BREAKING
U.S. House leader Boehner points to Senate on security
funding
WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner on Wednesday called on counterparts in the Senate to act
on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security,
which could face a partial shutdown unless the congressional
funding fight is resolved by Friday. (USA-CONGRESS/SECURITY
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:44 a.m., 240 words)
U.S. new home sales near multi-year highs; supply rises
WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales fell less
than expected in January and supply rose to its highest level
since 2010, hopeful signs for a sluggish housing market.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved at 11 am, 545 words)
TOP STORIES
Avalanches kill 92 in Afghanistan, humanitarian crisis
feared
KABUL - More than 90 people have been killed in Afghanistan
in some of the worst avalanches for 30 years, officials said on
Wednesday, with heavy snow set to last for two more days after
an unusually dry winter led to fears of drought.
(AFGHANISTAN-SNOW/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:05 a.m., 280
words)
Obama puts spotlight on immigration as Congress weighs
funding
MIAMI - President Barack Obama sends a message to
Republicans trying to force changes to his immigration order by
holding a televised town hall on Telemundo with Latino people
who support his reforms. (USA-CONGRESS/OBAMA (PIX, TV), expect
at 7 pm, 400 words)
Lawyers for Bill Cosby to ask U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit
BOSTON - Attorneys for comedian Bill Cosby, 77, plan to ask
a federal court judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed
against the comedian in Massachusetts by three women who said he
called them liars when they accused him of sexual assault.
(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved at 8:59 a.m., 193 words)
Ukraine truce appears to take hold; currency trading banned
KIEV/MAKIYVSK, Ukraine - A long-awaited truce appears to be
taking hold at last in east Ukraine as pro-Russian rebels pull
artillery from the front, but the news did nothing to halt a
currency collapse that forced the central bank to ban most
trading. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, 935 words)
See also: British blogger raises awkward questions on Russia's
role in Ukraine (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLOGGER, moved at 8:52 a.m., 669
words)
WASHINGTON
Yellen to continue Congress testimony before the House Fed
critics
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver
the same report she gave to the Senate on Tuesday to the House
Financial Services committee on Wednesday, which will likely
focus more on "Audit the Fed" issues to rein in the central
bank. (USA-FED/ (TV, PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)
Netanyahu speech 'destructive' to U.S.-Israeli ties - Susan
Rice
WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech next
week to Congress, expected to assail U.S. policy on Iran's
nuclear program, injects a "destructive" partisanship into
U.S.-Israeli ties, President Barack Obama's national security
adviser said. (ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/CONGRESS, moved at 10:31 a.m.,
252 words)
U.S. Embassy reports threats to Americans in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued an
emergency message on Tuesday warning of threats to Americans
living in the capital Kabul. (AFGHANISTAN-USA/EMBASSY, moved,
90 words)
State Department official arrested on suspicion of seeking
sex with minor - CNN
WASHINGTON - A senior U.S. State Department official was
arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of soliciting sex from a minor
after talking online with a detective posing as the child,
officials and media said. (USA-DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA/SEXCRIMES
(UPDATE 1), moved at 1:40 a.m., 179 words)
Democrats propose U.S. Export-Import Bank survival plan
WASHINGTON - Democratic lawmakers will unveil a plan on
Wednesday to keep the U.S. Export-Import Bank open for another
seven years and expand its lending as a clash over the bank's
future intensifies. (USA-TRADE/EXIM, moved at midnight, 250
words)
Congressmen warn District of Columbia on pot legalization
WASHINGTON - Possessing and growing small amounts of
marijuana in the District of Columbia are set to become legal
early on Thursday but top Republican congressmen have warned the
city the new standards are unlawful.
(USA-MARIJUANA/DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA, moved at 11:24 a.m., 402
words)
U.S. top court says state dental board can't regulate teeth
whitening
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that
a North Carolina state dental board does not have the authority
to regulate teeth-whitening services, accepting the federal
government's claim that the system is anticompetitive because
dentists sit on the panel. (USA-COURT/DENTISTS (UPDATE 1), moved
at 11:05 a.m., 308 words)
Fisherman let off the hook in U.S. white-collar crime ruling
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court threw overboard on
Wednesday a Florida fisherman's conviction under an
evidence-tampering provision of a federal white collar crime law
for disposing of undersized red grouper fish while he was under
investigation. On a 5-4 vote, the court said fisherman John
Yates' actions were not the type of conduct covered by the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley Act, passed by Congress to guard against
corporate fraud of the sort committed by companies including
Enron Corp and WorldCom Inc. (USA-COURT/FISHERMAN (UPDATE 2),
moved at 10:54 am, 435 words)
STATE POLITICS
Chicago's Garcia has a chance in second-round mayor's race
if he can build a coalition
CHICAGO - Underdog Jesus "Chuy" Garcia surprised everyone
with a better-than-expected showing in Chicago's first round
mayoral vote on Tuesday, but now he heads into a bruising second
round against well-funded incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel. To have
a chance to lead the third-biggest city in the United States,
Garcia must build a broad coalition from wealthy liberals on the
city's lakefront, to powerful unions who have sat on the fence,
to African American voters in run-down neighborhoods who are
disappointed with Emanuel. (USA-POLITICS/CHICAGO-GARCIA, expect
by 1 pm, 450 words)
Can a Democrat-Republican bromance heal Illinois financial
woes?
