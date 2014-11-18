REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY NOV 18
BREAKING
Palestinians kill four in Jerusalem synagogue attack
JERUSALEM - Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a
gun killed four people in a Jerusalem synagogue on Tuesday
before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in
six years in the holy city amid a surge in religious conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to respond
with a "heavy hand" and again accused Western-backed Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas of inciting violence in Jerusalem.
(MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved at 8:47
a.m., 850 words) See also: Jerusalem synagogue dead identified
as U.S. and British citizens
(MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL-NATIONALITIES, moved at 8:35 a.m.,
30 words)
Iraqi security forces said to retake Baiji refinery
BAGHDAD - Security forces entered Iraq's largest refinery
for the first time on Tuesday after months of battling Islamic
State militants who had surrounded it, a police colonel said.
Complete recovery of the Baiji facility could provide critical
momentum for government forces charged with restoring stability
in a country facing its worst security crisis since dictator
Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFINERY (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved at 8:09
a.m., 300 words)
NFL suspends Vikings' Peterson over 'abusive discipline' of
son
WASHINGTON - Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson
has been suspended without pay for at least the remainder of
2014 season, the National Football League said on Tuesday.
Peterson will not be considered for reinstatement before April
15, the league said in statement, for violating the NFL Personal
Conduct Policy in an "incident of abusive discipline that he
inflicted on his 4-year-old son." (USA-NFL/PETERSON (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved at 9:24 a.m., 140 words, will be led)
TOP STORIES
U.S. Senate heads for vote on Keystone pipeline
WASHINGTON - Backers of the Keystone XL oil pipeline hope a
vote in the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday will send a bill to the
desk of President Barack Obama. With the chamber apparently
stuck at 59 votes in favor of Keystone, Louisiana Democratic
Senator Mary Landrieu worked hard to gather one last vote to
boost her chances of winning a new term in a December run-off
election. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 400 words)
As Missouri awaits decision on police shooting, National
Guard called in
FERGUSON, Mo. - Troops from the Missouri National Guard were
due to deploy on Tuesday around Ferguson, Missouri, as the city
awaits a grand jury's decision on whether to indict a white
police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teen in
August. Governor Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency in
Missouri but local officials said troops would play a backup
role to police in responding to any protests that develop after
the grand jury's report. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved at
7 a.m., 400 words)
Ferguson, Missouri corrections officer accused of sex with
inmate, rape
ST LOUIS - A corrections officer with the embattled city of
Ferguson, Missouri, faces felony charges of having sex with an
inmate and allowing her escape, and a civil lawsuit that alleges
rape, court records show. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING-RAPE, moved, at
6:06 a.m., 343 words)
Riyadh fears Islamic State seeking sectarian war in Saudi
Arabia
RIYADH - Tighter security in Saudi Arabia has made it hard
for Islamic State to target the government so the militants are
instead trying to incite a sectarian conflict via attacks on the
Shi'ite Muslim minority, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SAUDI, moved at 7:56 a.m., 400 words)
Germany says to keep up to 850 soldiers in Afghanistan
BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Germany plans to keep up to 850 soldiers
in Afghanistan in 2015 to help train local armed forces, a
defense ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, a slightly larger
contingent than it had previously expected.
(AFGHANISTAN-GERMANY/TROOPS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Iraq says Islamic State stole 1 million tons of grain, took
it to Syria
BAGHDAD - Iraq believes Islamic State militants have stolen
more than one million tons of grain from the country's north and
taken it to two cities they control in neighbouring Syria, the
agriculture minister has said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-COMMODITIES,
moved at 8:24 a.m., 250 words)
Toyota aims to replicate Prius success with fuel cell Mirai
NEWPORT BEACH, California/TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp will
introduce its first mass-market fuel cell car next month, hoping
to replicate the success of its Prius hybrid with a vehicle that
runs on hydrogen instead of gasoline. The four-seater sedan,
named Mirai, the Japanese word for "future," will first go on
sale in four cities in Japan on Dec. 15. Sales in the United
States and Europe will follow in the fourth quarter of 2015. The
ultimate "green car," fuel cell vehicles run on electricity made
by mixing hydrogen fuel and oxygen in the air - a technology
first used in the Apollo moon project in the 1960s. Its only
