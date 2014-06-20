REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JUNE 20
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Friday.
To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your
CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
BREAKING
Russia denies troop buildup at Ukraine border
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday denied a statement by NATO
suggesting Russia was building up troops on the frontier with
Ukraine but said Moscow had brought in more border guards
because of security concerns. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BORDER-RUSSIA
(UPDATE 1), 180 words, moved at 6:27 a.m.)
FDA asks for wider warning on testosterone products
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration said all
testosterone products on the market should include in their
labels a general warning about the risk of blood clots in veins.
The regulator cited post-market reports of such clots for the
warning. (FDA-WARNING, 140 words, moved at 8:59 a.m.)
TOP STORIES
Obama, Pena Nieto discuss U.S. influx of Central American
minors
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama spoke on Thursday with
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about a strategy to deal
with a flood of children coming from Central America to the
United States, the White House said. Obama "welcomed the
opportunity to work in close cooperation with Mexico to develop
concrete proposals to address the root causes of unlawful
migration from Central America," the White House said. An
estimated 130,000 minors expected to arrive in the coming year.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN-OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), 300 words,
moved at 9:18 p.m.)
Obama to extend family leave rights of gay couples
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Friday will announce
a rule that makes legally married same-sex couples eligible for
benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act in all 50
states, a White House official said. Currently, legally married
couples are eligible for those benefits if they reside in a
state in which same-sex marriage is legal. Obama is directing
the Department of Labor to propose a rule extending the FMLA
rights even to states where gay unions are not legal.
(USA-GAYMARRIAGE/OBAMA (PIX), 240 words, moved at 12:01 a.m.,
will be updated from announcement)
Fiscal battles loom for new House Republican leaders
WASHINGTON - Congress faces more big fights over funding for
highway construction and government agencies in the coming
months as newly elected Republican leaders in the House of
Representatives work to soothe the concerns of the party's right
flank. Representatives Kevin McCarthy, elected majority leader,
and Steve Scalise, elected majority whip, will be under pressure
to make good on promises to give rank-and-file Republicans more
say over legislation they bring to the floor for votes. "It
opens the door for another fiscal standoff," said Chris Krueger,
a former Republican House staffer now with Guggenheim Securities
in Washington. (USA-CONGRESS/AGENDA (ANALYSIS, PIX), 725 words,
moved at 8:23 p.m.)
+See also:
USA-CONGRESS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), 500 words, moved at 6:59 p.m.
Texas governor Perry says he "stepped right in it" on gay
comments
--Texas Governor Rick Perry has said he "stepped right in
it" when he compared homosexuality to alcoholism as something
that can be fought against despite genetic disposition. The
Republican, who is weighing another presidential campaign in
2016 after a gaffe-prone first attempt in 2012, did not
actually apologize for the remarks but instead told a lunch
hosted by the Christian Science Monitor newspaper on Thursday he
should have stuck to a message of inclusion and jobs.
(USA-TEXAS/PERRY-GAY (PIX), 250 words, moved at 5:08 a.m.)
More than 50 million displaced worldwide, UN says
GENEVA - More than 50 million people were forcibly uprooted
worldwide at the end of last year, the highest level since after
World War Two, as people fled crises from Syria to South Sudan,
the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. Half are children, many
of them caught up in conflicts or persecution that world powers
have been unable to prevent or end, UNHCR said in its annual
Global Trends report. "We are really facing a quantum leap, an
enormous increase of forced displacement in our world," U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres told reporters.
(UN-REFUGEES/ (CORRECTED), 400 words, moved at 2:12 a.m.)
Iraqi forces ready push after Obama offers advisers
BAGHDAD - Iraqi forces were massing north of Baghdad on
Friday, aiming to strike back at Sunni Islamists whose drive
toward the capital prompted the United States to send military
advisers to stiffen government resistance. Speculation that
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki might be forced aside was
heightened when the country's senior Shi'ite cleric urged a
speedy formation of a new government following the ratification
this week of the results of a parliamentary election held in
April. In the area around Samarra, on the main highway 60 miles
north of Baghdad, the provincial governor, a rare Sunni
supporter of Maliki, told cheering troops they would now force
ISIL and its allies back. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX,
GRAPHICS), 800 words, expect by 10 a.m.)
