June 13 Revance Therapeutics Inc said it would discontinue the development of its drug to treat crow's feet after the topical gel failed a late-stage study.

The drug, codenamed RT001, was being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe lateral canthal lines, which radiate from the outer corner of the eye, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)