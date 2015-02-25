REUTERS AMERICA MIDDAY NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 25

BREAKING

U.S. House leader Boehner points to Senate on security funding

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday called on counterparts in the Senate to act on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which could face a partial shutdown unless the congressional funding fight is resolved by Friday. (USA-CONGRESS/SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:44 a.m., 240 words)

U.S. new home sales near multi-year highs; supply rises

WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales fell less than expected in January and supply rose to its highest level since 2010, hopeful signs for a sluggish housing market. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved at 11 am, 545 words)

TOP STORIES

Avalanches kill 92 in Afghanistan, humanitarian crisis feared

KABUL - More than 90 people have been killed in Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches for 30 years, officials said on Wednesday, with heavy snow set to last for two more days after an unusually dry winter led to fears of drought. (AFGHANISTAN-SNOW/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:05 a.m., 280 words)

Obama puts spotlight on immigration as Congress weighs funding

MIAMI - President Barack Obama sends a message to Republicans trying to force changes to his immigration order by holding a televised town hall on Telemundo with Latino people who support his reforms. (USA-CONGRESS/OBAMA (PIX, TV), expect at 7 pm, 400 words)

Lawyers for Bill Cosby to ask U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit

BOSTON - Attorneys for comedian Bill Cosby, 77, plan to ask a federal court judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against the comedian in Massachusetts by three women who said he called them liars when they accused him of sexual assault. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved at 8:59 a.m., 193 words)

Ukraine truce appears to take hold; currency trading banned

KIEV/MAKIYVSK, Ukraine - A long-awaited truce appears to be taking hold at last in east Ukraine as pro-Russian rebels pull artillery from the front, but the news did nothing to halt a currency collapse that forced the central bank to ban most trading. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, 935 words) See also: British blogger raises awkward questions on Russia's role in Ukraine (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLOGGER, moved at 8:52 a.m., 669 words)

WASHINGTON

Yellen to continue Congress testimony before the House Fed critics

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver the same report she gave to the Senate on Tuesday to the House Financial Services committee on Wednesday, which will likely focus more on "Audit the Fed" issues to rein in the central bank. (USA-FED/ (TV, PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)

Netanyahu speech 'destructive' to U.S.-Israeli ties - Susan Rice

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech next week to Congress, expected to assail U.S. policy on Iran's nuclear program, injects a "destructive" partisanship into U.S.-Israeli ties, President Barack Obama's national security adviser said. (ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/CONGRESS, moved at 10:31 a.m., 252 words)

U.S. Embassy reports threats to Americans in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued an emergency message on Tuesday warning of threats to Americans living in the capital Kabul. (AFGHANISTAN-USA/EMBASSY, moved, 90 words)

State Department official arrested on suspicion of seeking sex with minor - CNN

WASHINGTON - A senior U.S. State Department official was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of soliciting sex from a minor after talking online with a detective posing as the child, officials and media said. (USA-DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA/SEXCRIMES (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:40 a.m., 179 words)

Democrats propose U.S. Export-Import Bank survival plan

WASHINGTON - Democratic lawmakers will unveil a plan on Wednesday to keep the U.S. Export-Import Bank open for another seven years and expand its lending as a clash over the bank's future intensifies. (USA-TRADE/EXIM, moved at midnight, 250 words)

Congressmen warn District of Columbia on pot legalization

WASHINGTON - Possessing and growing small amounts of marijuana in the District of Columbia are set to become legal early on Thursday but top Republican congressmen have warned the city the new standards are unlawful. (USA-MARIJUANA/DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA, moved at 11:24 a.m., 402 words)

U.S. top court says state dental board can't regulate teeth whitening

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a North Carolina state dental board does not have the authority to regulate teeth-whitening services, accepting the federal government's claim that the system is anticompetitive because dentists sit on the panel. (USA-COURT/DENTISTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:05 a.m., 308 words)

Fisherman let off the hook in U.S. white-collar crime ruling

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court threw overboard on Wednesday a Florida fisherman's conviction under an evidence-tampering provision of a federal white collar crime law for disposing of undersized red grouper fish while he was under investigation. On a 5-4 vote, the court said fisherman John Yates' actions were not the type of conduct covered by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, passed by Congress to guard against corporate fraud of the sort committed by companies including Enron Corp and WorldCom Inc. (USA-COURT/FISHERMAN (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:54 am, 435 words)