+See also:
SYRIA-CRISIS/QAEDA, 250 words, moved at 7:15 a.m. and
IRAQ-FRANCE/, 150 words, moved at 5:01 a.m.
Ukraine says border with Russia under control, but fighting
rages
KIEV - Ukraine's defense chief said on Friday government
forces had regained control of the border with Russia and could
stop supplies being sent to arm pro-Russian separatists, but
fighting raged for a second day. A spokesman for government
forces said about 300 separatists had been killed in fighting on
Thursday in an eastern area about 100 km (60 miles) from the
border where fighting continued on Friday. Ukrainian forces had
lost seven servicemen. The rebel casualties could not be
verified independently. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
meanwhile prepared for a round of high diplomacy to sell a peace
plan to allies and adversaries alike in a bid to end the rebel
insurgency that threatens the unity of the country. The biggest
challenge for the newly installed Poroshenko will be to win real
support from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his plan, with
relations at rock bottom amid Ukrainian accusations that Moscow
fomented the unrest. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEFENSE (UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV), 600 words, moved at 9:29 a.m.)
+See also:
UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROBONDS, 30 words, moved at 2:22 a.m.
WASHINGTON
Obamas want daughters to get taste of life on minimum wage
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama and wife Michelle both
worked minimum-wage jobs before they got law degrees, a
character-building experience they said they also want their
teenage daughters to share. The president scooped ice cream at
Baskin-Robbins, waited tables at an assisted-living facility for
seniors and also worked as a painter. The first lady worked at a
book binding shop. "I think every kid needs to get a taste of
what it's like to do that real hard work," Michelle Obama said
in an interview with Parade magazine, slated to run on Sunday.
(USA-OBAMA/FAMILY (PIX), 300 words, moved at 1 a.m.)
Benghazi suspect was fighting anti-Islamist general before
U.S. raid
BENGHAZI, Libya - The suspected ringleader of a 2012 attack
on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi snatched this week by U.S.
forces had been fighting a Libyan general committed to root out
Islamist rebels when he vanished without trace, according to his
brother. (LIBYA-SECURITY/USA-KHATALLAH (EXCLUSIVE), 500 words,
moved at 6:57 a.m.)
U.S. says Thailand, Malaysia, Venezuela among worst human
trafficking centers
WASHINGTON - The State Department downgraded Thailand,
Malaysia and Venezuela on Friday to its list of the world's
worst centers of human trafficking, opening up the countries to
possible sanctions and dumping them in the same category as
North Korea and Syria. (USA-TRAFFICKING/SANCTIONS, 400 words,
moved at 9 a.m.)
For U.S. high court, a year of discontent with patent
rulings
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has shown growing discontent
with the country's top patent court, throwing out five of the
six rulings it reviewed this year as being too protective of
intellectual property rights. Thursday's ruling in a hotly
anticipated case, Alice Corp v. CLS Banks, emerged after the
patent court, known as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, failed to resolve a key legal question. (USA-COURT/IP
(ANALYSIS), 500 words, by Lawrence Hurley, moved at 7 a.m.)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
CDC anthrax scare conjures up real Friday the 13th nightmare
CHICAGO - It is a Friday the 13th Dr Paul Meechan will not
soon forget. On that night last week, bioterrorism researchers
at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered
they had mistakenly sent live anthrax virus out to fellow
scientists in two lower-security clearance labs at the agency,
instead of what they thought were harmless samples of the deadly
pathogen. (USA-ANTHRAX/SCARE, 500 words, by Julie Steenhuysen,
moved at 7 a.m.)
+See also:
USA-ANTHRAX/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), 500 words,
moved at 9:22 p.m.
A 4-week cure for Hepatitis C?
NEW YORK - In the race to find a faster cure for hepatitis
C, Bristol-Myers Squibb says it will test its experimental
antiviral drug combination with Gilead Sciences blockbuster drug
Sovaldi, hoping to cut treatment time to four weeks.
