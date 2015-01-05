CAMDEN, New Jersey Jan 5 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday she would approve the sale of the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to a Florida developer who bid $95.4 million for the complex, which cost $2.4 billion to build.

The ruling by Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, would clear the way for the sale to Glenn Straub of Florida, who was the back-up bidder for the casino in an October auction.

The winning bidder, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, walked away in December from its agreement to buy the hotel for $110 million. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Camden, New Jersey; Editing by Alan Crosby)