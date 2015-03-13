March 13 A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge on Friday declined to approve the proposed sale of the shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey for $82 million because she said she lacked jurisdiction.

Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, said she could not rule because an appeal was pending over a related aspect of the sale agreement. Revel's advisors had sought approval to sell the shuttered hotel to Florida developer Glenn Straub. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)