by-product is heat and water - water so pure the Apollo
astronauts drank it. (TOYOTA-FUELCELLS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved
at 2:35 a.m., 396 words)
Britain urges Iranian "flexibility" before nuclear deal
deadline
VIENNA - Britain urged Iran to show more flexibility in
nuclear talks due to start on Tuesday while Tehran insisted its
rights must be respected, highlighting gaps standing in the way
of an historic deal by a Nov. 24 deadline. Secretary of State
John Kerry declined to make any predictions for what he called a
"critical week. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX), moved at 6:57 a.m., 400
words)
Iran said to use China bank to transfer funds to Quds-linked
companies
NEW YORK/LONDON/SHENZHEN - There is no trace of Shenzhen
Lanhao Days Electronic Technology Co Ltd at its listed address
in the beige and pink-tiled "Fragrant Villa" apartment complex
in this southern Chinese city. The building's managers say
they've never heard of it. But a Western intelligence report
reviewed by Reuters says Shenzhen Lanhao is one of several
companies in China that receives money from Iran through a
Chinese bank. Such transfers help to finance international
operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds
Force. (IRAN-SANCTIONS/CHINA (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 7 a.m., 990
words)
WASHINGTON
Democrats seek details from financial firms on data breaches
WASHINGTON - Leading Democrats in both houses of Congress
sent letters on Tuesday to 16 major banks and other financial
firms requesting detailed information about recent data breaches
and briefings from corporate data security officials. Among the
companies targeted in letters sent by Senator Elizabeth Warren,
a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Representative
Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and
Government Reform Committee, were banks, investment firms and
other financial service providers. (USA-CONGRESS/CYBERSECURITY,
moved at 8:47 a.m., 250 words)
Seven big U.S. companies paid CEOs more than corporate taxes
in 2013
WASHINGTON - Seven of the 30 largest U.S. corporations paid
more money to their chief executive officers last year than they
paid in U.S. federal income taxes, according to a study released
on Tuesday that was disputed by at least one of the companies.
The seven companies were Boeing, Ford, Chevron, Citigroup,
Verizon, JPMorgan Chase and General Motors. (USA TAX/CEOPAY,
moved, 400 words)
White House reviewing policy toward U.S. hostages held by
militants
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama has ordered a
comprehensive review of U.S. policy governing efforts to free
Americans being held by militant groups overseas, the White
House said on Monday. (MIDEASTCRISIS/USA-HOSTAGES, moved at 10
p.m., 300 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Small plane crashes into Chicago house
CHICAGO - A small plane crashed into a house on the south
side of Chicago early on Tuesday but the home's occupants were
not hurt, police said. (USA-ILLINOIS/CRASH (UPDATE 1), moved at
8:34 a.m., 229 words)
California Governor appoints lawmaker to university board in
time for key vote
SACRAMENTO - California Governor Jerry Brown has appointed a
top lawmaker to the board overseeing the massive University of
California system, days before the panel is scheduled to vote on
a tuition hike opposed by Brown. (USA-CALIFORNIA/TUITION, moved
at 10:05 a.m., 401 words)
Alaska Democrat Begich concedes defeat in U.S. Senate race
-- U.S. Senator Mark Begich on Monday conceded defeat to his
Republican challenger in a closely watched race that was part of
midterm elections that gave Republicans control of the Senate
and strengthened their grip on the House of Representatives.
(USA-ELECTIONS/ALASKA, moved at 10:18 p.m., 233 words)
Historic black Florida town slated for luxury shopping
development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The oldest black town in America, Eatonville
in central Florida, where a quarter of the residents live below
the poverty line, is set to vote Tuesday night on a plan to
transform the community into a luxury shopping destination for
the ultra-rich. The town was made famous by Zora Neale Hurston's
1937 novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God," about black society
at turn of 20th century America. (USA-FLORIDA/EATONVILLE, moved
at 7 a.m., 500 words)
Slowdown at U.S. port of Tacoma threatens Christmas tree
shipments to Asia
SEATTLE - A slowdown at the busy Washington state port of
Tacoma amid a labor dispute could mean that thousands of
Christmas trees grown in the Pacific Northwest will not be
shipped in time to meet holiday demand in Asia. (USA
WASHINGTON/TREES, moved, 300 words)
Washington DC mayor nixed plea deal over 2010 campaign -
report
WASHINGTON - District of Columbia Mayor Vincent Gray
rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors in connection with
their probe of his 2010 election campaign, the Washington Post
reported on Monday. (USA-DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA/MAYOR, moved at
12:03 a.m., 242 words)
California Chinook salmon fall run slowed amid warm weather,
drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The annual fall migration of Chinook
salmon has been delayed by warmer water temperatures and
slow-flowing streams in parts of California as the state's
three-year drought drags on, hatchery officials said Monday.
