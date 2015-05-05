REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 5

Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

U.S. trade deficit largest since 2008 as imports surge

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years in March as imports rebounded strongly after being held down by a labor dispute at key West Coast ports, suggesting growth contracted in the first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/TRADE (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 450 words)

Obama says inequality facing minority men behind unrest

NEW YORK - Following a week of racially charged protests in Baltimore, President Barack Obama on Monday said that the residual effects of racism have built up over time and fed inequality. Speaking on one of the final episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman, Obama said the effects of slavery, Jim Crow laws and discrimination in American history have left minority communities at a disadvantage. (USA BALTIMORE/OBAMA (PIX), moved at 11:35 p.m., 381 words)

Attorney general Lynch to visit Baltimore on Tuesday with right staff

WASHINGTON - New U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division will travel to Baltimore on Tuesday after the city's top prosecutor charged six police officers in the death in custody of a young black man. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (PIX), moved at 8 a.m. 211 words, will be updated through the day)

Gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in Texas monitored for years

GARLAND, Texas - Federal agents for years monitored one of the two gunmen who were shot dead after opening fire with assault rifles at a heavily guarded Texas exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 11, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m., 857 words)

Mohammad cartoonist says U.S. police killing of two gunmen 'justice'

GARLAND, Texas - For the cartoonist whose portrait of Mohammad won a Texas contest, the police killing of two gunmen outside the meeting place was justice. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-CARTOONIST (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:42 a.m., 473 words)

At Texas mosque, anger at both shooters and Mohammad exhibit

GARLAND, Texas - At a small mosque in Texas near the site where two gunmen were shot dead after trying to storm an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, there was little sympathy for the assailants or the organizers of the event. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-MOSQUE (PIX, TV), moved at 7 p.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 409 words)

Shift in U.S. federal solar funding seen needed for large-scale deployment

WASHINGTON - The United States must redirect spending from wasteful solar power tax credits and prepare the electricity grid for large-scale solar energy use if the industry is to play a significant role in lowering carbon emissions, a report led by MIT researchers said on Tuesday. (USA-SOLAR/, moved at midnight, 406 words)

Millions of trees die in California drought, adding to fire danger

SACRAMENTO - California's drought led to the deaths of 12.5 million trees in the state's forests last year, leaving behind huge amounts of dry fuel that could burn easily as the summer wildfire season begins, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday. (USA-CALIFORNIA/DROUGHT-TREES, moved at 9 p.m., 205 words)

For babies, Washington DC is the most dangerous first world city - Save the Children

KAMPALA - Washington DC has the highest infant mortality rate of all the world's richest capitals, according to a survey by charity Save the Children, highlighting the failure of the world's wealthiest country to prevent high rates of child deaths among its poorest citizens. (HEALTH-CHILDREN/USA (FOUNDATION), moved at 7 p.m., 608 words)

Huckabee looks to social conservatives to power 2016 GOP bid

WASHINGTON - Mike Huckabee, a former Baptist pastor and unabashed culture warrior, enters the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday facing competition for the support of social conservatives who backed him in 2008. (USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE (PIX) moved at 7 a.m., by Alistair Bell, 415 words)

Hillary Clinton to call for path to citizenship at Nevada campaign stop

LAS VEGAS - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will announce at a Nevada campaign stop that she supports a full path to citizenship for undocumented workers as part of an overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Clinton is scheduled to appear at a Las Vegas high school Tuesday afternoon during her third campaign trip in an early-voting state after declaring last month that she would be seeking the presidency in November 2016. (USA-ELECTION/ (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., 402 words)

Bill Clinton digs in as money questions bedevil Hillary's presidential run

WASHINGTON - If Hillary Clinton has a Bill Clinton problem, Bill Clinton does not seem to see it. The former president's insistence on Monday that he would continue to give paid speeches for six-figure sums and remain his family's foundation chief ambassador and fund-raiser are likely to ensure that Bill and Hillary Clinton's finances will plague the latter's presidential campaign for the foreseeable future. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-FOUNDATION (PIX), moved at 8:11 p.m., by James Oliphant, 646 words)

Kerry makes surprise visit to war-torn Somali capital

MOGADISHU - John Kerry makes an unannounced visit to Somalia, the first Secretary of State to visit the Horn of Africa nation which is struggling to rebuild after two decades of war and battling an Islamist insurgency by al Shabaab militants. (USA-SOMALIA/KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved at 6 a.m., 481 words)

Obama to name Marine general as head of Joint Chiefs

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Tuesday will nominate Marine General Joseph Dunford as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. officials said on Monday, in a widely expected pick likely to win swift Senate confirmation. (USA-MILITARY/DUNFORD (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:14 p.m., 400 words)

Burundi police fire in air near U.S. embassy over anti-president protest

BUJUMBURA - Police fired shots in the air and tear gas when a group protesting against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza running for a third term in office approached the U.S. embassy in the capital on Tuesday. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/USA, moved at 7:07 a.m., 127 words). See also: Burundi court says president can run again, angering protesters (BURUNDI-POLITICS/CONSTITUTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