CHICAGO - The tight friendship between Democratic Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois' new Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner has generated expectations they can team up to make a
breakthrough on the worst public debt crisis in the United
States. The political bromance may also be a liability for
big-money Democrat Emanuel, who must show he cares about
Chicago's have-nots in a surprisingly tough run-off race in his
bid for re-election, after failing to win out-right in Tuesday's
first round. (USA-POLITICS/CHICAGO-RAHM, expect by 1 pm, 600
words)
Wisconsin Senate to consider right-to-work legislation
MADISON - Wisconsin takes a major step on Wednesday toward
becoming the 25th U.S. state to prohibit requiring private
sector workers to join or financially support unions when its
Republican-led Senate begins debate on proposed "right-to-work"
legislation. (USA-WISCONSIN/UNIONS (PIX), moved at 8:21 a.m.,
250 words, will be updated)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Killer of 'American Sniper' Kyle sentenced to life in prison
STEPHENVILLE, Texas - Eddie Ray Routh was sentenced to life
in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday after a
Texas jury found him guilty of murdering Chris Kyle, the former
U.S. Navy SEAL whose autobiography was turned into the hit movie
"American Sniper." (USA-TEXAS/KYLE (UPDATE 10, PIX), moved at
12:15 a.m., 721 words)
Georgia to execute female inmate for first time in 70 years
ATLANTA - A woman sent to Georgia's death row for the murder
of her husband is due to die by lethal injection on Wednesday,
in the state's first execution of a female prisoner in 70 years.
(USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:44 a.m., 422
words)
Crossing at scene of California rail crash was known rail
hazard
LOS ANGELES - The rail crossing where a California commuter
train plowed into a truck was a known transportation hazard and
the scene of a fatal accident as recently as last year, raising
questions about why a highway overpass has not been built there.
(USA-TRAIN/CRASH-SAFETY (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 637 words)
Former Mississippi prisons chief pleads guilty in bribery
case
JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi's former prisons chief,
Christopher Epps, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal bribery
charges. Epps resigned in November just ahead of being charged
in a kickback scheme that prosecutors said began in 2007 and
continued for seven years. (USA-MISSISSIPPI/PRISON, moving
shortly, 300 words)
California dog owner alleges Purina Beneful pet food can
kill
A California dog owner whose English Bulldog died in January
has filed a lawsuit against Nestle Purina PetCare Co., alleging
his dog and thousands of others have been sickened by pet food
that contains harmful toxins. (USA-PURINA/LAWSUIT, moved at
10:47 a.m., 360 words)
Missouri man charged with murdering four in mobile home
KANSAS CITY - A southwestern Missouri man accused of
shooting dead a pregnant woman and two others inside a mobile
home early on Friday was charged on Tuesday with four counts of
murder. (USA-MISSOURI/MURDERS, moved, 213 words)
Four Wesleyan students arrested in connection with overdoses
HARTFORD - Four students at Connecticut's Wesleyan
University have been arrested on drug charges in connection with
a dozen students who were treated for overdoses of the party
drug MDMA, police said on Tuesday. (USA-CONNECTICUT/OVERDOSE,
moved, 193 words)
Southwest grounds 128 jets after missing mandatory checks
Southwest Airlines Co said it pulled 128 aircraft out of
service on Tuesday after it discovered that they were overdue
for a required check of the standby hydraulic system that serves
as a back up to the plane's primary systems. (SOUTHWEST-FLEET/,
moved, 177 words)
Lawmakers approve new Los Angeles stadium plan
SACRAMENTO - Lawmakers on Tuesday approved plans to build a
new Los Angeles area football stadium, the Los Angeles Times
reported, days after two NFL teams in California proposed
constructing a shared arena near the city.