STATE POLITICS

Chicago's Garcia has a chance in second-round mayor's race if he can build a coalition

CHICAGO - Underdog Jesus "Chuy" Garcia surprised everyone with a better-than-expected showing in Chicago's first round mayoral vote on Tuesday, but now he heads into a bruising second round against well-funded incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel. To have a chance to lead the third-biggest city in the United States, Garcia must build a broad coalition from wealthy liberals on the city's lakefront, to powerful unions who have sat on the fence, to African American voters in run-down neighborhoods who are disappointed with Emanuel. (USA-POLITICS/CHICAGO-GARCIA, expect by 1 pm, 450 words)

Can a Democrat-Republican bromance heal Illinois financial woes?

CHICAGO - The tight friendship between Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois' new Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has generated expectations they can team up to make a breakthrough on the worst public debt crisis in the United States. The political bromance may also be a liability for big-money Democrat Emanuel, who must show he cares about Chicago's have-nots in a surprisingly tough run-off race in his bid for re-election, after failing to win out-right in Tuesday's first round. (USA-POLITICS/CHICAGO-RAHM, expect by 1 pm, 600 words)

Wisconsin Senate to consider right-to-work legislation

MADISON - Wisconsin takes a major step on Wednesday toward becoming the 25th U.S. state to prohibit requiring private sector workers to join or financially support unions when its Republican-led Senate begins debate on proposed "right-to-work" legislation. (USA-WISCONSIN/UNIONS (PIX), moved at 8:21 a.m., 250 words, will be updated)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Killer of 'American Sniper' Kyle sentenced to life in prison

STEPHENVILLE, Texas - Eddie Ray Routh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering Chris Kyle, the former U.S. Navy SEAL whose autobiography was turned into the hit movie "American Sniper." (USA-TEXAS/KYLE (UPDATE 10, PIX), moved at 12:15 a.m., 721 words)

Georgia to execute female inmate for first time in 70 years

ATLANTA - A woman sent to Georgia's death row for the murder of her husband is due to die by lethal injection on Wednesday, in the state's first execution of a female prisoner in 70 years. (USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:44 a.m., 422 words)

Crossing at scene of California rail crash was known rail hazard

LOS ANGELES - The rail crossing where a California commuter train plowed into a truck was a known transportation hazard and the scene of a fatal accident as recently as last year, raising questions about why a highway overpass has not been built there. (USA-TRAIN/CRASH-SAFETY (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 637 words)

Former Mississippi prisons chief pleads guilty in bribery case

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi's former prisons chief, Christopher Epps, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal bribery charges. Epps resigned in November just ahead of being charged in a kickback scheme that prosecutors said began in 2007 and continued for seven years. (USA-MISSISSIPPI/PRISON, moving shortly, 300 words)

California dog owner alleges Purina Beneful pet food can kill

A California dog owner whose English Bulldog died in January has filed a lawsuit against Nestle Purina PetCare Co., alleging his dog and thousands of others have been sickened by pet food that contains harmful toxins. (USA-PURINA/LAWSUIT, moved at 10:47 a.m., 360 words)

Missouri man charged with murdering four in mobile home

KANSAS CITY - A southwestern Missouri man accused of shooting dead a pregnant woman and two others inside a mobile home early on Friday was charged on Tuesday with four counts of murder. (USA-MISSOURI/MURDERS, moved, 213 words)

Four Wesleyan students arrested in connection with overdoses

HARTFORD - Four students at Connecticut's Wesleyan University have been arrested on drug charges in connection with a dozen students who were treated for overdoses of the party drug MDMA, police said on Tuesday. (USA-CONNECTICUT/OVERDOSE, moved, 193 words)

Southwest grounds 128 jets after missing mandatory checks

Southwest Airlines Co said it pulled 128 aircraft out of service on Tuesday after it discovered that they were overdue for a required check of the standby hydraulic system that serves as a back up to the plane's primary systems. (SOUTHWEST-FLEET/, moved, 177 words)

