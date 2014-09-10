UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Sept 10 Revel AC Inc: * Atlantic city's revel casino reaches asset purchase deal with entity
controlled by Florida developer glenn straub-court docs * Atlantic city's bankrupt revel casino agrees to cash sale of $90 million to
glenn straub-court docs * Atlantic city's bankrupt revel casino seeks court approval to modify bid
procedures to pay straub $3 million break-up fee
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.