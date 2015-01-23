REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JAN 23
TOP STORIES
Islamic State deadline on Japanese captives passes with no
word on fate
TOKYO - Japan says it is still trying to secure the release
of two Japanese hostages held by Islamic State militants after a
deadline to pay ransom for their release passes and there is no
immediate word on their fate. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE-JAPAN
(UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved at 9: 11 a.m., 750 words)
U.S. pulls more staff from Yemen embassy amid deepening
crisis
WASHINGTON - The United States has pulled more staff out of
its embassy in Yemen, U.S. officials said on Thursday as
Washington scrambled to cope with the collapse of a government
that had been a key ally in the fight against al Qaeda.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/USA-EMBASSY (UPDATE 2), moved at 9 p.m., 300
words) See also: Ansar al-Sharia leader in Libya killed in
battle with army (LIBYA-SECURITY/, moved, 90 words)
Netanyahu basks in Congress invitation but risks lurk
JERUSALEM - Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to accept an
invitation to address the U.S. Congress days before Israeli
elections has a series of careful considerations behind it, but
may also have shaken the balance of U.S.-Israel ties.
(ISRAEL-USA/NETANYAHU (PIX), moved at 6:36 a.m., by Luke Baker,
615 words) See also: ISRAEL-POLITICS/ARABS, moved, 415 words
U.S. presses Cuba on human rights in talks on restoring ties
HAVANA - The United States said it pressed Cuba to improve
human rights including freedom of assembly and expression during
historic talks on Thursday, annoying the Cubans after both sides
reported making progress toward restoring diplomatic relations.
(CUBA-USA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words, will be
updated from 11 a.m. news conference on Friday)
WASHINGTON
Rubio said preparing for 2016 presidential run
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is preparing to launch
a bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, signing
on a prominent fundraiser and planning trips to early voting
states, a Rubio adviser said on Friday. (USA-POLITICS/RUBIO
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 140 words)
Martin Scorsese documentary on Bill Clinton shelved - NYT
NEW YORK - A documentary on former President Bill Clinton by
veteran director Martin Scorsese has been indefinitely shelved
after the sides disagreed on control of the film, the New York
Times reported on Thursday. (FILM-MARTINSCORSESE/BILLCLINTON,
moved at 1:08 a.m., 215 words)
Lawyer for former Australian Guantanamo detainee says U.S.
agrees he is innocent
SYDNEY - The United States has agreed that Australian David
Hicks, jailed on terrorism charges for five years at Guantanamo,
is innocent, his lawyer said on Friday.
(USA-GUANTANAMO/AUSTRALIAN (UPDATE 1), moved at 8 p.m., 300
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Throats slit, Florida pelicans dying in serial slashings
TAMPA, Fla. - Brown pelicans with slit throat poaches have
been washing up this month in south Florida, triggering
community outcry as authorities investigate what they suspect
are serial slashings. (USA-FLORIDA/PELICANS, moved at 9:24
a.m., 150 words)
Connecticut school massacre suit moved to U.S. federal court
-- Gun maker Remington won a bid to move a lawsuit by
families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre from
state to federal court, officials said on Thursday.
(USA-CONNECTICUT/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:58 p.m., 367
words)
Officers shoot and wound armed man at California community
college
LOS ANGELES - Two campus police officers responding to a
report of a hostage situation shot and wounded an 18-year-old
man on Thursday in a parking lot at a at El Camino College in
the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance after he pointed a gun at
them, police said. (USA-SHOOTING/CALIFORNIA (UPDATE 3), moved at
9:46 p.m., 240 words)
Oregon convict charged in unsolved 'Gypsy Hill' killings
PORTLAND, Ore. - Nearly four decades after a handful of
young women were brutally raped and killed in the San Francisco
Bay Area in crimes dubbed the "Gypsy Hill Murders," police have
charged an Oregon prison inmate with two of the deaths,
authorities said on Thursday. (USA-CRIME/CALIFORNIA, moved at
8:51 p.m., 300 words)
Montana town's water quality improving days after oil spill
-- A Montana town's water supply, contaminated by oil from a
breached pipeline over the weekend, may be safe for drinking
again by Friday, state officials said, after tests showed a drop
in concentrations of a cancer-causing petrochemical.
