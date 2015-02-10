BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Feb 10 Revel Casino Hotel: * Revel casino hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey asks US bankruptcy court to
end $95.4 million sale agreement with Florida developer * Revel casino hotel seeks to retain Florida developer glenn straub's $10
million deposit -court documents * Revel casino hotel seeks US bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday to consider
motion to terminate sale
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.