BRIEF-Z-Obee Holdings posts FY profit attributable US$1.4 mln
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
March 25 Revel, a lavish Atlantic City casino that opened less than one year ago, filed for bankruptcy protection late on Monday, a court filing showed.
The Chapter 11 filing, which was expected, culminates a rapid decline for a complex that cost $2.4 billion to build and had been expected to bringing Las Vegas-style glitz to a city where gambling revenue had fallen for several years.
The case is Revel AC Inc, Case No. 13-16253, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey.
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board