(BRIDGERPIPELINE-OILSPILL/, moved at 11:31 p.m., 364 words)
Former Atlanta fire chief, fired over book storm, files
complaint
ATLANTA - In a case that has rallied proponents of religious
freedom, Atlanta's ousted fire chief has filed a federal
discrimination complaint against the city, arguing that his
firing over a book critical of homosexuality was an attack on
his faith. (USA-ATLANTA/LAWSUIT, moved at 12:46 a.m., 338 words)
Philadelphia detective accused of aiding lover sought for
murder
PHILADELPHIA - Ronald Dove, a Philadelphia police homicide
detective was arrested on Thursday and accused of hiding and
protecting his girlfriend when she was being sought for murder,
authorities said. (USA PENNSYLVANIA/DETECTIVE, moved, 280 words)
New Jersey police release video of cop shooting man with
hands up
-- A New Jersey police department released a video this week
of a man being fatally shot by police as he got out of a car
with his hands raised during a traffic stop, heightening calls
for an independent investigation into the death. The death of
Jerame Reid on Dec. 30 in Bridgeton has prompted protests in the
city. (USA-POLICE/NEW JERSEY, moved at 8 p.m., 487 words)
Washington state lawmaker seeks to toughen drunken driving
laws
SEATTLE - GOP state senator Mike Padden is seeking to
strengthen drunken driving laws that are among the nation's most
lenient, proposing to deem as a felony a fourth DUI conviction
within a decade. (USA-WASHINGTON/DUI, moved at 8:09 p.m., 366
words)
Whale carcass washes up underneath busy Seattle ferry dock
SEATTLE - A dead gray whale floated underneath a busy
commuter ferry terminal in downtown Seattle, sending a putrid
odor onto the dock on Thursday and diverting some passenger
ferries to another slip before it was moved to a nearby pier, an
official said. (USA-WASHINGTON/WHALE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 8
p.m., 150 words)
Report says Los Angeles should fix firefighter recruitment
(USA-LOSANGELES/FIREDEPARTMENT, moved at 8:48 p.m., 250
words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Disneyland seeks to reassure public amid measles outbreak
LOS ANGELES - Disneyland sought on Thursday to reassure
visitors that the theme park was safe amid a measles outbreak
that began there in late December and prompted state health
officials to urge parents not to bring their unvaccinated
children. (USA MEASLES/DISNEYLAND (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 9:14
p.m., 300 words)
Heeding musicians, New Orleans moves to ban smoking in bars
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans City Council voted on Thursday
to ban smoking in the city's bars, a move supported by several
prominent local musicians who said the issue was for them a
matter of workplace health. (USA-NEW ORLEANS/SMOKING, moved, 150
words)
Mobile game may have lasting benefit for "lazy" eye
(EYE-PEDIATRICS/MOBILE, moved, 300 words)
Complacency after a heart attack is a bad idea
(HEART-DISEASE/MEDICATION-ADHERENCE, moved, 400 words)
ODD
Georgia city puts inmates in pink uniforms as crime
deterrent
ATLANTA - Hot pink uniforms are the newest fashion for
inmates at the city jail in Grovetown, Georgia, whose public
safety chief views the style as a crime-fighting weapon. (USA
GEORGIA/PINK UNIFORMS, moved, 150 words)
Death by chocolate: a problem for bears in New Hampshire
BOSTON - New Hampshire wildlife officials are drawing up a
proposal to curb the use of chocolate as bait by hunters seeking
to draw black bears out of the woods after four of the wild
animals were found dead at a trapping site from an overdose of
the treat. (USA-NEW HAMPSHIRE/BEARS, moved, 280 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Filmmakers blur lines with virtual reality at Sundance
PARK CITY, Utah - Whether putting moviegoers inside the yurt
of a Mongolian tribe, in the studio with a musician or in the
path of an oncoming train, filmmakers are blurring the lines of
reality for viewers at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
(FILM-VIRTUALREALITY/ (PIX, TV), moved at 6 a.m., by Piya
Sinha-Roy, 604 words)
Salzburg's Mozart festival features his music -- and dancing
horses
SALZBURG, Austria - Salzburg's annual Mozart Week has
something new this year. Along with the usual performances of
music by Austria's most famous composer, it's got a ballet.
