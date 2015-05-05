REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 5
BREAKING
U.S. trade deficit largest since 2008 as imports surge
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest
level in nearly 6-1/2 years in March as imports rebounded
strongly after being held down by a labor dispute at key West
Coast ports, suggesting growth contracted in the first quarter.
(USA-ECONOMY/TRADE (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 450 words)
TOP STORIES
Obama says inequality facing minority men behind unrest
NEW YORK - Following a week of racially charged protests in
Baltimore, President Barack Obama on Monday said that the
residual effects of racism have built up over time and fed
inequality. Speaking on one of the final episodes of the Late
Show with David Letterman, Obama said the effects of slavery,
Jim Crow laws and discrimination in American history have left
minority communities at a disadvantage. (USA BALTIMORE/OBAMA
(PIX), moved at 11:35 p.m., 381 words)
Attorney general Lynch to visit Baltimore on Tuesday with
right staff
WASHINGTON - New U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the
head of the Justice Department's civil rights division will
travel to Baltimore on Tuesday after the city's top prosecutor
charged six police officers in the death in custody of a young
black man. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (PIX), moved at 8 a.m. 211
words, will be updated through the day)
Gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in Texas monitored for
years
GARLAND, Texas - Federal agents for years monitored one of
the two gunmen who were shot dead after opening fire with
assault rifles at a heavily guarded Texas exhibit of caricatures
of the Prophet Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 11, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m., 857 words)
Mohammad cartoonist says U.S. police killing of two gunmen
'justice'
GARLAND, Texas - For the cartoonist whose portrait of
Mohammad won a Texas contest, the police killing of two gunmen
outside the meeting place was justice.
(USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-CARTOONIST (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:42 a.m.,
473 words)
At Texas mosque, anger at both shooters and Mohammad exhibit
GARLAND, Texas - At a small mosque in Texas near the site
where two gunmen were shot dead after trying to storm an exhibit
of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, there was little
sympathy for the assailants or the organizers of the event.
(USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-MOSQUE (PIX, TV), moved at 7 p.m., by Jon
Herskovitz, 409 words)
Shift in U.S. federal solar funding seen needed for
large-scale deployment
WASHINGTON - The United States must redirect spending from
wasteful solar power tax credits and prepare the electricity
grid for large-scale solar energy use if the industry is to play
a significant role in lowering carbon emissions, a report led by
MIT researchers said on Tuesday. (USA-SOLAR/, moved at midnight,
406 words)
Millions of trees die in California drought, adding to fire
danger
SACRAMENTO - California's drought led to the deaths of 12.5
million trees in the state's forests last year, leaving behind
huge amounts of dry fuel that could burn easily as the summer
wildfire season begins, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.
(USA-CALIFORNIA/DROUGHT-TREES, moved at 9 p.m., 205 words)
For babies, Washington DC is the most dangerous first world
city - Save the Children
KAMPALA - Washington DC has the highest infant mortality
rate of all the world's richest capitals, according to a survey
by charity Save the Children, highlighting the failure of the
world's wealthiest country to prevent high rates of child deaths
among its poorest citizens. (HEALTH-CHILDREN/USA (FOUNDATION),
moved at 7 p.m., 608 words)
CAMPAIGN
Huckabee looks to social conservatives to power 2016 GOP bid
WASHINGTON - Mike Huckabee, a former Baptist pastor and
unabashed culture warrior, enters the race for the 2016
Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday facing competition
for the support of social conservatives who backed him in 2008.
(USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE (PIX) moved at 7 a.m., by Alistair Bell,
415 words)
Hillary Clinton to call for path to citizenship at Nevada
campaign stop
LAS VEGAS - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton will announce at a Nevada campaign stop that she
supports a full path to citizenship for undocumented workers as
part of an overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Clinton is
scheduled to appear at a Las Vegas high school Tuesday afternoon
during her third campaign trip in an early-voting state after
declaring last month that she would be seeking the presidency in
November 2016. (USA-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., 402 words)
Bill Clinton digs in as money questions bedevil Hillary's
presidential run
WASHINGTON - If Hillary Clinton has a Bill Clinton problem,
Bill Clinton does not seem to see it. The former president's
insistence on Monday that he would continue to give paid
speeches for six-figure sums and remain his family's foundation
chief ambassador and fund-raiser are likely to ensure that Bill
and Hillary Clinton's finances will plague the latter's
presidential campaign for the foreseeable future.
(USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-FOUNDATION (PIX), moved at 8:11 p.m., by
James Oliphant, 646 words)
WASHINGTON
Kerry makes surprise visit to war-torn Somali capital
MOGADISHU - John Kerry makes an unannounced visit to
Somalia, the first Secretary of State to visit the Horn of
Africa nation which is struggling to rebuild after two decades
of war and battling an Islamist insurgency by al Shabaab
militants. (USA-SOMALIA/KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved at 6 a.m., 481
words)
Obama to name Marine general as head of Joint Chiefs
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Tuesday will nominate
Marine General Joseph Dunford as the next chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff, U.S. officials said on Monday, in a widely
expected pick likely to win swift Senate confirmation.
(USA-MILITARY/DUNFORD (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:14 p.m., 400
words)
Burundi police fire in air near U.S. embassy over
anti-president protest
BUJUMBURA - Police fired shots in the air and tear gas when
a group protesting against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza
running for a third term in office approached the U.S. embassy
in the capital on Tuesday. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/USA, moved at 7:07
a.m., 127 words). See also: Burundi court says president can run
again, angering protesters (BURUNDI-POLITICS/CONSTITUTION
(UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
U.S. calls for speedy inquiry into Thai mass grave
WASHINGTON - The United States, which has censured Thailand
for failing to act against human trafficking, called on Monday
for a speedy and credible inquiry into discovery of a mass grave
thought to be of ethnic migrants.
(THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING-USA, moved at 8:24 a.m., 369
words) See also: Second suspected human trafficking camp found
in Thai south (THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved, 445 words)
Yellen says met with firm at heart of Fed leak probe
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
on Monday she had met with a research firm that later published
confidential information from the central bank. Yellen met with
Medley Global Advisors in June 2012, months before the firm
unveiled details of a September Fed meeting a day ahead of the
publication of the Fed's own record of the discussions. The
Justice Department is investigating Medley over a possible leak
of information. (USA-FED/YELLEN, moved at 7 p.m., 328 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Oregon lawmakers pass expanded gun background check bill
-- Oregon lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that will
require background checks on nearly all gun buyers in the state,
which is headed to the desk of a governor who told a local
newspaper she would sign the new restrictions into law.
(USA-OREGON/GUNCONTROL, moved at 12:42 a.m., 318 words)
No bomb found at Georgia's Clayton State University after
threat
ATLANTA - Clayton State University was reopened on Monday
evening, hours after a bomb threat triggered an evacuation of
the Atlanta-area school's main campus. (USA-GEORGIA
STATE/UNIVERSITY (UPDATE 3), moved at 7:20 p.m., 131 words)
NYPD officer shot in head dies, commissioner cites historic
anti-police sentiment
NEW YORK - A New York City plainclothes police officer who
was shot in the head died on Monday, the fifth officer gunned
down in as many months amid anti-law enforcement sentiment not
seen since the turbulent 1960s, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton
said. (USA-NEWYORK/POLICE-SHOT (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved at 7:33
p.m., 523 words)
Colorado boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after girl
stabbed
DENVER - Prosecutors in Colorado charged a 14-year-old boy
on Monday with attempted first-degree murder, assault and
possession of a weapon on school grounds after a 14-year-old
girl was stabbed last week at a Denver-area elementary school.
