UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
June 19 * Revel casino parent's chief restructuring officer says company may undergo
court-supervised auction, leading to sale of substantially all its assets --
court filing * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says that despite reducing operating
losses after prior bankruptcy, company still struggled with utility costs,
severance, litigation costs, and tight liquidity * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says investment banker Moelis & Co tried
to help it find a buyer, including one with which it held 'prolonged' talks,
but no deal was reached * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company has arranged $41.9 million
of debtor-in-possession financing * Revel ac chief restructuring officer says company's ultimate goal in chapter
11 is to sell the business, and maximize value for stakeholders
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.