Danced by horses. (AUSTRIA-MOZART/HORSES (PIX), moved at 7:26,
50 words)
'Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Becomes Highest-Grossing Film of
2014 in U.S.
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 273 words)
Paula Abdul & Jason Derulo Join 'SYTYCD' As Season 12 Judges
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 330 words)
Film Review: 'Mortdecai'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved,
878 words)
Zac Efron to Star in Fox, Chernin Comedy 'Mike and Dave Need
Wedding Dates'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 140 words)
Sebastian Stan on His Buzzy Sundance Comedy and How 'Captain
America' Changed His Career
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/FESTIVALS), moved, 845 words)
LIFESTYLE
Dubai's mega shopping event to weather drop in Russian
spenders
DUBAI - Tourists visiting Dubai from countries such as China
and Nigeria have been propping up its lucrative annual shopping
festival, leaving the event untroubled by the absence of
Russians this year. (DUBAI-SHOPPING/RUSSIA (GRAPHICS, PIX),
expect by noon, 400 words)
SUPER BOWL
The lure of LA for the NFL - mirage or 'must do'?
LOS ANGELES - With the Super Bowl set to be played between
the defending champion Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots
in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 1, speculation about an NFL team
possibly moving to Los Angeles has revived in recent weeks.
(NFL-SUPER/LOSANGELES (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 620
words)
Belichick denies any involvement in ball deflation
(NFL-PATRIOTS/DEFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
EBOLA
First Glaxo Ebola vaccine shipment due to arrive in Liberia
LONDON - The first batch of GlaxoSmithKline's experimental
Ebola vaccine has been shipped to West Africa and is expected to
arrive in Liberia later on Friday, the British drug maker says.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/GSK, moved, by Kate Kelland, 390 words) See also:
HEALTH-EBOLA/GUINEA, moved, 400 words
WORLD
New Saudi king seeks to reassure on succession and policy
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's new King Salman appoints a grandson
of the founding monarch into the line of succession for the
first time, moving fast after the death of King Abdullah to
quell fears of dynastic instability at a time of regional
turmoil. (SAUDI-SUCCESSION/(UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved
at 9:20 a.m., 965 words) See also:
SAUDI-SUCCESSION/SALMAN-NEWSMAKER (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 920
words)
Ukraine separatists to press on with offensive
MOSCOW - Pro-Russian separatists will press on with a
military offensive in east Ukraine and will not initiate
ceasefire talks with the Ukrainian authorities, their leader is
quoted as saying. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZAKHARCHENKO (UPDATE 1),
moved, 260 words) See also: UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN (UPDATE 1), moved,
250 words and UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Thieves target food trucks in shortages-hit Venezuela
CARACAS - Thieves and looters are targeting trucks carrying
food across Venezuela in another sign of worsening shortages
that have turned basics from flour to chicken into coveted
booty. (VENEZUELA-SHORTAGES, moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer
and Eyanir Chinea, 400 words)
Ousted Thai PM Yingluck banned from politics, faces criminal
charges
BANGKOK - Thai authorities dealt a double blow to ousted
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her powerful family,
banning her from politics for five years and proceeding with
criminal charges for negligence that could put her in jail.
(THAILAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, 750 words)
From prison, Greece's Golden Dawn runs quiet but vitriolic
campaign
KOROPI, Greece - Nearly three years since entering
parliament after rousing rallies and food handouts, Greece's
far-right Golden Dawn is running a much quieter campaign for
Sunday's election from a high-security prison.