(USA CALIFORNIA/SALMON, moved, 300 words)
Minnesota's Bill Frenzel, former U.S. congressman, dies at
86
-- Bill Frenzel, who served 20 years in the U.S. House of
Representatives before becoming a guest scholar at the Brookings
Institution, has died aged 86, the organization said in a
statement on Monday. (PEOPLE-BILLFRANZEL, moved, 0009 EST, 279
words)
One settlement, one acquittal in Texas river pollution trial
(USA-ENVIRONMENT/SANJACINTO, moved, 250 words)
HEALTH
WHO says bird flu spread likely, human cases unlikely but
possible
GENEVA - New cases of bird flu detected in Europe will
likely hit other bird populations and may infect some people,
though the virus is highly unlikely to spread in the human
population, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
(HEALTH-BIRDFLU/WHO (TV), moved at 8:47 a.m., 250 words)
South Africa to spend $2.2 billion on HIV drugs in next two
years
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa - South Africa plans to spend
$2.2 billion over two years to buy HIV/AIDS drugs for public
hospitals, a government minister said on Monday, as a study
shows the prevalence of the virus is rising. (US-SAFRICA-AIDS,
moved, 150 words)
Online life for teens may lead to real-life problems
-- Teen's online behaviors may create real-life problems
like relationship abuse and negative thoughts on body image,
according to two new studies. The studies, published November
17 in Pediatrics, suggest that education and monitoring by
parents may help reduce these behaviors and their negative
consequences. Both studies confirm "what we're finding out in
research, that the online behaviors seem to mimic offline
behaviors," Jeff Temple told Reuters Health.
(INTERNET-TEENS/SEXUAL-HEALTH, moved, 300 words)
Access to calorie-counting app doesn't lead to weight loss
-- Merely recommending a calorie-counting app to overweight
people and giving them access to it on their phones does not
lead to weight loss, according to a new study.
(CALORIE-APP/WEIGHT-LOSS, moved, 250 words)
Schools' preparedness for kids after concussion can vary
-- When kids are ready to resume classes after being out for
a concussion, schools' preparedness to handle them can vary
widely, a new study suggests. The study, conducted in Ohio,
found variations in high school principals' resources and
management strategies for students returning to school after a
concussion. (TEEN-CONCUSSIONS/ACADEMICS, moved, 300 words)
SCIENCE
Adventures of European comet lander may not be over
-- Gas jets from inside a comet hosting Europe's Philae
lander may launch the hibernating probe out of its ditch and
back into sunlight for a battery recharge, a former mission
manager said on Monday. (SPACE-COMET/ (PIX), moved, by Irene
Klotz, 300 words)
China needs to cap coal use by 2020 to meet climate goals
-think tank
BEIJING - China needs to hit its "peak coal" use by 2020 if
it is to fulfil its commitment to end growth in climate-warming
carbon emissions by the end of the next decade, an influential
government think tank said on
Tuesday. (CHINA-COAL/CLIMATECHANGE, moved at 4:58 a.m., 300
words)
Virus implicated in massive die-off of North American
starfish
WASHINGTON - Scientists investigating a huge die-off of
starfish along North America's Pacific coast have identified a
virus they say is responsible for a calamitous wasting disease
that has wiped out millions of the creatures since it first
appeared last year. (SCIENCE-STARFISH/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
Starbucks says wrongly accused of fighting Vermont GMO
labeling law
(STARBUCKS GMO/, moved, 300 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Reggae icon Bob Marley's family to lend name to cannabis
brand
SEATTLE - The family of Reggae icon Bob Marley and a
Seattle-based private equity firm on Tuesday said they are
launching the first global cannabis brand with marijuana
products sold under a name long tied to a plant he lovingly
called "the herb." (USA-MARIJUANA/MARLEY, moved at 8 a.m., 300
words)
Jackson Browne still manning the barricades
LONDON - Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has always worn
his heart on his sleeve, whether singing about the anguish of
romance or railing against U.S. foreign policy and global
injustice. His new album "Standing in the Breach" shows he has
not given up the fight. Gun control, bankers' greed and
environmental destruction are all targets for his ire, although
it is tempered by his trademark mellow sound.
(ARTS/JACKSONBROWNE (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 689 words)
Britain to investigate Premier League rights auction
LONDON - Britain is investigating whether the way Premier
League soccer matches rights are sold is anti-competitive,
alarmed by the runaway costs broadcasters have to pay to show
the top games in the country's national sport.
(BRITAIN-PREMIERLEAGUE/PROBE (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:48 a.m., 300
words)
New 'Late Late Show' Host James Corden Sets David Letterman
Appearance
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved at 9:18 p.m., 60
words)
China Release of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1'
Delayed Until Next Year
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:08 p.m., 120
words)
Conde Nast Signs YouTube Star Kandee Johnson
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved at 8:40 p.m.,
120 words)
Robert De Niro to join Jennifer Lawrence and David O.