(HEALTH-HEPATITIS/BRISTOL, 500 words, by Bill Berkrot, moved at
7 a.m.)
Ancient parasite highlights humans' role in spread of
disease
LONDON - The discovery of a schistosomiasis parasite egg in
a 6,200-year-old grave in Syria may be the earliest evidence
that agricultural irrigation systems in the Middle East
contributed to a vast spread of disease, scientists said on
Friday. (HEALTH-SCHISTOSOMIASIS/EGG, 500 words, moved)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Lance Armstrong must face U.S. doping lawsuit, judge rules
--A federal judge on Thursday rejected Lance Armstrong's bid
to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that he and his
former cycling team which the U.S. Postal Service had sponsored
defrauded the government in a scheme to use banned,
performance-enhancing drugs. U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins
said complaints brought by the government and Armstrong's
ex-teammate, Floyd Landis, were "rife with allegations that
Armstrong had knowledge of the doping, and that he made false
statements to conceal the doping and the attendant obligation
which would have resulted if the government had known of the
doping." (USA-COURTS/ARMSTRONG-DOPING (UPDATE 2, PIX), 400
words, moved at 9:14 p.m.)
Presbyterian Church approves clergy performing gay weddings
DETROIT - A gathering of U.S. Presbyterian Church elders and
ministers voted on Thursday to allow their clergy to perform
same-sex weddings, in a major reversal for one of the largest
mainline Protestant denominations, a church official said. The
move came during a meeting in Detroit, two years after the
Church's highest judicial body upheld an ecclesiastical rebuke
against a lesbian Presbyterian minister for officiating at
same-sex weddings in California. (USA-PRESBYTERIAN/GAYMARRIAGE
(UPDATE 1), 300 words, moved at 9:35 p.m.)
Three people wounded in shooting after rap concert in Denver
area
DENVER - Three people were wounded in a shooting in the
parking lot of an amphitheater in Colorado after a concert
headlined by American rapper Nas, the Jefferson County sheriff's
office said early on Friday morning. No one has been arrested in
connection with the shooting outside the Red Rocks Amphitheatre
in Morrison, near Denver, and the park area remained closed, the
sheriff's office said. (USA-COLORADO/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1), 150
words, moved at 3:44 a.m.)
Weaker winds aid firefighters battling Navajo reservation
blaze
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Weaker winds on Thursday allowed
firefighters to gain ground on a wildfire that has raged for
seven days through parched pine woodlands and brush on a Navajo
reservation in northwestern New Mexico, a state fire official
said. The wind-driven Assayii Lake fire has charred more than
13,000 acres since it erupted last Friday in the Chuska
Mountains, about six miles (10 km) east of the Arizona border,
and spread eastward toward the communities of Sheep Springs and
Naschitti. (USA-NEW MEXICO/WILDFIRES, 120 words, moved at 11:18
a.m.)
California officials seek to ensure safety of trains hauling
crude oil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - State and local officials in
California, worried that trains carrying crude oil from Canada
and North Dakota could cause explosions or environmental damage
in their state, asked lawmakers on Thursday to regulate the
shipments, which are becoming more frequent. Firefighters and
others urged action on bills in the California legislature to
impose safety regulations on trains carrying crude oil to
refineries in the state, a year after a disastrous oil train
derailment in Canada that killed 47 people and spilled 1.6
million gallons of crude. (USA-CALIFORNIA/OIL TRAINS, 400 words,
moved at 9:30 p.m.)
Hundreds of same-sex marriage opponents rally in Washington
WASHINGTON - Several hundred opponents of same-sex marriage
marched to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday after former
Republican presidential candidates Rick Santorum and Mike
Huckabee urged them to keep fighting to have marriage defined as
being strictly between a man and a woman. Coming after a flurry
of federal court rulings striking down same-sex marriage bans
in a number of states, including Wisconsin on June 6, the
speakers at the second annual "March for Marriage" sought to
make it clear their movement was not losing steam.