(NFL-CALIFORNIA/STADIUM, moved at 3:20 a.m., 176 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
New York, Jewish leaders reach deal on circumcision health
risks
NEW YORK - New York City has reached a tentative agreement
with local rabbinical leaders regarding the Jewish circumcision
ritual of direct oral suction in an effort to minimize health
risks to infants, officials said on Tuesday.
(USA-NEWYORK/CIRCUMCISION, moved, 300 words)
FDA seeks to speed updates to "superbug" device labels
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration is
working to speed label changes for medical devices linked to a
"superbug" outbreak in California, possibly to include new
warnings and more stringent cleaning and disinfecting
instructions, a senior official said. (USA-SUPERBUG/FDA, moved,
683 words)
Clinically depressed seen three times more likely to commit
violent crime
LONDON - People diagnosed with major depression are around
three times more likely than the general population to commit
violent crimes such as robbery, sexual offences and assault,
psychiatric experts say. (HEALTH-DEPRESSSION/VIOLENCE, moved,
405 words)
California lawmaker seeks to ban chewing tobacco in baseball
(USA-CALIFORNIA/TOBACCO (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:19 p.m., 250
words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Carole King musical debuts in London with surprise visit -
from King
LONDON - American singer-songwriter Carole King showed up
unannounced to lead a London theatre audience in her hit "You've
Got a Friend" on Tuesday at the West End opening of "Beautiful -
The Carole King Musical," based on her life and career.
(THEATER-CAROLEKING/ (PIX), moved, 460 words)
U.S. goalie Solo admits to 'horrible choice' that led to
suspension
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo admitted on
Wednesday she made a "horrible choice" by being in a U.S. soccer
team van when her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens,
was arrested for drunken driving. (SOCCER-SOLO/, moved at 10:59
a.m,. 396 words)
Greece suspends professional soccer indefinitely
ATHENS - Matches in Greece's professional soccer leagues
have been suspended indefinitely in a crackdown on violence, the
Super League said on Wednesday. (UK-SOCCER-GREECE-SUSPENSION,
moved at 10:06 a.m., 566 words)
Polanski testifies in extradition hearing, Polish court says
needs more time
KRAKOW - Filmmaker Roman Polanski testifies at a hearing in
Poland regarding a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977
child sex crime conviction, though the court says it needs more
time to make a decision. (POLANSKI-POLAND/HEARING (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 250 words)
FIFA says no club compensation for a 2022 winter World Cup
DOHA - FIFA flexes its muscles again when it announces that
clubs will not get any compensation for losing players and
suffering domestic disruption due to a 2022 winter World Cup in
Qatar. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR-COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1, TV), moved,
260 words)
WORLD
Security tightened at New Delhi churches after attacks
NEW DELHI - The Indian government said on Wednesday it has
stepped up security around hundreds of churches in New Delhi
after a spate of attacks on religious institutions unnerved
minority Christians. (INDIA-CHURCH/RELIGION, moved, 306 words)
Cracks appear in Greek government as Tsipras walks tightrope
ATHENS - A prominent Greek minister defied his government's
pledge to press on with some state asset sales, revealing the
first open dissent within Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's
coalition and highlighting the tightrope that the leftist
premier must walk. (EUROZONE-GREECE/PRIVATISATIONS (UPDATE 2,
PIX, TV), moved at 10:32 a.m., 939 words)
Yemen Houthis take over U.S.-training special forces base in
Sanaa
SANAA - Armed men from Yemen's newly dominant Houthi group
take over a special forces army base in the capital Sanaa on
Wednesday, soldiers there say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SPECIAL FORCES
(UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
Turkish police detain dozens over illegal wiretapping
ISTANBUL - Turkish police have detained dozens of people in
the latest raid over illegal wiretapping targeting supporters of
U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip
Erdogan's ally-turned-foe, sources say. (TURKEY-WIRETAPPING/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
Hackers controlling millions of PCs targeted in Europol
sweep
AMSTERDAM/BOSTON - A cybercrime ring that used 3.2 million
hacked computers worldwide to steal banking information by
seizing control of servers has been disrupted by European police
and technology companies, officials say. (CYBERSECURITY-EUROPE/,
moved, 280 words)
Syrian Kurds cut IS supply line near Iraq; fears for
Christians mount
BEIRUT/AMMAN - Kurdish militia pressed a big offensive
against Islamic State in northeast Syria on Wednesday, cutting
one of its supply lines from Iraq, as fears mounted for dozens
of Christians abducted by the hardline group that recently
beheaded 21 Egyptian Copts. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-NORTHEAST
(UPDATE 4, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:40 a.m., 914 words)
Amnesty says states fail to protect civilians from militant
violence
LONDON - Governments are failing to protect millions of
civilians from violence by states and armed groups, Amnesty
International says, describing the global response to widespread
conflict from Nigeria to Syria as "shameful and ineffective".