U.S. calls for speedy inquiry into Thai mass grave

WASHINGTON - The United States, which has censured Thailand for failing to act against human trafficking, called on Monday for a speedy and credible inquiry into discovery of a mass grave thought to be of ethnic migrants. (THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING-USA, moved at 8:24 a.m., 369 words) See also: Second suspected human trafficking camp found in Thai south (THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 445 words)

Yellen says met with firm at heart of Fed leak probe

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she had met with a research firm that later published confidential information from the central bank. Yellen met with Medley Global Advisors in June 2012, months before the firm unveiled details of a September Fed meeting a day ahead of the publication of the Fed's own record of the discussions. The Justice Department is investigating Medley over a possible leak of information. (USA-FED/YELLEN, moved at 7 p.m., 328 words)

Oregon lawmakers pass expanded gun background check bill

-- Oregon lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that will require background checks on nearly all gun buyers in the state, which is headed to the desk of a governor who told a local newspaper she would sign the new restrictions into law. (USA-OREGON/GUNCONTROL, moved at 12:42 a.m., 318 words)

No bomb found at Georgia's Clayton State University after threat

ATLANTA - Clayton State University was reopened on Monday evening, hours after a bomb threat triggered an evacuation of the Atlanta-area school's main campus. (USA-GEORGIA STATE/UNIVERSITY (UPDATE 3), moved at 7:20 p.m., 131 words)

NYPD officer shot in head dies, commissioner cites historic anti-police sentiment

NEW YORK - A New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head died on Monday, the fifth officer gunned down in as many months amid anti-law enforcement sentiment not seen since the turbulent 1960s, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said. (USA-NEWYORK/POLICE-SHOT (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved at 7:33 p.m., 523 words)

Colorado boy, 14, charged with attempted murder after girl stabbed

DENVER - Prosecutors in Colorado charged a 14-year-old boy on Monday with attempted first-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed last week at a Denver-area elementary school. (USA-COLORADO/STABBING, moved at 7:22 p.m., 123 words)

Boston bomber's lawyers continue case against death sentence

BOSTON - Lawyers for the convicted Boston Marathon bomber prepared to call fresh witnesses on Tuesday as they argue that a federal jury should sentence Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to life in prison, rather than death, for his role in the deadly 2013 attack. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 305 words)

Cleveland police officer's trial on fatal shootings nears end

CLEVELAND - A Cuyahoga County judge will soon decide whether a Cleveland police officer is guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of two unarmed suspects after a long, high-speed chase in November 2012. (USA-POLICE/CLEVELAND, moved at 7 a.m., by Kim Palmer, 396 words)

Bird flu may take bite out of Thanksgiving's turkey supply

CHICAGO - The largest-ever U.S. outbreak of avian influenza which has devastated Midwestern poultry and egg producers in recent weeks could be felt at Thanksgiving tables across the nation in November, farmers and some trade groups say. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/TURKEYS (INSIGHT), moved, 780 words)

Canada's Alberta looks poised for swing to left on election day

CALGARY, Alberta - The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta could be poised for its first new government in 44 years on Tuesday as voters appear set to move away from the right-wing policies of the ruling Progressive Conservative and turn sharply left. At the end of a month-long campaign, the New Democratic Party, which has never held more than 16 seats in the 87-seat provincial legislature, holds a commanding lead in the polls heading into the election. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time. (CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (PIX), moved at midnight, 371 words, will be updated into evening with results)

Bad weather disrupts links with avalanche-hit Nepal village

KATHMANDU - Bad weather has cut links with a remote village in Nepal where dozens of villagers and trekkers are believed to be buried under an avalanche set off by a devastating earthquake, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, 480 words)

Central African Republic groups agree to free child soldiers

GENEVA/BANGUI - Armed groups in the Central African Republic agree to release all child soldiers and children associated with their forces, who may be used as cooks or messengers or for sexual purposes, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF says. (CENTRALAFRICAN-CHILDREN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words)

Nigeria's Boko Haram in disarray as government forces advance

MALKOHI, Nigeria - Boko Haram is fracturing as shortages of weapons and fuel foment tensions between its foot soldiers and leaders, women rescued from the Islamist jihadi fighters by Nigerian troops told Reuters. (NIGERIA-BOKO HARAM/ (TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Julia Payne, 690 words)

France's Le Pen strikes back at daughter after party suspension

PARIS - National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen hit back at daughter and party leader Marine after she suspended him from the far-right French movement, saying he hopes she loses the 2017 presidential election. (FRANCE-LEPEN/, moved, 310 words)

South Korean arrested by North says he is well, was just trying to help

SEOUL - A South Korean college student arrested by North Korea for illegal entry says he was hoping for a "great event" to help strengthen relations between the diplomatic rivals and acknowledges he had broken the law. (NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/, moved, 380 words)

