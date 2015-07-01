REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY JULY 1
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Wednesdsay.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Greece offers conditional okay to bailout, Germany skeptical
ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tells
international creditors Greece could accept their bailout offer
if some conditions were changed, but Germany says it cannot
negotiate while Greece is headed for a referendum on the
aid-for-reforms deal. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX,
GRAPHICS), moved, 1,200 words) See also: European markets rally
on revived hopes for Greek deal (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7),
moved, 895 words)
U.S. private sector adds 237,000 jobs in June - ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in
June, the biggest gain since December, suggesting further
improvement in the jobs market which may allow the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates later this year, a report by a
payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (GRAPHIC),
moved, 155 words)
Iran's Zarif says nuclear talks are 'making progress'
VIENNA - Nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers
have been making progress and will continue to do so, Iran's
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on
Wednesday. "We have made progress and we will make progress," he
said after a one-on-one meeting with Secretary of State John
Kerry. He said Tuesday's decision by the six powers and Iran to
extend the terms of an interim nuclear deal until July 7 did
not mean there was a new deadline. "We did not set any deadline.
We will continue," he said. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ZARIF (PIX), moved at
9:14 a.m., 110 words)
U.S. running hundreds of counter-terrorism investigations
LONDON - U.S. authorities are pursuing hundreds of active
counter-terrorism investigations embracing all 50 American
states, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said on
Wednesday. John Carlin, Assistant U.S. Attorney General in
charge of the department's National Security Division, speaking
to journalists in London, said in the last two weeks alone,
federal authorities had made 10 counter-terrorism related
arrests. A second U.S. official indicated that investigators
believed some of these cases involved potentially active attack
plots, though he provided no details.
(USA-SECURITY/COUNTERTERRORISM, moved at 8:58 a.m., 293 words)
Fifty killed in North Sinai attacks claimed by Islamic State
ISMAILIA/CAIRO - Islamic State militants launched a
wide-scale coordinated assault on several military checkpoints
in Egypt's North Sinai on Wednesday in which 50 people were
killed, security sources said, the largest attack yet in the
insurgency-hit province. Egyptian army F-16 jets and Apache
helicopters strafed the region that lies within the Sinai
Peninsula, a strategic area located between Israel, the Gaza
Strip and the Suez Canal. (EGYPT-SECURITY/SINAI (UPDATE 5),
moved at 9:11 a.m., 807 words)
TOP STORIES
U.S., Cuba restoring diplomatic ties after 54 years
HAVANA/WASHINGTON - The United States and Cuba are set to
announce the restoration of diplomatic relations on Wednesday,
the result of a two-year courtship between former Cold War
rivals who severed ties in 1961. The chief of the U.S. interests
section in Havana will report to Cuban foreign ministry around 9
a.m. to deliver a letter from President Barack Obama to Cuban
President Raul Castro. Obama will then speak at 11 a.m. from the
White House's ceremonial Rose Garden. It was unknown whether
Castro would reciprocate with comments of his own. (CUBA-USA/
(PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 400 words, will be led with Obama
news conference and reaction)
IAEA chief heads to Iran as nuclear talks reach last stretch
VIENNA - The global nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday its
boss would fly to Tehran to discuss some of the last big issues
that need to be resolved so that Iran and world powers can reach
a breakthrough final nuclear deal by a new deadline of next
week. Iran and six world powers gave themselves an extra week
on Tuesday to reach an accord that would curb Tehran's nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, after
it became clear that a June 30 deadline would not be met.
Despite the lapsed deadline, diplomats have given upbeat
assessments of the prospects for a deal. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE
2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 772 words)
To many ordinary Iranians, nuclear deal means money, food
and jobs
VIENNA - To Iran's leaders, solving a nuclear standoff with
the West might be a question of maintaining geopolitical
influence and prestige. To its ordinary citizens, it's about
money, food and jobs. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/PEOPLE (INSIGHT), moved, by
Parisa Hafezi, 900 words) See also: (IRAN-NUCLEAR/OIL (POLL),
moved, 510 words)
How Greece went bust
ATHENS - The long-running struggle between wayward Greece
and the European Union has been beset by blunders and serial
brinkmanship. As a Reuters account details, all parties had
their flaws and misjudgments. (EUROZONE-GREECE/NEGOTIATIONS
(SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 2,600 words)
Girl Scouts get night under the stars at White House
WASHINGTON - It was not your average Girl Scout camp out.