(USA-COLORADO/STABBING, moved at 7:22 p.m., 123 words)
Boston bomber's lawyers continue case against death sentence
BOSTON - Lawyers for the convicted Boston Marathon bomber
prepared to call fresh witnesses on Tuesday as they argue that a
federal jury should sentence Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to life in
prison, rather than death, for his role in the deadly 2013
attack. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 305
words)
Cleveland police officer's trial on fatal shootings nears
end
CLEVELAND - A Cuyahoga County judge will soon decide whether
a Cleveland police officer is guilty of voluntary manslaughter
in the fatal shooting of two unarmed suspects after a long,
high-speed chase in November 2012. (USA-POLICE/CLEVELAND, moved
at 7 a.m., by Kim Palmer, 396 words)
Bird flu may take bite out of Thanksgiving's turkey supply
CHICAGO - The largest-ever U.S. outbreak of avian influenza
which has devastated Midwestern poultry and egg producers in
recent weeks could be felt at Thanksgiving tables across the
nation in November, farmers and some trade groups say.
(HEALTH-BIRDFLU/TURKEYS (INSIGHT), moved, 780 words)
WORLD
Canada's Alberta looks poised for swing to left on election
day
CALGARY, Alberta - The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta
could be poised for its first new government in 44 years on
Tuesday as voters appear set to move away from the right-wing
policies of the ruling Progressive Conservative and turn sharply
left. At the end of a month-long campaign, the New Democratic
Party, which has never held more than 16 seats in the 87-seat
provincial legislature, holds a commanding lead in the polls
heading into the election. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.
(CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (PIX), moved at midnight, 371 words,
will be updated into evening with results)
Bad weather disrupts links with avalanche-hit Nepal village
KATHMANDU - Bad weather has cut links with a remote village
in Nepal where dozens of villagers and trekkers are believed to
be buried under an avalanche set off by a devastating
earthquake, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV,
GRAPHICS), moved, 480 words)
Central African Republic groups agree to free child soldiers
GENEVA/BANGUI - Armed groups in the Central African Republic
agree to release all child soldiers and children associated with
their forces, who may be used as cooks or messengers or for
sexual purposes, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF says.
(CENTRALAFRICAN-CHILDREN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words)
Nigeria's Boko Haram in disarray as government forces
advance
MALKOHI, Nigeria - Boko Haram is fracturing as shortages of
weapons and fuel foment tensions between its foot soldiers and
leaders, women rescued from the Islamist jihadi fighters by
Nigerian troops told Reuters. (NIGERIA-BOKO HARAM/ (TV,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Julia Payne, 690 words)
France's Le Pen strikes back at daughter after party
suspension
PARIS - National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen hit back at
daughter and party leader Marine after she suspended him from
the far-right French movement, saying he hopes she loses the
2017 presidential election. (FRANCE-LEPEN/, moved, 310 words)
South Korean arrested by North says he is well, was just
trying to help
SEOUL - A South Korean college student arrested by North
Korea for illegal entry says he was hoping for a "great event"
to help strengthen relations between the diplomatic rivals and
acknowledges he had broken the law. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/,
moved, 380 words)
Singapore, Malaysia push back deadline for high-speed rail
link
(SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
New screening method may identify more ovarian cancers
-- A personalized method for interpreting blood tests
identifies more ovarian cancer cases than a generalized
approach, a new study suggests. (SCREENING-CANCER/OVARIAN,
moved, 527 words)
Tiny Corbus looks to take on Vertex with experimental cystic
fibrosis drug
-- Corbus Pharmaceuticals experimental drug for cystic
fibrosis could pose a real challenge to rival Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc's successful treatment, Kalydeco. Corbus
hopes Resunab will treat every patient suffering from the
disease, compared with Kalydeco, which has approval to treat a
small section of patients. (CORBUS-CYSTICFIBROSIS/, moved, 371
words)
U.S. top court rejects hepatitis B drug patent case
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought to an
end Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's attempt to revive patent
protection for its Baraclude (entecavir) treatment for hepatitis
B. (USA-COURT/HEPATITIS, moved, 107 words)
Heparin not always advisable for recurrent miscarriage
-- Women with multiple unexplained miscarriages are
sometimes advised to take daily injections of anti-clotting drug
Heparin but a new study finds the drug doesn't appear to
increase live-birth rates. Sometimes recurrent pregnancy loss is
due to blood clotting disorders. (RECURRENT-MISCARRIAGE/HEPARIN,
moved, 590 words)
Bystander CPR boosts cardiac arrest survivors return to work
(CPR-SURVIVAL/, moved, 538 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
'Django Unchained' actress to apologize to police
LOS ANGELES - An actress who accused Los Angeles police of
mistreating her due to her race during an arrest last year
pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace over the incident on
Monday and was ordered to write an apology letter to the
officers, officials said. (USA-ACTRESS/APOLOGY, moved at 11:43
p.m., 340 words)
New York chef Anthony, Blue Hill restaurant win James Beard
awards
CHICAGO - Michael Anthony of the venerable Gramercy Tavern
in New York City was recognized as the best U.S. chef by the
James Beard Foundation on Monday, while Blue Hill at Stone
Barns, a pioneer of the "farm-to-table" movement just north of
the Big Apple, took the best restaurant honor.