Singapore, Malaysia push back deadline for high-speed rail link

(SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

New screening method may identify more ovarian cancers

-- A personalized method for interpreting blood tests identifies more ovarian cancer cases than a generalized approach, a new study suggests. (SCREENING-CANCER/OVARIAN, moved, 527 words)

Tiny Corbus looks to take on Vertex with experimental cystic fibrosis drug

-- Corbus Pharmaceuticals experimental drug for cystic fibrosis could pose a real challenge to rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's successful treatment, Kalydeco. Corbus hopes Resunab will treat every patient suffering from the disease, compared with Kalydeco, which has approval to treat a small section of patients. (CORBUS-CYSTICFIBROSIS/, moved, 371 words)

U.S. top court rejects hepatitis B drug patent case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought to an end Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's attempt to revive patent protection for its Baraclude (entecavir) treatment for hepatitis B. (USA-COURT/HEPATITIS, moved, 107 words)

Heparin not always advisable for recurrent miscarriage

-- Women with multiple unexplained miscarriages are sometimes advised to take daily injections of anti-clotting drug Heparin but a new study finds the drug doesn't appear to increase live-birth rates. Sometimes recurrent pregnancy loss is due to blood clotting disorders. (RECURRENT-MISCARRIAGE/HEPARIN, moved, 590 words)

Bystander CPR boosts cardiac arrest survivors return to work

(CPR-SURVIVAL/, moved, 538 words)

'Django Unchained' actress to apologize to police

LOS ANGELES - An actress who accused Los Angeles police of mistreating her due to her race during an arrest last year pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace over the incident on Monday and was ordered to write an apology letter to the officers, officials said. (USA-ACTRESS/APOLOGY, moved at 11:43 p.m., 340 words)

New York chef Anthony, Blue Hill restaurant win James Beard awards

CHICAGO - Michael Anthony of the venerable Gramercy Tavern in New York City was recognized as the best U.S. chef by the James Beard Foundation on Monday, while Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a pioneer of the "farm-to-table" movement just north of the Big Apple, took the best restaurant honor. (FOOD-AWARDS/JAMESBEARD, moved at 11:02 p.m., 379 words)

The Simpsons' Renewed for Two More Seasons

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 257 words)

Star Wars': Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong'o's 'Force Awakens' Characters Revealed

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 313 words)

Avengers: Age of Ultron' Poll: Many Skipped Movie for Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 536 words)

Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight Sent to International Space Station

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 144 words)

Juliette Binoche to Play Nobel Prize Winner Pearl Buck in Biopic

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 320 words)

Disney revenue rises with lift from media networks, theme parks

-- Walt Disney reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher ad sales and affiliate fees in its media networks business and an increase in spending by visitors at its theme parks. (WALT DISNEY RESULTS/, moved at 9:05 a.m., 50 words, will be led)

Sprint revenue falls 6.7 pct as promotion costs weigh

-- Sprint Corp's quarterly revenue fell 6.7 percent as the U.S. mobile provider aggressively cut prices and offered promotions to attract more subscribers. (SPRINT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct

-- Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereals, reports a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside North America. (KELLOGG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

UBS says DoJ forex talks advanced after earnings beat

ZURICH - UBS says it is in advanced talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations of foreign exchange market rigging as Switzerland's biggest bank posts its highest quarterly profit in nearly five years. (UBS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 415 words)

HSBC profits rise as investment bank revenues bounce back

LONDON - HSBC says its profits rose 4 percent in the first quarter as investment banking revenues bounced back after a weak end to last year to offset a rise in compliance and regulation costs. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Fancy fast food shares surge in U.S. as Shake Shack draws short sellers

SAN FRANCISCO - Half a dozen food chains have held piping-hot stock market debuts in the past year to meet a growing appetite for "fast-casual" restaurants catering to younger more affluent diners willing to pay more for fresher, higher quality fare than they expect at traditional fast food places like McDonald's. (RESTAURANTS-STOCKS/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS), moved, 940 words)

Greece steps up diplomacy to avert cash crunch

ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Greece steps up diplomacy with euro zone partners to try to avert a potentially catastrophic funding crunch this month, when it must make a big debt repayment to the IMF as cash reserves dry up. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 715 words) See also: Euro zone economic growth seen stronger (EUROZONE-FORECASTS/COMMISSION), moved, 400 words)

Unilever says its socially responsible brands outperform rest

LONDON - Consumer goods maker Unilever says its brands that most fully embrace its CEO's passion for sustainability perform the best, adding fuel to its oft-repeated argument that social responsibility is good for business. (UNILEVER-SUSTAINABILITY/, moved, 300 words)

French fighter jets find takers in a worried world

RIYADH - After failing for years to win a single order for the Dassault-built Rafale fighter jet, France has scored a string of multi-billion-euro wins in recent weeks and is on a quest for more. (FRANCE-DEFENSE/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV), moved, by John Irish, 980 words)

VW pushes truck ambitions with new holding

(VOLKSWAGEN-TRUCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