(GREECE-ELECTION/GOLDENDAWN (TV, PIX), moved, 725 words)
Three gunmen killed in clashes with Lebanese army - source
BEIRUT - At least three gunmen are killed in clashes with
Lebanese soldiers close to the border with Syria, a Lebanese
security source says, in an area that has seen regular
incursions from Islamist militants fighting in Syria's war.
(MIDEAST-SECURITY/LEBANON (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words) See
also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISRAEL-SYRIA, moved, 110 words
DAVOS
Bankers say big is beautiful, safe and economic
DAVOS - Europe's bankers defended the big bank model this
week in Davos as the mounting cost of regulation puts a question
mark over its future. (BANKS-BREAKUP/DAVOS, moved, by Alexander
Smith, 640 words)
Davos bosses fret over threats to Internet free trade
DAVOS, Switzerland - Business leaders pushing for
frictionless free trade have something new to worry about: the
potential break-up of the Internet, which today forms the
backbone of the global economy. The issue is a hot topic at this
year's World Economic Forum. (INTERNET-TRADE/DAVOS (PIX), expect
by noon, 400 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
McDonald's posts smaller-than-expected fall in comparable
sales
-- McDonald's Corp, the world's biggest restaurant chain,
reported a smaller-than-expected fall in U.S. and global
same-restaurant sales and announced its lowest capital spending
budget in more than five years, saying it planned to open fewer
restaurants in its troubled markets. (MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, 130 words, will be led)
Rockwell Collins profit up 26 percent; lifts forecast for
2015
-- Rockwell Collins Inc on Friday reported a 26 percent
increase in quarterly profit as sales rose 16 percent, and
lifted its forecast for 2015. The increase reflected inclusion
of its acquisition of ARINC in December 2013, and a greater tax
credit for research and development, analysts said. (ROCKWELL
COLLINS-RESULTS/, moved at 9:12 a.m., 60 words, will be led)
New Saudi king seen holding line on OPEC policy to keep oil
output high
SINGAPORE - Saudi Arabia's new king is expected to continue
a policy of keeping oil output steady to drive out rival
producers, though the royal succession has focused market
attention on the future of the kingdom's long-serving oil
minister. (SAUDI-SUCCESSION/OIL-POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 725
words)
Kansas City Southern profit rises, beats expectations
CHICAGO - Regional railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday
reported a higher quarterly net profit that came in above Wall
Street expectations, driven by rising freight volumes in
particular in the automotive and energy sectors. (USA-KANSAS
CITY STHN/RESULTS, moved at 8 a.m., 50 words, will be led)
Puma sued for damages by former licensing partner
FRANKFURT - Former licensing partner Parigi is suing German
sportswear maker Puma for damages in the United States for
alleged breach of contract and fraud, German daily Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing a court filing.
(PUMA DE-USA/, moved, 40 words)
U.S. banks resign themselves to lower yields for longer
NEW YORK - U.S. banks, after spending much of the last year
bracing themselves for higher bond yields, are now resigning
themselves to at least another few quarters of low rates,
executives and analysts say. (BANKS-YIELDS/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, 890 words)
Bank of Canada's shock move marks clear break with Carney
era
OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's shock rate
cut on Wednesday sent a clear message to financial markets:
Don't expect me to hold your hand. (CANADA-CENBANK/POLOZ
(ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, 720 words)
ECB's trillion-euro move offers short term boost but at a
cost
FRANKFURT - ECB chief Mario Draghi's one trillion euros of
fresh money could prove the masterstroke that saves the euro
zone for now but it breaks with the principle that the bloc acts
as one, a move that could ultimately undermine the currency he
is trying to save. (ECB-POLICY/QE, moved, 800 words)
Low oil prices to buoy transport, retail, industrial profit
reports
NEW YORK - Equity investors may see a fourth-quarter
earnings boost from transportation, retail and industrial
companies, all seen as big beneficiaries of last year's oil
price collapse. (USA-EARNINGS/OILPRICES, moved at 7 a.m., 400
words)