(FOOD-AWARDS/JAMESBEARD, moved at 11:02 p.m., 379 words)
The Simpsons' Renewed for Two More Seasons
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 257 words)
Star Wars': Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita
Nyong'o's 'Force Awakens' Characters Revealed
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 313 words)
Avengers: Age of Ultron' Poll: Many Skipped Movie for
Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 536 words)
Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight Sent to International Space
Station
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 144 words)
Juliette Binoche to Play Nobel Prize Winner Pearl Buck in
Biopic
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 320 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Disney revenue rises with lift from media networks, theme
parks
-- Walt Disney reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by higher ad sales and affiliate fees in its
media networks business and an increase in spending by visitors
at its theme parks. (WALT DISNEY RESULTS/, moved at 9:05 a.m.,
50 words, will be led)
Sprint revenue falls 6.7 pct as promotion costs weigh
-- Sprint Corp's quarterly revenue fell 6.7 percent as the
U.S. mobile provider aggressively cut prices and offered
promotions to attract more subscribers. (SPRINT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 200 words)
Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct
-- Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast
cereals, reports a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales as a
strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside North America.
(KELLOGG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
UBS says DoJ forex talks advanced after earnings beat
ZURICH - UBS says it is in advanced talks with the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle allegations of foreign exchange
market rigging as Switzerland's biggest bank posts its highest
quarterly profit in nearly five years. (UBS GROUP-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, 415 words)
HSBC profits rise as investment bank revenues bounce back
LONDON - HSBC says its profits rose 4 percent in the first
quarter as investment banking revenues bounced back after a weak
end to last year to offset a rise in compliance and regulation
costs. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Fancy fast food shares surge in U.S. as Shake Shack draws
short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO - Half a dozen food chains have held
piping-hot stock market debuts in the past year to meet a
growing appetite for "fast-casual" restaurants catering to
younger more affluent diners willing to pay more for fresher,
higher quality fare than they expect at traditional fast food
places like McDonald's. (RESTAURANTS-STOCKS/ (ANALYSIS,
GRAPHICS), moved, 940 words)
Greece steps up diplomacy to avert cash crunch
ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Greece steps up diplomacy with euro zone
partners to try to avert a potentially catastrophic funding
crunch this month, when it must make a big debt repayment to the
IMF as cash reserves dry up. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved, 715 words) See also: Euro zone economic growth seen
stronger (EUROZONE-FORECASTS/COMMISSION), moved, 400 words)
Unilever says its socially responsible brands outperform
rest
LONDON - Consumer goods maker Unilever says its brands that
most fully embrace its CEO's passion for sustainability perform
the best, adding fuel to its oft-repeated argument that social
responsibility is good for business. (UNILEVER-SUSTAINABILITY/,
moved, 300 words)
French fighter jets find takers in a worried world
RIYADH - After failing for years to win a single order for
the Dassault-built Rafale fighter jet, France has scored a
string of multi-billion-euro wins in recent weeks and is on a
quest for more. (FRANCE-DEFENSE/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV), moved, by
John Irish, 980 words)
VW pushes truck ambitions with new holding
(VOLKSWAGEN-TRUCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
