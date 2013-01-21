By Nicholas Wapshott
Jan 21 When the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize was
awarded to the European Union, jaws dropped from Belfast to
Belgrade. The citation said the EU had helped transform Europe
"from a continent of war to a continent of peace," and that its
"most important result" was "the successful struggle for peace
and reconciliation and for democracy and human rights." Many
think that is a strange way of interpreting the last 100 years,
given that the maintenance of a free Europe since the end of
World War Two is due more to the thankless diligence of NATO and
the unsung generosity of the United States.
The timing of the award was also puzzling. The very
existence of the European Union is under severe threat as it
struggles to maintain its common currency, the euro. To protect
the euro, EU bureaucrats in Brussels and political leaders in
Berlin and Paris have made the poorer member nations the target
of austerity measures that threaten to undermine those nation's
democracies. Instead of celebrating the EU as a benign force for
peace and trans-national cohesion, the Nobel Committee might
just as easily have condemned it for using the global financial
crisis as a pretext to double down on its grand plan to forge a
single European state. The award by the notionally apolitical
Nobel Committee - whose host country, Norway, chose in 1972 and
again in 1994 not to join the EU - appeared to be a desperately
needed vote of confidence for an ambitious dream that has turned
into a divisive nightmare.
Neither awards nor plaudits will save the European Union.
Central bankers alone won't fix it, either. That's because a
lasting remedy for what's ailing the region must be political as
well as financial. The modern history of Europe largely revolves
around the bitterly fought and seemingly eternal contest between
France and Germany, with Europe's third great power, Britain,
sometimes wisely and often mischievously maintaining the
balance. Both of the 20th century's ruinous world wars and
several other destructive conflicts stemmed from Franco-Prussian
enmity. It was primarily to bring this perennial conflict to an
end that the EU founders - French diplomat Jean Monnet, French
statesman Robert Schuman and the Belgian premier Paul-Henri
Spaak - envisioned a Europe in which the nations were bound ever
closer by an economic pact. The other unstated aim was to create
a single European state to rival the United States in population
and wealth, and, as time went on, to compete with the burgeoning
economies of India, China, Russia and Brazil.
A huge leap toward those goals was made in 1999 with the
establishment of a single currency, the euro, that replaced the
national currencies in 17 of the EU's 27 states. To speed up the
euro's birth, almost every EU nation - countries with fragile
economies, such as Greece and Ireland, as well as rich nations
like Germany, France and the Netherlands - flagrantly bent the
rules of entry. The hurried shift from sovereign nations
controlling their own currencies, interest rates and fiscal
policies to a common-currency coalition with a uniform monetary
policy determined by a central bureaucracy was pushed through
with minimal public debate. Europe's governing elite deemed this
alliance so self-evidently beneficial that the end justified the
means, but the wishful thinking behind the hasty creation of
their single currency is now evident as the euro unravels.
The central - and perhaps fatal - flaw of the euro is that
it is a common currency without a common fiscal policy. The
world financial crisis of 2008-09 exposed a number of frauds,
among them Bernie Madoff's gigantic Ponzi scheme. Another
revelation was the core defect in the design of the euro. Some
anti-American Europeans, including Thorbjorn Jagland, chairman
of the Nobel Committee, take cold comfort from the fact that an
economic meltdown rooted in the United States exposed the euro's
inherent instability, but it is little solace to the Greeks, the
Spanish, the Portuguese and the Irish that the tight fiscal
conditions and long-term misery they face might have been
avoided had that meltdown not taken place. Had those countries
rejected the euro, they could have devalued their currencies to
weather the financial storm. As it is, they face a Hobson's
choice: to stay in the euro zone or leave and be driven into
bankruptcy and destitution.
Instead of humbly admitting that mistakes were made,
European leaders have bet everything on a headlong drive toward
a single state. They are speeding up the unification process,
with disastrous consequences: The debtor nations must send their
best people abroad to find work and impoverish those left
behind. The folly of pushing this political union without first
convincing their populations of its merits is increasingly
evident in the rise of opposition parties. Anti-European
sentiment binds the poisonous creeds of extremists that threaten
the very peace the EU was intended to guarantee. British Deputy
Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who is pro-EU, warned in May 2012:
"Opinion polls across the EU - in the Netherlands and in the
south [of Europe] - are showing a growing disenchantment with
the EU as a whole. If the euro zone doesn't come up with a
comprehensive vision of its own future, you'll have a whole
range of nationalist, xenophobic and extreme movements
increasing across the European Union."
We've seen this before. In 1919, having witnessed firsthand
the vindictiveness of the Paris peace talks at the end of World
War One, John Maynard Keynes wrote in The Economic Consequences
of the Peace that the punitive reparations imposed on Germany
and Austria in the Treaty of Versailles were so severe that
widespread poverty would inexorably lead to the rise of
extremist politics and a second world war. Twenty years later,
Nazism had brushed aside the democratic Weimar Republic, and the
world was at war again.
Now, ironically, it is Germany imposing savage economic
retrenchment on its neighbors. Citizens of the poorer European
nations have been given no option but to pay off their debts,
endure austerity for the foreseeable future, or be expelled from
the euro zone. Half of young Spaniards under 25 are jobless, and
even the most optimistic EU estimates suggest austerity will
continue in the southern nations for at least a decade. For
younger Europeans, that means leaving their country of birth to
find jobs in Germany, Britain, or the Benelux countries, or
staying home and unemployed. For those at or near retirement it
means returning to work, if they can, to supplement their
devalued pensions. There is no easy alternative to this punitive
regime.
