REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR SATURDAY DEC 20

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

At least 28 injured in Indiana Megabus roll-over

-- More than two dozen people were injured when a commercial passenger bus traveling to Atlanta from Chicago crashed in Indiana on Saturday, officials said. The double-decker Megabus slid off of Interstate 65 through southern Indiana at about 5:30 a.m. and rolled over, with some 70 passengers aboard, Indiana State Police spokesman Clifton Elston said. (USA-INDIANA/MEGABUS, moving shortly, 230 words, will be led)

U.S. sends four Guantanamo prisoners home to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - Four Afghans held for over a decade at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have been sent home, the Pentagon said on Saturday, the latest step in a gradual push by the Obama administration to close the jail. (USA-GUANTANAMO/AFGHANISTAN (UPDATE 3), moved at 12:14 p.m., 250 words)

Obama approves World War One memorial for Washington DC

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama has approved the creation of a national memorial to commemorate World War One in which more than 116,000 Americans died, the memorial's commission said on Saturday. (USA-WW1/MEMORIAL, moved at 1:50 p.m., 150 words)

DISH, Comcast SportsNet reach deal in regional TV dispute

WASHINGTON - Satellite TV provider DISH Network Corp and Comcast Corp's SportsNet have reached a deal allowing the cable giant's regional sports networks to remain on-air for DISH subscribers, DISH said on Saturday. The squabble had threatened access to televised games for satellite-TV customers in the Chicago, San Francisco and Washington areas. (DISH NETWORK-COMCAST/SPORTS, moved at 1:47 p.m., 300 words)

TOP STORIES

Obama says normalization is best chance to influence Cuba

WASHINGTON - Normalized relations with Cuba will give United States its best chance to influence communist-ruled island, President Obama says, and he urges Congress to ease U.S. economic embargo against Havana. (CUBA-USA/OBAMA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 534 words)

+See also:

CUBA-USA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 1:13 p.m., by Daniel Trotta, 400 words; CUBA-USA/SPIES, moved at 9:23 p.m., 400 words; and CUBA-USA/ECONOMY, moved at 8 p.m., 400 words

Obama says Keystone benefits nominal for U.S. consumers, workers

WASHINGTON - President Obama says construction of Keystone XL pipeline to transport crude oil from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast would only nominally benefit American consumers and workers in perhaps his strongest comments on Canada-to-U.S. pipeline to date. (USA-KEYSTONE/OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 401 words)

North Korea says did not hack Sony, wants joint probe with U.S.

SEOUL/WASHINGTON - North Korea said U.S. accusations that it was involved in a cyberattack on Sony Pictures were "groundless slander" and that it was wanted a joint investigation into the incident with the United States. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved at 1:37 p.m., 750 words) See also: Full text of U.S. FBI statement on Sony cyber attack (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/USA-TEXT (CORRECTED), moved at 11 a.m., 679 words)

+See also:

SONY-CYBERSECURITY/ASIA, moved at 12:38 p.m., 500 words and SONY-CYBERSECURITY/CEO (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 401 words)

Russia calls new sanctions on Crimea "collective punishment"

MOSCOW - Russia says new Western sanctions against Ukraine's Crimea region were a "collective punishment" on residents who voted last March to join Russia and it is prepared to retaliate. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-CRIMEA (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words) See also: Ukraine to spend five pct of 2015 budget on defense and security (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MILITARY, moved at 12:52 p.m., 250 words)

Mother arrested for murder after 8 children found dead in Australia

SYDNEY - The 37-year-old mother of most of the eight children found dead in a mass stabbing in Australia's tropical northern city of Cairns is arrested for murder. (AUSTRALIA-CRIME/MURDER (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

WASHINGTON

CIA unlikely to punish staff over Senate computer search - NYT

WASHINGTON - A panel investigating the CIA's search of a computer network used by U.S. Senate staff will not recommend disciplining the agency officials involved in the incident, according to the New York Times. (USA-CIA/SENATE, moved at 11:12 a.m., 230 words)

Supreme Court allows gay marriage to proceed in Florida next month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The U.S. Supreme Court declines to extend a stay sought by Florida officials defending the state's ban on same-sex marriages, allowing gay marriages to proceed in Florida next month. (USA-FLORIDA/GAYMARRIAGE (UPDATE 2), moved at 8 p.m., 400 words)