(USA-POLITICS/GAYMARRIAGE-MARCH (PIX), 400 words, moved at 7:48
p.m.)
New York City to pay $40 million to end 'Central Park
Jogger' lawsuit - source
NEW YORK - New York City has agreed to pay $40 million to
five men who were convicted, and later exonerated, of brutally
raping a female jogger in Central Park in 1989, settling a
long-fought civil rights lawsuit, according to a person familiar
with the matter. The violent attack, which became known as the
Central Park jogger case, made national headlines as a sign that
the city's crime rate had spiraled out of control, while the
outcome of the prosecution raised questions about race and the
justice system. (USA-CRIME/JOGGER, 300 words, by Joseph Ax,
moved at 11:31 p.m.)
New York poised to become 23rd U.S. state to allow medical
marijuana
ALBANY, N.Y. - Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers
announced a deal on Thursday that would allow limited access to
medical marijuana in New York, making it the 23rd U.S. state to
legalize some kind of availability of cannabis for therapeutic
purposes. The proposed medical cannabis program, one of the
nation's most restrictive, would permit the active ingredients
of pot to be inhaled as a vapor or ingested, but prohibit the
smoking of marijuana itself. (USA-MARIJUANA/NEWYORK (UPDATE 3),
300 words, moved at 1:34 a.m.)
WORLD
Bomber targeting Lebanon security chief kills one
BEIRUT - A suicide bomber targeting one of Lebanon's top
security chiefs killed one person and wounded 37 at a checkpoint
on Friday, police said, in the latest violence to grip the
country's Bekaa valley near Syria. (LEBANON-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), 300 words, moved at 7:14 a.m.)
Car bomb in Syria's Hama province kills 34 - state news
BEIRUT - A car bomb in Syria's western Hama province killed
34 and wounded more than 50, Syria's state news agency SANA said
on Friday, blaming the attack on rebels fighting forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad. (SYRIA-CRISIS/BLAST (UPDATE 2), 250
words, moved at 5:35 a.m.)
Israel kills Palestinian teen in escalating West Bank arrest
raids
HEBRON, West Bank - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian
teenager in the occupied West Bank on Friday and arrested 25
people, pursuing a weeklong crackdown against Islamist militants
and house-to-house searches for three Israeli teenagers who went
missing eight days ago. (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL/ (UPDATE 1), 300
words, moved at 2:24 a.m.)
India nuclear enrichment plant expansion operational in 2015
NEW DELHI - India is expanding a covert uranium enrichment
plant that could potentially support the development of
thermonuclear weapons, a defense research group said on Friday,
raising the stakes in an arms race with China and Pakistan.
(INDIA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), 600 words, moved at 6:54 a.m.)
China sends four oil rigs to South China Sea amid regional
tensions
BEIJING/HONG KONG - China has sent four more oil rigs into
the South China Sea in a sign that Beijing is stepping up its
exploration for oil and gas in the tense region, less than two
months after it positioned a giant drilling platform in waters
claimed by Vietnam. The announcement comes at a time when many
countries in Asia are nervous at Beijing's increasing
assertiveness in the potentially energy-rich waters, where
sovereignty over countless islands and reefs is in dispute.
(CHINA-SOUTHCHINASEA/RIGS (UPDATE 1, TV), 300 words, moved at
5:53 a.m.)
Berlusconi's appeal in sex case starts in Italy
MILAN- Silvio Berlusconi's appeal of his conviction for
abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor began on Friday,
opening a new legal battle that could severely limit any active
political role for the former Italian prime minister.
(ITALY-BERLUSCONI/, 300 words, moved at 6:47 a.m.)
U.S. to move some diplomats out of Kenya following attacks
NAIROBI - The United States said it would move some of its
diplomats out of Kenya and has banned all embassy staff from
travelling to its Indian Ocean coastline, where about 65 people
were killed in attacks on Sunday and Monday. Islamist militants
from neighbouring Somalia claimed responsibility for the
indiscriminate shootings and execution-style killings but
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said they were instead the work
of his domestic political rivals. (KENYA-SECURITY/USA, 150
words, moved at 7:33 a.m.)