There were tents, but instead of the backwoods, they were
pitched on the South Lawn of the most famous address in America,
the White House. There was star-gazing. But it was led by Cady
Coleman, a U.S. astronaut who spent two years on the
International Space Station. And there was a campfire
sing-a-long - which President Barack Obama dropped by to join.
"What are you guys doing in my yard?" the president said,
smiling, as 50 fourth-grade girls bedecked in green
badge-covered vests giggled and shouted their hellos.
(USA-WHITEHOUSE/CAMPING (PIX), moved at 10:13 p.m., 399 words)
U.S. doctors, hospitals reap $6.5 billion from drug and
device makers
-- U.S. doctors and research hospitals collected nearly $6.5
billion in payments for services rendered to pharmaceutical and
medical device companies in 2014, according to the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services Open Payments report released on
Tuesday. The report, in its second year, lists 11.4 million
payments to 607,000 physicians and more than 1,100 teaching
hospitals made by 1,444 companies. The Open Payments program,
which was created under the Affordable Care Act healthcare
reform with the aim of improving transparency, requires drug and
device manufacturers to report payments to health care providers
for things like speaking engagements about their products and
research grants. (USA-HEALTHCARE/PAYMENTS, moved, 400 words)
CAMPAIGN
Clinton struggled to fit in at Obama White House, emails
show
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton struggled to fit into
the government of President Barack Obama after being appointed
Secretary of State in 2009, according to emails released by the
State Department on Tuesday. They showed Clinton turning up for
meetings that had been canceled and worrying about how much time
she had with her new boss, revealing growing pains in the
relationship between her and former election rival Obama in the
early months of her time as America's top diplomat.
(USA-CLINTON/EMAILS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 3:10 a.m., 788
words) See also: Clinton emails show old friend Blumenthal
advising on foreign policy (USA-CLINTON/EMAILS, moved at 12:45
p.m., 572 words)
Jeb Bush releases 33 years of tax returns in show of
transparency
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Republican presidential candidate Jeb
Bush released 33 years of tax records on Tuesday that traced his
path to a net worth of between $19 million and $22 million in a
show of transparency that will pressure Democrat Hillary Clinton
and his Republican rivals to open their financial books. Bush's
income has soared since he left the Florida governor's office in
2007, the records showed. His annual income was $260,580 in
2006, his last year as governor. Tracking steadily higher
through the financial crisis and deep recession, Bush's income
was nearly $7.4 million in 2013. (USA ELECTION/BUSH (PIX), moved
at 8:11 p.m., 1,069 words)
Christie launches 2016 bid, promises straight talk
(USA-ELECTION/CHRISTIE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 7:43
p.m., 687 words)
WASHINGTON
Obama says Ex-Im lapse on Tuesday means 'lost sales, lost
customers, lost jobs'
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the
Congress "is taking a step backward" by failing to renew the
charter for the Export-Import Bank and instead letting it lapse
at midnight. The lender will have to stop new loans and
insurance coverage, which means "lost sales, lost customers, and
lost opportunities" for U.S. exporters, Obama said in an op-ed
piece in the Boston Globe. Conservative Republicans want to
shut down the lender, which they argue provides corporate
welfare to U.S. companies that count on its support, such as
Boeing and General Electric. (USA EXIMBANK/WHITEHOUSE (PIX),
moved, 353 words)
U.S. economy nearing full employment, bounced back in Q2 -
Fed's Fischer
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy probably bounced back to an
annual growth rate of around 2.5 percent in the second quarter
and the labor market is approaching full employment, Federal
Reserve vice chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday. Speaking
at a meeting of African central bankers at England's Oxford
University, Fischer did not directly address the timing of an
initial Fed rate hike that is expected as early as September.
But he noted that the central bank needed to stay ahead of the
curve. "We should not wait until we have reached our objectives
to begin adjusting policy," Fischer said in prepared remarks.
