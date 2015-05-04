REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY MAY 4
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Carly Fiorina enters GOP White House race
WASHINGTON - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina said
on Monday she is running for president, becoming the only woman
in the pack of Republican candidates for the White House in
2016. Fiorina announced her bid on ABC News' "Good Morning
America" show. (USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at
8:17 a.m., 481 words)
TOP STORIES
Police shoot dead two gunmen at Texas exhibit of Prophet
Mohammad cartoons
GARLAND, Texas - Texas police shot dead two gunmen who
opened fire on Sunday outside an exhibit of caricatures of the
Prophet Mohammad that was organized by an anti-Islamic group and
billed as a free-speech event. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moving shortly, by Mike Stone and Lisa Maria Garza, 899
words)
Bill Clinton says nothing 'sinister' about foundation
donations
WASHINGTON - Former President Bill Clinton defended the
Clinton Foundation's fundraising, saying there is nothing
"sinister" about wealthy foreign donors seeking to help the
charitable group assist the poor. In an interview that aired on
NBC on Monday, Clinton, also said while his paid speeches afford
him independence and he plans to continue them, he would
consider stepping back from the foundation if she were elected
to the White House in 2016. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved at 9:21 a.m., 503 words)
Ethiopian protests draw attention to racism in Israel
JERUSALEM - Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades
are usually set in the West Bank and involve Palestinian
protesters. But on Sunday the situation was quite different -
riot police battling thousands of Ethiopian Jews in the center
of Tel Aviv, the latest in a string of incidents that have
raised uncomfortable questions about Israel's treatment of
ethnic minorities and its struggle to integrate newcomers into
broader society, whether Jews or non-Jews. (ISRAEL-RACISM/,
moved at 8:06 a.m., by Luke Baker, 752 words) See also: Mounted
police charge Ethiopian-Israeli anti-racism
protesters(ISRAEL-DEMONSTRATION/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, 580
words)
CAMPAIGN
Carson tells TV station he'll seek GOP presidential bid
WASHINGTON - Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson told a Florida
television station on Sunday that he is running for the 2016
Republican presidential nomination. "I'm willing to be part of
the equation and, therefore, I'm announcing my candidacy for
president of the United States of America," Carson said in an
interview with CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach,
Florida. Carson, 63, who is popular with the conservative Tea
Party movement, is expected to formally declare his candidacy at
an event in Detroit on Monday. He would be the first
African-American to enter the GOP Republican field.
(USA-ELECTION/CARSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:42 p.m., 288
words)
WASHINGTON
Kerry heading to Middle East this week
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to
Saudi Arabia and Paris this week to discuss Middle Eastern
issues, a spokeswoman said on Monday. Kerry will be in Riyadh on
Wednesday and Thursday to meet with senior Saudi leaders to
discuss regional security issues. (USA-MIDEAST/KERRY (UPDATE 1),
moved at 8:28 a.m., 159 words)
Kerry holds talks on security, al Shabaab threat in Kenya
NAIROBI - Secretary of State John Kerry and Kenya's
President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed on Monday ways to counter the
threat from the al Shabaab militant group that killed 148
people at a Kenyan university last month. Kerry, who arrived on
Sunday, also commemorated the 1998 bombing of the U.S. embassy
in Nairobi, in which more than 200 people died, before meeting
Kenyatta. (USA-KENYA/KERRY (PIX), moved at 9:25 a.m., 316
words) See also: "No room" for gays in Kenya, says deputy
president (KENYA-GAY/, moved at 8:16 a.m., 409 words)
Senate panel raises privacy concerns in White House hacking
incident
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has written
President Barack Obama over concerns that a recently reported
data breach on the White House computer system might have
compromised the personal information of many Americans.
(USA-CYBERSECURITY/WHITEHOUSE, moved at 9:05 p.m., 276 words)
U.S. oil delegation to visit Iran this week
ANKARA - A U.S. delegation will visit Iran to review energy
investment opportunities while Tehran negotiates a final deal
with world powers on its nuclear program, a senior oil ministry
official told Mehr news agency on Monday. (IRAN-USA/ENERGY,
moved at 6:10 a.m., 335 words) See also: Maersk meets Iranian
officials over seized vessel (IRAN-USA/SHIP (UPDATE 1), moved at
5:24 a.m., 283 words)
China lodges protest with U.S. after religious freedom
report
BEIJING - China has lodged a protest with the United States
after a U.S. government commission said Chinese violations of
religious freedom were "severe" and "systematic," the Foreign
Ministry said on Monday. (CHINA-USA/RELIGION (TV), moved at 4:23
a.m., 314 words)
Justice Dept to boost disclosure of cell phone tracking
programs - WSJ
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department will begin
disclosing more information about how law enforcement officials
use secret cell phone tracking devices and is reviewing how the
technology is deployed, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday. (USA-SECURITY/CELLPHONES, moved at 9:36 p.m., 219 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Baltimore lifts curfew with relief to many after unrest
BALTIMORE - The mayor of Baltimore lifts a night curfew
imposed last week after looting and arson that followed the
funeral of a young black man who died from injuries suffered
while in police custody. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (UPDATE 4, PIX,
TV), moved, by Scott Malone and Ian Simpson, 550 words)
Georgia sheriff critically injures woman in shooting
ATLANTA - A Georgia sheriff is under investigation after he
critically injured a woman in a shooting Sunday night in an
Atlanta suburb, police said. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
shot the woman in the abdomen at a model home in a subdivision
in Gwinnett County, according to police. He was released from
the scene after refusing to speak with investigators about what
happened, Gwinnett police said in a statement.
