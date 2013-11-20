By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 Deepak Narula, one of the hedge
fund industry's best known mortgage bond traders, said he sees a
much tougher year ahead for investors but sees opportunities in
certain mortgage trades.
Next year will "be a more challenging year" than 2013
because of "much greater uncertainty around how the Fed will
behave," and because of lofty bond and equity valuations,
Narula, the founder of $1.45 billion hedge fund Metacapital
Management, said on Wednesday.
"When valuations are high, risk is much greater," he told
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. "Throw in changes
to the Fed and the Fed's large footprint in the financial
markets, which has to change," and there is much greater
potential for volatility.
"Bonds outright, I'd be even more scared about than
equities," Narula said. When bond yields rise meaningfully,
there will be hefty losses for longer-dated credit, he said.
Even though policymakers will communicate their intentions "loud
and clear," the market in aggregate will see losses
But Narula believes investors from hedge funds to pension
funds have a better appreciation of the risk in their portfolios
since markets went into a tailspin in the second quarter.
This year Narula's main fund has struggled to produce gains,
though an investor recently told Reuters the portfolio has been
able to reduce losses in the last few months. However, the
firm's $240 million Rising Rates fund, launched in May, has
climbed about 14 percent year-to-date.
Last year, Metacapital's flagship fund soared more than 40
percent, as structured credit funds rose about 19 percent on
averaged. "Absent some large shock to the system" that causes
initial cheapening of assets "those returns are history," Narula
said.
Those funds have only risen about 8 percent on average this
year.
Managers who invested in residential mortgage-backed
securities throughout 2012 and the beginning of 2013 benefited
mightily from the Federal Reserve's efforts to keep interest
rates low, which pushed up the prices of mortgage bonds.
But Narula called the stimulus measures a double-edged
sword. Some of the fund's trades "were hurt by QE," he said.
Narula invests in securities with pre-payment risk, which suffer
losses when refinancings rise.
His favorite trade going into 2014 is mortgage
derivatives. "All else the same, mortgage rates have to go up,"
he said. "The securities that benefit from that are these
mortgage derivatives."
The fund is also bullish on commercial mortgage-backed
securities. It "offers better value than residential" MBS,
Narula said. His fund has focused on legacy CMBS, issued in 2008
and earlier, adding that there are interesting opportunities in
different parts of the capital structure on the long and short
side.
Hedge fund managers can go long a security, betting its
value will rise, or go short a security, believing its value
will fall.
Metacapital looked at risk-sharing bonds recently issued by
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which for the
first time in many years passed on some of the mortgage default
risk to private investors, but did not participate in the offers
because "they were priced too tight."
"The compensation for the amount of risk was not adequate,"
Narula said, adding that as supply increases spreads will widen
to more sensible levels and MetaCapital may then step in.
"There's so little securitization of non-government
guaranteed mortgages people have been grabbing {those deals) at
levels where it makes little sense" to buy.
Before launching his hedge fund, Narula was a managing
director and head of two mortgage-backed securities trading
desks at Lehman Brothers, which he joined in 1989.
Last year he purchased singer Madonna's 6,000-square-foot
co-operative apartment on Central Park West, The Wall Street
Journal reported. Asked by Reuters how it felt to be living in
the famous singer's former residence, Narula laughed.
"It's still being renovated," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)