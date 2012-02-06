LONDON Feb 6 Reuters journalists in
Britain plan to stage a two-day strike on Thursday and Friday
this week, their first in more than 25 years, after rejecting
parent company Thomson Reuters' offer of 3 percent allocated in
the budget for pay increases.
London-based members of the National Union of Journalists
(NUJ) are protesting against the offer of a minimum 1.75 percent
rise for all staff, with the remainder allocated according to
individual employee performance. Retail prices increased by 4.8
percent in Britain during 2011, one of western Europe's highest
inflation rates.
"We tried very hard to reach a settlement with management
but the company's refusal to improve its below-inflation offer
of 1.75 per cent, which follows years of effective pay cuts, has
compelled Thomson Reuters journalists to vote overwhelmingly for
strike action for the first time in more than 25 years," said
Reuters NUJ officers Mike Roddy and Helen Long in a statement.
Stephen Adler, Editor-in-Chief of Reuters News, said the
company had been informed by the union that about 150 staff were
being called out on strike. In a statement issued from the
company's New York headquarters, Adler added: "We respect the
right of our colleagues to engage in this job action as part of
the bargaining process and look forward to welcoming them back
to work on their next work day."
Adler said the news agency, which divides the editing of
its news output between regional desks in London, New York,
Washington DC and Singapore, had put in place contingency plans
to ensure the continued delivery of news to clients during the
strike.
The strike was supported by 83 per cent of the London NUJ
members balloted. It will not affect most of the company's 2,800
journalists, who work outside Britain.