Lawmakers approve new Los Angeles stadium plan

SACRAMENTO - Lawmakers on Tuesday approved plans to build a new Los Angeles area football stadium, the Los Angeles Times reported, days after two NFL teams in California proposed constructing a shared arena near the city. (NFL-CALIFORNIA/STADIUM, moved at 3:20 a.m., 176 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

New York, Jewish leaders reach deal on circumcision health risks

NEW YORK - New York City has reached a tentative agreement with local rabbinical leaders regarding the Jewish circumcision ritual of direct oral suction in an effort to minimize health risks to infants, officials said on Tuesday. (USA-NEWYORK/CIRCUMCISION, moved, 300 words)

FDA seeks to speed updates to "superbug" device labels

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration is working to speed label changes for medical devices linked to a "superbug" outbreak in California, possibly to include new warnings and more stringent cleaning and disinfecting instructions, a senior official said. (USA-SUPERBUG/FDA, moved, 683 words)

Clinically depressed seen three times more likely to commit violent crime

LONDON - People diagnosed with major depression are around three times more likely than the general population to commit violent crimes such as robbery, sexual offences and assault, psychiatric experts say. (HEALTH-DEPRESSSION/VIOLENCE, moved, 405 words)

California lawmaker seeks to ban chewing tobacco in baseball

(USA-CALIFORNIA/TOBACCO (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:19 p.m., 250 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Carole King musical debuts in London with surprise visit - from King

LONDON - American singer-songwriter Carole King showed up unannounced to lead a London theatre audience in her hit "You've Got a Friend" on Tuesday at the West End opening of "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," based on her life and career. (THEATER-CAROLEKING/ (PIX), moved, 460 words)

U.S. goalie Solo admits to 'horrible choice' that led to suspension

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo admitted on Wednesday she made a "horrible choice" by being in a U.S. soccer team van when her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, was arrested for drunken driving. (SOCCER-SOLO/, moved at 10:59 a.m,. 396 words)

Greece suspends professional soccer indefinitely

ATHENS - Matches in Greece's professional soccer leagues have been suspended indefinitely in a crackdown on violence, the Super League said on Wednesday. (UK-SOCCER-GREECE-SUSPENSION, moved at 10:06 a.m., 566 words)

Polanski testifies in extradition hearing, Polish court says needs more time

KRAKOW - Filmmaker Roman Polanski testifies at a hearing in Poland regarding a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex crime conviction, though the court says it needs more time to make a decision. (POLANSKI-POLAND/HEARING (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 250 words)

FIFA says no club compensation for a 2022 winter World Cup

DOHA - FIFA flexes its muscles again when it announces that clubs will not get any compensation for losing players and suffering domestic disruption due to a 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR-COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 260 words)

WORLD

Security tightened at New Delhi churches after attacks

NEW DELHI - The Indian government said on Wednesday it has stepped up security around hundreds of churches in New Delhi after a spate of attacks on religious institutions unnerved minority Christians. (INDIA-CHURCH/RELIGION, moved, 306 words)

Cracks appear in Greek government as Tsipras walks tightrope

ATHENS - A prominent Greek minister defied his government's pledge to press on with some state asset sales, revealing the first open dissent within Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's coalition and highlighting the tightrope that the leftist premier must walk. (EUROZONE-GREECE/PRIVATISATIONS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 10:32 a.m., 939 words)

Yemen Houthis take over U.S.-training special forces base in Sanaa

SANAA - Armed men from Yemen's newly dominant Houthi group take over a special forces army base in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, soldiers there say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SPECIAL FORCES (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

Turkish police detain dozens over illegal wiretapping

ISTANBUL - Turkish police have detained dozens of people in the latest raid over illegal wiretapping targeting supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-foe, sources say. (TURKEY-WIRETAPPING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Hackers controlling millions of PCs targeted in Europol sweep

AMSTERDAM/BOSTON - A cybercrime ring that used 3.2 million hacked computers worldwide to steal banking information by seizing control of servers has been disrupted by European police and technology companies, officials say. (CYBERSECURITY-EUROPE/, moved, 280 words)

Syrian Kurds cut IS supply line near Iraq; fears for Christians mount

BEIRUT/AMMAN - Kurdish militia pressed a big offensive against Islamic State in northeast Syria on Wednesday, cutting one of its supply lines from Iraq, as fears mounted for dozens of Christians abducted by the hardline group that recently beheaded 21 Egyptian Copts. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHEAST (UPDATE 4, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:40 a.m., 914 words)