(USA FED/FISCHER, moved, 428 words) See also: Fed's Bullard says
September rate hike still "very much" in play
(USA-FED/BULLARD-CONTAGION, moved at 7:40 p.m., 162 words)
FEATURE
Colorado movie rampage jurors to hear from expert on
psychosis
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Calling into question his note-taking,
qualifications and conclusions about gunman James Holmes, the
lead prosecutor in Colorado's movie massacre trial put the
defense's first expert witness through a withering
cross-examination. But District Attorney George Brauchler may
have a tougher time trying to discredit the public defender's
star witness: an eminent psychiatrist involved in the aftermath
of some of the nation's worst mass violence cases.
(USA-SHOOTING/DENVER-PSYCHIATRIST (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7
a.m., 759 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
South Carolina church, scene of Ku Klux Klan arson, on fire
again
CHARLESTON, S.C. - An African-American church in South
Carolina that was burned down by the Ku Klux Klan 20 years ago
was the scene of another blaze on Tuesday, officials and a
newspaper said, though the cause was not immediately clear. The
fire at Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in the
city of Greeleyville comes amid a rash of fires that have
erupted at black churches across the U.S. south, at least two of
which have already been declared as deliberate. (USA-SOUTH
CAROLINA/CHURCH (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:33 a.m., 425 words)
Texas county will issue same-sex marriage licenses,
reversing earlier stance
DALLAS - A Texas county clerk said on Tuesday her office
will issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, reversing a
previous decision that was based on religious objections. Some
counties in other socially conservative states such as Kentucky
have declined to issue such licenses since the Supreme Court
said on Friday the . Constitution provides same-sex couples the
right to marry. (USA-COURT/GAYMARRIAGE-TEXAS (UPDATE 1), moved
at 9:55 p.m., 370 words)
Residents return to see homes destroyed by Washington state
fire
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Families whose homes were destroyed in a
massive grassland wildfire in Washington state were returning to
scenes of destruction on Tuesday as firefighters fought to
contain the virtually unchecked blaze, officials said. Fueled by
extreme heat and gusting winds, the so-called Sleepy Hollow fire
has scorched nearly 3,000 acres of rolling grasslands and brush
around the city of Wenatchee since it erupted on a parched
central Washington hillside on Sunday. The blaze was just 10
percent contained late on Tuesday. (USA-WILDFIRE/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX, TV), moved at 9:57 p.m., 389 words)
Crowds count down to legalization of marijuana in Oregon,
then light up
PORTLAND - Crowds counted down the minutes to midnight then
lit up joints as smoking marijuana became legal in Oregon on
Wednesday, part of a growing legalization movement spreading
down the United States' west coast. (USA-MARIJUANA/OREGON
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 5:45 a.m., 300 words)
Pennsylvania governor to veto budget bill, set stage for
summer impasse
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Tom
Wolf said he will veto a budget passed on Tuesday by the state's
Republican-led legislature, setting the stage for a budget
showdown that state lawmakers had warned could last through the
summer. (USA-PENNSYLVANIA/BUDGET, moved at 11:45 p.m., 369
words)
Illinois Democrats seek temporary budget to keep government
open
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The financially troubled state of
Illinois edged closer on Tuesday to a government shutdown as
Democratic lawmakers and the Republican governor failed to
resolve a budget impasse ahead of a midnight deadline. Veteran
House Speaker Michael Madigan said he would present an emergency
one-month budget on Wednesday to keep essential services
operating, but Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, in office since
January, has signaled he would not accept such a measure.
(USA-ILLINOIS/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:42 p.m., by Fiona
Ortiz, 652 words)
Oklahoma judge orders grand jury probe of Tulsa sheriff's
office
TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday ordered a grand
jury investigation into the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which
has been under scrutiny since a white reserve sheriff's deputy
fatally shot a black suspect in April. Judge Rebecca Nightingale
issued the order after an activist group submitted a petition
aimed at compelling a grand jury investigation into Sheriff
Stanley Glanz and his department. (USA-POLICE/OKLAHOMA, moved at
9:12 p.m., 270 words)
Idaho refugee center targeted by closure campaign over
extremism fears
-- A long-standing refugee welcoming center in conservative
Idaho has found itself at the center of a campaign by
adversaries seeking to force it closed, citing fears that the
immigrants it hosts could include Islamist extremists.