South Korea regrets Japanese review of "comfort women"
apology
TOKYO - A Japanese panel tasked with reviewing a landmark
apology issued over two decades ago to women, many Korean, who
worked in Japan's wartime military brothels, said South Korea
had helped with the sensitive wording of the original document.
South Korea expressed deep regret over Tokyo pushing for the
review, saying the results gloss over the facts, and disputed
the finding that Seoul was directly involved in the formulation
of the formal apology in 1993. (JAPAN-DIPLOMACY/ (UPDATE 1), 300
words, moved at 7:06 a.m.)
China launches campaign to cleanse web of terror content
BEIJING - China began a campaign on Friday to purge the
Internet of content it says promotes terror and violence,
enlisting the aid of major websites, state media said, as the
country moves to damp violence in its restive far west.
(CHINA-INTERNET/XINJIANG, 300 words, moved at 6:40 a.m.)
+See also:
CHINA-NGOS, 300 words, moved at 6:11 a.m.
Over 200,000 vote as Hong Kong democracy 'referendum' kicks
off
HONG KONG - More than 200,000 people voted for full
democracy in Hong Kong within the first few hours of an
unofficial online referendum on Friday in a civil campaign that
has sparked warnings from China's Communist Party leaders.
(HONGKONG-VOTE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 400 words, moved at 6:07
a.m.)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Twitter splits former COO's duties between two execs
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter split the roles of recently departed
chief operating officer, Ali Rowghani, at a time when the
micro-blogging site is seeking to revive slowing user growth.
(TWITTER-EXECUTIVES/, 150 words, moved at 11:16 a.m.)
Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo
in UK
AMSTERDAM - Philips Electronics NV said on Friday it had won
a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the
United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the
Japanese gaming company. Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said
the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used
in the Wii game console. (PHILIPS-NINTENDO/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1),
120 words, moved at 8:27 a.m.)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Bank of America asks Holder to meet with its CEO - sources
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Brian Moynihan may be taking a play
out of Jamie Dimon's book. Representatives of Bank of America
Corp have asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to meet with
Moynihan, its chief executive officer, in an attempt to resolve
differences over a possible multibillion-dollar settlement
involving shoddy mortgage securities sold by the second-largest
U.S. bank and its units, according to people familiar with the
negotiations. Negotiators for Bank of America and the Justice
Department have not met in more than a week and have no plans to
do so after a flurry of meetings did not bring them close to a
settlement amount, sources said. (USA-BANKS/HOLDER (EXCLUSIVE,
PIX), 400 words, moved at 7 a.m.) See also: Judge lets Justice
Dept. proceed with fraud case against Bank of America (BANK OF
AMERICA-MORTGAGES/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), 130 words, moved at 11:59
p.m.)
Shire rejects AbbVie's $46 billion takeover bid
LONDON - British drug maker Shire rejected a $46 billion
takeover offer from AbbVie, the latest attempt by a U.S.
healthcare firm to tap into lower tax rates abroad via an
acquisition. (ABBVIE-SHIRE/ (UPDATE 3), 831 words, moved at 8:22
a.m.)
Siemens-Mitsubishi raises Alstom offer as end-game nears
PARIS/FRANKFURT - Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
added a billion euros to their offer for Alstom's energy
business on Friday, hoping to see off a revamped bid by General
Electric ahead of Monday's deadline for a decision on the
struggling company's fate. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
500 words, moved at 6:46 a.m.)
Yellen gives the green light for more stock gains
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signaled that
rational exuberance is just fine. That, at least, is how some of
America's largest money managers interpreted her comments on
Wednesday suggesting interest rates will remain low through
2016. It reinforced their views that easy money means the U.S.
stock market rally has further to run despite notching a series
of record highs already this year. That could easily put the S&P
500 benchmark on track to surpass 2000 for the first time, and
to do so well before the end of the year. (USA-MARKETS/FED
(ANALYSIS), 500 words, moved at 1 a.m.)
*****************
For story queries, please contact
us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
For photo queries use
USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com
*****************