Amnesty says states fail to protect civilians from militant violence

LONDON - Governments are failing to protect millions of civilians from violence by states and armed groups, Amnesty International says, describing the global response to widespread conflict from Nigeria to Syria as "shameful and ineffective". (GLOBAL-VIOLENCE/WAR, moved, 530 words)

Friction over India's beef trade heats up after attacks

MUMBAI - Hindu nationalists in India step up attacks on the beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second biggest exporter. (INDIA-BEEF/(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 722 words)

Myanmar rebel leader denies Chinese fighting with him

(CHINA-MYANMAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

Bangladesh issues arrest warrants for opposition chief in graft cases

(BANGLADESH-OPPOSITION/(UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

COLUMN

Keystone shows environmental review process is broken

LONDON - By citing established procedures and the need to not short cut a thorough examination of the issues - after more than six years of environmental reviews - President Obama has demonstrated he has no sense of irony. (USA-KEYSTONE/PROCESS-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at 8:12 a.m., by John Kemp, 800 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Car technology troublesome but important to buyers - J.D. Power

DETROIT - Connecting a mobile phone and giving voice commands are still causing drivers problems, but new technology features will be highly desirable to buyers when they make their next new vehicle purchase, according to a study of auto dependability released on Wednesday. (AUTOS-BRANDS/RANKINGS, moved at 10 am, 396 words)

Tobacco companies to settle smoking lawsuits for $100 million

NEW YORK - Three major U.S. tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, Lorillard Inc and Altria Group's Philip Morris USA will pay $100 million to settle hundreds of federal lawsuits over smoking, according to an announcement from plaintiffs' lawyers on Wednesday. (USA-TOBACCO/SETTLEMENT, moved at 10:41 a.m., 358 words)

HSBC says more clean up work to do after "terrible" list of problems

LONDON - HSBC is more than halfway through a series of major reforms and still has more to do to guarantee the bank does not add to a "terrible list" of failures, its chairman said on Wednesday. (HSBC-TAX/POLITICS (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:44 a.m., 378 words)

INTERVIEW-No lessons learnt from banking scandals, says rogue trader Leeson

LONDON - Twenty years after Nick Leeson brought down Britain's oldest investment bank, the rogue trader immortalised in book and film says little has changed in an industry that continues to throw up one scandal after another. (LEESON-BANKING/SCANDALS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved at 10:17 a.m., 478 words)

Apple ordered to pay $533 million for patent infringement

NEW YORK - Apple Inc has been ordered to pay $532.9 million after a federal jury found its iTunes software infringed three patents owned by Texas-based patent licensing company Smartflash LLC. (IP-APPLE/VERDICT (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)

Target beats and sales forecasts in sign strategy working

U.S. retailer Target Corp reported a stronger-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter sales and profit and forecast modest growth this quarter in a sign its online business strategy and focus on promoting select categories is working. (TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:29 a.m., 411 words)

Discount retailer TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise U.S. wages

Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported an 11.3 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would raise wages in the United States to a minimum of $9 per hour from June. The move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike announced last week. (TJX COMPANIES-RESULTS/, moved at 8:57 a.m., 50 words)

Unsatisfied by wage hike, some Walmart shareholders seek more change

A prominent investor in Wal-Mart Stores Inc is pushing ahead with a campaign to link a portion of executive compensation to staff motivation, a sign that the retailer's wage hike last week won't end outside pressure over employee pay and benefits. (WALMART-SHAREHOLDERS/, moved, 1,015 words)

American Express to raise rates on some U.S. credit cards

American Express Co is raising interest rates for a large number of its credit cards following a review that began a year ago, a company spokeswoman said. (AMERICAN EXPRESS-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:13 a.m., 239 words)

Higher home renovation spending drives sales at Lowe's

Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported same-store sales well above analysts' estimates as lower gas prices and an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on home renovations. (US-LOWE-S-RESULTS, moved at 6:45 a.m., 282 words)

Saudi's Naimi says oil demand is growing, markets calm

JIZAN, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi says that oil demand is growing and markets are calm, in some of his first public comments since the price of crude rebounds from a near six-year low. (OIL-SAUDI/NAIMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