(USA-REFUGEES/IDAHO, moved at 11:23 p.m., 445 words)
Escapee practiced fleeing New York prison where chief on
leave
NEW YORK - Escapee David Sweat made a practice run before he
and Richard Matt broke out of an upstate New York prison where
on Tuesday the superintendent and 11 other employees were placed
on leave. (USA-NEW YORK/PRISONERS (UPDATE 3, TV), moved at 10:23
p.m., 378 words)
Chicago Public Schools make full pension payment by deadline
CHICAGO - The Chicago Public Schools made its full teachers'
pension payment on Tuesday ahead of a midnight deadline, saying
the move will require $200 million in spending cuts, according
to a school official. Illinois law mandated a $634 million
payment to the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund, but it was
uncertain whether the cash-strapped public school system, the
nation's third-largest, would find the necessary money.
(USA-CHICAGO/EDUCATION (UPDATE 2), moved at 11 p.m., 320 words)
Milwaukee bus union members to hold three-day work stoppage
MILWAUKEE - Bus drivers and mechanics in Milwaukee will take
part in a three-day work stoppage starting on Wednesday morning
after negotiations with transit system officials stalled over a
new labor contract, union officials said on Tuesday. Members of
the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 will stop working at 3
a.m. local time on Wednesday and return 72 hours later, union
officials said. (USA-TRANSIT/MILWAUKEE, moved at 10:42 p.m., 340
words)
New Hawaii law legalizes traditional 'clean burial' practice
HONOLULU - In Hawaii, the dead can now be put to rest
following an ancient Hawaiian custom called "clean burial" in
which only a person's bones are buried under a new law signed by
Governor David Ige on Tuesday. The law legalizes the now-rare
practice, once considered a violation of Hawaii's penal code, of
allowing family members to handle bones of deceased loved ones
after their flesh is removed in a partial cremation.
(USA-BURIAL/HAWAII, moved at 9:38 p.m., by Suzanne Roig, 313
words)
Los Angeles seeks job training exemption to new minimum wage
law
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council, which weeks ago
approved a hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020, on
Tuesday asked its legal staff to carve out an exemption to the
ordinance for job training programs. In voting to approve the
measure, city council members instructed the city attorney to
put together an ordinance allowing employers of job training
programs to pay workers below the minimum wage for the first 18
months of their training. (USA-MINIMUMWAGE/LOSANGELES, moved at
7:53 p.m., 232 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Syrian Kurds say thwart big Islamic State attack on border
town
BEIRUT - A Syrian Kurdish militia says it has recovered full
control of the border town of Tel Abyad after Islamic State
fighters raided its outskirts the day before in preparation for
a larger assault. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 270
words)
WORLD
Indonesia to review aging air force fleet after deadly crash
MEDAN, Indonesia - Indonesia's president promises a review
of the country's ageing air force fleet and a defense
modernization drive, as the death toll from the crash of a
military transport plane in the north of the country climbs past
140. (INDONESIA-MILITARY/CRASH (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, 665 words)
As Europe swelters, UN issues advice on heat waves
GENEVA - As a heat wave hit Europe, the U.N. urges
authorities worldwide to set up early warning systems to
mitigate health risks posed by heat waves that are "becoming
more frequent and intense as a result of climate change".
(WEATHER-UN/HEAT (TV), moved, 380 words)
As populists surge, Nordic consensus politics fray
COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM - A policy impasse in Sweden and a
newly installed but fragile minority government in Denmark are
the latest signs that the Nordic political consensus model is
fraying with the ascendency of euroskeptic and anti-immigration
parties. (EUROPE-POLITICS/NORDICS, moved, 770 words)
More than 135,000 refugees reached Europe by sea in 2015's
1st half - UNHCR
WASHINGTON - More than 135,000 refugees and migrants have
arrived in Europe by sea in the first half of 2015, with most of
the burden being borne by countries in southern Europe.