(USA-GEORGIA/SHOOTING, moving shortly, 135 words)
Four killed in shooting on Wisconsin foot bridge, including
suspect
-- A man fatally shot three people on a walking and biking
bridge in central Wisconsin on Sunday and wounded a fourth
before being found dead himself, police said. "We believe that
this was a random act and we do not believe that anyone was
targeted," Menasha Police Chief Timothy Styka said. The attack
occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the Trestle Trail bridge over Little
Lake Butte des Morts in Menasha, about 35 miles southwest of
Green Bay. (USA-CRIME/WISCONSIN, moved at 12:08 a.m., 117 words)
Friend of Boston bomber due back in court as penalty phase
continues
BOSTON - A college friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev, in tears on the witness stand last week as she
described the 21-year-old who faces a possible death sentence,
is due back in court on Monday as the high-profile trial
resumes. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 346
words)
Texans, put down your guns and pick up guitars - rally
organizer
DALLAS - By the hundreds, guitar-toting Texans came to a
bridge in downtown Dallas on Sunday to deliver a simple message
that the streets would be a lot safer if people packed musical
instruments instead of firearms. The event called Open Carry
Guitar Rally was aimed at trying to curtail the desire of gun
owners to carry handguns openly in public, mocking rallies held
in support of such firearms measures. (USA-TEXAS/GUITARS, moved
at 8:49 p.m., 294 words)
New York City man charged in shooting of police officer
NEW YORK - A man sought for illegal gun possession was
charged on Sunday with the attempted murder of a New York City
plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head while in an
unmarked car, authorities said. Officer Brian Moore, 25, was in
critical but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, a spokeswoman
for the New York Police Department said. (USA-NEW
YORK/POLICE-SHOT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:13 p.m., 388 words)
Parents of slain Pennsylvania trooper forgive accused killer
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - The parents of a Pennsylvania state
trooper slain by a sniper outside his barracks last fall
declared their forgiveness on Sunday for the defendant, a
survivalist awaiting trial on murder charges that carry a
possible death sentence. (USA-TROOPER/PENNSYLVANIA, moved at
7:09 p.m., 324 words)
WORLD
About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village
KATHMANDU - Nepali police teams and local volunteers find
the bodies of about 100 trekkers and villagers buried by an
avalanche set off by last month's devastating earthquake and are
digging through snow and ice for signs of scores missing.
(QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV GRAPHICS), moved, 600 words)
See also: QUAKE-NEPAL/EVEREST, moved, 260 words
Alberta poised to swing to left in Tuesday election
CALGARY - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the
world's third-largest proven oil reserves, appears set to elect
a left-wing government on Tuesday that has promised to raise
corporate taxes, end support for key pipeline projects and
potentially boost its share of resource revenues from the oil
industry. (CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA, 3expect by 3 p.m., 400
words)
China's Xi calls for "equal" political talks with Taiwan
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping offers the head of
Taiwan's ruling Nationalist Party "equal" talks to resolve their
political differences, but only if Taiwan accepts it is part of
China, a concept many Taiwanese do not recognize. (CHINA-TAIWAN/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 440 words)
Thai police arrest Rohingya man suspected of running deadly
jungle camp
PADANG BESAR/NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - Thai police arrest a man
they believe is the key figure behind a brutal human trafficking
network that runs a jungle camp where dozens of bodies have been
found. (THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS),
moved, 950 words)
Suicide bomber blows himself up in Damascus
AMMAN - A senior Syrian army officer was wounded in a
suicide bomb attack in a central Damascus district, a monitoring
group said, though the military denied the report.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/BLAST (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Protests flare for second week over Burundi president
BUJUMBURA - Hundreds of protesters were back on the streets
of Burundi's capital for the start of a second week of
demonstrations to demand that President Pierre Nkurunziza
abandon his bid for a third term in office, which opponents say
violates the constitution. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ TV, PIX), moved,
400 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
McDonald's CEO releases turnaround plan, stock dips
-- McDonald's Corp's new chief executive Steve Easterbrook
on Monday laid out initial plans for luring back customers,
boosting sales and transforming the world's biggest restaurant
chain by revenue into a "modern, progressive burger company."
