not surrendering
Gaddafi son
(WARCRIMES-LIBYA/, moved at 12:41 p.m., 130 words)
South Africa prosecutors will seek murder conviction against
Pistorius
(SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, 350 words)
Uber driver arrested for India rape was career criminal
(INDIA-RAPE/UBER-DRIVER (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, 360
words)
FEATURES
Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as prices, shortages sting
CARACAS - Packing potatoes at his vegetable stand on a
sun-baked street in Caracas' hillside Catia slum, Jesus Jimenez
fondly recounts voting for late president Hugo Chavez. After
Chavez's death last year, Jimenez voted for the leader's
hand-picked protege Nicolas Maduro, a former bus driver who
vowed to continue "Chavism." Now, though, he says he would
readily protest against Maduro. (VENEZUELA-CHAVISTAS/ (FEATURE,
PIX, TV), moved, 1,173 words)
"The Crocodile" surfaces in Zimbabwe's murky political
waters
HARARE- With his appointment as official deputy to
90-year-old Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, justice minister
Emmerson Mnangagwa, a secretive hardliner known as 'The
Crocodile', is well set as the eventual successor to Africa's
oldest head of state. The 68-year-old is one of Mugabe's most
trusted lieutenants, having served at his side through five
decades of prison, guerrilla war and then post-liberation
government. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/MNANGAGWA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved,
650 words)
COLUMN
On shale's U.S. frontier, producers face fierce squeeze
LONDON - If the U.S. shale boom is to slow in response to
the fall in oil prices, the impact will be felt hardest in just
five states. Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and
Colorado together account for almost 98 percent of the total
rise in U.S. oil output since the beginning of 2008. Output in
the rest of the union has been broadly unchanged, with small
production increases from states such as Wyoming and Kansas
offset by declines from Alaska and California. If shale growth
is to slow to avoid potential oversupply in 2015, the slowdown
must come from lower levels of drilling activity and production
growth in these five states. (USA-SHALE/SLOWDOWN-KEMP (COLUMN),
moved at 11:35 a.m., 800 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. services data point to upward revision to third-quarter
GDP
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy likely grew at a much stronger
pace in the third quarter than previously reported, as data on
Wednesday showed spending on services expanding at a brisk clip.
(USA-ECONOMY/SERVICES, moved, 170 words)
McDonald's to slim down U.S. menus, ingredient lists
CHICAGO - McDonald's Corp in January will cut eight food
items and reduce the number of so-called Extra Value Meals on
its U.S. menus in a bid to speed up service and bolster sales,
Mike Andres, the company's U.S. president, said on Wednesday.
The world's biggest fast-food chain, which hasn't had a monthly
gain in sales at established U.S. restaurants since October
2013, also will start shortening its food ingredient lists as
consumers demand simpler, more natural food. (MCDONALD'S-MENU/
(UPDATE 3), moved at 2:49 p.m., 443 words)
Ex-Madoff computer programmer gets 2-1/2 years prison for
fraud
NEW YORK - A former computer programmer for Bernard Madoff
was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for helping
the imprisoned fraudster carry out his multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme. (MADOFF-WORKERS/SENTENCING, moved at 4:24 p.m., 413
words)
Costco quarterly profit tops estimates
Costco reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
increased promotions help the warehouse club operator deal with
fierce competition. (COSTCO-WHOLESALE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 173 words)
BP to spend $1 billion on thousands of job cuts
LONDON - BP will cut thousands of jobs cut across its global
oil and gas business by the end of next year in a $1 billion
restructuring program announced on Wednesday following steep
falls in oil prices. (BP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300
words)
South Africa's Investec causes outcry with "I can't breathe"
headline on research
A research note published by South African bank Investec
with the headline "I can't breathe" caused an outcry on social
media on Wednesday for its use of the dying words of Eric
Garner, an unarmed black man killed in a police chokehold.
(BANKING-RESEARCH/INVESTEC PLC (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:43 p.m.,
250 words)
Tobacco firms sign landmark pledge to end child labour in
supply chains
LONDON - Several of the world's biggest tobacco companies
pledged on Wednesday to end child labour in their supply chains,
a landmark agreement a rights group said could protect thousands
of children from hazardous work in tobacco fields.
(TOBACCO-CHILDLABOUR/PLEDGE (FOUNDATION), moved at 1:27 p.m.,
300 words)
Fed seen raising U.S. rates in Q2 despite lower energy
prices - Reuters poll
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest
rates in the second quarter of next year even as falling energy
prices dampen domestic inflation, a Reuters survey found.
(ECONOMY-POLL/USA, moved, 300 words)
Clerk arrested for stealing 300,000 euros from Bosnia
central bank
(BOSNIA-CENBANK/THEFT (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:50 a.m., 140
words)
Cheap oil, stronger economies to drive airline profits in
2015 - IATA
(AIRLINES-IATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved,350 words)
Report recommends flight tracking, airlines balk at deadline
(AVIATION-TRACKING/, moved, 400 words)
OPEC cuts 2015 demand for its oil, says low prices may slow
shale
(OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)
Former Swiss banker collapses in WikiLeaks trial
(SWISS-TAX/ELMER (PIX), moved, 350 words)