(N-EUROPE/REFUGEES, moved at midnight, 250 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Liberia registers second confirmed Ebola case
MONROVIA - Liberia confirms a second case of Ebola just a
day after authorities announced they had detected the deadly
virus seven weeks after the West African country was declared
Ebola-free, a senior health official says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA
(UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
FDA seeks data on e-cigarettes after surge in poisoning
cases
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said it is
seeking additional data and comments on liquid nicotine as it
considers warning the public about the dangers of its exposure
amid a rise in electronic cigarette use. The agency has
evaluated data and science on the risks, especially to infants
and children, from accidental exposure to nicotine and liquid
nicotine that is used in e-cigarettes. (FDA-ECIGARETTES/, moved,
237 words)
PTSD tied to heart, stroke risk among women
-- Women with symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder may
be at an increased risk for heart attacks and strokes, suggests
a new study. Women with the most symptoms were about 60 percent
more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, compared to women
who never experienced trauma, researchers report in the American
Heart Association journal Circulation. "Women who have PTSD
should be aware they are at increased risk of cardiovascular
disease or stroke," said Jennifer Sumner, the study's lead
author from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public
Health in New York. (WOMEN-HEART/PTSD, moved, 529 words)
Beware of animal diseases as biological weapons, health
experts say
PARIS - The World Health Organization, animal health and
national defense officers called on Tuesday for wider
international cooperation to avoid the spread of animal diseases
that could be used as biological weapons. Sixty percent of
human diseases come from animal agents and 80 percent of the
agents that could be used for bio terrorism are of animal
origin, said Bernard Vallat, director general of the World
Organization for Animal Health. (HEALTH-ANIMAL/, moved, 353
words)
Half of heart disease deaths due to preventable factors
-- In the U.S., preventable risk factors still account for
50 percent of deaths from cardiovascular disease among adults
age 45 to 79, according to a new analysis. But even if every
state brought levels of those risk factors - such as obesity and
smoking - down to the best level any state has so far achieved,
less than 10 percent of heart disease deaths would be prevented,
the researchers estimated. (USA-HEARTDISEASE/PREVENTION, moved,
630 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
American women reach World Cup final, earn another chance of
glory
MONTREAL - The veteran U.S. women's soccer side earned
another chance at World Cup glory on Tuesday, reaching the final
for the second time in a row by beating top-ranked Germany 2-0
with the aid of some poor refereeing. Seven of the U.S. team
that started the Montreal semi-final had played in the deciding
game in 2011, where they lost to Japan, and for many this will
clearly be a last opportunity to triumph. Japan and England
meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday in Edmonton. The
winner will move on to face the United States in the title game
on Sunday in Vancouver. (SOCCER-WOMEN/USA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved at 10:11 p.m., 449 words)
Drummer for Journey in jail on rape charges in Oregon
PORTLAND - Journey drummer Deen Castronovo was in jail in
Oregon on Tuesday on charges of rape and sexual assault, court
officials said. Castronovo, of Salem, Oregon, is charged with
rape, assault and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from his
arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident on June 14, the
Statesman Journal newspaper reported.