Russell on 'Joy'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:17 p.m., 120
words)
'How to Train Your Dragon 2' Breaks Homevideo Sales Records
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:12 p.m., 250
words)
LIFESTYLE
Thanksgiving wines can be as varied as the meal, experts say
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving dinner includes more than just
turkey, with ample helpings of vegetables, stuffing and
cranberries, so wine experts say there is no perfect food-wine
pairing for the traditional American feast.
(WINE-THANKSGIVING/, moved at 5 a.m., 400 words)
World Chefs: Geoffrey Zakarian dishes on must-have
ingredients in new book
NEW YORK - Chef Geoffrey Zakarian reveals his 50 must-have
ingredients at home and the 150 dishes inspired by them, ranging
from appetizers to desserts, in his new cookbook "My Perfect
Pantry." (FOOD-CHEFS/ZAKARIAN (PIX), moved at 4 a.m., 396 words)
WORLD
Japan PM to seek fresh mandate for "Abenomics" with snap
poll
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday
that he would call an early election to seek a fresh mandate for
his economic policies, and postpone an unpopular sales tax rise,
a day after data showed the economy had slipped back into
recession. (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved at
7:54 a.m., 767 words) See also: Japan deflation devil, election
loss drove Abe's tax, poll moves (JAPAN-ELECTION/ABE (INSIGHT,
GRAPHIC, PIX), moved at 7:09 a.m., 990 words)
Iran parliament spurns Rouhani pick for universities
minister for 4th time
DUBAI - Iran's parliament on Tuesday rejected for the fourth
time President Hassan Rouhani's nominee to head the sensitive
Ministry of Higher Education in a further setback to his
attempts to liberalize universities. (IRAN-POLITICS/, moved at
7:53 a.m., 280 words)
Uganda probes theft of ivory stockpile, suspends wildlife
agency staff
KAMPALA - Uganda said on Tuesday it had launched an
investigation into the theft of more than 2,200 pounds of ivory
from the vaults of its state-run wildlife protection agency and
had suspended five staff members. (UGANDA-WILDLIFE/, moved at
7:25 a.m., 280 words)
China said to block websites ahead of Internet forum
BEIJING - The Chinese government has blocked access to a
swathe of websites in what an internet monitoring group said on
Tuesday was a blunt censorship campaign days before the country
plays host to a major internet industry conference.
(CHINA-INTERNET/CENSORSHIP, moved at 2:49 a.m., 300 words)
Brazil's Rousseff responsible for Petrobras graft,
opposition says
(BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/CORRUPTION, moved at 7:30 a.m., 300 words)
Spanish parliament to call for recognizing Palestine state
(MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/SPAIN, moved at 8:40 a.m., 300 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Nokia revives the brand with launch of iPad lookalike
HELSINKI - Finland's Nokia launched a new brand-licensed
tablet computer on Tuesday which is designed to rival Apple's
iPad Mini just six months after the company sold its ailing
phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion.
(NOKIA-TABLET/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, CORRECTED), moved at 8:10 a.m.,
300 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Home Depot profit beats estimates as U.S. job market
improves
-- Home Depot, the world's No.1 home improvement chain,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as an improving
job market encouraged Americans to spend more on renovations.
The company reaffirmed its 2014 sales growth forecast of about
4.8 percent and profit forecast of $4.54 per share. (HOME
DEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:56 a.m., 300 words)
Services lift U.S. producer prices in October
WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in
October, but the underlying trend continued to point to a benign
inflation environment that could persuade the Federal Reserve to
keep interest rates very low a bit longer.
(USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 150 words,
will be led)
Sony targets stronger entertainment revenue growth to help
restructuring
TOKYO - Sony Corp aims to lift its movie entertainment
revenues by more than a third in the next three years, its chief
executive said on Tuesday as the loss-making consumer
electronics firm tries to counter flagging smart phones sales.
(SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 5:26 a.m., 400 words)
JA Solar posts quarterly profit on strong demand
-- Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported
its fourth straight quarterly profit, helped by higher demand
for solar panels and modules and raised its shipment forecast.
(JA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:48 a.m., 150 words)
European car sales recovery vulnerable to slowing economy
BERLIN - European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October,
extending their recent recovery as demand in previously
recession-hit southern countries was boosted by buying incentive
schemes. But analysts warned signs of an economic slowdown
across the region could snuff out a fragile car market revival
in the coming months. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/OCTOBER
(UPDATE 1), moved at 7:26 a.m., 300 words)
AstraZeneca trumpets solo strength in cancer drugs post
Pfizer struggle
LONDON - AstraZeneca touted an "industry-leading" line-up of
hot new cancer drugs at an investor day on Tuesday, aiming to
show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118
billion bid from Pfizer in May. (ASTRAZENECA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE
2), moved at 6:52 a.m., 400 words)