Pushing austerity rather than policies for growth has
spurred an alarming rise in populist extremist parties, the
clamor for the dissolution of established national borders, the
resurgence of regional nationalism in Scotland, Catalonia and
elsewhere, and the widespread resurgence of xenophobia and
racial intolerance. There is now severe poverty in Europe on a
scale not seen since immediately after World War Two. Women in
Athens sift through refuse, searching for food. Child
prostitution is rife in Naples. General strikes and violent
demonstrations against austerity have become regular occurrences
across Greece and Spain. Greeks have lost a third of their
earning power in the last five years and their prime minister,
Antonis Samaras, warns that the social cohesion of his country
is "endangered by rising unemployment, just as it was toward the
end of the Weimar Republic in Germany."
The old national stereotypes are quickly re-emerging. "We're
back to calling the Greeks lazy, the Italians shady, the British
disconnected, and the Germans bent on domination," says Richard
Whitman, professor of politics at Kent University, England. This
intolerance feeds on itself and conjures the specter of the
racial cleansings that ravaged Europe in the past. "As ethnic
identities return, ethnic differences become more pronounced,"
says Yale political science professor Nicholas Sambanis, "and
all sides fall back on stereotypes and stigmatization of the
adversary through language or actions intended to dehumanize,
thereby justifying hostile actions."
All this anguish might be worth it if the economics behind
it made sense, but attacking insolvency with austerity is
self-defeating. In countries as disparate as Greece and Britain,
more burdensome taxation and reduced public services -
ostensibly to pay down debt - have resulted in a return to
recession and increased national borrowing.
Nor does trying to appease the money market work. As
fiscally continent Northern European nations enjoy reduced
inflation, prices are soaring for southern nations. Instead of
rewarding fiscal moderation, giant European investment funds
like Finland's Varma, which manages $44 billion in assets, are
shunning government bonds issued by "problem countries" like
Spain and Italy. "There is so much political risk," says Risto
Murto, Varma's chief investment officer.
The crisis has also trampled democracy. In Spain and France,
governing parties of both the left and right have been voted
out, but their replacements quickly adopted policies identical
to those of their predecessors. This is creating widespread
disenchantment with the democratic process. Even more troubling,
democratically elected politicians are being pushed out in favor
of more pliant technocrats. Mario Monti, a former EU official
who held no elected post, was parachuted in to lead Italy out of
its financial mire at the behest of Brussels. What Yale
historian Timothy Snyder has described as "pantomime republics"
make a mockery of the Nobel Committee's admiration for the EU's
"successful struggle for democracy and human rights."
There is a way out - if Europe's leaders can persuade
Europeans that a united state is not only desirable but
essential in an increasingly competitive world. If the EU is to
succeed, the people must be offered clear democratic choices
about Europe's future. If not, the EU will fall apart. For
Germany to dictate terms to the rest of the euro zone and
install a single fiscal regime with a single annual budget
across all European nations designed and applied in a central
treasury and policed by an unelected "super-commissioner" seems
intolerable and may be untenable. It may also be that Germany,
fearful of inflation and driven by its reliance upon exports,
has too strong an economy to be shackled to the rest of the EU.
As George Soros bluntly put it, "Germany should either lead or
leave."
The pressure is on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to lead
Europe out of this morass. She must see that her goal of a
single European state is imperiled by an economic chasm that
divides Europe into north and south. The way out of the
euro-crisis is not to demand more austerity and closer unity but
to allow Europe to grow its way out of trouble.
Merkel is an intensely practical woman who embraces the
no-nonsense approach to big ideas of her predecessor Helmut
Schmidt, who once said, "Those who have a vision should see a
doctor." Growing up in East Germany, she learned to keep her
thoughts to herself, but now is the time to think big and talk
big. First she would need to have a serious talk with her
constituents, who have prospered mightily thanks to the euro.
German exports were expensive when priced in deutschmarks and
are now a bargain in euros. As the rest of Europe slid into
recession, Germany's economy continued to grow, and young
Germans, unhampered by their parents' and grandparents' war
guilt, have grown tired of picking up the tab for the rest of
Europe.
Merkel would have to convince those adoring voters that the
biggest threat to their affluence is not hyper-inflation, as it
was for the Weimar generation, but deflation, long-term
joblessness, chronic poverty in the rest of Europe, and the
ancient grievances those conditions feed. Then she could deliver
a bold, defining speech that would explain how all parts of the
continent will benefit from a strong EU, while offering
compassion to those caught in an economic bind and an optimistic
endgame to these hard times. There is no mood for the type of
generous government spending that cured the Great Depression and
lifted Western Europeans to their feet in 1945 through the
Marshall Plan, but Merkel could offer prosperity through growth
so that all Europeans would feel they had a stake in the EU. She
should reassure all the peoples of Europe that they can better
weather the current economic storms and fierce market challenges
ahead by sticking together.
Merkel might even indulge in a little stargazing and affirm
the commitment of Europe's leaders not merely to a united state
but to a united people. She should pledge that the EU will be a
democratic, transparent, benign, well-ordered, peaceful society
in which national and regional aspirations are guaranteed and
individual rights protected.
Herman Hesse once wrote, "It is not our purpose to become
each other; it is to recognize each other, to learn to see the
other, and honor him for what he is." If Merkel could hit that
note, the whole of Europe would owe her their loyalty and
gratitude.