(USA-ENTERTAINMENT/JOURNEY-ARREST, moved at 9:26 p.m., 158
words)
Rare pre-Civil War baseball card heads to auction
DALLAS - A pre-Civil War baseball card that survived as an
heirloom within the family of a player for more than 150 years
is being offered at auction, with online bidding starting on
Tuesday, a Dallas-based auction house said. The 1860s Brooklyn
Atlantics team card is expected to fetch at least $50,000, said
Heritage Auctions, which will sell the card at its Platinum
Night Sports Auction on July 30, coinciding with the 2015
National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago. (USA
BASEBALL/CARD, moved, 289 words)
Cartel Land' Blurs Lines Between Good Vs. Evil In Mexican
Drug Wars
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-BIZ/NEWS), moved at 9:04 a.m., 648
words)
Spock Documentary Tops $600,000 Kickstarter Goal
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 452 words)
Miss USA Loses Cheryl Burke as Co-Host
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 308 words)
'Star Trek 3' Gets Title, Michael Bay Benghazi Thriller Sets
Release Date
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 193 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Swiss Insurer ACE to buy Chubb for $28.3 billion
-- Property and casualty insurer ACE Ltd says it will buy
smaller rival Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion to diversify its
portfolio and reduce exposure to rock-bottom catastrophe
insurance rates. (CHUBB CORP-M&A/ACE (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:02
a.m., 334 words)
U.S. auto sales on pace for gain over year ago, led by SUVs
DETROIT - U.S. June auto sales remained strong in June as
once again SUVs and trucks outpaced cars amid moderately low
gasoline prices. While Ford Motor Co's sales rose only 2
percent, it showed the largest increase in the market in the
average price of its vehicles, Kelley Blue Book said. Ford's SUV
sales rose 10 percent but its car sales fell 3.5 percent, the
company said on Wednesday. U.S. auto sales, often an early
snapshot into consumer spending each month, are expected to rise
about 5 percent for the industry. Truck and SUV sales will again
grow at a faster pace than sedans, aided by moderately low
gasoline prices. (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moving
shortly, 281 words, will be led)
General Mills profit halves due to $260 million impairment
charge
-- General Mills, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty
Crocker cake mixes, said fourth-quarter profit halved as it
recorded a $260 million charge to write down the value of one of
its frozen and canned vegetable businesses. An assessment of its
Green Giant brand showed the business's market value was now
lower than its carrying value, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday. (GENERAL MILLS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8
a.m., 276 words)
Patterson Cos to sell rehab business to PE firm for $715
million
-- Patterson Cos said it would sell its business that makes
products to help patients' recovery to private equity firm
Madison Dearborn Partners for $715 million. Patterson, which
also makes dental products and veterinary supplies, said it
would use the proceeds to pay down debt. The company had said
earlier this year that it planned to sell the rehabilitation
business. (PATTERSON-DEALS/MADISON DEARBORN, moved at 9:13 a.m.,
60 words, will be led)
Canada's Brookfield makes $6.8 billion play for Australian
freight major Asciano
SYDNEY - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has approached
Australia's Asciano Ltd with a $6.8 billion takeover bid, but
uncertainty about whether the deal would go through capped gains
in the stock price of the rail freight firm.
(ASCIANO-M&A/BROOKFIELD INFR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye,
370 words)
Toyota's top female executive steps down after arrest in
Japan
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says Julie Hamp, its first female
managing offer, has resigned following her arrest last month on
suspicion of illegally importing the painkiller oxycodone into
Japan. (TOYOTA-EXECUTIVE/RESIGNATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 235
words)
Brazilian leader to visit Silicon Valley, aerospacre giants
-- Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is scheduled to visit
Google CEO Larry Page; attend a lunch hosted by Condi Rice with
top Silicon Valley execs from Facebook, Microsoft, Apple,
Paypal, Cisco and Amazon; a visit to Stanford's research center;
and a visit to the NASA research center at Stanford along with a
meeting of top execs from Boeing, GE, Honeywell and Embraer.
(BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF (PIX, TV), expect by 4 p.m., 400 words)
JP Morgan builds up apartment-loan leader from WaMu rubble
NEW YORK - In September 2008, JPMorgan Chase & Co executives
sifted through the rubble of Washington Mutual, the failed home
loan bank that they had just won in a U.S. government auction.
They found something unexpectedly good: about $30 billion of
mortgages on apartment buildings, which earned strong returns,
whether the economy was performing well or not.
(JPMORGAN-APARTMENTS/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by David
Henry, 1,160 words)
Ukraine halts Russian gas imports after pricing talks fail
KIEV - Ukraine halts natural gas imports from Russia after
energy officials from the two countries fail to agree on
quarterly prices, state transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz says.
(UKRAINE-GAS/IMPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)
South Korea court ruling keeps $8 billion Samsung merger bid
on track
SEOUL - A court rejects a U.S. hedge fund's bid to block a
shareholder vote on the planned $8 billion merger of two Samsung
Group companies seen as a key step for the leadership succession
at South Korea's biggest family-run conglomerate. (SAMSUNG
C&T-CHEIL INDUSTRIES/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Christine McCarthy Named New Disney Chief Financial Officer
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved, 574 words)
****************
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com)
*****************