Egypt receives 10 Apache helicopters from U.S. - sources

CAIRO - Egypt received 10 Apache helicopters from the United States in the past week, security sources said on Saturday, a sign of easing tensions between the long-time allies confronting Islamist extremism across the region. (USA-EGYPT/APACHES, moved at 12:39 p.m., 260 words)

U.S., Mexico clinch deal to avoid duties on Mexican sugar imports

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK - Mexico and the United States finalized a pact on Friday to end a months-long sugar dispute that threatened to escalate into a broader trade battle. (USA-SUGAR/MEXICO (UPDATE 5), moved at 8:47 p.m., 400 words)

Coal ash is not hazardous waste under U.S. agency rules

-- In a disappointment to environmentalists, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued rules on Friday labeling coal ash, a byproduct of coal-based power production containing toxic materials such as arsenic and lead, as non-hazardous waste. (USA-POWER/COALASH (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 7 p.m., 300 words)

FEATURE

Guy Harvey, marine artist and environmentalist, fishes for growth

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Guy Harvey stared at a mural of his marine paintings - images that are reproduced on 2 million T-shirts a year - and frowned at a butterfly fish. The Pacific species didn't belong among the Florida wildlife depicted at a beach resort restaurant bearing his name. "That one escaped me," said the 59-year-old artist and environmentalist, who said it can be difficult to control a brand in which he licenses his name and artwork. (USA-PEOPLE/GUYHARVEY (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Letitia Stein, 589 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

NY police officer suspended after new video shows brutality

NEW YORK - A New York City police officer who appears to punch a black youth during an arrest captured on video and widely circulated on the Internet has been suspended from duty, the department said on Friday. (USA-NEW YORK/POLICE (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:30 p.m., 233 words)

Protesters from both sides of policing controversy face off in NYC

NEW YORK - Scores of protesters denouncing police violence against non-whites rallied alongside dozens of supporters of New York City police officers on Friday in a tense standoff outside City Hall that comes amid weeks of mostly peaceful protests. (USA-POLICE/NEWYORK (PIX), moved at 8 p.m., 400 words)

Seventy-four arrested in Milwaukee during police shooting protest

MILWAUKEE - Dozens of protesters were arrested on Friday in Milwaukee when they blocked rush-hour traffic on a major highway to protest the killing of an unarmed black man fatally shot by a white police officer this year. (USA-POLICE/MILWAUKEE, moved at 1:11 a.m., 282 words)

Remains of two infants found in California storage locker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Officials in northern California have asked for help finding information about the grisly discovery of two infants or fetuses in an abandoned storage unit. (USA-CALIFORNIA/BODIES, moved at 7 p.m., 240 words)

San Francisco prosecutor charges deputy in hospital assault

SAN FRANCISCO -The San Francisco District Attorney's office charged a sheriff's deputy on Friday for allegedly attacking a hospital patient and covering it up with a false police report, according to officials and local media. (USA-CALIFORNIA/POLICE, moved at 5:10 a.m., 253 words)

U.S. judge restores protections to Great Lakes wolves

-- A federal judge on Friday restored Endangered Species Act protection to gray wolves in the western Great Lakes in a decision hailed by wildlife advocates for halting wolf hunting and trapping in such states as Minnesota and Wisconsin. (USA-WOLVES/, moved at 11:05 p.m., 385 words)

Inspections prompt changes at mismanaged Yellowstone, Yosemite jails

-- The National Park Service says it has revamped operations at jail facilities in Yellowstone and Yosemite, two of its largest and most popular parks, after a review by federal auditors revealed that the detention sites were being improperly managed. (USA-PARKS/JAILS, moved at 8:36 p.m., 350 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Video seems to show football's Rice, future wife kiss after brawl

NEW YORK - Newly released video footage appears to show professional football's Ray Rice and his future wife kissing while handcuffed in a casino elevator following the couple's fight that cost Rice his job with the Baltimore Ravens. (USA-NFL/RICE (PIX), moved at 11:46 a.m., 240 words)

'Ida,' 'Leviathan,' 'Force Majeure' on Shortlist for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/GLOBAL), moved at 10 p.m., 260 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

American nurse exposed to Ebola released from hospital

WASHINGTON - An American nurse who was exposed to Ebola while volunteering in Sierra Leone was released from the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center in Maryland on Friday without showing signs of the disease. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-NURSE, moved at 11 p.m., 183 words)