(GLOBAL-VIOLENCE/WAR, moved, 530 words)
Friction over India's beef trade heats up after attacks
MUMBAI - Hindu nationalists in India step up attacks on the
beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs
and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade
in the world's second biggest exporter. (INDIA-BEEF/(UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 722 words)
Myanmar rebel leader denies Chinese fighting with him
(CHINA-MYANMAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
Bangladesh issues arrest warrants for opposition chief in
graft cases
(BANGLADESH-OPPOSITION/(UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
COLUMN
Keystone shows environmental review process is broken
LONDON - By citing established procedures and the need to
not short cut a thorough examination of the issues - after more
than six years of environmental reviews - President Obama has
demonstrated he has no sense of irony.
(USA-KEYSTONE/PROCESS-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at 8:12 a.m., by John
Kemp, 800 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Car technology troublesome but important to buyers - J.D.
Power
DETROIT - Connecting a mobile phone and giving voice
commands are still causing drivers problems, but new technology
features will be highly desirable to buyers when they make their
next new vehicle purchase, according to a study of auto
dependability released on Wednesday. (AUTOS-BRANDS/RANKINGS,
moved at 10 am, 396 words)
Tobacco companies to settle smoking lawsuits for $100
million
NEW YORK - Three major U.S. tobacco companies including R.J.
Reynolds Tobacco Co, Lorillard Inc and Altria Group's Philip
Morris USA will pay $100 million to settle hundreds of federal
lawsuits over smoking, according to an announcement from
plaintiffs' lawyers on Wednesday. (USA-TOBACCO/SETTLEMENT, moved
at 10:41 a.m., 358 words)
HSBC says more clean up work to do after "terrible" list of
problems
LONDON - HSBC is more than halfway through a series of major
reforms and still has more to do to guarantee the bank does not
add to a "terrible list" of failures, its chairman said on
Wednesday. (HSBC-TAX/POLITICS (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:44 a.m.,
378 words)
INTERVIEW-No lessons learnt from banking scandals, says
rogue trader Leeson
LONDON - Twenty years after Nick Leeson brought down
Britain's oldest investment bank, the rogue trader immortalised
in book and film says little has changed in an industry that
continues to throw up one scandal after another.
(LEESON-BANKING/SCANDALS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved at 10:17
a.m., 478 words)
Apple ordered to pay $533 million for patent infringement
NEW YORK - Apple Inc has been ordered to pay $532.9 million
after a federal jury found its iTunes software infringed three
patents owned by Texas-based patent licensing company Smartflash
LLC. (IP-APPLE/VERDICT (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)
Target beats and sales forecasts in sign strategy working
U.S. retailer Target Corp reported a stronger-than-expected
jump in fourth-quarter sales and profit and forecast modest
growth this quarter in a sign its online business strategy and
focus on promoting select categories is working.
(TARGET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:29 a.m., 411 words)
Discount retailer TJX posts 11 pct rise in profit, to raise
U.S. wages
Discount apparel retailer TJX Cos Inc reported an 11.3
percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would raise wages
in the United States to a minimum of $9 per hour from June. The
move matches Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike announced last
week. (TJX COMPANIES-RESULTS/, moved at 8:57 a.m., 50 words)
Unsatisfied by wage hike, some Walmart shareholders seek
more change
A prominent investor in Wal-Mart Stores Inc is pushing ahead
with a campaign to link a portion of executive compensation to
staff motivation, a sign that the retailer's wage hike last week
won't end outside pressure over employee pay and benefits.
(WALMART-SHAREHOLDERS/, moved, 1,015 words)
American Express to raise rates on some U.S. credit cards
American Express Co is raising interest rates for a large
number of its credit cards following a review that began a year
ago, a company spokeswoman said. (AMERICAN EXPRESS-RATES/
(UPDATE 1), moved at 11:13 a.m., 239 words)
Higher home renovation spending drives sales at Lowe's
Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain,
reported same-store sales well above analysts' estimates as
lower gas prices and an improving job market encouraged
Americans to spend more on home renovations. (US-LOWE-S-RESULTS,
moved at 6:45 a.m., 282 words)
Saudi's Naimi says oil demand is growing, markets calm
JIZAN, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi
says that oil demand is growing and markets are calm, in some of
his first public comments since the price of crude rebounds from
a near six-year low. (OIL-SAUDI/NAIMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 300
words)
