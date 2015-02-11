(Adds quote from potential buyer Straub)
WILMINGTON, Del. Feb 10 The Revel Casino Hotel
in Atlantic City, New Jersey, asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to
end its agreement to sell the gambling complex to Florida
developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million, according to a Tuesday
court filing.
The hotel's legal team also asked Judge Gloria Burns in
Camden, New Jersey, for permission to keep Straub's $10 million
deposit. The Revel asked Burns to hold a hearing on Wednesday to
consider its requests.
The sale to Straub became embroiled in disputes with owners
of the casino's $160 million power plant, and with a group of
restaurants and nightclubs that once operated in the casino,
which closed in September.
The restaurants feared that they could lose millions in
construction costs if the sale to Straub proceeded and they were
stripped of their leases.
But under a stay of the sale issued by U.S. District Judge
Jerome Simandle, it remained unclear if those businesses were
included in the $95.4 million purchase price from Straub.
The move to terminate the deal was not unexpected. A lawyer
for Straub said on Monday that his client would miss the
midnight deadline because it was unclear what they were buying.
Straub lawyer Stuart Moskovitz vowed to fight any attempt to
keep his client's deposit.
"We'll end up fighting this out for months," Moskovitz said
at Monday's hearing.
Straub told Reuters on Tuesday he would appear in court
Wednesday for the hearing over whether to terminate the sale.
Revel's attempts to kill the deal run contrary to U.S.
bankruptcy and New Jersey case law, he said.
"They cannot terminate the contract," Straub said in an
interview.
Straub has asked the bankruptcy judge to extend the sale
date to Feb. 28. Revel AC opposes that request, which will also
be heard at Wednesday's hearing.
If the motion to terminate the sale is approved, it will
mark the second time a deal to buy the casino has fallen through
after a dispute over the power plant.
Brookfield Asset Management, which won a $110 million bid in
October, backed away from the deal in November after failing to
reach an agreement with the Revel power plant's owners, ACR
Energy Partners.
It is unclear what comes next for the casino, the newest
built in the financially struggling gambling hub. Opened two
years ago at a cost of $2.4 billion, it has never turned a
profit and is in its second bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Philadelphia and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, David Gregorio
and Cynthia Osterman)