Ebola death toll in three African countries hits 7,373

GENEVA - The death toll from Ebola in the three worst-affected countries in West Africa has risen to 7,373 among 19,031 cases known to date there, the World Health Organization says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO (UPDATE 1), moved at 9 a.m., 250 words)

Child still being observed at Chicago hospital to rule out Ebola

CHICAGO - A child who arrived in Chicago with a fever was under observation on Friday in stable condition and under isolation at a city hospital to rule out the Ebola virus, hospital officials said (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-CHICAGO (UPDATE 1), moved at 7 p.m., 240 words)

U.N.'s Ban urges end to discrimination against Ebola workers

CONAKRY, Guinea - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday urged countries affected by the Ebola virus to avoid discriminating against healthcare workers fighting to end the disease. (HEALTH-EBOLA/BAN (TV, PIX,CORRECTED), moved at 11:34 a.m., 300 words)

WORLD

French police shoot dead knife-wielding man in police station

PARIS - French police on Saturday shot dead a male terrorism suspect after he stabbed and seriously wounded two officers in a police station, authorities said. A spokeswoman for the Indre-et-Loire prefecture in central France said the man was killed after he attacked the policemen with a knife in a station in Joue-les-Tours, a suburb of the city of Tours. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/, moved at 1:32 p.m., 150 words)

Scottish prosecutor says no reason to doubt Lockerbie bomber's guilt

LONDON - No evidence has emerged that casts doubt on the conviction of a late Libyan intelligence officer for the Lockerbie airline bombing 26 years ago, says Scotland's top prosecutor. But efforts to track down others behind the deadly attack have been hampered by the violence that has rocked Libya for months, Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland will tell a memorial service on Sunday, according to an advance copy of his speech. (SCOTLAND-LOCKERBIE/, moved at 12:50 p.m., 300 words)

Saudi forces kill four militants in Awamiya

DOHA - Saudi security forces kill four militants in a clash in Awamiya region, the Interior Ministry says. (SAUDI-ATTACKS/SECURITY (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Iraqi Kurds claim more territory after breaking siege of Sinjar

DOHUK, Iraq - Kurdish forces claim to have seized more territory after breaking the siege of Sinjar mountain in what they call their biggest victory yet in their war against Islamic State. (MIDEAST CRISIS/IRAQ-SINJAR, moved, 430 words)

Israel bombs Gaza militant base after rocket hits southern Israel

GAZA - Israeli aircraft bomb a Hamas militant base in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the end of a war in the territory, in response to a rocket that militants launched earlier in the day. (MIDEAST-GAZA/AIRSTRIKE, 246 words, moved)

Turkey's Erdogan closely following legal case against rival cleric

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Erdogan says he is closely following an inquiry into a U.S.-based Islamic preacher and media outlets close to him and dismissed criticism the case is politically motivated. (TURKEY-ARRESTS/GULEN), moved, 365 words)

Afghan civilian deaths reach new high in 2014

KABUL - At least 3,188 Afghan civilians have been killed in the war with the Taliban in 2014, making it the deadliest year on record for non-combatants, the United Nations says. (AFGHANISTAN-CASUALTIES, moved, by Kay Johnson, 400 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

GM develops contingency plans in case Takata recalls widen

DETROIT - General Motors Co. develops contingency plans in case recalls of potentially lethal Takata-made air bag inflators widen, forcing U.S. automaker to repair millions of vehicles, company says. (AUTOS-TAKATA/GM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Klayman, 610 words)

Three air-bag accidents at Boeing plant lead to extra safety measures

SEATTLE - Workers at plane maker Boeing's Everett plant near Seattle are following extra safety measures after three air bag-related accidents, including the death of a technician last month, the company said on Friday. (USA-BOEING/AIRBAGS, moved at 10:52 p.m., 278 words)

Kentucky county passes ordinance that hits at power of unions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Warren County, Kentucky passed a right-to-work ordinance on Friday, making the fifth most-populous county the first in the state to pass legislation prohibiting unions from requiring members to pay dues in exchange for representation. (USA-KENTUCKY/UNIONS, moved at 6:30 p.m., 230 words)

Wall St Week Ahead - Oil, stocks go their separate ways

NEW YORK) - Investors have wrung their hands over the last several weeks over the effect of lower oil prices on the broader S&P 500, but the relationship between the two is actually starting to break down. It seemed to change Thursday. (MARKETS STOCKS/USA WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), moved, 500 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com *****************