(MCDONALDS-RESTRUCTURING/, moved at 8:41 a.m., 106 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Fitness fashionistas strut their stuff in studios, on the
street
NEW YORK - Forget that ratty T-shirt. Workout clothes have
gone high-tech and fashion forward. Trendy fitness studios,
slimming fabrics and social media have come together to tailor a
generation of workout clothes that are stylish,
workout-specific and versatile enough to go from exercise to
errands without breaking a sweat. (FITNESS-FASHION/, moved at 8
a.m., by Dorene Internicola, 393 words)
Elizabeth Banks takes director's chair in "Pitch Perfect 2"
LONDON - "The Hunger Games" actress Elizabeth Banks makes
her debut as a feature film director in the musical comedy
"Pitch Perfect 2" and hopes to inspire more women to get behind
the camera. Banks also appears in the sequel to the 2012 "Pitch
Perfect" box office hit about a girls college singing group.
(FILM-PITCHPERFECT2/ (TV), moved at 8 a.m., 328 words)
At Polish castle, knights tool up for medieval fight
MALBORK, Poland - Wielding swords and halberds, knights in
heavy armour attack each other in scenes that could easily be
mistaken for a staged reconstruction. But on the grounds of this
vast brick castle in northern Poland, the battles are real. Men
and women from 25 countries gathered in their hundreds at
Malbork Castle this weekend for the yearly full contact Medieval
Combat World Championships in fast-paced fighting, reminiscent
of the battles of medieval Europe. (POLAND-MEDIEVALCOMBAT/ (TV),
moved at 7:27 a.m., 284 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Facebook opens Internet.org to developers amid open web
debate in India
MUMBAI - Facebook opened up its Internet.org platform to new
websites and applications from developers on Monday, a move the
social media giant said would boost efforts to get people online
in low-income and rural areas in emerging markets. But the
decision drew criticism from some online activists in India who
expressed concern over Facebook's control over all data accessed
on the service and said it violated the principles of an open
web. (FACEBOOK-INTERNET/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:35 a.m., 378
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Comcast profit beats estimates on internet, enterprise
growth
NEW YORK - Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator,
posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit, driven by
strong growth in its high-speed Internet and business services.
Comcast abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger with Time
Warner Cable in late April. (COMCAST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved
at 8:38 a.m., 381 words)
Cisco's Chambers to step down as CEO, to be executive
chairman
-- Cisco Systems said Chief Executive John Chambers would
step down to become executive chairman and 17-year company
veteran Chuck Robbins will become CEO, effective July 26.
Chambers, 65, has held the top job at Cisco since 1995 and will
continue to be Cisco's chairman, the company said on Monday.
(CISCO-MOVES/CEO, moved at 8:50 a.m., 71 words)
Hillshire helps Tyson Foods beat profit estimates
-- Tyson Foods, the biggest U.S. meat processor, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition
of Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co last year. Sales
in the prepared foods business, under which Tyson primarily
sells bacon, pepperoni and sausages, more than doubled to $1.88
billion, overshadowing a decline in chicken sales. The U.S.
poultry industry is grappling with the biggest bird-flu outbreak
since the 1980s. (TYSON FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:28
a.m., 277 words)
Sysco's profit misses estimates on higher costs
-- Sysco Corp, the top U.S. food distributor, reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a
strong dollar, a day before hearing begins on the Federal Trade
Commission's motion to block the company's acquisition of rival
US Foods Inc. (SYSCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 9 a.m., 258
words)
Dow Chemical to cut up to 1,750 jobs
-- Dow Chemical said it would cut 1,500 to 1,750 jobs, or as
much as 3 percent of its global workforce, as part of a broader
plan to reduce costs by $1 billion over three years.
(DOW-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m., 177 words)
AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct
-- AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as "Breaking Bad"
and "The Walking Dead," reported a 27.5 percent rise in
quarterly revenue as strong demand for its original programming
boosted ad sales in its domestic business. (AMC
NETWORKS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 229 words)
Patterson to buy private veterinary products maker for $1.1
billion
-- Patterson Cos Inc said it would buy privately held
veterinary products maker Animal Health International Inc for
$1.1 billion. The company also said it was looking to sell its
medical rehabilitation business. (ANIMALHEALTH-M&A/PATTERSONCO
(UPDATE 1) moving shortly, 178 words)
Qatar Airways' plans to boost flights may rile U.S. airlines
NEW YORK - Qatar Airways on Monday said it plans to expand
its services to the United States in a move that likely will
trigger a backlash from U.S. airlines that accuse it of
competing unfairly through state subsidies. The Gulf carrier
announced its first direct flights to Los Angeles, Boston and
Atlanta from its Doha hub and its second daily flight to New
York. (AIRLINES-COMPETITION/USA, moved at 5 a.m., 315 words)
****************
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com)
*****************